Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|SJST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Friel
7 QB
153 PaYds, PaTD, -12 RuYds
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
UNLV
0 Pass
15 Rush
14 YDS
1:48 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 32
2:04
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 UNLV 27
2:41
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 UNLV 23
3:14
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 22
3:47
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 23.
SJST
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 SJST 33
3:54
T.Benham punts 45 yards to UNLV 22 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 SJST 32
4:43
C.McWright rushed to SJS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 33.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 31
5:28
C.McWright rushed to SJS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 27
6:12
C.McWright rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 31.
UNLV
1 Pass
7 Rush
12 YDS
3:16 POS
Punt
4TH & 33 UNLV 24
6:21
M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 27 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
-3 YD
3RD & 30 UNLV 27
7:03
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
Touchdown 9:28
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. E.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
4:31
pos
7
39
Touchdown 2:52
C.Friel pass complete to SJS 14. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.McKie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
56
yds
5:17
pos
6
33
Touchdown 8:09
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Mazotti for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
62
yds
1:28
pos
0
32
Field Goal 11:50
T.Schive 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
7
plays
24
yds
3:10
pos
0
26
Field Goal 1:34
T.Schive 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
10
plays
73
yds
5:01
pos
0
23
Touchdown 12:13
C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 15 yards. C.Cordeiro for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:08
pos
0
20
Touchdown 13:09
C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 10 yards. C.Cordeiro for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
87
yds
5:34
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|24
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|205
|435
|Total Plays
|52
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|205
|Rush Attempts
|24
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|161
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.4
|3-34.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|15/22
|153
|1
|0
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1/6
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|13
|55
|0
|27
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|6
|3
|55
|1
|38
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|4
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|6
|4
|26
|0
|18
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|5
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Ballungay 19 TE
|K. Ballungay
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Griffin 14 WR
|Z. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|7
|43.4
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|18/27
|230
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|14
|104
|2
|36
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|10
|68
|1
|17
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
C. McWright 6 RB
|C. McWright
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|8
|7
|100
|1
|36
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|4
|3
|41
|1
|20
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|3
|2
|37
|0
|21
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|2/2
|43
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|3
|34.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 35 LB
|C. Rogers
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(2:04 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 27(2:41 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 23(3:14 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(3:47 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 33(3:54 - 4th) T.Benham punts 45 yards to UNLV 22 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 32(4:43 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 31(5:28 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(6:12 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 33 - UNLV 24(6:21 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 27 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|-3 YD
3 & 30 - UNLV 27(7:03 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
|No Gain
2 & 30 - UNLV 27(7:08 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for Z.Griffin.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - UNLV 32(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - UNLV 32(7:26 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:29 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie. PENALTY on UNLV-S.McKie Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 37(8:13 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Ballungay at UNLV 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 36(8:49 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(9:24 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. K.Olotoa returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20(9:42 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. E.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:47 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Garrett.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 34(10:28 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36(11:17 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
|+29 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 35(12:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 36 for 29 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - SJST 31(12:50 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 35.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SJST 41(13:16 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41. PENALTY on SJS-D.Mazotti Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(13:59 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 20(14:07 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to SJS 40 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:46 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 16. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:50 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:55 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Benham punts 35 yards to UNLV 16 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 49(0:11 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 48(1:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(1:36 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 40(2:08 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(2:45 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 40.
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 14(2:56 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 14. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.McKie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(3:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 14 for -6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:20 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to SJS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 26(5:00 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by A.Robbins at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(5:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by R.White at SJS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(6:17 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by R.White at SJS 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 47(7:00 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(6:55 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32. PENALTY on SJS-K.Reed Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 51 yards from SJS 20 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by D.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 22(8:17 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Mazotti for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26(8:57 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 22.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(9:37 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 18(9:50 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 38 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - UNLV 7(10:28 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 18.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(11:09 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 7 for -8 yards (V.Fehoko)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(11:49 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 5. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SJST 15(11:55 - 3rd) T.Schive 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 8(12:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 4(12:46 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 6(13:26 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 4.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SJST 21(13:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SJST 21(13:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:13 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(14:56 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS 25. C.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 41(0:52 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 15 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 41(0:58 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:02 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:07 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 37(1:10 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(1:34 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SJST 33(1:40 - 2nd) T.Schive 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SJST 17(2:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 26 for -9 yards (A.Ajiake)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 17(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21(3:14 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35(3:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 40(4:30 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(5:08 - 2nd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 18(5:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 46 for 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18(6:06 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 1(6:35 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 18 for 17 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 6(6:38 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 6. Catch made by N.Williams at SJS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 2(7:34 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at SJS 6 for -4 yards (C.Hall)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5(8:22 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7(9:03 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 5.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(9:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 7.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 41(10:16 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 39(10:53 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(11:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(11:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:13 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(12:25 - 2nd) UNLV rushed to UNLV 15 for -12 yards. UNLV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-N.Lavulo at UNLV 15. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:09 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 25. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10(13:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 10 yards. C.Cordeiro for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10(13:24 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 3. PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on UNLV-F.Thompkins Defensive Targeting 0 yards offset. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(14:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 20(15:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 36(0:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Lockhart at UNLV 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28(0:41 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (E.Shelton)
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 33(1:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(1:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 49(2:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Braddock at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(2:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 24(3:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 24(3:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(3:43 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 46(3:51 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 54 yards to SJS End Zone Center-UNLV. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 46(3:57 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 43(4:36 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(5:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 37(5:10 - 1st) T.Benham punts 23 yards to UNLV 40 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 37(5:15 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Loving-Black.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 37(5:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 21(6:32 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 30 Center-UNLV. S.Garrett returned punt from the SJS 30. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UNLV 21(6:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UNLV 26(6:40 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 26(6:51 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(7:20 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 61 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 4. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(7:32 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV End Zone for 9 yards. K.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 21(8:07 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 21. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 21(8:12 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 32(8:47 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 21 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 32(8:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48(9:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 42(9:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. D.Mazotti ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 39(10:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(11:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 32(11:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 29(12:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 32 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at SJS 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24(12:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:02 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 24 yards to SJS 24 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(13:54 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at SJS 48 for -8 yards (T.Jenkins)
|+27 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(14:19 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 40 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 58 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 7. Fair catch by N.Williams.
