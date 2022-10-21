Week 7 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Arizona Cardinals picking off the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, and now we have a full Sunday slate to look forward to. Perhaps the biggest headline is the return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who will start against the Lions after missing five games with a thumb injury. On the other end of the QB spectrum, the Broncos have ruled out Russell Wilson against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, there are some other intriguing games, including the favored Jaguars taking on the 5-1 Giants, the Colts trying to overtake the Titans in the AFC South, and the Chiefs looking to bounce back versus the 49ers. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 7. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Browns at Ravens (-6.5)

Clowney was limited during the final two practices after not practicing on Wednesday. Rochell was limited on Friday after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days.

Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week, according to ESPN, which would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. Andrews, Bateman, Cleveland, Moses and Peters each practiced on Friday in a limited capacity. Ricard was a full participant Friday after missing the previous two practices. Stanley was a late addition on Saturday after sitting out practice on Friday.

Buccaneers (-13) at Panthers

The Panthers don't have Christian McCaffrey after trading him -- and won't have Mayfield for Sunday, either. PJ Walker will start at quarterback with Jacob Eason as his backup. Elflein missed his third straight practice with a hip injury, so chances are he'll be out.

Falcons at Bengals (-6.5)

While they'll be without two players Sunday, five of the Falcons' seven players who appeared on this week's injury report will play Sunday, including cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh), defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (knee) and linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder).

Morgan missed the Bengals' last two practices after not appearing on the injury report to start the week. Fellow receivers Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Tee Higgins (ankle) will play after being limited practice participants to start the week.

Lions at Cowboys (-6.5)

Swift was limited all week, while Reynolds was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday after missing the week's first two practices. Harris and Cominsky were also limited throughout the week.

The big news in Dallas is Dak Prescott's return after missing the Cowboys' last five games. The Cowboys went 4-1 without Prescott, who will also have CeeDee Lamb at his disposal Sunday after the receiver was limited to start the week.

Giants at Jaguars (-3)

Another week the Giants will be down Golladay and Toney, leaving New York thin at the wide receiver position. Richie James, David Sills and Darius Slayton are expected to be the top wide receiver options for New York on Sunday. Ojulari has played just two games this year and will miss his third straight game. There was no injury designation for Saquon Barkley (shoulder) after he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Each of the Jaguars' questionable players practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

Colts at Titans (-2.5)

Leonard cleared concussion protocol for Indianapolis, but the Colts are letting him sit another week to heal up. Head coach Frank Reich is optimistic Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) will play, and Nyheim Hines has cleared concussion protocol, too. The Colts believe he'll play.

The Titans have another light injury report, as Bud Dupree (hip) looks like he'll play for Tennessee on Sunday after practicing in full all week. Cunningham will miss his fourth straight game.

Packers (-4.5) at Commanders

Green Bay's receiving corps will be compromised Sunday. Expect the Packers to lean on running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion with Cobb and Watson sidelined.

Cosmi was limited all week, while Bates practiced in a limited capacity on Friday after missing the week's first two practices. Dotson missed Friday's practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jets (-1.5) at Broncos

Moore will not play after requesting a trade earlier this week. Johnson did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Broncos have ruled out Wilson after the veteran tweaked his hamstring in last week's loss to the Chargers. Brett Rypien, who has one career start under his belt, gets the start.

Texans at Raiders (-7)

Jordan and Moore were both able to practice in full on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. For the Raiders, Brown and Hollis were limited all week, while Renfrow was limited Friday after missing Thursday's practice.

Seahawks at Chargers (-5)

Each of Seattle's doubtful players did not practice this week. Jones appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday; he was limited after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a report that Allen, was limited throughout the week, may wait until after the Chargers' Week 8 bye to return to the field. Like Allen, Joseph-Day was limited all week.

Chiefs (-1) at 49ers

Danna and Thuney practiced in a limited capacity at the end of the week after not practicing on Wednesday. Safety Bryan Cook will play after clearing concussion protocol.

The 49ers received good news when DE Nick Bosa, LT Trent Williams and S Jimmie Ward were not part of Friday's injury report and will play on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan said that he was not sure whether or not running back Christian McCaffrey, obtained in a blockbuster trade from the Panthers late Thursday, would play after practicing with his new team for the first time on Friday.

Steelers at Dolphins (-7.5)

Sims will miss Sunday's game after having an 89-yard kickoff return during last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Witherspoon was limited on Wednesday and Friday after being a full participant during Thursday's practice. Pierre was limited during the last two practices after not starting the week on the injury report.

The Dolphins have a host of players on this week's injury report. Armstead was limited Friday but did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. Howard was limited at the start and end of the week while being a full participant Thursday. Waddle was limited all week.

Bears at Patriots (-7.5) -- Monday

The Bears had no injuries to report this week.

The Patriots don't have any players listed as "out" or "doubtful," but they have a dozen listed as "questionable." All were present at practice on Saturday as limited participants, however, with the exception of Wade -- who sat out with an illness. One of the biggest names on this list is of course the quarterback Jones, who is still working to return from his ankle injury. If it's not this week, it could be next week.