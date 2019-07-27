David Ortiz reportedly released from hospital as recovery from June shooting continues

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was shot in the lower back/abdomen region on June 9 in his native Dominican Republic, was reportedly been released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Friday. ESPN's Marly Rivera has more:

David Ortiz was released from the hospital yesterday, a source close to the family told ESPN. Ortiz will continue his rehabilitation at home, where he will be closely monitored by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal physician. https://t.co/Tt3l6q9Ihs — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 27, 2019

Ortiz, 43, underwent multiple surgeries following the incident, including an emergency procedure on the night of the shooting, which occurred at a nightclub in Santo Domingo. Ortiz had his gallbladder and parts of his intestines removed and was in intensive care for more than a week following the shooting. On June 18, doctors upgraded his condition to "good," and from there his recovery continued.

According to most recent reports, the shooting was carried out by a member of a Mexican drug cartel, and Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity. The alleged mastermind has been arrested.