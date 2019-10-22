Patriots reportedly acquire receiver Mohamed Sanu from Falcons for second-round draft pick
Undefeated New England is not willing to become complacent
The Atlanta Falcons are trading wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter stated that the Patriots have been attempting to trade for Sanu dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sanu, 30, has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons were loaded at the position with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and others so Sanu became expendable. Atlanta (1-6) has apparently chosen to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.
Sanu was taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Rutgers by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has accumulated 402 career receptions for 4,607 yards and 27 touchdowns, including eight postseason games. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 NFL season.
The Patriots have been searching for help at wide receiver for some time. They gave Antonio Brown a shot but it was not a match. In previous years, they had reportedly attempted to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and others. There was some urgency to acquire another receiver now with the injury to Josh Gordon. New England used the No. 32 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft on N'Keal Harry but he has yet to be activated from Injured Reserve.
Undefeated New England is fifth in passing yards per game, but Sanu should give them a boost. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Gordon as well as running back James White are the team's leading receivers. If there was any hope of a Patriots reunion with Brown, it was likely extinguished with this transaction.
The San Francisco 49ers are known to be in the market for wide receiver help as well. Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos is one of the players at the position reportedly on the trade block.
The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Follow along with all of the latest updates in our NFL Trade Deadline tracker.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Belichick can't help but smile on MNF
Belichick appeared to take special delight in the Patriots' 33-0 win over the Jets
-
Pats defense likes Darnold seeing ghosts
New England's defense has been a nightmare for opposing offenses
-
NFL Week 7 grades: Packers get 'A+'
Here are the Week 7 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Darnold admits to 'seeing ghosts' on MNF
The Jets' quarterback endured the worst game of his two-year NFL career
-
Ryan could miss games with ankle injury
Ryan was seen in a walking boot following the Falcons' loss to the Rams in Week 7
-
Beckham fined for uniform violation
Beckham was fined for not having his pants below his knees during Cleveland's Week 6 loss to...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there