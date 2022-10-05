|
Bret Bielema, Illinois face Iowa in old-fashioned Big Ten matchup
Last week, Bret Bielema led Illinois against Wisconsin in his first trip to Madison since giving up the Badgers' head coaching gig to take over at Arkansas in 2012.
Arguably, though, Bielema identifies more with his 11 years at Iowa than his seven seasons at Wisconsin -- and he's had a Hawkeye tattoo on his left calf since 1990 to prove it.
"Hell of an idea when you're 19," joked Bielema, who played on Iowa's defensive line for four years, coached under Hayden Fry for four years and then spent Kirk Ferentz's first three seasons at Iowa as his linebackers coach.
Ferentz brings his Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to Champaign, Ill. Saturday night at a time when Illinois (4-1, 1-1) is riding its best start since 2015 and threatening to earn its first Associated Press Top 25 poll appearance since 2011.
Of course, that would require Illinois to beat Iowa for the first time since 2008 -- and this one could develop into an old-school Big Ten clash where points are at a premium.
Iowa, coming off a 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan, boasts the nation's third-best scoring defense (10.0 ppg) and stands eighth overall in total yards allowed. But Illinois trumps that as defensive coordinator Ryan Walters' unit ranks No. 1 in scoring defense (8.4 ppg) and No. 3 in yards allowed.
In Saturday' 34-10 win at Wisconsin, Illinois' multiple-look defense stacked up five sacks and two interceptions while holding the Badgers to 2 net rushing yards.
Iowa's offense ranks a distant last among Big Ten teams in points (16.4 per game) and yards (242.2 per game), which has Bielema on high alert.
"Because of (our success) there's a cousin that creeps in this world called complacency -- and you just think these (good) things are going to happen," Bielema said. "That brings victims out of all of us, right? So with our coaches, our players, anybody that speaks on it, that's our big challenge."
One of Iowa's biggest challenges will be slowing down Illinois senior Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 733 rushing yards and owns six consecutive 100-yard games dating back to last year's season finale against Northwestern.
"They've got an outstanding running back, not just a good running back," Ferentz said. "A lot of the same challenges (as last week against Michigan) because these guys are really balanced. They make you defend the entire field and then their back is not the same as last week, but similar. He's a really tough runner. He really runs hard and makes extra yards. We're going to have to do a better job of getting off blocks and hopefully getting to the ball a little bit better."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|131
|142
|Total Plays
|43
|48
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-13
|87
|Rush Attempts
|18
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.7
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|144
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.8
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|-13
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|142
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|12/25
|144
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|-31
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|11
|6
|104
|0
|32
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|7
|5
|31
|0
|15
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 2 DB
|T. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/3
|32
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|6
|42.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|22.0
|27
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|6/11
|36
|0
|0
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|8/13
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|14
|59
|0
|15
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|21
|0
|16
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|4
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|6
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|4
|3
|-7
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jennings 6 DB
|T. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Pinton 98 K
|F. Pinton
|2/2
|37
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|4
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|3
|-0.7
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWA 49(6:09 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 40 yards to ILL 9 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by M.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 49(6:14 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 50(6:56 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to ILL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(7:36 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at IOW 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(8:01 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 36. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jennings at IOW 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 31(8:32 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at IOW 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(9:10 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at IOW 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(9:40 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at IOW 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 49(9:48 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 39 yards to IOW 10 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by A.Bruce. PENALTY on ILL-T.Leitzsey Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ILL 49(9:55 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for ILL.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 47(10:32 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(10:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; E.Hurkett at ILL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 29 - IOWA 11(11:03 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 44 yards to ILL 45 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by M.Scott.
|Sack
3 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:46 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 11 for -7 yards (S.Coleman)
|No Gain
2 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:51 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:56 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(12:27 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 37 for yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at IOW 37. PENALTY on IOW-K.Johnson Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 32(12:38 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 38 yards to IOW 30 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by ILL.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 32(12:42 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 32(12:47 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ILL 37(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32(13:26 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ILL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 17(13:35 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to ILL 34 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 34. Tackled by X.Nwankpa at ILL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 17(13:42 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Sack
2 & 6 - IOWA 25(14:23 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 17 for -8 yards (S.Coleman)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(14:58 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at IOW 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 44 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW 21. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ILL at IOW 21.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(0:12 - 2nd) ILL kneels at the ILL 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - IOWA 35(0:16 - 2nd) D.Stevens 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - IOWA 27(0:21 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:30 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at ILL 18. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by T.Jennings at ILL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:33 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 50(0:52 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(0:57 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at IOW 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:03 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 35. Gain of 15 yards. N.Ragaini ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 28(1:16 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at IOW 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 28(1:23 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(1:38 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at IOW 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 33(1:46 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 46 yards to IOW 21 Center-L.Hansen. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 21. Tackled by S.Brown at IOW 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ILL 33(1:50 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski rushed to ILL 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ILL 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(2:23 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at ILL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at ILL 30.
