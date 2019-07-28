MLB scores, schedule: Vladito and Jays stun Rays; Red Sox again punish Yankee pitching

Wednesday's trade deadline approaches swiftly, and to keep you locked in on that front we've got our daily rumor recap launched for your edification and uplift. In this particular slice of bandwidth, though, we mostly devote our efforts to on-field action, and Saturday provides us with plenty of that. As is so often the case, it's a full 15-game slate with plenty of day baseball included. Let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, July 27

Vlad Jr.'s clutch homer helps Jays stun Rays

At one point on Saturday in Toronto, the Rays led the Blue Jays by a score of 9-2. As late as the eighth inning, the Rays had a 99.7 percent chance of winning the game. The Blue Jays, however, clawed their way back and tied the score thanks to a four-run bottom of the ninth. The big blow came from none other than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

That's Vladito's 10th homer of the season. Anyhow, Brandon Drury's solo shot with one out tied the score, and things remained in such a state until the 12th inning, when Teoscar Hernandez sent the people home:

That's an absolutely crushing loss for a Rays team that's locked in a tight struggle for an AL wild-card spot (while still retaining some hopes of catching the Yankees in the AL East). If the Rays wind up missing out on the postseason by a close margin, this game will be one to reflect upon. Is it fair to say this is the kind of game in which the Rays, if on the other end of things, would've trotted out a position player to pitch? Yeah, quite possibly fair.

Red Sox batter Yankee pitching again

With their Saturday win at Fenway, the Red Sox set themselves up to go for the four-game sweep over the rival Yankees on Sunday. The story thus far in this series has been the extent to which Boston has abused Yankee pitching. They scored 19 in the series opener, 10 runs in Friday's game, and then nine in Saturday's. High-level mathematics practitioners will recognize that as a total of 38 runs through three games.

While Yankee starters Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton took the brunt of the punishment in the first two games, CC Sabathia gave up "just" five runs in 4 1/3 on Saturday. Chad Green followed him up by allowing four in 2 1/3. For Boston, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers teamed up for five extra-base hits. The Red Sox are now a half-game in front of the Rays for the last AL playoff spot, and the Yankees have now dropped five of their last seven.

Smith keeps raking for Dodgers

The Dodgers of recent history have enjoyed a seemingly endless stream of in-house contributors when injuries or ineffectiveness strike the (already very deep) active roster. The latest example is catcher Will Smith. The 24-year-old former first-rounder out of Louisville was one of the Dodgers' top prospects coming into the season. Across his first two stints in the majors, he put up an impressive 156 OPS+, and he got another one in time for Saturday's game against the Nationals. Thanks to Austin Barnes' struggles with the bat, he finds himself back in Triple-A, and Smith is now the Dodgers' freshly minted regular behind the plate.

Here's how his first game since winning that important job went:

View Profile Will Smith LAD • C • vs. WAS, 7/27/19 AB 3 H 3 RBI 6 HR 1

Among those three hits was a bases-clearing double to put it away:

A couple of relevant notes on that ribbie tally:

And:

That day at the office gives Smith a line of .345/.394/.862 in 33 plate appearances with four home runs and three doubles.

For a team with legitimate designs on the World Series (again), it says a great deal when they hand the starting catcher job to a rookie and do so in the middle of the season. What is says is that they have a great of confidence in Smith's ability to produce at the highest level (he retooled his swing for more power coming up through the system) and in Smith's reputation as a skilled defender behind the plate. The sample size is small thus far, but the results have been impressive.

Quick hits

