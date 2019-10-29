NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Jamal Adams to Cowboys, Trent Williams update, and the latest rumors and moves

A year ago, the NFL trade winds moved Amari Cooper, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Dante Fowler Jr., Golden Tate and Demaryius Thomas to new teams. Star cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey have already been relocated in 2019, but the anticipated wheeling and dealing does not end there.

Here are the storylines being monitored as the NFL trade deadline approaches Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. This post will be updated to reflect the latest rumors and report so check back often:

Jamal Adams' name pops up among NFL trade rumors

The Jets have already traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams in addition to making wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell available. The latest buzz suggests that star safety Jamal Adams may be available as well. ESPN's Rich Cimini said that he would not be surprised if Adams gets traded because the team does not believe it is wise to invest too much salary cap space into a safety.

The Dallas Cowboys have been the primary team associated with Adams rumors. Dallas needs help in the secondary. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker wrote that the Cowboys were still in the market for help.

Rams deal Aqib Talib to Miami

Talib is on the Injured Reserve, which essentially means his season is over. The Dolphins were willing to take on his remaining salary and a fifth round pick in exchange for a future late round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns had done something similar a few years back when they took on Brock Osweiler's contract in exchange for a second round pick.

Los Angeles acquires some salary cap space, which will allow them to negotiate a long-term deal with newly-acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Potential suitors lining up for Tyler Eifert

According to The Athletic, the New England Patriots are among the teams that have continued to express interest in Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote that other NFL teams were growing frustrated with Washington and Cincinnati's unwillingness to trade veterans.

Eifert is a productive player but has been oft-injured throughout his career. It is unclear what it would require for the Bengals to part ways with the playmaker. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, wide receiver A.J. Green, quarterback Andy Dalton and others could also entice teams at the deadline.

Jets willing to move star running back Le'Veon Bell

New York signed Bell to a lucrative long-term contract in the off-season but it immediately led to headlines acknowledging head coach Adam Gase's frustration with the team spending so much money on a running back. The partnership could be coming to an end. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are open to dealing Bell at the NFL Trade Deadline. Few teams were willing to take on the running back's price tag during the offseason so any market for him now would seem to be limited.

Washington now open to trading Trent Williams

For the past several weeks, the Redskins have maintained they have no desire to trade their star left tackle. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, General Manager Bruce Allen has softened on their stance and are now willing to trade Williams, who wants a new contract and has been disgruntled with the team stemming from how they handled a medical situation.

It is unclear what it would take to acquire the lineman but the Browns and Patriots are expected to be among two teams in contact.

Browns trade Genard Avery to Philadelphia

The Browns traded the second-year edge rusher to the Eagles in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Avery recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2018. He has primarily been inactive this season. Philadelphia Director of Football Operations Andrew Berry was a member of Cleveland's front office when Avery was drafted.

Dolphins trade Kenyan Drake to Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2020 draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The pick is reportedly a sixth-round pick in 2020 that could become a fifth-rounder.

Arizona was looking for help at the running back position after David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) sustained injuries. Drake, the fourth veteran the Dolphins have traded this season, rushed for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns (while averaging 4.6 yards per carry) during his time with the Dolphins. He also has 116 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns that included his game-winning score against the New England Patriots in 2018 that has been dubbed "The Miracle in Miami."

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr grades the trade.

Jets reportedly trade Leonard Williams to Giants

The New York Jets have reportedly traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick, as first reported by Schefter Monday. The Jets will also pay $4 million of Williams' $6 million salary for the 2019 season. The 2021 pick will turn into a fourth-round pick if Williams -- who is slated to become a free agent this offseason -- signs a contract extension before the start of the new league year.

This marks the first time that the Jets and Giants have traded with one another, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Williams' departure is also significant considering that he was the last player from the Giants' 2015 draft class that was still on the roster.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr grades the trade.

