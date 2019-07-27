David Ortiz reportedly released from hospital as recovery from June shooting continues
The Red Sox legend was shot in his native Dominican Republic earlier this summer
Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was shot in the lower back/abdomen region on June 9 in his native Dominican Republic, was reportedly been released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Friday. ESPN's Marly Rivera has more:
Ortiz, 43, underwent multiple surgeries following the incident, including an emergency procedure on the night of the shooting, which occurred at a nightclub in Santo Domingo. Ortiz had his gallbladder and parts of his intestines removed and was in intensive care for more than a week following the shooting. On June 18, doctors upgraded his condition to "good," and from there his recovery continued.
According to most recent reports, the shooting was carried out by a member of a Mexican drug cartel, and Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity. The alleged mastermind has been arrested.
