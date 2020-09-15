|
|
|APLST
|MRSHL
No. 24 Appalachian St. resumes 'rise to the top' at Marshall
New Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark applied a unique description of his team's unstoppable running game in this unique 2020 season.
After last week's 35-20 season-opening win over visiting Charlotte, the Mountaineers landed in the AP Top 25 poll. Clark and the Mountaineers try to keep cooking up wins Saturday at Marshall.
"We have the outside zone and the inside zone, and it's kind of like making bread," he said. "You just have to start caressing it a little bit, rubbing it here, rubbing it there. Put it in there, let it rise and that's the beauty of it. We never got impatient with it.
"We just had that bread, kind of rubbed it a little bit here and there, and it rose right to the top."
Most of the nation will get to see what's in the works with Appalachian State on Saturday with the game shifted to a prime 3:30 p.m. ET slot on CBS.
Clark and the No. 24 Mountaineers will try to concoct some more tasty treats in a different kitchen Saturday when they visit Marshall in a non-conference matchup of former Southern Conference rivals.
The Mountaineers had 29 first downs and rushed for 308 yards against Charlotte. Then Clark spent part of the week diffusing a controversy following an inappropriate picture from his locker room making it to social media.
Clark said "it's internal" when asked about any repercussions for this week's game. The goals for Appalachian State remain sizeable. That was Clark's message when he returned from church Sunday to see his team ranked in both major polls.
"It's all good, but really it matters at the end of the season," Clark said. "Our goal is to be 1-0, and I told them yesterday in our team meeting that the Charlotte game is gone, and we reached our goal about being 1-0. And we'll go week by week. Again, playing Marshall, our goal is to be 1-0. We'll keep it here in the present and let the future hold what it holds."
Some think Appalachian State could earn the Group of Five's automatic bid into a New Year's Day bowl game. That would be a first for the Sun Belt Conference, a league the Mountaineers have dominated in recent years.
Winning the Sun Belt could mean more this year than ever. With the presence of No. 19 Louisiana and an Arkansas State team that bagged a big win last week at Kansas State, the conference is squarely on the radar.
But before Appalachian State can think about its conference, it has to knock off the Thundering Herd.
Marshall opened two weeks ago with a 59-0 blowout of overmatched FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, getting 307 yards and four touchdowns from freshman quarterback Grant Wells.
He hit his first eight passes and finished 16 of 23, finding four different receivers for his scores. What's more, the Thundering Herd defense permitted just seven first downs and 166 total yards.
Marshall starts five seniors on the offensive line and the Thundering Herd are all about speed at the skill positions.
While Eastern Kentucky didn't exactly present staunch opposition, the victory was so complete in scope that coach Doc Holliday had a hard time finding any kind of flaw.
"We came out and executed extremely well," he said. "I was excited about the way the guys played. I've got great confidence in Grant; he made tremendous throws and he took care of the football. That was huge."
This could be a fascinating contrast in styles. Marshall is a passing team that can run when needed, while the Mountaineers are an old-fashioned run-first team that would prefer to throw when they want.
Quarterback Zac Thomas was 14 of 21 for 204 yards and a score against Charlotte, but it was the play of the tailbacks and offensive line that carried the day.
Marcus Williams and Camerun Peoples rushed for 117 and 102 yards, respectively, and Daetrich Harrington scored two fourth quarter touchdowns.
"Those are great running backs, but the offensive line did a great job," Clark said. "The offensive line, they block for first downs, and the receivers block for touchdowns."
