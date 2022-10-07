Drive Chart
COLOST
NEVADA

Key Players
A. Morrow 25 RB
140 RuYds
T. Taua 35 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 40 ReYds, 3 RECs
NEVADA
3 Pass
1 Rush
47 YDS
1:36 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:58
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal COLOST 2
9:00
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
4TH & 4 COLOST 15
9:02
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3RD & 10 COLOST 21
9:35
N.Cox pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Taua at CSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
No Gain
2ND & 10 COLOST 21
9:44
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+10 YD
1ST & 20 COLOST 31
10:22
N.Cox pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 21.
Penalty
1ST & 10 COLOST 21
10:27
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
10:34
N.Cox pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 50. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.
COLOST
2 Pass
15 Rush
30 YDS
3:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 COLOST 23
10:39
P.Turner punts 42 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3RD & 9 COLOST 23
11:21
B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 23.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 8:58
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:58
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
1:36
pos
14
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:14
M.Killam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:11
T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Taua for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
17
plays
84
yds
6:58
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:44
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:46
D.Lee rushed to CSU 50 for -2 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by T.Golden. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 50. M.Wa-Kalonji for yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
29
yds
1:38
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:03
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:17
N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 21. Intercepted by A.Hector at NEV 21. A.Hector for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 17
Rushing 7 5
Passing 1 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-8 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 177 314
Total Plays 40 70
Avg Gain 4.4 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 149 98
Rush Attempts 27 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 2.6
Yards Passing 28 216
Comp. - Att. 6-13 17-33
Yards Per Pass 1.4 5.8
Penalties - Yards 13-127 7-70
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.2 6-42.7
Return Yards 63 3
Punts - Returns 3-42 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 2-3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 0-4 1400014
Nevada 2-3 070714
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 28 PASS YDS 216
149 RUSH YDS 98
177 TOTAL YDS 314
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fowler-Nicolosi  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 28 0 2 33.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.0% 116 1 0 127.0
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 6/13 28 0 2
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 667 5 4 144.1
C. Millen 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 140 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 69 0
A. Morrow 18 140 0 23
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 -81 0
C. Millen 1 10 0 10
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Horton 1 9 0 9
B. Fowler-Nicolosi  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 2 2 0 10
A. Vivens  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 107 0
A. Vivens 5 0 0 3
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
K. Holles 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 427 5
T. Horton 8 5 17 0 10
T. Arkin  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Arkin 1 1 11 0 11
J. Williams  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
J. McCoy  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McCoy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Golden  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Golden 2-0 1.0 0
H. Blackburn  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Blackburn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Onyechi  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Onyechi 1-0 1.0 0
A. Hector  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Hector 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Boyle  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
M. Boyle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
P. Turner 6 38.2 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Vivens  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
A. Vivens 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Horton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 28 0
T. Horton 3 14.0 28 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 216 0 1 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 502 2 0 117.0
N. Cox 17/33 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 350 5
T. Taua 23 77 2 15
D. Lee  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 193 4
D. Lee 7 17 0 7
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 100 3
N. Cox 6 10 0 18
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 1
B. Casteel 8 7 63 0 21
J. Bell  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 181 0
J. Bell 7 3 53 0 23
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 106 1
T. Taua 3 3 40 0 29
J. Munro  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
J. Munro 5 2 36 0 24
D. Lee  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Lee 2 2 24 0 17
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 112 0
D. Campbell 4 0 0 0 0
S. Curtis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
S. Curtis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
B. Sanders 1-0 0.0 1
D. Watts  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Watts 1-0 1.0 0
E. Winston  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Winston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dedman  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dedman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mack  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Mack 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Killam  18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
M. Killam 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem  48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
M. Freem 6 42.7 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
B. Sanders 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 7.3 29 0
B. Sanders 2 0.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 2:00 3 7 Punt
11:57 COLOST 26 2:10 5 16 INT
7:24 COLOST 22 2:02 5 21 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 COLOST 20 1:52 3 -4 Punt
9:40 COLOST 44 2:28 5 16 Punt
0:14 COLOST 25 0:14 1 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 COLOST 29 4:47 7 33 Punt
6:22 COLOST 36 2:05 3 9 Punt
2:40 COLOST 48 1:04 3 31 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 COLOST 8 3:30 5 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 NEVADA 31 1:03 3 1 Punt
9:47 NEVADA 18 0:30 2 2 INT
9:03 NEVADA 25 1:39 4 13 Punt
5:22 NEVADA 31 1:38 3 19 Fumble
3:44 NEVADA 25 4:35 12 55 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 NEVADA 37 2:37 6 19 Downs
7:12 NEVADA 1 6:58 17 99 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 21 1:30 3 4 Punt
8:43 NEVADA 11 2:21 6 17 Punt
4:17 NEVADA 30 1:37 3 3 Punt
1:36 NEVADA 21 2:32 6 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 NEVADA 50 1:36 6 50 TD

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 50 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:58 - 4th) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2
(9:00 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
4 & 4 - NEVADA 15
(9:02 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(9:35 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Taua at CSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(9:44 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+10 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 31
(10:22 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 21.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(10:27 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(10:34 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 50. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - COLOST 23
(10:39 - 4th) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 9 - COLOST 23
(11:21 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 23.
+8 YD
2 & 17 - COLOST 15
(12:11 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 23.
No Gain
2 & 2 - COLOST 30
(12:23 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 31 for yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 31. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(13:00 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 30.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 11
(13:36 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 11. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 8
(14:04 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 11.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 41
(14:13 - 4th) M.Freem punts 44 yards to CSU 15 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by NEV at CSU 20. PENALTY on CSU-J.McCoy Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NEVADA 41
(14:18 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 41
(14:24 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(15:00 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 41.
+17 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 26
(0:21 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by D.Lee at NEV 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24
(1:01 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(1:36 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 24.

