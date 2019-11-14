Super Bowl 54 odds: Chiefs title chances falling after upset loss to Tennessee, Packers on the rise

The oddsmakers are not looking too kindly on the Kansas City Chiefs currently and it's tough to blame them. With Patrick Mahomes back under center in Week 10, you'd think that their odds would be going in a different direction, but the latest Westgate Las Vegas Superbook odds has the AFC finalist from a year ago falling out of the top five and now own the seventh best odds to win Super Bowl LIV.

This all comes after an upset loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend where poor coaching decisions by And Reid along with the continued exploitation of their spotty defense became extremely apparent. Ryan Tannehill, who began 2019 as a backup to Marcus Mariota, was able to have an efficient day throwing the ball against the K.C. defense, while Derrick Henry ran wild for 188 yards on 8.2 yards per carry and two scores. This is the fifth time this season that the Chiefs have allowed 180-plus yards on the ground this season, the most in the NFL. They are 2-3 in those contests.

All of the Super Bowl contenders currently sitting inside the top five have strong or very respectable running games to go along with stable defenses, which could be one of the many reasons why the Chiefs are currently looking up at them in the latest Super Bowl odds. It's that, along with Kansas City likely needing multiple road wins to even get to the big game.

With that said, here's a look at the top ten teams, odds-wise, following Week 10.

The oddsmakers kept their top four teams intact from a week ago, not waiving on the New Orleans Saints following an uncharacteristic loss to the Atlanta Falcons last time out nor the San Francisco 49ers after getting their first loss of the season in a Monday night thriller against Seattle. For the Saints, their standing is a bit more surprising of the two as they are currently looking at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and would have to play the Vikings on Wild Card Weekend if the season ended today.

They fall out of the first round bye after the Green Bay Packers, who are currently on a bye, were able to move to 8-2 after beating the Carolina Panthers. While the Saints (7-2) didn't fall in the rankings, Aaron Rodgers' club has now squeaked into the top five. Following their current Week 11 bye, Green Bay will have a showdown that will have major seeding implications as they'll travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. That game will surely shake up the top five much more than what we're seeing today.

As for the AFC, it's the status quo for the top two seeds in the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson's club currently owns the tiebreaker over the Pats, but are still a game back in the standings so New England would need to fall at least once over these next few weeks for Baltimore to get the inside track at the No. 1 seed. Luckily for the Ravens, Tom Brady and company are about to embark on the toughest part of their schedule this season, facing the Eagles in Philly, Dallas in Foxborough, the Texans in Houston, and then coming home to play the Chiefs.

As long as the Ravens don't have any slipups of their own, there's a good chance they could earn home field advantage throughout.