Clark said Peoples' status for Saturday is not yet determined, saying only that he's "still being evaluated." Peoples missed part of last season with a torn ACL.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|13
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|7
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|150
|194
|Total Plays
|36
|37
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|127
|Rush Attempts
|19
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|6-14
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|9-94
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|53
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-53
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|150
|TOTAL YDS
|194
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|10/17
|122
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|10
|25
|0
|8
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|4
|-12
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|2
|44
|0
|36
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|6
|3
|34
|1
|13
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 55 DL
|G. Blackstock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|4
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|17.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|6/14
|67
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Thompson 13 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Ahmed 80 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Morrell 12 TE
|G. Morrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|2
|40.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|21.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(13:21 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 7 for no gain (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 48(13:27 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 48. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 7 for no gain (12-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 48(13:37 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 48(14:12 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 48 for no gain (1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(14:18 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:36 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for 3 yards. Penalty on MSH 92-R.Croom Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(14:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans pushed ob at APP 35 for 11 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 24 for 22 yards (4-T.Beckett).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(0:46 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 16 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton55-G.Blackstock).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (10 plays, -11 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - APLST 19(0:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Gilmore at MSH 14. 3-S.Gilmore runs ob at MSH 14 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 19(0:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to MSH 19 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(1:01 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - APLST 50(1:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 50. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - APLST 45(1:09 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams. Team penalty on APP Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at MSH 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(1:31 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett15-T.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:38 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 34(1:57 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 9 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 25 for 22 yards (16-B.Cavicante41-A.Beauplan).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (15 plays, 68 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:32 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:38 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:42 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(3:20 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to APP 12 for 1 yard (51-T.Bird91-T.Dawkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 32(0:34 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans runs ob at APP 26 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 38(4:23 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to APP 32 for 6 yards (7-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(5:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to APP 38 for 1 yard (29-B.Harrington26-N.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(5:44 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to APP 39 for no gain (21-R.Huff).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 47(6:16 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at APP 39 for 14 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 47(6:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 43(6:53 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(7:12 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 78-A.Salguero False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 37(7:48 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 11 yards (3-S.Jolly26-N.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(8:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 5 yards (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(8:36 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 32 for 12 yards (26-N.Ross29-B.Harrington).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 46(8:44 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 34 yards from APP 46 to MSH 20 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - APLST 49(9:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 46 for -5 yards (15-T.Johnson32-K.Cumberlander).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - APLST 44(9:41 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 74-A.Hardy False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 45(10:16 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 44 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander41-A.Beauplan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(10:53 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 45 for 8 yards (3-S.Gilmore0-S.Burton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 36(11:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby pushed ob at APP 47 for 11 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(11:52 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 36 for 2 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 24(12:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 34 for 10 yards (1-D.Pitts90-E.Carpenter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 23(13:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 24 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(13:31 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 23 for 2 yards (0-S.Burton59-I.Bush).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:37 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 33 to APP 21 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:41 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 32(14:26 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 33 for 1 yard (3-S.Jolly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(15:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton57-E.Diarrassouba).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(0:08 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 31 for 16 yards (12-S.Jones).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - APLST 42(0:17 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 42. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 15 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - APLST 49(0:29 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 42 for -9 yards (15-T.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 49(0:34 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:12 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to MSH 49 for no gain (41-A.Beauplan92-R.Croom).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 24 - APLST 15(1:41 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to MSH 49 for 36 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(1:41 - 1st) Penalty on APP 34-J.Heilig Unnecessary roughness 14 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:47 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 34 yards from MSH 37 to APP 29 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:50 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Morrell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:58 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(2:37 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 4 yards (99-J.Earle7-T.Cobb).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 82 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 32(2:44 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 35 yards from APP 32 to MSH 33 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 32(2:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 29(3:28 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 32 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan92-R.Croom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(3:41 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 29 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(3:41 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (8 plays, 16 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(3:45 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines INTERCEPTED by 21-R.Huff at APP 24. 21-R.Huff to APP 24 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 36(4:12 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to APP 33 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb29-B.Harrington).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(4:47 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 36 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly13-K.Smith).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 33(5:16 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to APP 44 for 23 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(6:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 6 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(6:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for no gain (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8(6:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to MSH 27 for 19 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(6:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 8 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 57 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 16 for 8 yards. Team penalty on MSH Holding 8 yards enforced at MSH 16.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (15 plays, 85 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 11 - APLST 11(7:17 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(7:30 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MSH 12. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(7:52 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at MSH 12 for 15 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 32(8:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to MSH 27 for 5 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(8:54 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to MSH 32 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(9:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - APLST 45(9:12 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(9:24 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 45 for 5 yards (90-E.Carpenter4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(10:00 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 40 for no gain (92-R.Croom4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - APLST 35(10:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 37 for 2 yards. Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 29(10:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 35 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(11:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to APP 29 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(11:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 13 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(12:25 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 59 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 15 for 9 yards (16-B.Cavicante4-T.Beckett).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 2(12:34 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MRSHL 4(13:33 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 2 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin9-D.Taylor).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(13:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 4 for 15 yards (52-D.Jackson13-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 21(14:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to APP 19 for 2 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 30(14:28 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 21 for 9 yards (29-B.Harrington7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(14:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(14:52 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 30 for 21 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(14:52 - 1st) Penalty on APP 15-T.Roof Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MSH 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 34 for 34 yards (56-R.Casey34-J.Heilig).
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 13:21 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 12:55 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 15:00 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0