Browns trade 2018 second-round pick to Rams for undisclosed draft pick

Austin Corbett was the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, less than 18 months after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, the team traded the 24-year-old offensive lineman to the Los Angeles Rams in exchanged for an undisclosed pick in the 2021 draft the Browns announced via Twitter.

Corbett, who enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Nevada before being drafted by the Browns, appeared in 14 games during his time in Cleveland. He made three appearances in a reserve role this season.

The acquisition of Corbett was the Rams' response to losing guard Joseph Noteboom for the season after he suffered a torn ACL during Los Angeles' Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Corbett will now compete with Jamil Demby, a 2018 sixth-round pick, for playing time.

Browns general manager John Dorsey expressed optimism with regard to Corbett during this past offseason. Corbett made one start while appearing in 11 games as a rookie.

"I think he was making growth in the 2018 season," Dorsey said in April. "Every day when you see him working at his craft, I think that he is going to make tremendous strides here in the 2019 season. Nothing is given in this thing, but he is going to sit and compete. I am sure that he is one of those guys that is going to stand up to the challenge."

Dorsey mentioned Corbett when asked about the team's decision to trade veteran lineman Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants during the offseason. Zeitler didn't miss a start during his two seasons in Cleveland.

"The organizations selected Austin Corbett at 33rd overall for a reason because we feel he is a good football player," Dorsey said. "By no means do you anoint him right now, but you go into training camp and compete. At the end of the day, I'm sure Freddie is going to put the five best offensive linemen out there on the field. Austin has done a really nice job."

Cleveland's offensive line has been among the reason for the team's 2-4 start to the season. While they are a respectable 13th in the NFL in rushing, the Browns are 20th in the league in passing and 30th in touchdown passes. Cleveland has also converted on less than 30 percent of their down down opportunities and are ranked No. 28 in the NFL in third down conversions.

Baker Mayfield, who is in the midst of a sophomore slump following a stellar rookie season, has been sacked 16 times through six games. Maybe, a year after setting the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in a season, has a 5/11 touchdown/interception ratio heading into the Browns' Week 7 bye.