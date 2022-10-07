Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
NEVADA
3 Pass
1 Rush
47 YDS
1:36 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:58
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal COLOST 2
9:00
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
4TH & 4 COLOST 15
9:02
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3RD & 10 COLOST 21
9:35
N.Cox pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Taua at CSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
No Gain
2ND & 10 COLOST 21
9:44
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+10 YD
1ST & 20 COLOST 31
10:22
N.Cox pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 21.
Penalty
1ST & 10 COLOST 21
10:27
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
10:34
N.Cox pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 50. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.
COLOST
2 Pass
15 Rush
30 YDS
3:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 COLOST 23
10:39
P.Turner punts 42 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3RD & 9 COLOST 23
11:21
B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 23.
Point After TD 8:58
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:58
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
1:36
pos
14
13
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:11
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Taua for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
17
plays
84
yds
6:58
pos
14
6
Touchdown 3:46
D.Lee rushed to CSU 50 for -2 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by T.Golden. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 50. M.Wa-Kalonji for yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
29
yds
1:38
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|1
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|177
|314
|Total Plays
|40
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|98
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|28
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|17-33
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|13-127
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.2
|6-42.7
|Return Yards
|63
|3
|Punts - Returns
|3-42
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|28
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 16 QB
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|6/13
|28
|0
|2
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|18
|140
|0
|23
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 16 QB
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|2
|2
|0
|10
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|5
|0
|0
|3
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|5
|17
|0
|10
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 2 WR
|J. McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|6
|38.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|14.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|17/33
|216
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|8
|7
|63
|0
|21
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|7
|3
|53
|0
|23
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|3
|40
|0
|29
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|5
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Winston 4 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|6
|42.7
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|0.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 4th) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2(9:00 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NEVADA 15(9:02 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21(9:35 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Taua at CSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21(9:44 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 31(10:22 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(10:27 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(10:34 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 50. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLOST 23(10:39 - 4th) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLOST 23(11:21 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - COLOST 15(12:11 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - COLOST 30(12:23 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 31 for yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 31. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(13:00 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 11(13:36 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 11. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 8(14:04 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:13 - 4th) M.Freem punts 44 yards to CSU 15 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by NEV at CSU 20. PENALTY on CSU-J.McCoy Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:18 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:24 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(15:00 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 41.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 26(0:21 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by D.Lee at NEV 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24(1:01 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(1:36 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:42 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 21 for 4 yards. A.Morrow FUMBLES forced by B.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-T.Witte at NEV 21. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(2:10 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(2:40 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 33(2:54 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 20 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 20. Tackled by NEV at CSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 33(2:59 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(3:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(4:17 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 45(4:22 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 25 yards to NEV 30 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 35(4:59 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 34(5:44 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(6:22 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:35 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 37 yards to CSU 35 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 35. Tackled by NEV at CSU 46. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:41 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(7:20 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 20(7:41 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 20(8:17 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(8:43 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 38(8:48 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 27 yards to NEV 11 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - COLOST 43(9:22 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by T.Horton at NEV 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 38.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - COLOST 39(10:03 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - COLOST 34(10:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(11:07 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 39(11:31 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(12:20 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 43(12:55 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 29(13:30 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 25(13:37 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to CSU 34 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 25(13:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 23(14:23 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(14:56 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 4(0:18 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Taua for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 8(0:26 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 8. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 7(0:57 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 9(1:01 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 9. Catch made by D.Lee at CSU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 2.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(1:50 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(1:53 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+20 YD
4 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:02 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:06 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:08 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(2:51 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(3:25 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 29(3:40 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NEV 34. PENALTY on CSU-D.Kulick Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(4:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 29 for -6 yards (T.Golden)
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - NEVADA 16(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 16. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(5:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 11 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 6(5:44 - 2nd) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 3(6:31 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 1(7:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - COLOST 40(7:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 39 yards to NEV 1 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - COLOST 40(7:26 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|-2 YD
2 & 24 - COLOST 38(8:16 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 39(8:50 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(8:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-A.Morrow Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 47(9:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 24 for 23 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(9:40 - 2nd) T.Horton rushed to NEV 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NEVADA 44(9:47 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 45(10:23 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50(11:06 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(11:49 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:11 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 19(12:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 35. Tackled by CSU at NEV 37.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - COLOST 19(12:37 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - COLOST 29(13:14 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(13:44 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:09 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:13 - 2nd) M.Killam 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NEV Holder-M.Freem.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(14:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 6(15:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 10.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 5(0:11 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 6.
|+23 YD
2 & 22 - NEVADA 28(0:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 26(0:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(1:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 12 for yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(1:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Munro at CSU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 16.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49(2:04 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49(2:20 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(2:34 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
1 & 10 - NEVADA(2:40 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:09 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 43 for 18 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by H.Blackburn. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 43. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:44 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(4:00 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 50 for -2 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by T.Golden. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 50. M.Wa-Kalonji for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+24 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28(4:33 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 28. Catch made by J.Munro at NEV 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 21(5:07 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(5:22 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(5:24 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 28. Intercepted by T.Mack at NEV 28. Tackled by CSU at NEV 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:06 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi scrambles to CSU 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:54 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(7:24 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 38(7:32 - 1st) M.Freem punts 40 yards to CSU 22 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 44(8:06 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 38 for -6 yards (C.Onyechi)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 44(8:12 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(8:41 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 8 - NEVADA 20(9:28 - 1st) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 21. Intercepted by A.Hector at NEV 21. A.Hector for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:47 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 18 - COLOST 42(11:23 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 18. Intercepted by B.Sanders at NEV 18. Tackled by CSU at NEV 18.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 50(11:35 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi sacked at CSU 42 for -8 yards (D.Watts)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(11:38 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLOST 35(11:44 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 35(11:48 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 26(11:57 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at CSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-L.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 22(12:00 - 1st) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 31 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NEVADA 22(12:08 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
3 & 19 - NEVADA(12:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
|-6 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28(12:28 - 1st) NEV rushed to NEV 22 for -6 yards. NEV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 22. Tackled by CSU at NEV 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(13:00 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 27(13:12 - 1st) P.Turner punts 50 yards to NEV 23 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 23. Tackled by A.Hector at NEV 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 28(14:36 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(14:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at CSU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(15:00 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the NEV 8. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 30. PENALTY on NEV-B.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
-
COLOST
NEVADA
14
14
4th 8:58 FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
4th 2:04 CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
054.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+8.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
053.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
046.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
066.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
061 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
055.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
072.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2