CSU
Rams
 - Fumble (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(1:42 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 21 for 4 yards. A.Morrow FUMBLES forced by B.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-T.Witte at NEV 21. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(2:10 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(2:40 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 33
(2:54 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 20 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 20. Tackled by NEV at CSU 48.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 33
(2:59 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(3:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(4:17 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 34.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 45
(4:22 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 25 yards to NEV 30 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 35
(4:59 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 45.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 34
(5:44 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 35.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(6:22 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 34.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 28
(6:35 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 37 yards to CSU 35 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 35. Tackled by NEV at CSU 46. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 28
(6:41 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 28
(6:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(7:20 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 20
(7:41 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 27.
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 20
(8:17 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(8:43 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 38
(8:48 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 27 yards to NEV 11 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
+5 YD
3 & 17 - COLOST 43
(9:22 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by T.Horton at NEV 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 38.
-4 YD
2 & 13 - COLOST 39
(10:03 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
Penalty
2 & 8 - COLOST 34
(10:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(11:07 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 34.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 39
(11:31 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(12:20 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 43
(12:55 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 29
(13:30 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 43.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 25
(13:37 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to CSU 34 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 25
(13:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 23
(14:23 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(14:56 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 23.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.

CSU
Rams
 - End of Half (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(0:14 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 28.
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (17 plays, 99 yards, 6:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 4
(0:18 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Taua for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 8
(0:26 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 8. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 4.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 7
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 8.
Penalty
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2
(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 9
(1:01 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 9. Catch made by D.Lee at CSU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 2.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(1:50 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(1:53 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+20 YD
4 & 6 - NEVADA 33
(2:02 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 13.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 33
(2:06 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33
(2:08 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(2:51 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(3:25 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 29
(3:40 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NEV 34. PENALTY on CSU-D.Kulick Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(4:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 29 for -6 yards (T.Golden)
+19 YD
1 & 5 - NEVADA 16
(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 16. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(5:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 11 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 6
(5:44 - 2nd) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 3
(6:31 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 6.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 1
(7:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 3.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 26 - COLOST 40
(7:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 39 yards to NEV 1 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
No Gain
3 & 26 - COLOST 40
(7:26 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
-2 YD
2 & 24 - COLOST 38
(8:16 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
+1 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 39
(8:50 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 24
(8:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-A.Morrow Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 47
(9:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 24 for 23 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 24.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(9:40 - 2nd) T.Horton rushed to NEV 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 47.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - NEVADA 44
(9:47 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 45
(10:23 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50
(11:06 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(11:49 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 50.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(12:11 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(12:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 19
(12:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 35. Tackled by CSU at NEV 37.
No Gain
3 & 11 - COLOST 19
(12:37 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
Penalty
3 & 4 - COLOST 29
(13:14 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21
(13:44 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:09 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(14:13 - 2nd) M.Killam 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NEV Holder-M.Freem.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(14:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 6
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 10.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 5
(0:11 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 6.
+23 YD
2 & 22 - NEVADA 28
(0:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
-2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 26
(0:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16
(1:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 12 for yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(1:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Munro at CSU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 16.
+21 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49
(2:04 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
+22 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49
(2:20 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(2:34 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
1 & 10 - NEVADA
(2:40 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(3:09 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 43 for 18 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by H.Blackburn. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 43. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(3:44 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
Kickoff
(3:44 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Fumble (3 plays, 19 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:44 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(4:00 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 50 for -2 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by T.Golden. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 50. M.Wa-Kalonji for yards TOUCHDOWN.
+24 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28
(4:33 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 28. Catch made by J.Munro at NEV 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 48.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 21
(5:07 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(5:22 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

CSU
Rams
 - Interception (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - COLOST 43
(5:24 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 28. Intercepted by T.Mack at NEV 28. Tackled by CSU at NEV 31.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 33
(6:06 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi scrambles to CSU 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 43.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 33
(6:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33
(6:54 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(7:24 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 38
(7:32 - 1st) M.Freem punts 40 yards to CSU 22 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 44
(8:06 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 38 for -6 yards (C.Onyechi)
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 44
(8:12 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(8:41 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 44.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40.
Kickoff
(9:03 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:03 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
Penalty
(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 8 - NEVADA 20
(9:28 - 1st) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 21. Intercepted by A.Hector at NEV 21. A.Hector for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(9:47 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.

CSU
Rams
 - Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 18 - COLOST 42
(11:23 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 18. Intercepted by B.Sanders at NEV 18. Tackled by CSU at NEV 18.
Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 50
(11:35 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi sacked at CSU 42 for -8 yards (D.Watts)
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 50
(11:38 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
Penalty
3 & 6 - COLOST 35
(11:44 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 35
(11:48 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 26
(11:57 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at CSU 35.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-L.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 22
(12:00 - 1st) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 31 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
No Gain
3 & 19 - NEVADA 22
(12:08 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
3 & 19 - NEVADA
(12:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
-6 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28
(12:28 - 1st) NEV rushed to NEV 22 for -6 yards. NEV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 22. Tackled by CSU at NEV 22.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(13:00 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 27
(13:12 - 1st) P.Turner punts 50 yards to NEV 23 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 23. Tackled by A.Hector at NEV 21.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 28
(14:36 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 27.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21
(14:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at CSU 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(15:00 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the NEV 8. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 30. PENALTY on NEV-B.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
