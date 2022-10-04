|
|
|FSU
|NCST
After heartbreak, No. 14 NC State meets Florida State
No. 14 North Carolina State will attempt to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it battles Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
The Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC) fell from the ranks of the undefeated with a 30-20 loss at No. 5 Clemson last weekend.
NC State quarterback Devin Leary said he felt "heartbroken" after his club failed to put up a high-level effort.
"We walked off that field knowing we didn't play to the best of our ability," Leary said afterward. "We had very high aspirations. We had very high expectations coming into (the Clemson) game and we thought we prepared well, but we didn't execute well."
Leary now looks to direct the Wolfpack to their fifth win in the past six meetings with the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1).
Florida State also dropped its first game of the season last weekend as it fell 31-21 to visiting Wake Forest.
Seminoles coach Mike Norvell is expecting a strong bounce-back performance.
"You come out of that (loss), and what I want to see is I want to see the ownership," Norvell said. "I want to see ownership from myself, from coaches, from players. What are the things that contributed to that? Because everything, it all falls on me, everything that we do within the program. So you have to be able to self-reflect on all things that occurred up to this point."
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has passed for 1,226 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, while running back Treshaun Ward is averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry while rushing for 437 yards and three touchdowns.
The Seminoles have a pair of standouts on the defensive side in safety Jammie Robinson (team-best 34 tackles) and defensive end Jared Verse (team-high four sacks).
Robinson had a season-best 13 tackles against Wake Forest. Verse had 2.5 tackles for loss -- including a sack -- while playing just 23 snaps versus Wake Forest after missing the previous game against Boston College due to a left knee injury.
"It was definitely the coach's call," Verse said of his usage. "If it was up to me, I would've been playing the whole game."
Verse will aim to rattle Leary, who passed for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Clemson. He has thrown for 1,135 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
The Wolfpack led 10-6 late in the first half before Clemson scored 24 of the next 27 points to take control.
NC State coach Dave Doeren indicated there's no time to dwell on the disappointment.
"Go to the next game. We can't sit here and say, 'What if?'" Doeren said. "It's a long season, man. There's a lot of games left. All we can control is (this) week. We have to focus on getting ready for Florida State, take them one at a time, and see where we end up."
Outside linebacker Drake Thomas leads the Wolfpack with 32 tackles, while cornerbacks Aydan White and Tyler Baker-Williams each have two interceptions.
Receiver Thayer Thomas is Leary's favorite target. He has 24 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
NC State recorded a 28-14 win at Tallahassee in last season's meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|6
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|294
|133
|Total Plays
|35
|30
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|58
|Rush Attempts
|18
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.8
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|117
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|5-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|4-44.8
|Return Yards
|51
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-51
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|133
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|10/17
|117
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|5
|86
|0
|71
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|5
|51
|0
|39
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|4
|22
|0
|26
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|18
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|5
|2
|41
|0
|37
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|4
|4
|34
|1
|14
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|4
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|36.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|51.0
|51
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|5/14
|75
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|8
|40
|0
|11
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|4
|44.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 3 - FSU 37(0:03 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(0:10 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at NCST 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 30(0:27 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 57 yards to FSU 13 Center-J.Shimko. O.Wilson returned punt from the FSU 13. Tackled by D.Jones; D.Thomas at NCST 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 25(0:34 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NCST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 25(0:43 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at NCST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:43 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Knowles at NCST 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas (K.Knowles).
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12(0:52 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST End Zone for 12 yards. L.Toafili for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+29 YD
3 & 11 - FSU 41(1:14 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by J.Wilson at NCST 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; T.Ingle at NCST 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 42(1:42 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(2:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 40. Catch made by M.Pittman at NCST 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 42.
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 34(2:53 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to NCST 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 30(3:40 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at FSU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(4:13 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 1 - NCST 39(4:19 - 2nd) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 28. Intercepted by J.Robinson at FSU 28. Tackled by at FSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 39(4:23 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough (P.Payton).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 44(4:54 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; P.Payton at FSU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(5:28 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; J.Robinson at FSU 44.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 18(6:00 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 18. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 18. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at FSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 18(6:41 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; A.Dent at NCST 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 9(7:15 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 9. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; J.Robinson at NCST 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 8(7:55 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at NCST 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - FSU 36(8:05 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 28 yards to NCST 8 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by FSU.
4 & 20 - FSU(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - FSU 36(8:10 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FSU 36(8:20 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - FSU 21(8:45 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 21. Catch made by C.McDonald at NCST 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 20. PENALTY on FSU-J.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(9:09 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; P.Wilson at NCST 21.
|+39 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 35(9:37 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to NCST 26 for 39 yards. Tackled by S.Battle; P.Wilson at NCST 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:08 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 27. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NCST 33(10:15 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to FSU 27 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NCST 33(10:22 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 24(10:52 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 24. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McLendon at NCST 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:29 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; A.Dent at NCST 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(11:35 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 14. Catch made by M.Pittman at NCST 14. Gain of 14 yards. M.Pittman for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(12:18 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to NCST 14 for 71 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 49(12:26 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 36 yards to FSU 15 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NCST 46(12:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-K.Lesane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 46(12:30 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston (K.DeLoach).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 48(13:08 - 2nd) D.Leary rushed to FSU 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at FSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:13 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 43(13:52 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Farmer at NCST 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34(14:27 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; A.Dent at NCST 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 23(14:50 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at NCST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:56 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson (A.White).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 23(0:04 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 23(0:42 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Clark; P.Wilson at NCST 23.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 28(0:46 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman. PENALTY on NCST-T.Price Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30(1:28 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to NCST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 28.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33(1:57 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 33. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 33. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 33(2:04 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 19(2:22 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at FSU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(2:59 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 19.
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 60 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU 5. M.Pittman returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Fordham; D.Jones at FSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NCST 28(3:11 - 1st) C.Dunn 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 20(3:21 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 22(4:02 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Verse at FSU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(4:36 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at FSU 22.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(4:57 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by D.Carter at FSU 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; K.Knowles at FSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 50(5:30 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Verse at FSU 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(5:50 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at NCST 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - FSU 26(5:59 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards to NCST 34 Center-J.Rosenberry. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 34. Tackled by K.DeLoach at NCST 42.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FSU 36(6:40 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 26 for -10 yards (D.Vann)
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 38(7:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; I.Moore at FSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(8:03 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at FSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NCST 18(8:11 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 46 yards to FSU 36 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NCST 23(8:14 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-K.Lesane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 23(8:20 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NCST 18(8:31 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-D.McLendon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 5 - NCST 25(9:02 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -7 yards (M.Ray)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(9:30 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.Knowles at NCST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - FSU 41(9:38 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 41 yards to NCST End Zone Center-J.Rosenberry. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 41(9:43 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FSU 36(10:07 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 41(10:35 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Poitier at NCST 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 37. PENALTY on NCST-G.Gibson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 37(11:16 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to NCST 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(11:55 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to NCST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Price; P.Wilson at NCST 37.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 39(12:42 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to NCST 39 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ingle at NCST 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35(13:20 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Boykin at FSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:25 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson (D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 30(13:49 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at FSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 30(14:31 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at FSU 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at FSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+