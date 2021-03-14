Well, that was a fun day. Unless you're a bubble team. Then, things did not go so well.

At the top of the bracket and the top of the Big Ten, Ohio State and Illinois were winners in the conference tournament semifinals. The Illini moved past Michigan for the third spot on the top line of the bracket.

Ohio State will still be a No. 2 seed even if it beats the Illini on Sunday, but which spot the Buckeyes will get on that line could still be decided on Sunday. Alabama is also a No. 2 seed and will play for the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday as well.

Bracketology top seeds

Georgetown slaughtered Creighton 73-48 to win the Big East championship and the automatic bid from that league. The Hoyas were not going to make the field any other way. To make room for them, Drake had to get moved out.

Not to be outdone, Oregon State also stole a bid by beating Colorado 70-68 to win the Pac-12 title. The Beavers join the Hoyas as 12-seeds in the bracket. Utah State, losers to San Diego State in the Mountain West title game, was taken out of the field to make room for Oregon State.

It may not be over. Cincinnati is on deck as the Bearcats will face Houston for the American Athletic Conference title on Sunday. As it stands right now, Colorado State should be rooting hard for the Cougars.

Georgia Tech claimed its first ACC tournament title since 1993 and now finds itself in the middle of the bracket in an 8-9 game.

Also, Hartford won the America East title over UMass-Lowell early Saturday morning to earn the Hawks first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Five more top seeds lost in their conference tournaments today bringing the total to 19 that have failed to win their conference titles. That's out of just 31 conferences. The only top seeds in conference tournaments playing tomorrow are Alabama and St. Bonaventure.