NFL Week 8 injuries: Adam Thielen ruled out for Thursday, Patrick Mahomes able to practice

It's officially Kirk Cousins Revenge Week -- also known as Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season, when the Redskins will head on over to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Thursday night, giving Cousins the perfect opportunity to exact his revenge against the team that for so many years refused to commit to him as a franchise quarterback. And because it's Wednesday, that means we're starting to get an idea of who will and won't be joining Cousins out on the field on Thursday night due to injuries.

The most notable injured player? That would be Cousins' favorite receiver, Adam Thielen, who suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. He's been ruled out by the Vikings.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 8 as teams begin to file their injury reports. One important item of news? Nick Foles is back at Jaguars practice. Oh, and so is Patrick Mahomes.

All that and more below.

Redskins at Vikings (-16)

Bad news for the Vikings, as the injury that Thielen sustained on Sunday will prevent him from suiting up on a short week. So far this season, Thielen has caught 27 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, he's racked up 212 yards and four touchdowns. He'll be missed by a Vikings team hitting its stride. The good news is that the injury isn't a serious one, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means he could be back in Week 9.

The Redskins are much more banged up. Most notably, keep an eye on the status of both Norman and Peterson. While neither player, even when healthy, is playing anywhere close to his peak, they're still two very important pieces to a team that lacks important pieces. Also noteworthy is that Thompson, a good pass-catching back, is out for a second straight week. With Peterson listed as questionable, there's a chance the Redskins will be without their best pure runner and their best pass-catching back against a good Vikings defense.

Wednesday practice report notes

Giants at Lions (-7)

After making his return from an ankle injury on Sunday, Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was also limited with a concussion. Barkley should be good to go for Sunday, per Giants coach Pat Shurmur. Starting linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and receiver Cody Latimer (quad) both practiced in full.

For the Lions, defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), and fullback Nick Bawden (foot) all missed practice. The good news is that quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin), and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) all practiced in full.

Buccaneers at Titans (-2.5)

After their bye week, the Buccaneers are mostly healthy. Right guard Alex Cappa and backup inside linebacker Jack Cichy were the only two players who missed practice, per Bruce Arians. Neither will play on Sunday.

Receiver Corey Davis (illness) and tight end Delanie Walker (ankle), along with corners Adoree' Jackson (foot) and Chris Milton (calf), did not practice for the Titans. Linebacker Jayon Brown (groin), defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (shoulder), tackle Jack Conklin (quad), guard Nate Davis (rib), linebacker Rashaan Evans (shoulder), linebacker Sharif Finch (shoulder) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (ankle) were all limited. Tennessee also designated kicker Ryan Succop to return form injured reserve.

Chargers at Bears (-4)

The Chargers, a team in desperate need of a win, are hurting on the interior of their defensive line. They were without starting nose tackle Brandon Mebane (knee) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) on Wednesday. Mebane's backup, Damion Square, was also limited with a hamstring injury. The Chargers did, however, see linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) participate fully at practice.

The Bears might not be good, but at least they're mostly healthy. Cornerback and key special teams player Sherrick McManis (concussion), who missed practice, was the only player on the injury report.

Seahawks (-3.5) at Falcons

It sounds like Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who hurt his ankle on Sunday, will be able to play. That's according to Falcons coach Dan Quinn. That said, the quarterback did not practice on Wednesday. If he cannot go, it'll be Matt Schaub, who starts under center. Corner Desmond Trufant (ankle), running back Ito Smith (concussion) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (abdomen) also did not practice.

While he was a full participant in practice, Wednesday marked the first time all season that Russell Wilson was named on the injury report. The team says he has a knee injury. Safeties Lano Hill (elbow) and Bradley McDougald (back) didn't practice along with defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique).

Jets at Jaguars (-6)

New York is coming off their blowout loss to the Patriots on Monday night and saw a number of players sidelined for Wednesday's session. Quarterback Sam Darnold (toe), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (elbow, shoulder) were among those who did not practice. Receiver Demaryius Thomas and tight end Chris Herndon were both limited with hamstring injuries.

Nick Foles began practicing for the Jaguars on Wednesday as he takes the next step in his pending return from IR. Meanwhile, linebackers Quincy Williams, Najee Goode and Leon Jacobs missed practice and head coach Doug Marrone noted that they are all doubtful to play Sunday. Tackle Cam Robinson (toe) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (core muscle) also did not practice. Receivers Marqise Lee (ankle) and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) were among those limited.

Eagles at Bills (-1.5)

Ahead of a showdown with the AFC's second best team (by wins and losses), seven Eagles players missed Wednesday's practice. The most important absences were receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), left tackle Jason Peters (knee), right tackle Lane Johnson (illness), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), and middle linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness). Additionally, running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) did not participate.

