Drive Chart
UNLV
SJST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Friel 7 QB
153 PaYds, PaTD, -12 RuYds
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
UNLV
0 Pass
15 Rush
14 YDS
1:48 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 32
2:04
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 UNLV 27
2:41
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 UNLV 23
3:14
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 22
3:47
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 23.
SJST
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 SJST 33
3:54
T.Benham punts 45 yards to UNLV 22 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 SJST 32
4:43
C.McWright rushed to SJS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 33.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 31
5:28
C.McWright rushed to SJS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 27
6:12
C.McWright rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 31.
UNLV
1 Pass
7 Rush
12 YDS
3:16 POS
Punt
4TH & 33 UNLV 24
6:21
M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 27 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
-3 YD
3RD & 30 UNLV 27
7:03
C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 9:28
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
40
Touchdown 9:28
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. E.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
4:31
pos
7
39
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:52
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
33
Touchdown 2:52
C.Friel pass complete to SJS 14. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.McKie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
56
yds
5:17
pos
6
33
Point After TD 8:09
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
33
Touchdown 8:09
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Mazotti for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
62
yds
1:28
pos
0
32
Field Goal 11:50
T.Schive 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
7
plays
24
yds
3:10
pos
0
26
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:34
T.Schive 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
10
plays
73
yds
5:01
pos
0
23
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:13
T.Schive extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 12:13
C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 15 yards. C.Cordeiro for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:08
pos
0
20
Point After TD 13:09
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:09
C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 10 yards. C.Cordeiro for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
87
yds
5:34
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:27
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:27
K.Robinson rushed to UNLV End Zone for 9 yards. K.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
76
yds
5:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 24
Rushing 3 11
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-11 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 205 435
Total Plays 52 64
Avg Gain 3.9 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 44 205
Rush Attempts 24 37
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 5.5
Yards Passing 161 230
Comp. - Att. 16-28 18-27
Yards Per Pass 4.5 7.3
Penalties - Yards 6-60 3-40
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.4 3-34.3
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 4-1 00707
San Jose State 3-1 71610740
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 161 PASS YDS 230
44 RUSH YDS 205
205 TOTAL YDS 435
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Friel  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 153 1 0 141.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 23 1 0 361.6
C. Friel 15/22 153 1 0
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 8 0 0 27.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 1223 8 2 154.5
D. Brumfield 1/6 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 506 8
A. Robbins 13 55 0 27
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 162 0
C. Reese 6 18 0 7
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 142 5
D. Brumfield 2 -5 0 3
C. Friel  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Friel 2 -12 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. McKie  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 113 0
S. McKie 6 3 55 1 38
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 29 1
A. Robbins 4 3 27 0 11
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 360 3
R. White 6 4 26 0 18
N. Williams  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 158 0
N. Williams 5 3 25 0 16
S. Zeon III  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 0
S. Zeon III 2 1 14 0 14
K. Ballungay  19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Ballungay 1 1 10 0 10
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 38 0
C. Reese 3 1 4 0 4
Z. Griffin  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
Z. Griffin 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Shelton  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Shelton 1-0 1.0 0
A. Ajiake  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Ajiake 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 23/23
D. Gutierrez 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
M. Nichols 7 43.4 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 20 0
C. Reese 2 15.0 20 0
K. Olotoa  81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
K. Olotoa 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 230 2 0 162.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.0% 1078 4 0 133.9
C. Cordeiro 18/27 230 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 104 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 77 4
C. Cordeiro 14 104 2 36
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 242 4
K. Robinson 10 68 1 17
K. Sims  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
K. Sims 4 20 0 8
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 10 0
S. Garrett 4 9 0 4
C. McWright  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
C. McWright 3 6 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Mazotti  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Mazotti 8 7 100 1 36
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 367 1
E. Cooks 4 3 41 1 20
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 219 0
J. Lockhart 3 2 37 0 21
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
S. Garrett 2 1 27 0 27
M. Miller  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Miller 2 2 10 0 6
J. Braddock  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 0
J. Braddock 1 1 9 0 9
S. Loving-Black  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
S. Loving-Black 2 1 6 0 6
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
K. Robinson 2 1 0 0 0
C. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 204 1
C. Ross 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hall  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
T. Jenkins  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 1-0 1.0 0
V. Fehoko  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
V. Fehoko 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/5
SEASON FG XP
6/10 12/12
T. Schive 2/2 43 4/5 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Benham  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 34.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
T. Benham 3 34.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Rogers  35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
C. Rogers 1 13.0 13 0
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
S. Garrett 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 34 0
I. Hamilton 1 0.0 0 0
S. Garrett 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Garrett 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 2:06 5 27 Punt
7:27 UNLV 24 1:01 3 -3 Punt
5:05 UNLV 40 1:22 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 UNLV 25 0:48 2 -10 Fumble
12:13 UNLV 25 5:38 9 74 Downs
1:34 UNLV 25 0:48 5 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 UNLV 15 2:13 3 3 Punt
8:09 UNLV 25 5:17 9 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UNLV 16 0:56 3 4 Punt
9:28 UNLV 32 3:16 6 -8 Punt
3:47 UNLV 22 1:48 4 14
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 SJST 24 5:27 12 76 TD
6:26 SJST 30 1:21 3 7 Punt
3:43 SJST 20 5:34 12 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 UNLV 15 0:08 1 15 TD
6:35 SJST 1 5:01 10 73 FG
0:46 SJST 15 0:46 2 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 38 3:10 7 54 FG
9:37 SJST 38 1:28 3 62 TD
2:52 SJST 32 2:57 5 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 SJST 40 4:31 7 60 TD
6:12 SJST 27 2:25 3 6 Punt

