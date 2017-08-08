College hoops attendance dips again in 2016-17; Kentucky, Cuse, Louisville top draws
The NCAA Tournament continues to increase in on-site popularity. On Tuesday, the NCAA released attendance figures for men's basketball for the 2016-17 season, including data for 347 D-I men's teams, reflecting a slight dip for the third straight season. The Big Dance had 720,449 paying customers in March and April. On the whole, college basketball sold nearly 24.5 million tickets last season.
In 2015-16, regular-season attendance was a notch higher than last season, coming in at nearly 24.8 million. The postseason jump for 2016-17 is significant: 2015-16 had 703,854 tickets sold vs. nearly 17,000 more in 2016-17.
Here are big numbers, and the top 20 programs in attendance for 2016-17.
Once again, Kentucky Wildcats averaged the most fans per game. As usual, Syracuse Orange was right behind. The Orange play in the Carrier Dome, which has the highest seating capacity (34,616) of any Division I venue.
Here's the top 20 attendance figured, broken down by total and average:
Rank
School
Total attendance
Per game
1
Kentucky
398,850
23,461
2
Syracuse
444,809
21,181
3
Louisville Cardinals
354,390
20,846
4
North Carolina Tar Heels
289,075
18,067
5
Creighton Bluejays
296,013
17,412
6
Wisconsin Badgers
293,870
17,286
7
Maryland Terrapins
299,306
16,628
8
Kansas Jayhawks
262,320
16.395
9
Indiana Hoosiers
294,549
16.363
10
NC State Wolfpack
286,322
15.906
11
Nebraska Cornhuskers
246,832
15,427
12
Arkansas Razorbacks
274,446
15,247
13
Michigan State Spartans
236,752
14,797
14
Brigham Young Cougars
260,569
14,476
15
Arizona Wildcats
230,560
14,410
16
Iowa State Cyclones
214,130
14,275
17
Virginia Cavaliers
227,922
14,245
18
Purdue Boilermakers
234,930
13,819
19
Marquette Golden Eagles
233,169
13,715
20
Tennessee Volunteers
218,190
13,636
Some takeaways: North Carolina State was No. 10 despite finishing 15-17 and Nebraska No. 11 despite a 12-19 season. BYU (No. 14) and Tennessee (No. 20) cracked the top 20 but also failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.
Maryland, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers had the largest year-over-year bumps, with Maryland bringing in 5,169 more fans per game than 2015-16. That's nearly double Alabama's second-place increase of 2,934. LSU was up 2,485 per game in the first season after Ben Simmons .
The Big Ten, for the 42nd consecutive season, led all conferences, averaging 12,235 fans per game, beating out the ACC (11,257) and SEC (11,080). All of those averages are lower than 2015-16, though the Big East (9,770 to 10,014) did see an uptick. For full attendance figures, click here.
