The Manning brothers are back in the NFL -- not on the field but in the booth, where Peyton and Eli teamed up for the second season of ESPN2's alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast. Commonly referred to as the "ManningCast," the production became a regular topic during its 2021 debut not only for its celebrity hosts but for the apparent curse it put on weekly player guests.

"Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" got scheduled for a second season and lasted throughout the regular season, but the Super Bowl champion brothers are not stopping there.

Is the ManningCast still on for the playoffs?

Now that the playoffs are here, are ManningCasts over? Excellent question, reader. I am here to fill you in. There is in fact a ManningCast for Monday night's wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first guest ffor the game will be Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, guest 2 is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and guest 3 is former New England Patriots linebacker and three time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi.

Tonight's broadcast will not be short of characters and with some of the past quotes from Campbell, including him saying his team will "bite kneecaps," we can expect a very entertaining broadcast.

Which games did the ManningCast cover?

Here's a look which games the ManningCast covered in the 2022 season:

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks

Week 3: Cowboys at Giants

Week 4: Rams at 49ers

Week 7: Bears at Patriots

Week 8: Bengals at Browns

Week 9: Ravens at Saints

Week 13: Saints at Buccaneers

Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals

Week 15: Rams at Packers

Super Wild Card Weekend: Cowboys at Buccaneers (scheduled guests)

How can I watch the ManningCast?

All the "ManningCast" games are on ESPN2. Subscribe to fuboTV (try for free) for streaming access to ESPN throughout the season.

Will the ManningCast also return in 2023?

That's the plan. ESPN originally struck a three-year deal with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions company to produce the "ManningCast," but that deal got a one-year extension in February, meaning Peyton and Eli are contracted to run the show through the 2024 NFL season, covering 10 games per year.