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWA 17(2:51 - 2nd) D.Stevens 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
4 & 14 - IOWA(3:05 - 2nd) D.Stevens yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 23 - IOWA 23(3:47 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by A.Bruce at ILL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 14.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 5(4:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to ILL 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 8. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 5(4:16 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 14(4:20 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 14. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 14. Gain of -9 yards. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by R.Moss. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-S.Benson at ILL 5. Tackled by ILL at ILL 5. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 14(4:27 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 41(4:33 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 27 yards to ILL 14 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - IOWA 41(4:38 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - IOWA 36(4:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Lachey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 41(5:38 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by N.Ragaini at ILL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(6:16 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at ILL 41 for -6 yards (T.Barnes)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - IOWA 16(6:22 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to ILL 35 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 35. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by IOW. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-J.Campbell at ILL 35. Tackled by ILL at ILL 35.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IOWA 26(7:09 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 16 for -10 yards (K.Randolph)
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(7:48 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; I.Darkangelo at IOW 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(7:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 2nd) W.McManus kicks 55 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW 10. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Zardzin at IOW 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ILL 27(8:05 - 2nd) F.Pinton 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ILL Holder-H.Robertson.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 17(8:40 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to IOW 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 24(9:09 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to IOW 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:46 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Lee at IOW 24.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - ILL 33(10:11 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by B.Hightower at IOW 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 34(10:51 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by C.Brown at IOW 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 38(11:26 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by I.Williams at IOW 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(11:50 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; S.Benson at IOW 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 8(12:15 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to ILL 44 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 44. Tackled by C.DeJean at ILL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWA 8(12:21 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 5(13:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at IOW 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(13:33 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas; I.Darkangelo at IOW 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ILL 39(13:42 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 37 yards to IOW 2 Center-ILL. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - ILL 40(14:17 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by C.Brown at IOW 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 39.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 35(15:00 - 2nd) I.Williams rushed to IOW 40 for -5 yards. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by IOW. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-I.Williams at IOW 40. Tackled by IOW at IOW 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 35(0:00 - 1st) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ILL 45(0:07 - 1st) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by P.Bryant at IOW 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 36. PENALTY on IOW-C.DeJean Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - ILL 49(0:47 - 1st) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 49. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 45.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ILL 49(0:47 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Van Ness at ILL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(0:47 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 43. Catch made by B.Hightower at IOW 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 41. PENALTY on ILL-L.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 41(1:45 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to IOW 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 41(1:49 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(2:20 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; N.Shannon at ILL 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 31(2:51 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ILL 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 27(3:22 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 27. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Benson at ILL 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(3:51 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; R.Moss at ILL 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - IOWA 22(3:55 - 1st) D.Stevens 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-T.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 14(4:38 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to ILL 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; G.Jacas at ILL 14.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWA 9(4:57 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-T.Elsbury False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 8(5:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 8. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ILL 8. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 7(6:15 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ILL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 8.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 37(6:57 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ILL 37. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 7.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 37(7:02 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(7:39 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ILL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 37.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 31(8:16 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 31. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:54 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at IOW 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:58 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) W.McManus kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Rosiek at IOW 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ILL 17(9:06 - 1st) F.Pinton 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ILL Holder-H.Robertson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 9(9:13 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 9(9:18 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 9(9:23 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 14(9:50 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; J.Waggoner at IOW 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22(10:21 - 1st) I.Williams rushed to IOW 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; R.Moss at IOW 14.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 24(10:43 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to IOW 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Klemp at IOW 22.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 28(11:07 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by I.Williams at IOW 28. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to C.Brown to IOW 24 for yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 33(11:25 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by R.Love at IOW 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 33(11:31 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - ILL 36(12:03 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; S.Benson at IOW 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 35(12:39 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 38(13:19 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Lee at IOW 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(14:03 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(14:13 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 35. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at IOW 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 33(14:39 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; N.Shannon at ILL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at ILL 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
