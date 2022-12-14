We are at the eve of Week 15 kicking off in the NFL when the 49ers and Seahawks square up for an NFC West head-to-head on Thursday night that could have implications for the overall playoff seeding in the conference. With a win, San Francisco would clinch the division title, while Seattle is looking to climb back into the playoff picture with a win of their own. Meanwhile, there are also a number of clinching scenarios for Week 15, so this slate will be appointment viewing all the way through.

As is the case every week, injuries are slated to be a featured story in Week 15. Key among them is Colt McCoy looking to start for Arizona following Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear on Monday night. With that in mind, we'll dive into all the initial injury reports around to league to check in on some of those injured players and how their statuses may be shaping up for the weekend. Meanwhile, we'll also take a look at the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football" between the Niners and Seahawks.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

49ers (-3) at Seahawks, Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers held a walkthrough on Wednesday, but the team did still list quarterback Brock Purdy as a limited participant due to an oblique and rib injury. That now has him officially listed as questionable for this matchup. For what it's worth, Purdy told reporters this week that he feels good, but Kyle Shanahan noted that the team will gauge his status on Thursday before ultimately making a call if he plays or not.

In Seattle, the Seahawks did not give an injury designation to rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, signaling that he will play on Thursday night against the Niners. He missed Week 14 due to an ankle injury.

Colts at Vikings (-4), Saturday

Indianapolis was without cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Brandon Facyson (illness) at practice for the second straight day, while wideout Mike Strachan (concussion) was added to the injury report on Wednesday as a non-participant due to a concussion.

Ravens at Browns (-3), Saturday

Quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) practiced fully on Wednesday after being limited during Tuesday's session. That trends favorably toward him being available to start on Saturday in Cleveland. Meanwhile a number of Ravens continued to get rest days: defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerback Marcus Peters. Those players were given the day off again, while tackle Ronnie Stanley was limited but also given a rest designation. As expected, Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice.

Cleveland continued to give reset days to a number of veteran players. However, the team was without wide receiver David Bell (thumb, toe) and safety John Johnson (knee) due to injury. Tight end David Njoku (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were limited for the second-straight day.

Dolphins at Bills (-7.5), Saturday

Maimi had the same five players missing from practice on Wednesday that they did on Tuesday to begin the week: tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), safety Elijah Campbell (concussion), receiver River Cracraft (calf), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), and running back Jeff Wilson Jr, (hip). On a positive note, receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb, neck), and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) were all upgraded to full participants after being limited on Tuesday.

For the second straight practice, Buffalo was without linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder). It's worth noting that Milano did miss two practices last week and was listed as questionable before playing against New York. Elsewhere, fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) was limited again along with defensive tackle Ed Oliver (pectoral).

Eagles (-9) at Bears

Philadelphia held a walkthrough on Wednesday so the opening practice report is an estimation. That said, the club did hold out safety Reed Blakenship due to a knee injury. Linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring), guard Landon Dickerson (back), tackle Lane Johnson (abdomen), and wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) were limited.

The Bears held out four players four players from Wednesday's practice, including Justin Fields. That said, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that the QB was "feeling better" over the past few days. Wideout Chas Claypool (knee), offensive lineman Larry Borom (knee), and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) also did not practice.

Falcons at Saints (-4)

With Desmond Ridder set to make his first NFL start, Atlanta has officially placed Marcus Mariota on injured reserve as the quarterback is set to undergo knee surgery. His designation to IR was listed on the club's initial injury report and guard Chuma Edoga (knee) was the only other player listed. He was a non-participant.

The Saints held out five players from the initial practice of the week: linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), running back Mark Ingram (knee), kicker Will Lutz (illness) running back Dwayne Washington (illness), and safety P.J. Williams (knee). Meanwhile, safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Cameron Jordan (foot), corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) were all limited.

Lions at Jets (PK)

Detroit held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so its opening practice report is an estimation. The team did list just two players as non-participants: guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee). Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle), tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), corner Will Harris (hip), safety C.J. Moore (shoulder), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were limited.

