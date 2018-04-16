2018 NFL Mock Draft: Browns make Josh Allen the top pick, Cards trade up for Josh Rosen

So now we're all back to Josh Allen at No. 1 to the Browns, aren't we?

At the combine, I couldn't find anyone who thought the Browns wouldn't pick Allen. The flip to Sam Darnold happened after his pro day in the rain. I don't expect this consensus to change, but we do have a little more than a week to go, so nothing can be ruled out.

Let's examine how Allen being the first pick would impact the rest of the first round.

1. Cleveland Browns

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. As Will Brinson pointed out just a few days ago, citing analysis from Pete Prisco and other veteran NFL writers, all signs point to the Browns taking Allen No. 1 overall. As we close in on the draft, it appears John Dorsey wants another big-armed quarterback to sit behind a veteran for -- maybe -- a season like he had last year in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.

2. New York Giants

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State. Because of the perceived value of Darnold, this pick will be one of the most coveted trade-up spots for a non-No. 1 overall pick in years. But I don't view GM Dave Gettleman as someone who, first off, ever really wants to trade down, and because of that, would ever be willing to move back without getting a ridiculous compensation package. Therefore, the Giants stay put and pick Chubb to anchor the edge of their defensive line.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Mayfield has ascended up boards during the pre-draft process. It seems as though his charismatic personality has mostly been viewed as a positive rather than a negative. Instead of Darnold, the Jets go with the more experienced quarterback.

4. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with Browns (from Houston))

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Bills look at the board with the eyes-wide-open emoji, as Darnold and Josh Rosen remain on the board at No. 4. With the cost slightly reduced at this juncture, the Bills make a trade with the man they did business with -- John Dorsey -- in last year's draft to get the immensely talented but somewhat raw Darnold.

5. Denver Broncos

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. If the board falls this way, don't be surprised if the Broncos take almost all their allotted time on the clock. Rosen is obviously enticing, but so is Barkley, and the Broncos could be content with Case Keenum under center, especially with a uber-talented runner in the backfield with him.

6. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with Colts (from NY Jets))

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. The Colts tinker with the idea of Quenton Nelson here but opt to move back again with Chubb off the board. The Cardinals get aggressive and are ecstatic to land Rosen.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derwin James, S, Florida State. Tampa Bay gets the most versatile impact defensive back in the class in James. Denzel Ward is a possibility, but this is a secondary in desperate need of size.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. The Bears need a guard and have Nelson's college coach on staff. This is a home run pick for Chicago.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. There's momentum for Sutton as the first receiver taken in this draft. He's big, he's a superb athlete, and he was very productive in college. Perfect Julio Jones-type player for Kyle Shanahan to give to Jimmy Garoppolo.

10. Oakland Raiders

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. Another surprise early in the draft, with Edmunds going ahead of Roquan Smith. WIth the former Virginia Tech star, there's just too much upside for Reggie McKenzie and Jon Gruden to ignore.

11. Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. The Dolphins could take Lamar Jackson here but instead go with the consensus top defensive prospect available at this juncture in Fitzpatrick, a multi-dimensional secondary member.

12. Cleveland Browns (via mock trade with Bills (from Cincinnati))

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. To land Ward after moving back is wonderful draft management by Dorsey. Ward isn't Marshon Lattimore yet has similar athletic traits and mirroring ability down the field. To slide back, the Browns land this pick, Buffalo's second first-rounder (No. 22 overall) and the Bills' second third-rounder (No. 96 overall).

13. Washington Redskins

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. With Zach Brown and Smith, the Redskins will have two highly athlete linebackers to rack up big tackle numbers behind one of the more underrated defensive lines in the NFC.

14. Green Bay Packers

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. This is a prudent pick for the beginning of the Brian Gutekunst era in Green Bay. McGlinchey is ready to be a quality player as a rookie.

15. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Cardinals)

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. Chris Ballard has prepared his franchise to build for the future with two trade backs in the first round. In the deal with the Cardinals, the Colts get picks No. 47 (Round 2) and No. 182 (Round 6). Davenport is a highly athletic defensive end with a rather impressive arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. As a send-off of sorts, Ozzie Newsome adds another Alabama prospect to his roster at a position of need. Ridley and Michael Crabtree are a respectable pairing out wide for Joe Flacco.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. I still like this landing spot for Rudolph, and the Chargers are a team that has clearly done its due diligence on this quarterback class.

18. Carolina Panthers (via mock trade with Seahawks)

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP. The Seahawks need to move back with currently only one pick in the top 100 of this draft. Carolina is in dire need of a replacement for Andrew Norwell. That's the recipe for a first-round trade.

19. Dallas Cowboys

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland. The Cowboys are a team that prioritizes athletic traits in their early-round picks (see: Byron Jones, Zeke Elliott, Taco Charlton), and Moore is a gifted, explosive player on the field. Oh, and he'd fill a major need.

20. Detroit Lions

Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College. This pick can be viewed as insurance for the Lions if they can't extend Ziggy Ansah. Landry has bendy ability around the edge.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo)

James Daniels, C, Iowa. Daniels' athleticism and outstanding run-blocking get him drafted to a team with a gaping hole at its center position.

22. Cleveland Browns (via mock trade with Bills (from Kansas City))

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. After trading Danny Shelton, the Browns have a need at defensive tackle, and Hurst is the best upfield penetrator at his position in this class.

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State. Vander Esch would make a fun duo with Dont'a Hightower, another big, athletic off-ball linebacker.

24. Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Panthers)

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. Jackson is your consummate Seattle cornerback. He's tall, long and has ridiculous ball skills from zone coverage. The Seahawks get pick No. 88 (Round 3) from Carolina in this swap.

25. Tennessee Titans

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. When he diagnoses quickly, Evans is an impact linebacker. The Titans must fill the vacancy created by Avery Williams leaving in free agency.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. Vea is the ideal versatile defensive tackle to play next to Grady Jarrett in Dan Quinn's defense.

27. New Orleans Saints

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. I can't get away from this potential pairing. In a year or two, with Jackson under center, the Saints would continue to be a blast on offense.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. The Steelers could realistically move on from Le'Veon Bell after 2018. With Guice, they'd have a talented three-down back as his replacement.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Connor Williams, OT/OG, Texas. With a heavy emphasis on the run game, the Jaguars chose to continue to build their offensive line with Williams, who could play either one of the tackle spots or guard.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. The Vikings' roster is loaded. It's still in need of improvement at the tackle position on offense. Miller is a long, athletic prospect.

31. New England Patriots

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. Alexander excels in man-to-man and is very aggressive when attacking the football, two qualities Bill Belichick likes in his defensive backs. The former Louisville star can make plenty of plays in zone too.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon. Crosby is a powerful, compact tackle who can eventually replace Jason Peters.