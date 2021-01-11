Texans owner Cal McNair's head coaching search, as it enters this new phase now led by new general manager Nick Caserio, will be among the most scrutinized hires in recent history. The unusual nature of the process to this point has already managed to upset numerous factions around the NFL, and cast McNair in a challenging light.

To review, the owner was ostensibly overseeing concurrent head coaching and GM searches and he was very vocal in how he was building coalitions, including numerous parties inside and outside his organization – former player Andre Johnson, current quarterback Deshaun Watson, former Super Bowl winning coach Tony Dungy, his team president, and the search firm Korn Ferry were all supposed to be helping to guide the pursuit. Only things went sideways, quite quickly, according to numerous sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Many of the candidates who were interviewed, including experienced African American candidates like Marvin Lewis and Jim Caldwell, could be excused for feeling as if they were being used, as McNair was essentially running parallel searches for these openings – simultaneously interviewing the men the search firm suggested, while at the time pining for Caserio, who he tried to hire in the past and clearly wanted all along. He hired Caserio before the full list of GM interviews were concluded, and within hours of interviews still going on, and at the expense of a previous list of coaching interview requests that had already gone out, but now are largely irrelevant as he and Caserio begin their new search this week.

There was little to no real communication with many of the individuals who were led to believe this was going to be a diverse and sweeping process. The committees amounted to very little ("Cal was going to do whatever he wanted to do," said one adviser to a member of this coalition, "and if they're really meeting I guess my guy wasn't invited."). The end result has irked many. You can see why.

Most notably, the franchise quarterback, who had years wasted by the Bill O'Brien debacle. As we first reported back in October, Watson had the distinct impression he would have some semblance of a voice in this process and that his opinion might matter a little, but the man he supported most – Chiefs assistant Eric Bieneimy – has not been approached. Watson feels the process had lacked transparency, and here's where it gets really weird.

During the hiring process, according to numerous sources, candidates were specifically told the team was not looking to dip back into the well of candidates with Patriots ties (VP Jack Easterby came from there as did O'Brien). "The entire gist of the interview was that we want to change the culture," said one source with knowledge of the situation. "It was all about how they want to have fun again and change things up and how this wasn't going to be 'Patriots South.' Can you believe that?"

Watson, for one, cannot. Especially with it not looking like Bieneimy will be a fit, and with this franchise's reputation regarding openness and diversity a major storyline dating back to the NFL's handling of Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests and the mounting social justice movement in the league when McNair's father, Bob, was at the helm.

None of this is on Caserio, who spent his entire career in New England and is beyond qualified and who McNair had every right to want. But the way in which it was handled, the many parties who have been basically kicked to the curb, and the legion of coaches and execs who believe their time was wasted as part of a sham, is not a good look for an owner whose tenure has been marred by blunders (like handing O'Brien full control of the building and backing the wrong ticket in the various power struggles so common in this organization).

And the onus is now on Caserio to navigate this minefield, find the right coach, get the QB to buy-in and not want out, and also get better despite the third overall pick the Texans rightfully deserved going to Miami via O'Brien's ridiculous trades, and the salary cap situation a bit cumbersome, too. It's a lot for a rookie GM, and for an owner who has not been steering the ship all that long but has managed to engender no shortage of controversy.

Washington to begin restructure

The restructuring of the Washington Football Team is about to begin and include a search for multiple personnel executives to assist Ron Rivera in his vision to reshape the franchise.

I continue to hear the WFT will seek to speak with 49ers executive Martin Mayhew, a former player in Washington, as well as former Panthers GM Marty Hurney, who began his scouting career in Washington. Owner Dan Snyder also thinks very highly of Colts executive Morocco Brown, who was in personnel with the WFT for years previously, and Jimmy Raye of the Lions is another name I continue to hear connection with the potential opening there. Regardless, I anticipate the team jumping wholeheartedly into the search process early this week, especially with the market already more crowded than it's been in years for general managers.

It would make a lot of sense for them to reach out to former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, who has extensive experience and a great resume and works very well with others. Surprised more teams have not given McKenzie a legit shot in this cycle, although there is still time for that to change.

Seahawks should consider this OC to help Russ

The Seahawks should seriously rethink their offensive approach and staff. There are so many coaches who are at the vanguard of the modern passing game who would love to work with Russell Wilson. A few years back, when they hired Brian Schottenheimer, someone in the organization asked me for a few names for suggestion as OC. I gave him just one: Brian Daboll. Daboll has gone on to do incredible things with the Bills and Josh Allen, while Seattle's offense once again was all fits and starts, and lacked much ingenuity, down the stretch when it counted the most.

