It may be just Week 1 of the 2023 season, but there is a lot of injury news NFL fans are monitoring. The tight end position, in particular, has been hit hard this week, with Travis Kelce missing Week 1 and George Kittle currently dealing with injuries that could sideline him for the NFL's opening weekend. Kittle has a nagging groin injury that has put his status for the 49ers' season opener in Pittsburgh in jeopardy, while Giants tight end Darren Waller is questionable for their opener against the Cowboys, also due to a groin injury.

We'll dig further into each of those situations as the final injury reports are coming in around the league -- while also looking at each NFL team's current injury situation entering Week 1, starting with the NFL's opening game.

All odds via SportsLine consensus.

49ers (-2.5) at Steelers



Information to come.

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6)

Vikings: DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

For the Vikings, Davenport was a late addition to the injury report after being a limited participant in practice on Friday. Everyone else is good to go for Minnesota.

Cardinals at Commanders (-7)

Information to come.

Titans at Saints (-3)

Information to come.

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Chark tried to give it a go prior to Sunday, as he was limited in Friday's practice. The Panthers decided to give him a week to rest up, while Thielen was limited after missing Thursday's practice. Bryce Young could we without his top two wideouts in his debut.

Patterson has been limited all week with the thigh injury, appearing to be a game-time decision for the Falcons (if you're wondering why he's listed as "Joker," click here). Hodge was a full participant in Friday's practice, so it appears he'll play Sunday.

Jaguars (-5) at Colts

Information to come.

Texans at Ravens (-10)

Information to come.

Bengals (-2.5) at Browns

Information to come.

Packers at Bears (-1)

Jordan Love won't have his top wide receiver for Sunday's showdown with the Bears as Watson was ruled out by head coach Matt LaFleur. Doubs is officially listed as questionable and was limited in practice Thursday.

For the Bears, Cole was limited in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. He's likely a game-time decision. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf) were limited participants earlier in the week, but were all full participants Friday.

Dolphins at Chargers (-3)

Information to come.

Eagles (-4) at Patriots

Patriots: CB Jack Jones (hamstring) OUT

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is out with a hamstring injury he suffered at practice on Wednesday and was the only New England player to sit out of Thursday's practice.

Rams at Seahawks (-5.5)

Information to come.

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)

Information to come..

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants

Waller was a late addition to the injury report after being limited with a hamstring injury suffered in Friday's practice. He'll likely be a game-time decision for Sunday. All of the other Giants on the injury report were limited Friday.

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

For the Bills, Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that safety Micah Hyde was back at practice after missing a few sessions with a sore back. The veteran is considered day-to-day, according to the head coach. Hyde was a full participant Friday.