UNLV
Rebels

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(2:04 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 27
(2:41 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 23
(3:14 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 22
(3:47 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 23.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 33
(3:54 - 4th) T.Benham punts 45 yards to UNLV 22 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 32
(4:43 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 33.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 31
(5:28 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(6:12 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 31.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, -8 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 33 - UNLV 24
(6:21 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 27 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
-3 YD
3 & 30 - UNLV 27
(7:03 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
No Gain
2 & 30 - UNLV 27
(7:08 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for Z.Griffin.
Penalty
2 & 25 - UNLV 32
(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - UNLV 32
(7:26 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(7:29 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie. PENALTY on UNLV-S.McKie Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 37
(8:13 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Ballungay at UNLV 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 47.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 36
(8:49 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(9:24 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
Kickoff
(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. K.Olotoa returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 60 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20
(9:42 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. E.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(9:47 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Garrett.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 34
(10:28 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(11:17 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
+29 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 35
(12:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 36 for 29 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 36.
+4 YD
2 & 19 - SJST 31
(12:50 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 35.
Penalty
2 & 9 - SJST 41
(13:16 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41. PENALTY on SJS-D.Mazotti Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(13:59 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 20
(14:07 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to SJS 40 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 16
(14:46 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 16. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 20.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 16
(14:50 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(14:55 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 49
(15:00 - 4th) T.Benham punts 35 yards to UNLV 16 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 49
(0:11 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 49.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 48
(1:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(1:36 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 48.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 40
(2:08 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(2:45 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 40.
Kickoff
(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 71 yards, 5:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 14
(2:56 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 14. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.McKie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-6 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8
(3:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 14 for -6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 14.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(4:20 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to SJS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 26
(5:00 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by A.Robbins at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 15.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(5:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by R.White at SJS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43
(6:17 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by R.White at SJS 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 25.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 47
(7:00 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(7:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(6:55 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32. PENALTY on SJS-K.Reed Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 51 yards from SJS 20 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by D.Dixon.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(8:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 22
(8:17 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Mazotti for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26
(8:57 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 22.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(9:37 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 26.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 18
(9:50 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 38 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
+11 YD
3 & 18 - UNLV 7
(10:28 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 18.
Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 15
(11:09 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 7 for -8 yards (V.Fehoko)
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(11:49 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.
Kickoff
(11:50 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 5. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SJST 15
(11:55 - 3rd) T.Schive 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 8
(12:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 4
(12:46 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 6
(13:26 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 4.
Penalty
3 & 11 - SJST 21
(13:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - SJST 21
(13:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(14:13 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(14:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(14:56 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS 25. C.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 38.

SJSU
Spartans
 - End of Half (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 11 - SJST 14
(0:28 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro kneels at the SJS 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro kneels at the SJS 14.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 41
(0:52 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 15 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 41
(0:58 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 41
(1:02 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(1:07 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 37
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(1:34 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
Kickoff
(1:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 15 - SJST 33
(1:40 - 2nd) T.Schive 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
Sack
3 & 6 - SJST 17
(2:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 26 for -9 yards (A.Ajiake)
No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 17
(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(3:14 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(3:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 40
(4:30 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(5:08 - 2nd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 18
(5:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 46 for 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(6:06 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 1
(6:35 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 18 for 17 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 18.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (9 plays, 74 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 6
(6:38 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 6. Catch made by N.Williams at SJS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1.
Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 2
(7:34 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at SJS 6 for -4 yards (C.Hall)
+3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5
(8:22 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7
(9:03 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 5.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(9:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 7.
+14 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 41
(10:16 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 39
(10:53 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(11:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(11:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:13 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 28.
Kickoff
(12:13 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(12:13 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is no good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(12:21 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 15 yards. C.Cordeiro for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
-12 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27
(12:25 - 2nd) UNLV rushed to UNLV 15 for -12 yards. UNLV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-N.Lavulo at UNLV 15. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(13:09 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
Kickoff
(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 25. Fair catch by N.Williams.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 87 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10
(13:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 10 yards. C.Cordeiro for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10
(13:24 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 3. PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on UNLV-F.Thompkins Defensive Targeting 0 yards offset. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(14:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 10.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 20
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
+16 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 36
(0:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Lockhart at UNLV 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(0:41 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (E.Shelton)
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 33
(1:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(1:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 49
(2:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Braddock at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45
(2:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
+21 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 24
(3:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 45.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 24
(3:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(3:43 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 24.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 46
(3:51 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 54 yards to SJS End Zone Center-UNLV. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 46
(3:57 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 43
(4:36 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(5:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 43.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 37
(5:10 - 1st) T.Benham punts 23 yards to UNLV 40 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 37
(5:15 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Loving-Black.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 37
(5:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(6:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 21
(6:32 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 30 Center-UNLV. S.Garrett returned punt from the SJS 30. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 30.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UNLV 21
(6:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UNLV 26
(6:40 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 26
(6:51 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24
(7:20 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 26.
Kickoff
(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 61 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 4. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 76 yards, 5:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9
(7:32 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV End Zone for 9 yards. K.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 21
(8:07 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 21. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(8:12 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 32
(8:47 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 21 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(8:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(9:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 32.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 42
(9:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. D.Mazotti ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 39
(10:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(11:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 39.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 32
(11:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 29
(12:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 32 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at SJS 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(12:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 29.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - UNLV 48
(13:02 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 24 yards to SJS 24 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 18 - UNLV 48
(13:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
No Gain
2 & 18 - UNLV 48
(13:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(13:54 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at SJS 48 for -8 yards (T.Jenkins)
+27 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33
(14:19 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 40 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 58 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 7. Fair catch by N.Williams.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores