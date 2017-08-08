College hoops attendance dips again in 2016-17; Kentucky, Cuse, Louisville top draws

The NCAA Tournament continues to increase in on-site popularity. On Tuesday, the NCAA released attendance figures for men's basketball for the 2016-17 season, including data for 347 D-I men's teams, reflecting a slight dip for the third straight season. The Big Dance had 720,449 paying customers in March and April. On the whole, college basketball sold nearly 24.5 million tickets last season.

In 2015-16, regular-season attendance was a notch higher than last season, coming in at nearly 24.8 million. The postseason jump for 2016-17 is significant: 2015-16 had 703,854 tickets sold vs. nearly 17,000 more in 2016-17.

Here are big numbers, and the top 20 programs in attendance for 2016-17.

Via NCAA

Once again, Kentucky Wildcats averaged the most fans per game. As usual, Syracuse Orange was right behind. The Orange play in the Carrier Dome, which has the highest seating capacity (34,616) of any Division I venue.

Here's the top 20 attendance figured, broken down by total and average:

Rank School Total attendance Per game 1 Kentucky 398,850 23,461 2 Syracuse 444,809 21,181 3 Louisville Cardinals 354,390 20,846 4 North Carolina Tar Heels 289,075 18,067 5 Creighton Bluejays 296,013 17,412 6 Wisconsin Badgers 293,870 17,286 7 Maryland Terrapins 299,306 16,628 8 Kansas Jayhawks 262,320 16.395 9 Indiana Hoosiers 294,549 16.363 10 NC State Wolfpack 286,322 15.906 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers 246,832 15,427 12 Arkansas Razorbacks 274,446 15,247 13 Michigan State Spartans 236,752 14,797 14 Brigham Young Cougars 260,569 14,476 15 Arizona Wildcats 230,560 14,410 16 Iowa State Cyclones 214,130 14,275 17 Virginia Cavaliers 227,922 14,245 18 Purdue Boilermakers 234,930 13,819 19 Marquette Golden Eagles 233,169 13,715 20 Tennessee Volunteers 218,190 13,636

Some takeaways: North Carolina State was No. 10 despite finishing 15-17 and Nebraska No. 11 despite a 12-19 season. BYU (No. 14) and Tennessee (No. 20) cracked the top 20 but also failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers had the largest year-over-year bumps, with Maryland bringing in 5,169 more fans per game than 2015-16. That's nearly double Alabama's second-place increase of 2,934. LSU was up 2,485 per game in the first season after Ben Simmons .

The Big Ten, for the 42nd consecutive season, led all conferences, averaging 12,235 fans per game, beating out the ACC (11,257) and SEC (11,080). All of those averages are lower than 2015-16, though the Big East (9,770 to 10,014) did see an uptick. For full attendance figures, click here.