Teams have inquired about Slay's availability

Darius Slay was upset that the Lions traded starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks. It may not be long before he lands on a new team as well. Schefter reported that teams have inquired about the trade availability of the cornerback. However, it would likely take a lot for Detroit to part with him.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have been mentioned as teams having interest in cornerback help. Detroit and Philadelphia came together on a trade last year that sent wide receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia.

Redskins, Bengals frustrating other teams



The Redskins and Bengals have talented assets that they could trade for high draft choices essential to rebuild their struggling teams. To this point, neither has shown much of an interest in cooperating according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Washington has edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan and offensive tackle Trent Williams. Cincinnati has offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and others.

Broncos eye another move before deadline

The 49ers already pried wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders away from Denver but an additional deal or two is still expected. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora mentions cornerback Chris Harris and defensive tackle Derek Wolfe as pieces that could be had by other teams. The Eagles and Chiefs may kick around the idea of adding Harris. The Colts, Ravens and Eagles were mentioned as possibilities for Wolfe.

Denver is 2-5 facing an uphill climb to compete with the Raiders or Chiefs within the AFC West.

Rams open to trading Talib to make room for Ramsey deal

Los Angeles made a big move earlier this month when they acquired Ramsey from the Jaguars and traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens. Now, they are making plans to sign Ramsey to a long-term deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams have discussed the idea of trading Talib to free up some cap room. The team has already administered large deals for defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

Talib is in the final year of his deal and is scheduled to earn $8 million. Spotrac projects Ramsey will receive a five year deal worth an average of $16.8 million annually. Talib was added to the Injured Reserve on Oct. 14 with a rib injury but remains eligible to be traded.

Saints, Eagles, Jaguars want another receiver

Three NFL teams are looking to add another complimentary piece to their offense according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green are the two most heavily discussed players potentially available. Reports out of New York already claimed that Anderson is available for the right price.

Jacksonville traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey but that was an outlier to their strategy. La Canfora states that the team made it clear to other teams that they are looking to buy ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

New England pursuing more moves to improve offense

The Patriots are traditionally one of the more involved teams when it comes to facilitating trades and this year is no different. They have already acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and parted with defensive end Michael Bennett. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports that New England is pursuing other ways to improve their offense whether that entails addressing the wide receiver, tight end or offensive tackle positions. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder and Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams were mentioned.

Bill Belichick's team currently ranks No. 10 in offensive yardage per game. His defense has been a strength.

Intriguing deals, including one for each team

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote about the one trade each team should make before the NFL Trade Deadline. Those trades involve A.J. Green, Devonta Freeman, Melvin Gordon and many others so check it out. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker also wrote about 10 trades that should happen to make the league more entertaining for fans.

Patriots trade Michael Bennett to Dallas

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bennett finally got his wish and was dealt away from New England. The two parties appeared to be destined for this path upon his suspension in Week 7 for conduct detrimental to the team. In exchange for the defensive end, the Cowboys parted with a 2021 seventh round pick that could become a sixth-round pick.

Bennett gives Dallas another body in the rotation with Kerry Hyder, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Robert Quinn. Who won the deal? Who lost? CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr broke it all down in a new trade grades.

Potential trades candidates and rumored targets at every position

By now, NFL fans have heard the familiar names reportedly available for trade: Robby Anderson, Vic Beasley, Trent Williams and more. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin examined some names that are not getting as much attention but may be a target for your favorite team leading up to next week's NFL Trade Deadline.

Five possible landing spots for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon

Since returning from a lengthy holdout, Gordon has lacked production in Los Angeles. He has 36 carries for 81 yards and just nine receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. The run game looked much better with Austin Ekeler before Gordon returned. The Chargers made their stance in contract negotiations clear, which did not appease the running back. It is hard to foresee the partnership ending happily.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani explored five possible trade destinations for the former first round selection.

Jets are looking to deal wide receiver Robby Anderson

New York has lacked stability at the quarterback position since Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. However, he has been a productive receiver and now the Jets are looking to flip him for assets according to New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. Cody Benjamin explored possible landing spots for Anderson

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted the Jaguars as a potential destination for Anderson. He has recorded 17 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown in six games this season. The Jets reportedly turned down an offer of a fourth round pick for the wide receiver in 2018.

