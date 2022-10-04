|
|
|ARMY
|WAKE
No. 15 Wake Forest ready for run-heavy Army
Wake Forest just finished a challenging pair of games in Atlantic Coast Conference play, and now the No. 15 Demon Deacons have a different type of task Saturday night when Army visits Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest (4-1) fell in overtime to unbeaten Clemson on Sept. 24, then won at previously undefeated Florida State.
"You're going to get punched in the face, but you've got to fight back," Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison said.
Army (1-3) has struggled on offense, but perhaps the sight of Wake Forest's defense will provide incentive.
The teams played a memorable 2021 game, with Wake Forest prevailing 70-56 at West Point, N.Y. That was the Demon Deacons' largest point total in the modern era.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman's 87 touchdown throws in his career make him the NCAA active leader in that category. He also ranks sixth in ACC history.
"They make me look good," Hartman said of his receivers and others around him. "Nothing happens without the O-line and the running backs."
Meanwhile, Army has attempted only 35 passes (completing 18 of those) all season.
Army is coming off a 31-14 home loss to Georgia State in a perplexing performance.
"It's our job to have them ready," coach Jeff Monken said. "The guys are fighting. It's tough. I would love not to be 1-3. That's not a great place to be. But the season is not over. A lot of football left to play. I believe in this team and we're going to keep fighting."
Monken said with Wake Forest having made a change at defensive coordinator since last year, the Black Knights are bound to face different alignments.
Adding to the challenge is that Army has movement along the offensive line because of injuries.
"There's going to be some things in the blocking game that we'll have to look at," said Monken, who added that Wake Forest will be the best team that the Black Knights have faced.
"What they do on offense, it is unique," he said. "It's different from everybody else and it gives them an edge."
There's still hope for the Black Knights.
"That's what I appreciate about our guys, they always feel they have a chance to win a football game," Monken said. "We're going to take our team down there with the intent to win the football game."
The Black Knights depend on running back Tyrell Robinson (282 yards) and quarterback Tyhier Tyler (254 yards, six TDs) to carry the ball.
The Demon Deacons' most-recent nonconference game turned into a one-point victory against visiting Liberty on Sept. 17.
Wake Forest maintains a 10-game winning streak in games played in October. The school has announced another sellout, marking the first time in 11 years there have been three consecutive capacity crowds.
The Demon Deacons hold a 12-5 edge in the series with Army, winning six of the seven home games. The lone home loss for Wake Forest came in Army's last visit in 2016.
This is just Army's second road game of the season after opening the schedule with a 38-28 loss at Coastal Carolina.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|12
|11
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|289
|431
|Total Plays
|57
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|202
|190
|Rush Attempts
|44
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|87
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|13.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|202
|RUSH YDS
|190
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|3/5
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|3/7
|15
|0
|1
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|12
|40
|0
|12
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|6
|39
|0
|12
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
H. Reed 36 RB
|H. Reed
|10
|24
|0
|4
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|6
|16
|0
|5
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|48
|0
|47
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|8
|4
|28
|0
|9
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Hampton 36 LB
|P. Hampton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|3
|37.7
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|3
|14.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|12/17
|241
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|11
|96
|1
|18
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|8
|46
|2
|14
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|4
|13
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|5
|4
|113
|1
|46
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|44
|0
|37
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|39
|0
|24
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Bull 83 TE
|J. Bull
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1/1
|38
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 33(0:21 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(0:56 - 3rd) M.Stewart rushed to WF 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 35(1:31 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to WF 40 for 25 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(2:04 - 3rd) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 30. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 35.
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 60 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 5. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAKE 28(2:15 - 3rd) M.Dennis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 20(2:21 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 20(2:28 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(2:46 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 20.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(3:08 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 24. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 24. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 38(3:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(3:48 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARMY 24(3:57 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to WF 35 Center-ARM. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 21(4:36 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARMY 21(4:42 - 3rd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:23 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 3. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 4(5:32 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to ARM End Zone for 4 yards. C.Turner for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(5:55 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at ARM 4. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 4.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(6:33 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to ARM 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 41.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:48 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - ARMY 32(6:55 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 20(7:33 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARMY 27(8:19 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to WF 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(8:50 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to WF 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 30(9:27 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 31(10:07 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to WF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(10:41 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 31.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 46(11:13 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to WF 34 for 20 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(12:11 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 33(12:43 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(13:18 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:30 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 3. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 26(13:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 26. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 26. Gain of 26 yards. A.Perry for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 34(14:07 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(14:14 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(14:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 40. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(0:04 - 2nd) WF kneels at the WF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(0:15 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass INTERCEPTED at WF 18. Intercepted by D.Hazen at WF 18. Tackled by ARM at WF 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 28(0:21 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(0:22 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43(0:32 - 2nd) T.Tyler scrambles to WF 34 for 9 yards. T.Tyler ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(0:42 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 46(0:50 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - ARMY 34(1:21 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(1:29 - 2nd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 34 for -8 yards (C.Jones; D.Hazen)
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 31(1:53 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 31. Catch made by T.Tyler at ARM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(2:15 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:37 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 55 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 10. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(2:44 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Cooley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 14(3:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 1. Catch made by D.Greene at ARM 1. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & Goal - WAKE 8(4:26 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at ARM 9 for -1 yards (P.Hampton)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(5:00 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 8.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 27(5:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 27. Catch made by D.Greene at ARM 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:41 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 37(6:01 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(6:30 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:48 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 46. Catch made by K.Williams at ARM 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 33(7:07 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(7:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(7:41 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 49(7:48 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 33 yards to WF 18 Center-ARM. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - ARMY 45(8:39 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 49.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ARMY 50(8:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 49(9:26 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(9:31 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WAKE 49(9:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 46(9:56 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to ARM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAKE 46(10:01 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(10:34 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 40(10:56 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(11:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 6 - ARMY 34(11:27 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by T.Robinson at WF 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARMY 34(11:33 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(12:18 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(12:40 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 40(13:00 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 47(13:47 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(14:29 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to WF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 47(0:36 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(1:11 - 1st) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 30(1:44 - 1st) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:20 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 30.
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 57 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 8. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 3(2:27 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM End Zone for 3 yards. J.Ellison for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(2:54 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 3.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 32(3:07 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(3:39 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(3:58 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARMY 17(4:10 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to WF 44 Center-ARM. Downed by B.Nicolas-Paul.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 16(5:08 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 12(5:46 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(5:55 - 1st) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 11(6:03 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 7(6:48 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 4(7:30 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - ARMY 1(8:08 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 4.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 2(8:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 1 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 2. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 2.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(8:10 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(8:29 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(8:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 7.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:02 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 12. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 12. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 12.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 28(9:32 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(9:52 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 16(10:05 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 11(10:20 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 9(10:48 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 11.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:04 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 9 for 4 yards. J.Buchanan FUMBLES forced by C.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-C.Jones at WF 9. Tackled by ARM at WF 9. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 18(11:51 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARMY 25(12:40 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to WF 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - ARMY 34(13:23 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - ARMY 29(13:33 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-C.Finucane False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(13:44 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+47 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(14:22 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by T.Robinson at WF 24. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
