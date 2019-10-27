NFL Trade Deadline: Eagles, Jaguars, Saints want a playmaker, and Robby Anderson is a top target for some

Receiver remains a position of heavy focus ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with Jets speedster Robby Anderson almost certain to be traded, league sources said.

With Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu already dealt, interest remains high in Anderson, Bengals Pro Bowler A.J. Green and others, with the Saints, Eagles and Jaguars pushing to add a playmaker, sources said. Anderson is young and cheap, and the prospect of him getting a big contract from New York's new management team are slim, which has increased the pace of trade talks this week.

Green has received the most attention, and rightfully so despite being injured this season, but the Bengals have been stubborn about even listening to offers and the industry does not believe he will be moved this week. That makes Anderson even more appealing, and while his off-field issues are a turn-off to many teams, the reality is he would be a two-month rental, and the expectation is he would embrace a chance to play for a contender and put his best foot forward with free agency looming.

The Jaguars, who made a monster trade last week in parting with star corner Jalen Ramsey, have let other teams know they intend to be buyers now ahead of the deadline. Team brass believe the AFC South is within reach, and with injuries and productivity a problem in the passing game, they have been inquiring about pass catchers, sources said. Anderson's speed could open things up more for Leonard Fournette at the line of scrimmage.

The Saints have been trying to add a complementary receiver to Michael Thomas since before last trade deadline, and that remains a priority. Sources said the Saints are not interested in Anderson but continue to make overtures to other teams about potential receiver or tight end targets, and are strongly monitoring the corner market as well.

The Eagles have pursued big trades all season and with DeSean Jackson hurt for much of the year, they are watching the receiver market closely, though they'd also like to upgrade on defense.

New York is short on draft capital and other tradeable commodities. It hoped to move offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele last month, but his clash with the team over his injury, his season-ending surgery and subsequent release have scuttled that. As first reported weeks ago, the Jets are also willing to eat some of the contract to move defensive lineman Leonard Williams, a former top-10 pick who is not seen as a building block by new general manager Joe Douglas, but that market has been soft with Williams's production not great while carrying a massive salary over $14 million.