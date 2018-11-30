2019 NFL Mock Draft: Ed Oliver to Browns, Dwayne Haskins is Broncos' QB in waiting

No one is really excited to play the Browns or Broncos right now.

Sure, both teams have records under .500, but they've each won back-to-back games are getting serious ROI from their 2018 first-round picks (Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, and Bradley Chubb.)

This mock features a look at the roster-building progression for both pesky teams. The draft order is based on SportsLine's current win projections.

1. Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. The football gods have seemingly gifted Jon Gruden and the Raiders Nick Bosa after the team somewhat inexplicably traded Khalil Mack. Make the right move here, Jon.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Back to the offensive line for the Cardinals. Josh Rosen needs a franchise left tackle. Badly. Williams doesn't have "prototypical" NFL left tackle size but is as fundamentally sound as they come and plenty strong enough.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. This is probably the earliest you're going to see Allen mocked, but if he lights up the combine, it's not impossible. He's the most versatile edge-rusher in the class and has serious bend/dip to the quarterback. The 49ers have to add to their outside pass-rush.

4. New York Jets

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Either Harry or Metcalf here for New York, but for this mock I'm going with the former because he won't enter the draft with any injury concerns and thrived as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for his college team for three seasons. Sam Darnold is happy.

5. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Dwayne Haskins is the hot QB right now, but I think when the dust settles, Lock will be the first quarterback picked because of his arm and experience in the SEC.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Can't see Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin hitching their old-school wagon to a rookie quarterback ... from this draft class. A Bortles replacement will be found in free agency or via a trade. (Maybe Joe Flacco?) Who knows? This just seems like a pick the current Jaguars' decision-makers would make, especially with an emphasis on the run game and the state of the club's offensive line.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. If Williams is on the board when the Buccaneers go on the clock, expect the tall, long cornerback to be the pick for Tampa Bay, a team still in need of talent in the secondary.

8. Buffalo Bills

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Metcalf is a freakish size/speed/athleticism specimen at 6-foot-4 and 225-plus pounds. He'd be the ideal No. 1 receiver in an offense run by Josh Allen in Buffalo. Metcalf can move the chains and really stretch the field.

9. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. The Lions have to get after the quarterback more frequently, especially in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and the ascending Mitchell Trubisky. Ferrell must learn to lean on his pass-rushing moves more often, but he has the length and athleticism to be a star in the NFL.

10. Cleveland Browns

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Good luck to interior offensive linemen in the AFC if the Browns can land Oliver to play next to the Herculean Larry Ogunjobi on the inside. Perfect complementary tandem for Cleveland's defensive front.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. The Falcons can still score with any team in the league. The defense needs some serious work, although injuries have ravaged that unit in 2018. Williams next to Grady Jarrett would be borderline unfair.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Little has played left tackle at Ole Miss. He'd slot in as Cincinnati's starting right tackle in 2019 opposite Cordy Glenn and could ultimately take over for him in a few seasons. Little has to get more sound with his technique but is an offensive line coaches dream thanks to his size, length, and light feet.

13. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. The Packers run a defense with 3-4 principles, so a stand-up edge-rusher like Polite would fit schematically in Green Bay. He needs to get stronger, but he's a blast to watch when he flies around the corner. Polite has serious speed and edge around the edge, and he uses his hands relatively well.

14. Miami Dolphins

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. Charles Harris has been average at best on the outside after being a first-round pick in 2017, and Cam Wake is nearing the end of his career although his production hasn't dipped much. Robert Quinn has played fairly well but is under contract only through 2019. Allen would be a welcomed addition up front in Miami.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson. The Eagles have one of the best defensive fronts in football, but it's a veteran-laden group. Josh Sweat has immense potential as a hybrid end/tackle and could use someone to be the No. 2 guy on the inside next to Fletcher Cox. Wilkins can play a plethora of roles in Philadelphia.

16. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Broncos have proven to still own one of the league's best defenses, and while Case Keenum has played admirably of late, the team needs a quarterback of the future. Haskins has flashed major franchise quarterback skills. Flashed. Not displayed consistently. And a good chunk of his gaudy statistics are by way of yards-after-the-catch on throws in which he was kept clean in the pocket. This would be a nice landing spot for him ... as the unhurried quarterback in waiting.

17. Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. It's time to give Jurrell Casey a premier talent on the inside. Simmons is a long, active-hands defensive tackle who plays with a good deal of power.

18. Washington Redskins

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Second week in a row with this prospect-team pairing. It'd be a home run for both sides. The Redskins need a young, potential No. 1 corner, and Baker has proven capable of thriving in high-profile games.

19. Carolina Panthers

Charles Omenihu, DL/EDGE, Texas. The Panthers will need to replace Julius Peppers at some point, and Omenihu is a towering, versatile defensive line prospect who I think will fly up boards after the combine. His burst off the snap is the best in the country for a prospect his size, he uses his long arms well, and he's had a fine senior season.

20. Minnesota Vikings

Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma. The Vikings need to protect Kirk Cousins, and right now, their line isn't great. Powers can come in and start at one of the guard spots in 2019. He's an impressive pass-blocking interior lineman.

21. Baltimore Ravens

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. As per usual, the Ravens are stingy on defense. After taking a look at their safeties, you'll realize they need to get younger at the position regardless of how impactful Eric Weddle still is. Thompson would play a somewhat limited role as a rookie then move into a starting gig in 2020.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Length, fluid athleticism, and plus ball skills. That's what Oruwariye brings to the field. The Colts have started to build a quality defense. They need more high-end talent at corner.

23. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Seahawks pride themselves on their wideouts' tremendous ability in traffic. Harmon is a 6-3, 215 back-shoulder and high-point master.

24. Oakland Raiders from Cowboys

Devin White, LB, LSU. White is the type of athletic specimen the Raiders need on the defensive side of the ball, and he plays a major position of need. His fundamentals -- such as tackling -- need to be cleaned up a bit, but he has the inherent ability to be the quarterback of the defense.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. A smaller-framed corner, Murphy wins with insane twitchiness and aggressive ball skills. He can play outside or lock down the slot for Pittsburgh. The Steelers need to address the secondary in the offseason.

26. Oakland Raiders from Bears

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. If Derek Carr isn't the Raiders starter in 2019, I believe another veteran -- not a rookie -- will be. Whoever's throwing the footballs for Gruden's club next season will need some more receiving talent out wide. Arcega-Whiteside is Mike Evansian.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Match made in football heaven here. Out is Brandon Mebane. In is Dexter Lawrence, a truly rare defensive line prospect with gargantuan size and a refined skill set to get after the quarterback.

28. Houston Texans

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. How about at least one mock draft without an offensive lineman for Houston? Let's try it. Right now, three of the Texans' cornerbacks are 30, 31, and 34. Former first-rounder Kevin Johnson has battled injuries early in his career but was trending more toward being a bust than a star. Love may not test through the roof in Indy. At this portion of the first round, that's fine. He's a super-instinctive ball-hawk.

29. New England Patriots

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington. If Bill Belichick was drafting for other teams to help stop his own club, BBK would probably be near the top of the board for defensive players. A fast, twitchy coverage linebacker with NFL veteran-like block-shedding skills, the Washington linebacker has been very productive in college, and that will continue at the pro level.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington. Rapp's kind of like the smaller version of Eric Berry, one of the league's most explosive, multi-faceted safeties. Rapp flies all over the football field and isn't limited athletically whatsoever. Kansas City needs a safety who can cover the slot, thump against the run, and range from the deep middle.

31. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Yes. Brown with Aaron Rodgers. Jumps right into the vacancy (likely) to be created by a Randall Cobb departure. The Oklahoma star is a menace after the catch but runs a variety of routes and has enough speed to stretch the defense.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. A compact, chiseled left tackle with plus feet and a stellar mean streak, Cajuste is the perfect prospect for the Rams to pick here to groom behind Andrew Whitworth, who might be the best but most overlooked free-agent acquisition of the past few seasons.