Top landing spots for Bengals receiver A.J. Green

Cincinnati has maintained no interest in trading Green. The team finally parted with Marvin Lewis and hired Zac Taylor, which means they have entered a new era in their franchise's history. It is unclear how the current roster fits into Taylor's plans but it is safe to assume that aging veterans have little to no part in those plans. In order to rebuild, they should turn some of those talented players that do not fit into their long-term plans into assets. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker explored potential trade destinations for Green, who is among the most coveted.

Browns eyeing Giants tackle if they can't pry Trent Williams from Washington

General Manager John Dorsey has been looking to improve the offensive tackle position, as noted below with the team's reported interest in Trent Williams. Incumbent Greg Robinson is not meeting their needs and the 2-4 franchise has not tossed in their cards on the 2019 season.

In the event that the Redskins truly do not trade their tackle, Dorsey has his eyes set on Giants left tackle Nate Solder according to CBS Sports' own Jason La Canfora. The Browns pursued Solder in free agency last year after future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas announced his retirement. They were not willing to meet his financial demands so he signed with New York. Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman and Dorsey have already done business this year in the form of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

The Seahawks bolstered their secondary with the acquisition of Diggs, trading a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Lions for Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round pick. Diggs, a former sixth-round pick, has 229 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles in five NFL seasons. He has just 20 tackles and no interceptions in five games this season and was a captain on the Lions defense.

Diggs is in the first year of a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension he signed in 2018 that will keep him in Seattle until the 2021 season. Quite a bargain for the Seahawks, who have a 28-year old safety locked into their defense for the next two and a half seasons.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said via Twitter that he expected the 49ers to acquire Sanders via a trade in the next week. A few hours later, the deal was finalized earlier than expected. The 49ers traded a 2020 third and fourth-round pick to the Broncos for Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Sanders, a 10-year veteran who missed the final four games of the 2018 season after sustaining a major Achilles injury, has put up solid numbers during the first seven games of the 2019 season. The 32-year-old Sanders has caught 30 of 44 targets for 367 yards and two scores while averaging 12.2 yards per catch.

The 49ers, the NFC's last remaining undefeated team, is 25th in the NFL in passing yards entering this Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. Tight end George Kittle has been quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target thus far, as Kittle leads the 49ers in 376 receiving yards. His 34 catches are 19 more than the 49ers' second-leading receiver, Deebo Samuel. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr broke down the trade and assigned a grade for both teams. CBS Sports' fantasy analyst Dave Richard provided an in-depth analysis of how the Sanders trade impacts the fantasy football season moving forward.

New England acquires receiver Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta

Head coach Bill Belichick got the receiver that he coveted Tuesday morning as the Patriots traded a second round pick to the Falcons for Sanu, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team had been in pursuit of Sanu dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft. The undefeated Patriots have another option in the event that Josh Gordon is unable to return from injury Sunday against the Browns.

New England's move for Sanu came after expressing some level of interest in Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker wrote. The acquisition of Sanu likely removes the Patriots from all wide receiver trade discussions, which is good news for other teams. San Francisco was one team linked to Sanders.

Houston parts with another draft choice for former first round pick Gareon Conley

The Texans must like their chances to compete for the Super Bowl this season because they parted with a third round pick for Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, who has struggled a bit this season. Houston, who terminated general manager Brian Gaine's contract in the offseason, already dealt their first round pick as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans had suffered multiple injuries at the cornerback position: Phillip Gaines, Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph.

Chiefs not in the market for Patrick Mahomes' temporary replacement

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Kansas City is not expected to panic and trade for another quarterback to temporarily replace the injured Mahomes. La Canfora goes on to say that the timeframe for the quarterback's return is expected to be between four and six weeks. On the 'Pick Six NFL Podcast,' which you should definitely listen to by the way, it was discussed that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has faced similar circumstances in the past and prefers to trudge forward with the backup quarterback that has been working in his system all season long. In this case, that player is Matt Moore.

