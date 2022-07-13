Hello, and happy Wednesday to all. John Breech just realized today that we're almost halfway through July, which means he's running out of time to clean out his nearest Bengals apparel supplier. It also means he's unavailable to bring you the latest NFL news, at least until tomorrow. But you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to fill in.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter.

We've got pass-rusher rankings, Baker Mayfield comments, holdout news, and more:

Today's show: Top 10 edge rushers and D-linemen

Maxx Crosby USATSI

Tyler Sullivan joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to rank and dissect the top 10 edge rushers and defensive linemen ahead of the 2022 season. Some highlights:

Both guys think the Saints' Cameron Jordan remains underrated, with Brinson suggesting he's a future Hall of Famer

Sullivan envisions a big year for Khalil Mack going from the Bears to the Chargers, where he should have plenty of chances to rush the passer while Los Angeles has a lead

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby is pegged as a Defensive Player of the Year sleeper after racking up 30 QB hits in 2021 and now lining up opposite Chandler Jones in Las Vegas

Catch the entire episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Baker Mayfield introduced as Panthers' new QB

The ex-Browns QB addressed reporters as a member of his new team Tuesday afternoon. Here's the latest:

3. Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. could skip camp, start of season

Orlando Brown Jr. USATSI

With just two days until the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts, Kansas City's top lineman is all but threatening a significant holdout, with NFL Media reporting late Tuesday that Brown could skip all of training camp, if not the start of the 2022 season, absent a lucrative new deal. The three-time Pro Bowler, acquired via trade from the Ravens before the 2021 season, has yet to sign his tag and is reportedly seeking to be paid in line with the game's top left tackles.

4. Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry to Bears

After three forgettable seasons in New England, Harry has finally found a fresh start, with the Patriots dealing the former Arizona State standout to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Despite posting a career-high 33 catches in 2020 as one of Cam Newton's top targets, Harry requested a trade ahead of last season and then missed five games due to injury. He would've been buried on New England's receiver depth chart going into camp, after the team added both Tyquan Thornton and former Dolphins starter DeVante Parker this offseason.

5. Top camp battles to watch: Eagles, Bucs are headliners

Fletcher Cox USATSI

With training camp just around the corner, Josh Edwards has identified more than a half-dozen of the most anticipated summer position battles. Rather than stick with just intra-position competitions, like the battle for the Steelers' starting QB job, he's highlighted intra-squad battles, such as these:

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Le'Veon Bell future, potential QB breakouts

