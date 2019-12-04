NFL Week 14 injuries: Derrick Henry misses practice due to hamstring, T.Y. Hilton absent with calf injury

It's Week 14 of the NFL regular season, and that means each of the 32 teams is dealing with a list of injuries, albeit in varying degrees of severity. With only four games remaining before the playoffs blast off, there are several teams still scratching and clawing for a shot at landing a wild card berth in their respective conference -- with things getting as heated in the NFC as they are in the AFC -- setting the stage for a photo finish in both conferences.

The teams who are healthier will have the edge in December and potentially beyond, but the reality is it'll all come down to not simply that, but also which ones can get players to step up and play big in the absence of key talent. The margin for error for every club is thinner than a razor's edge, and with everything from home field advantage to wild cards still very much in the air, let's take a look around the league at who's nursing what going into this week's slate of games.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need as clubs begin to file their injury reports.

Cowboys (-3) at Bears

The prognosis on Vander Esch remains week-to-week, and the same is now true for Woods and Heath, with all three starters set to miss yet another game for the Cowboys. They'll also monitor rookie halfback and returner Tony Pollard, who will be a game-time decision and whose absence would alter both the offense and special teams unit.

The Bears have their own concerns to wade through this week, though, forced to battle the win-thirsty Cowboys without leaders like Amukamara, Trevathan and a speedy receiver/returner in Gabriel. Neither have an edge over the other on the injury front, setting the stage for what could be a back alley brawl in Chicago.

Wednesday practice report notes

Ravens (-5.5) at Bills

An injury to running back Mark Ingram would complicate matters a bit in Baltimore, despite the MVP-caliber season Lamar Jackson is having. The good news for the Ravens is although Ingram wasn't present for the first practice of the week, his absence was listed as non-injury related, joining three other Ravens who missed for the same reason -- namely Earl Thomas, Brandon Carr, and Jimmy Smith. Tight end Nick Boyle did not participate due to illness, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and wideout Seth Roberts (knee) were present, but limited.

The Bills injury report is much easier to digest because they had only one player with an issue, and that is offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, who was sidelined on Wednesday with an ankle issue. Nsekhe plays backup to Cody Ford and Dion Dawkins, so if he can't go on Sunday, the Bills will have an issue with depth at the offensive tackle position.

Redskins at Packers (-13)

Broncos at Texans (-9.5)

49ers at Saints (-2.5)

Bengals at Browns (-8.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-3)

Lions at Vikings (-13)

For yet another week, the Lions will start the week planning to play without franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who continues to battle fractures in his back. Stafford did not participate in the first practice in preparation for the Vikings, and likely won't at all this week, but he's the only absence on the team's injury report. Limited participants were cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs) and punter Sam Martin (abdomen). They leave Wednesday feeling good about All-Pro lineman Damon Harrison (calf, knee), who was a full participant despite his ailments.

Dolphins at Jets (-5.5)

The Jets will likely be without superstar safety Jamal Adams, who did not practice with an ankle injury and lists himself as day-to-day, but admits he isn't sure when he'll return. Also absent on Wednesday were quite a few others, including Maurice Canady (knee), Matthias Farley (rib, ankle), Ryan Griffin (illness), Arthur Maulet (calf), Steve McLendon (knee, hip), Brian Poole (concussion), Paul Worrilow (quad) and staring right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee). Limited were defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), wideout Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ankles) and Alex Lewis (elbow).

Things are much healthier on the Dolphins side after downing the Eagles in Week 13, with no active players having missed practice to start the week. They had four limited participants in linebacker Jerome Baker (chest), cornerback Nik Needham (groin), safety Steven Parker (groin) and cornerback Ken Webster (ankle).

Colts at Buccaneers (-3)

All eyes for this matchup are on Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, who didn't take the field in the Colts loss to the Titans in Week 13 due to a calf injury. His status this week again begins in doubt, having sat out practice on Wednesday as the team readies to meet the Buccaneers in Tampa. He was joined on the sideline Wednesday by cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle), but running back Marlon Mack (hand), Adam Vinatieri (knee) and safeties Clayton Geathers (rest) and Malik Hooker (foot) were all present -- in a limited capacity -- while wideout Parris Campbell (hand) remains on the injury report, but participated fully.

Chargers (-3) at Jaguars

Chiefs at Patriots (-3)

Steelers (-2.5) at Cardinals

Titans (-2.5) at Raiders

The Titans are surging as of late, and a large reason for that has been the potency of Derrick Henry, who battled through a hamstring injury last week that limited him in two practices before being available to help defeat the Colts with 149 yards rushing and a touchdown. He sat out of practice entirely on Wednesday ahead of the matchup with the Raiders with the injury, though, and his progress is key to monitor this week. The Titans also carried on Wednesday practice without linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder), cornerbacks Adoree Jackson (foot) and LeShaun Sims (ankle), as well as wideouts Corey Davis (non-injury related) and Adam Humphries (ankle).

Seahawks (-1) at Rams

