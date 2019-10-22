Patriots reportedly acquire receiver Mohamed Sanu from Falcons for second-round draft pick

The Atlanta Falcons are trading wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter stated that the Patriots have been attempting to trade for Sanu dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sanu, 30, has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons were loaded at the position with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and others so Sanu became expendable. Atlanta (1-6) has apparently chosen to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Sanu was taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Rutgers by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has accumulated 402 career receptions for 4,607 yards and 27 touchdowns, including eight postseason games. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 NFL season.

The Patriots have been searching for help at wide receiver for some time. They gave Antonio Brown a shot but it was not a match. In previous years, they had reportedly attempted to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and others. There was some urgency to acquire another receiver now with the injury to Josh Gordon. New England used the No. 32 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft on N'Keal Harry but he has yet to be activated from Injured Reserve.

Undefeated New England is fifth in passing yards per game, but Sanu should give them a boost. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Gordon as well as running back James White are the team's leading receivers. If there was any hope of a Patriots reunion with Brown, it was likely extinguished with this transaction.

The San Francisco 49ers are known to be in the market for wide receiver help as well. Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos is one of the players at the position reportedly on the trade block.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Follow along with all of the latest updates in our NFL Trade Deadline tracker.