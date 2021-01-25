Patrick Mahomes has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 consecutive games, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback extended his NFL-long streak with a three-yard pass to Mecole Hardman in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes is the first quarterback since Andrew Luck to have a touchdown pass streak of 30-or-more games, as Luck had 33 straight games with a touchdown pass from 2015 to 2018.

Mahomes is just the 12th quarterback in NFL history with 30-or-more consecutive games with a touchdown pass (regular season and postseason). Drew Brees is the only quarterback to accomplish the feat twice, holding the NFL record of 60 straight games with a touchdown pass from 2009 to 2012 and also having a streak of 47 from 2012 to 2015.

Here are the 12 quarterbacks that have thrown a touchdown pass in 30-or-more consecutive games:

Mahomes has 15 career postseason touchdown passes, which tied Kurt Warner for the second-most by a quarterback in his first four seasons in NFL history, trailing only Russell Wilson (16). He's the first quarterback ever to start three consecutive conference championship games in his first four NFL seasons.