Falcons place former first-round linebacker Vic Beasley on the trade block

According to a report from ESPN, Atlanta has placed the former No. 8 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft on the trade block. Beasley is amidst the final year of his rookie contract. Beasley recorded 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his second season but recorded just five sacks in the following two seasons. The 27-year-old is on pace for three sacks in 2019.

Arizona maintains there are no plans to trade Patrick Peterson

The Cardinals are off to a 3-3-1 start, which is surprisingly only good for fourth within the NFC West. Their contention may be the reason General Manager Steve Keim keeps insisting that cornerback Patrick Peterson is not available in a trade. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo wrote about Keim's recent comments:

"I don't know why the questions persist," Keim said, via the team's official website. "I have addressed it multiple times, last week or a couple of weeks ago -- we are not trading Patrick Peterson. Our stance is simply been, why trade a player in his prime at one of the hardest positions to find, for a maybe or a couple of maybes (with draft picks).

Peterson, 29, served a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He has appeared in eight Pro Bowls since entering the NFL as the No. 5 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. Check out Cody Benjamin's top potential landing spots for Peterson.

Tampa Bay is not trading O.J. Howard despite inquiry

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Buccaneers have no interest in dealing 2017 first-round tight end O.J. Howard. According to a separate report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have already called and their attempt to pursue Howard was rebuffed.

Howard has just 13 receptions for 176 yards this season. They have a competent backup tight end in Cameron Brate, who has just one fewer reception this season but is also in the second year of a $40.8 million deal that does not expire until after the 2023 season.

New England will now pursue other options at the position.

Jalen Ramsey traded to the Rams

The Jaguars shipped Ramsey West in exchange for first round picks in each of the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was a steep price to pay for a player known to be seeking a new contract in the offseason. Los Angeles has already signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley to lucrative deals. In the aftermath of that trade, here are trade grades for each team.

Expected buyers and sellers at the NFL trade deadline

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote a detailed list of teams that could be looking to improve and other teams that could be looking to parcel out their rosters before the deadline.

Rams trade cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore

Los Angeles dealt Peters to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 NFL Draft choice. It was a precursor to the deal later finalized with Ramsey. In a separate report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it was learned that the Rams actually offered him to Cleveland first but the Browns declined.

Browns call about Trent Williams' availability weekly

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo provided the latest in trade talks surrounding Trent Williams. Cleveland General Manager John Dorsey calls weekly but the Redskins do not intend to trade the disgruntled offensive tackle in 2019. They intend to wait until the offseason when they have a better understanding of where each team is expected to pick.

Recent comments from Dorsey illustrate his lack of confidence in current offensive tackles Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard. On Robinson: "I would like Greg to be more consistent." On Hubbard: "I like Chris as a person. I would challenge him to be a little bit more consistent." The executive also confirmed conversations with Washington General Manager Bruce Allen: "We have had a few conversations. Is there anything you want me to pass on to him?"

CBS Sports hypothesized some potential destinations for the lineman if the Redskins were to change their minds.

Rams acquire former second-round lineman Austin Corbett from Cleveland

Los Angeles hoped to improve their offensive line. They completed a deal with the Browns that sent a 2021 fifth round draft choice to the AFC North in exchange for Corbett, who was selected No. 33 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bengals reportedly unwilling to part with Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green

La Canfora reported that the Bengals could likely get a first round pick in exchange for Green if he were willing to negotiate a new deal and were to return from his foot injury relatively soon. The expectation is that the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will be out until after the NFL trade deadline. In a report from NFL Media, the 31-year-old expressed that he 'still has a ways to go.' La Canfora also cited league sources questioning whether or not Cincinnati owner Mike Brown would be willing to accept the current state of the team and trade key veterans such as defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, offensive tackle Cordy Glenn and Green. The Bengals are one of two winless teams remaining through Week 7.