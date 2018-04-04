NBA 2K League holds inaugural draft, and you won't believe how much the players make

There's been plenty of discussion about the creation of the NBA 2K League over the past year or so, and on Wednesday the league held its inaugural draft in New York City. Adam Silver was even on hand to announce the first pick, which went to the Dallas Mavericks' Mavs Gaming. But just like the real draft, Silver was scooped by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mavs Gaming will select Artreyo Boyd, aka Dimez, as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural NBA2K Draft, league source tells ESPN. Draft starts soon, with Commissioner Adam Silver at the podium. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2018

Adam Silver & the #1 pick in the 2018 #NBA2KLeague Draft, Dimez! pic.twitter.com/Vpfu59svSo — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 4, 2018

The fact that Wojnarowski was working on getting the scoop on the first pick in this draft shows just how big of a deal this league is going to be. And if Woj's scoop wasn't enough to convince you this is serious business, just check out how much the players are going to make.

Each player is set to earn between $32,000 and $35,000 for the six-month season, plus whatever they win from the prize pool. In addition, each player gets health insurance, a retirement plan and free housing. That is more than some G League players make.

2K League players will earn $32,000-$35,000 over 6 months (plus whatever they win from the $1,000,000 prize pool). Players get health insurance and retirement plan too. Housing is also provided and relocation costs are covered (since they're moving to whichever city drafts them). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 4, 2018

The 17 NBA franchises with 2K League teams are as follows: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards

There will be a preseason tournament on Friday, while the regular season will get under way in May.