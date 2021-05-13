Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season.

The NFC South promises plenty of intrigue this year, what with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers being in the division and all. But they're not the only team rife with intrigue. The Carolina Panthers are beginning the Sam Darnold era. The Atlanta Falcons are moving forward under a new coach and general manager, with star tight end and No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts now in tow. And the New Orleans Saints are moving on from legendary quarterback Drew Brees.

About those defending champion Bucs, though, here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Buccaneers schedule

Week Opponent Date Time Network 1 vs. Cowboys Sept. 9 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 vs. Falcons Sept. 19 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 at Rams Sept. 26 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 at Patriots Oct. 3 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 vs. Dolphins Oct. 10 1 p.m. CBS 6 at Eagles Oct. 14 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 vs. Bears Oct. 24 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 at Saints Oct. 31 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 BYE WEEK 10 at Washington Nov. 14 1 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Giants Nov. 22 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 at Colts Nov. 28 1 p.m. FOX 13 at Falcons Dec. 5 1 p.m. FOX 14 vs. Bills Dec. 12 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 vs. Saints Dec. 19 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 at Panthers Dec. 26 1 p.m. FOX 17 at Jets Jan. 2 1 p.m. FOX 18 vs. Panthers Jan. 9 1 p.m. FOX

Buccaneers key games

Buccaneers toughest matchup

Week: 12 | Date: Nov. 28 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Most of Tampa's toughest games happen to come at home, and it's difficult to call a home game the most difficult matchup of the year. Instead, we'll go with the Colts, who have a dominant offensive line that could neutralize the Tampa defense's greatest strengths, potentially turning this into the type of game the Bucs don't necessarily want to play.

Buccaneers projected win total

2021 record prediction: 12-5

Tampa is still one of the NFL's best teams on both sides of the ball. The Bucs will return all 22 starters from last year's championship team, and they added depth at important positions like edge rusher (Joe Tryon) and tackle (Robert Hainsey) in the draft. It's possible they could regress some defense due to the age of various core players, but the offense should be able to make up for that. Playing a first-place schedule does make the regular-season road a bit tougher than it was a year ago,