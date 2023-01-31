The Pro Bowl will look a bit different this year as the new format features a flag football tournament and expanded skills competition. Pro Bowl rosters, however, are still created by votes from the coaches, the players and the fans.

The Philadelphia Eagles led the league this season with eight Pro Bowlers, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were behind them with seven Pro Bowlers and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers were honored with six players apiece. Only two teams did not field a Pro Bowler this season: The Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below are lists of the full Pro Bowl rosters -- offense, defense and special teams -- for the AFC and NFC.

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence

Note: ** = replacement selection

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence

Note: ** = replacement selection