Quarterback Mike White (rib) was a limited participant in practice to begin the week and is in line to start on Sunday against the Lions so long as he continues to trend favorably. Tackle George Fant (knee), defensive end Mike Clemons (knee), and tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) were also limited. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) did not practice along with safety Will Parks (not injury related), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (illness), corner Brandin Echols (quad), and receiver Corey Davis (concussion).

Steelers at Panthers (-2.5)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was limited in practice on Wednesday as he is still in concussion protocol. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team is taking his status "day-to-day" and "if he's able to work, we'll work him." Meanwhile, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), running back Najee Harris (hip) and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) did not practice. Corner Cameron Sutton (neck, stinger) was limited alongside Pickett.

In Carolina, wideout D.J. Moore was a full participant during Wednesday's practice after not being on the field for the final handful of plays of last week's win against Seattle after being rolled up on in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) was the lone Panther not present at practice due to injury, while right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were given rest days. Linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) and Cory Littleton (ankle), along with receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) and safety Xavier Woods were limited.

Cowboys (-4) at Jaguars

Jacksonville held out quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a toe injury that he was listed with a week ago. Cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) were also held out. As it relates to Walker, head coach Doug Pederson said it's a high ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) were limited.

Chiefs (-14) at Texans

Kansas City had everyone accounted for at practice on Wednesday, but did limit wideout Kadarius Toney and safety Nazeeh Johnson as they both battle hamstring injuries.

Houston listed seven players as non-participants due to injury: wide receiver Nico Collins (foot), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), offensive lineman Justin McCray (hamstring), defensive back Steven Nelson (foot), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), and offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil (illness). Meanwhile, defensive linemen Kurt Hinish (shoulder), Roy Lopez (hip), and Taylor Stallworth (calf) were limited along with offensive lineman Kenyon Green (ankle).

Cardinals at Broncos (-3)

Arizona held out defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) from practice. The club limited quarterback Colt McCoy (neck), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (chest), offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (ankle), safety Charles Washington (chest), and cornerback Marco Wilson.The Cardinals also officially placed quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore on season-ending injured reserve on Wednesday.

Russell Wilson (concussion) did not practice with the Broncos to begin the week, nor did defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hip) along with receivers Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and Courtland Sutton (hamstring). Denver also listed five players as limited due to injury: linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder), and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist, knee).

Patriots at Raiders (PK)

Analysis to come.

Titans at Chargers (-3)

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks remains in concussion protocol and did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Titans also listed receivers C.J. Board (rib) and Robert Woods (illness) as non-participants along with corner Kristian Fulton (groin) and running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck). Tennessee also listed eight players as limited due to injury reasons: defensive end Denico Autry (knee), corner Tre Avery (concussion), guard Nate Davis (knee), safety Amani Hooker (knee), center Ben Jones (neck), corner Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), defensive end Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

L.A. ran a walkthrough session on Wednesday so the opening report is an estimation. The lone player that was listed as a non-participant was safety Derwin James (quad). Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were limited.

Bengals (-3.5) at Buccaneers

Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) did not practice with the Bengals on Wednesday and head coach Zac Taylor said that his status "seems doubtful" for Sunday. Corner Jalen Davis (thumb), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), and corner Mike Hilton (knee) were also held out due to injury. Wideouts Tyler Boyd (finger), Trent Taylor (hamstring) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) were limited, along with safety Dax Hill and defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder).

In Tampa, the Bucs held out tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle), nose tackle Vita Vea (calf), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), wideout Julio Jones (knee), and cornerback Jamel Dean. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), and linebacker Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique) were limited.

Giants at Commanders (-4.5)

New York didn't even list running back Saquon Barkley on the opening injury report after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday. That's certainly an encouraging sign after the veteran was previously dealing with a neck injury. Meanwhile, offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) did not practice along with defensive back Adoree' Jackson (knee), receiver Richie James (concussion), and linebacker Jihad Ward (concussion). Tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib), defensive back Nick McCloud (illness), linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were limited.

For Washington, they had perfect attendance at practice, but had several players limited. Running backs Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson Jr. (quad) headlined that group, along with pass rushers Chase Young (knee) and Montez Sweat (concussion). Receiver Dax Miline (foot), guard Andrew Norwell (shoulder), receiver Cam Sims (back), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion), corner Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle), and guard Trai Turner (knee) were also limited.