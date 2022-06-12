The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.

The Stanley Cup Final is now set. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Colorado Avalanche in what will be an excellent matchup between two of the top teams in the NHL.

CBS Sports

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.

Each series will be in a best-of-seven format

The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information



TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15 | 8 p.m. | at COL |TV: ABC

Game 2: Saturday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC

Game 3: Monday, June 20 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC

Game 5: *Friday, June 24 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC

Game 6: *Sunday, June 26 | 8 p.m. | at TB | TV: ABC

Game 7: *Tuesday, June 28 | 8 p.m. | at COL | TV: ABC

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (TB wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 3, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 5: Lightning 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 | Recap

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (COL wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 4, Oilers 0 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT) | Recap

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NYR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS



St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)

Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (FLA wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (TB wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins (CAR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (NYR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (COL wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild (STL wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars 4-3 (CGY wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, (EDM wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap