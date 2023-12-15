Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the finalization of the playoff picture, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Saturday and Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.

Saturday's games

Vikings at Bengals

Ty Chandler is set to replace Mattison as the Vikings' primary ball-carrier, while Jefferson is a game-time decision as the top target for new starting quarterback Nick Mullens, who replaced Joshua Dobbs late in Week 14. Jefferson previously missed seven games with a hamstring issue, but he revealed at a recent community event he intends to suit up. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has No. 1 WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) ready to go despite an early-week missed practice.

Steelers at Colts

Pittsburgh will be without Pickett for a second straight game, meaning Mitchell Trubisky will be under center after a rough outing against the Patriots in Week 14. Nate Herbig is primed to step in on the interior of the O-line if Seumalo can't go. Indy, meanwhile, will have Zack Moss back as RB1 with Taylor sidelined, with Trey Sermon as insurance.

Broncos at Lions

Detroit's front will be worth monitoring with both Decker and Ragnow banged up in the trenches; the latter's injury has noticeably affected Jared Goff's protection. The Lions' top reserves on the line include Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal.

Sunday's games

Bears at Browns

For the Bears, Moore said he's good to go despite missing practice with an ankle injury at the start of the week. Cleveland is battling a slew of injuries going into this one, with starting tackle Jedrick Wills also on injured reserve following knee surgery. Pocic will be replaced by Nick Harris, while Ward is trying to return from a three-game absence in the secondary. Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell are the Browns' top reserves at corner.

Buccaneers at Packers

It's safe to say Todd Bowles' defense is battered right now, with as many as five regular starters in danger of sitting out. Godwin is a key inclusion here as well; if he can't go, Mike Evans could draw even more attention as Baker Mayfield's top pass target, with David Moore a likely fill-in out wide. As for Green Bay, Jordan Love will once again lean on Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs out wide with Watson poised to sit out again, but Jones is on track to return as RB1 after practicing all week.

Texans at Titans

Texans: TBA

TBA Titans: TBA

With C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol, Davis Mills is set to start for Houston on the road. Mills started 26 games for the Texans from 2021-2022.

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: TBA

TBA Dolphins: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Chiefs at Patriots

With the tough-nosed Pacheco down following surgery, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will lead Kansas City's backfield. Wanya Morris is slated to serve as Patrick Mahomes' blind-side blocker with Smith sidelined. Ross, meanwhile, is returning from suspension but unlikely to join the Chiefs' unpredictable receiving corps.

Giants at Saints

With Neal on track to be sidelined yet again, Tyre Phillips is in line to start at right tackle in front of rookie QB Tommy DeVito, who may or may not have Waller as a safety valve. Should Lawrence sit out, the Giants have Jordon Riley as the backup nose tackle.

Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta could be down to just one of its five starting offensive linemen after losing both Matthews and Lindstrom to lower-body injuries in Week 14; McGary is already guaranteed out, with Storm Norton a candidate to fill in. But the Panthers won't necessarily be fully stocked to take advantage, with both of their top pass rushers iffy.

Commanders at Rams

With Robinson out, Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will headline Washington's backfield in Los Angeles. Some good news for the Commanders: Rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) will be active after a two-week absence.

49ers at Cardinals

49ers: TBA

TBA Cardinals: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Cowboys at Bills

Cowoys: TBA

TBA Bills: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Ravens at Jaguars

Ravens: TBA

TBA Jaguars: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Monday's game

Eagles at Seahawks

Eagles: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.