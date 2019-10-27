NFL Trade Deadline: Broncos expected to make at least one more deal, with two key defenders in play
The Broncos already moved receiver Emmanuel Sanders, but acquiring more draft picks is a priority
The Broncos remain open to moving more players ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, league sources said, with interest heavy on defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and corner Chris Harris.
Denver dealt receiver Emmanuel Sanders last week, a year after declining to do so, and with the team in transition GM John Elway is expected to add more draft picks ahead of the deadline. With the Broncos at 2-5 entering Sunday and facing a tough Colts team, the odds of a turnaround and playoff push seem slim, and Wolfe and Harris like Sanders are pending unrestricted free agents in 2020 who are not strong candidates to re-sign there.
The Broncos are facing the prospect of going with rookie quarterback Drew Lock at some point, with veteran Joe Flacco and the offense struggling, and the roster is screaming out for upgrades on that side of the ball, which puts a premium on acquiring more draft picks. Wolfe has intrigued teams like the Colts, Ravens, Eagles and others, while the Eagles and Chiefs have been attempting to upgrade their secondaries all season.
The Broncos, who landed third- and fourth-round picks for Sanders, are positioned to load up on Day 2 draft picks in 2020 by Tuesday's deadline, and several teams plan to reach back out to them following this weekend's games.
