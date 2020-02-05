NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers: Lakers, Clippers, Knicks among teams most likely to make a big move

Biggest need: Scorer/playmaker Let's get one thing out of the way -- the Lakers are already really, really good. They could let the trade deadline pass maintaining the status quo and still be a top contender, if not the favorite, to win the NBA title in June. That being said, the most glaring issue with their roster is the lack of a consistent scorer and playmaker outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have both dealt with recent injuries. The Lakers have a plus-10.8 net rating when LeBron is on the court with Davis, and that plummets to minus-7.2 when Davis is on and LeBron is off, and that's largely due to a lack of perimeter playmaking while LeBron sits. The Lakers hoped Kyle Kuzma would be the answer, but so far he's underwhelmed. The Lakers have played 221 minutes this season with Davis and Kuzma on the court together while James is on the bench. During that time, they have a staggering minus-16.4 net rating, and a paltry offensive rating of 98.4, according to NBA.com. The Lakers have a startling lack of assets given their dearth of draft capital (thanks to the Davis trade) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's no-trade clause, so Kuzma is by far their most enticing trade chip. Possible fits: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Rose, Marcus Morris (our Brad Botkin broke down more possibilities here)

Biggest need: Perimeter defender, Center There are reports that the Clippers are extremely likely to pull off a deal before the deadline passes, with their biggest targets on the wing and in the middle. Ivica Zubac is a capable center, but he can get played off the court against certain matchups (the Rockets come to mind) and might not be able to handle Anthony Davis and all of the Lakers' size in a potential Western Conference finals matchup. On the wing, the Clippers would love to upgrade from Maurice Harkless, who is on a very tradable expiring deal. Now that Covington has been traded to the Rockets, Marcus Morris is the name that seems to fit that role best. Andre Iguodala is another name that has been linked to the Clippers since the offseason, but the Grizzlies are reportedly asking for a significant return that the Clippers might not be willing to surrender. Possible fits: Marcus Morris, Andre Iguodala, Dewayne Dedmon, Tristan Thompson

Biggest need: Shooter With some unique roster changes that created one of the tallest and longest NBA starting lineups we've ever seen, most pegged the 76ers to be legitimate NBA title contenders entering the season. While they've shown flashes of brilliance with a strong defense, overall something just hasn't clicked. Part of it is their lack of 3-point shooting -- they're 21st in the league in 3-point percentage, and are 24th in 3-point makes per game. With their two best players, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid being largely inside threats, a knock-down shooter would be a tremendous asset for the Sixers offense, and they've reportedly already been poking around. Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford are very good players, but they're not equipped to handle the spot-up shooting role they're being asked to play. Two seasons ago, Philly picked up Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova in the buyout market, but this year it may look to fill its need through a trade. The Sixers don't have many assets outside of their main pieces that they likely want to keep, but they're going to be active in looking for a way to improve their shooting. Possible fits: JJ Redick, Marcus Morris, Davis Bertans

Biggest need: Playmaking guard/wing The Heat have surprised just about everybody and find themselves among the NBA elite, thanks to the acquisition of Jimmy Butler and emergence of first-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, but their reliance on young players like Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro raises some doubts about the team's playoff ceiling. Adding a veteran playmaker to take some of the offensive pressure off of Butler, Nunn and Goran Dragic would make the Heat a more formidable postseason matchup. The Heat have Dragic's expiring contract, along with Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson to use in a potential deal. We'll have to wait and see how enticing any of those names are to potential suitors. If Miami does make a move, it will likely be for a difference-maker, otherwise the Heat will probably be willing to stand pat with the roster and chemistry they've already built. Possible fits: Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Bogdan Bogdanovic