The Bills were without two starters at practice, as both fullback Pat DiMarco (ankle) and left guard Quinton Spain (foot) were unable to suit up. Additionally, two more Bills starters were limited -- strongside linebacker Matt Milano with a hamstring injury and receiver Duke Williams with a bad shoulder. A number of backups -- among them cornerback Kevin Johnson (neck), linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle), and safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) -- were limited.

Bengals vs. Rams (-13) in London

As they gear up for their showdown in London, the Bengals had receiver A.J. Green limited in practice as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was also limited. While those two were able to hit the practice field, tight end Tyler Eifert (rest), defensive end Carl Lawson (hamstring) and corners Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) were held out.

Running back Malcolm Brown (ankle) continues to be sidelined for the Rams along with cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring), tackle Andrew Whitworth (not injury related) and linebackers Bryce Hager (shoulder) and Clay Matthews (jaw).

Cardinals at Saints (-9.5)

Arizona was without a trio of key starters on Wednesday, as defensive lineman Zach Allen (neck), middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), and running back David Johnson (ankle) all missed practice. Johnson is obviously the name to keep an eye on after he was active last week but seldom played. It's also worth noting that receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) and linebacker Haason Reddick (knee) were limited.

As for the Saints, all eyes are on Drew Brees as he nears his return from a right thumb injury. He was limited at practice, but said the plan is for him to play Sunday. Sean Payton, though, has yet to make an official announcement either way. After sitting out Sunday's game, running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) did not participate at practice. Neither did tight end Jared Cook or receiver Tre'Quan Smith, both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries. The Saints' secondary is also banged up. Cornerback Patrick Robinson missed practice with a bad hamstring while cornerback Eli Apple was limited with a knee problem.

Broncos at Colts (-6)

Most notably for the Colts, they were without starting cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) at practice. Rookie receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal) and starting cornerback Kenny Moore (knee) were both limited. However, safety Malik Hooker (knee) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (foot) were able to participate fully.

For the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 1, tackle Ja'Wuan James, who signed a four-year, $51 million deal this offseason, was able to practice fully and head coach Vic Fangio said that he'll "probably" play against Indy.

Panthers at 49ers (-5.5)

Two notable Panthers weren't able to practice: edge rusher Brian Burns (wrist) and quarterback Cam Newton (foot). Two more notable Panthers were limited: defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle). According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Burns expects to play.

As for the 49ers, they are infusing Emmanuel Sanders into the offense after acquiring him in a deal with the Broncos. As they do that, they'll deal with some injuries at pass catcher, with tight end George Kittle (groin) and receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) limited on Wednesday. Tackle Joe Staley (fibula) was also limited.

Raiders at Texans (-6.5)

The Raiders are hurting up front. Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) was limited while right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) missed practice. Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) didn't participate at practice along with defensive end Arden Key (knee). Receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) was limited.

The Texans are also hurting. Receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) didn't practice, and he's expected to be out several weeks. Right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) also didn't practice. Three members of the Texans' secondary -- safety Tashaun Gipson (back, hamstring, wrist), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring, neck), and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) -- were limited. Receiver Kenny Stills (ankle, hamstring) did practice in full, which is good news considering Fuller's expected long-term absence.

Browns at Patriots (-13)

Coming out of their bye week, the Browns only had one player miss practice: safety Damarious Randall (hamstring). Quarterback Baker Mayfield (hip), receiver Odell Beckham (groin), and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) all practiced in full.

The big news out of New England is that receiver Josh Gordon has been placed on injured reserve, which makes their trade for Mohamed Sanu all that more important. Also noteworthy is that two tight ends, Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee), missed practice, as did right guard Shaq Mason (ankle). Four key Patriots were also limited: running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest) and receivers Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Julian Edelman (chest).

Packers (-4.5) at Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced on Wednesday, but he was limited. While it's encouraging that Mahomes was already able to practice in some form, it does look like Matt Moore will start on Sunday. That said, Andy Reid refused to rule out Mahomes for Sunday. The Chiefs remain hobbled. Defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Darron Lee (illness), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) all missed practice. The good news for Kansas City is that receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and fullback Anthony Sherman (hamstring) both practiced in full, and left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) was able to practice in a limited capacity.

As for Green Bay, Davante Adams is still not practicing due to his toe injury. He'll need to hit the field in short order to be able to have a chance at suiting up this weekend. Aaron Rodgers (knee) and Jimmy Graham (ankle) were among those limited.