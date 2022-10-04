|
|
|KSTATE
|IOWAST
'Explosive' QB Adrian Martinez, No. 20 Kansas State meet Iowa State
If No. 20 Kansas State is going to pursue a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, the Wildcats will have to avoid pitfalls that have obstructed them.
The next one of those will be presented Saturday night when the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa, for a matchup with Iowa State.
The Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) have lost two straight games to the Cyclones (3-2, 0-2) and have fallen in their last two trips to Ames. Their loss in 2018 broke a 10-game winning streak vs. Iowa State. The Wildcats are within three games of evening the all-time series, which Iowa State leads 52-49-4.
The Wildcats enter Saturday's game riding a two-game winning streak -- impressive victories at Oklahoma and against Texas Tech. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez has earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors in each of the past two weeks, getting the offensive honor following the win over Oklahoma and newcomer honors after downing Texas Tech.
Against the Red Raiders, he relied on the big play, with two runs of at least 50 yards, plus a third that was called back on a penalty.
"Explosive plays are a big stat for us," Martinez said after the game. "It goes along with turnovers and a couple other key factors. It definitely helped us."
Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, including a 69-yarder, and threw for a score. Running back Deuce Vaughn added 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats. He had his own 69-yard run in the third quarter as the Wildcats pulled away late.
"One of the things we talked about at halftime was we had to have some people step up and make some explosive plays," Vaughn said. "That's a testament to the O-linemen and the guys blocking downfield. They opened up some big holes."
The Wildcats are fourth in FBS in rushing yards per game (267.2). They are averaging 6.13 yards per rush.
Iowa State is coming off a pair of tough conference losses -- to defending Big 12 champion Baylor 31-24 in their conference opener, then at Kansas 14-11 when true freshman kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with 27 seconds left.
"I hated that some of those things came down to some young guys," Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. "Obviously the kicking piece you've got true freshmen in there. We have great faith in who they are.
"You've got to continue to go forward. We'll grow from this. It (stinks) that you have to grow from a loss, but I have complete faith in his response."
Iowa State relies on its defense, ranking 13th in the nation in scoring defense (14.4 points per game). The Cyclones are ninth in total defense (255.4 yards per game) and eighth in rushing defense (83 yards a game). They'll have to count on that to stop Kansas State's two-headed rushing attack of Martinez and Vaughn.
Iowa State dominated the second half against the Jayhawks, holding them to zero points and 28 yards.
"We said all week it's going to come down to our ability to align, assign, be disciplined and be gap-sound. That's a credit to our kids," Campbell said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, 57 RuYds
|
X. Hutchinson
8 WR
97 ReYds, 7 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|13
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|265
|Total Plays
|41
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|82
|Rush Attempts
|25
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|229
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|10/16
|229
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|14
|57
|0
|19
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|10
|23
|0
|9
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|4
|119
|1
|81
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|6
|4
|96
|0
|68
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stufflebean 47 DE
|C. Stufflebean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|4
|40.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|18/30
|183
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|5
|34
|0
|13
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|13
|33
|0
|6
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|4
|15
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|13
|7
|97
|0
|38
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|4
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|5
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|3/3
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|4
|46.5
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 44(14:42 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 39 yards to ISU 17 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KSTATE 44(15:00 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to KST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton at KST 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:28 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at KST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:35 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(0:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner. PENALTY on ISU-T.Tampa Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 60 yards from ISU 35 to the KST 5. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Hummel at KST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWAST 33(0:53 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 25(1:14 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; D.Cheatum at KST 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(1:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:28 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; K.Savage at KST 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 36(3:03 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(3:43 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:14 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:19 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:25 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 39(5:02 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(5:44 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at ISU 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(6:15 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by at ISU 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 2 - KSTATE 23(6:20 - 3rd) C.Tennant 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Sack
3 & 1 - KSTATE 14(6:59 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at ISU 15 for -1 yards (C.Reeder)
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 20(7:34 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by D.Vaughn at ISU 20. Gain of 6 yards. D.Vaughn ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(8:09 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Anderson at ISU 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(8:45 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to ISU 23 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Porter at ISU 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 44(9:23 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by M.Knowles at ISU 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; D.Porter at ISU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(10:05 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 34. Gain of 13 yards. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 30(11:14 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; D.Orange at KST 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 29(11:46 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; D.Orange at KST 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(12:07 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at KST 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 31(12:19 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 47 yards to KST 22 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19(12:47 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWAST 19(12:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWAST 19(13:28 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(13:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 27(13:37 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to ISU 23 Center-KST. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 23. Tackled by M.Maschmeier; J.Brents at ISU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 27(13:44 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(13:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-W.Swanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 32(14:35 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at KST 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; A.Johnson at KST 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - IOWAST 24(0:48 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell; A.Moore at ISU 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(1:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 24 for -11 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 36(1:38 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 29 yards to ISU 35 Center-KST. Downed by N.Allen.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 32(1:45 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at KST 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 22 - KSTATE 17(2:12 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at KST 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:52 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 17 for -12 yards (W.McDonald)
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 10(3:22 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 29 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at KST 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 6(4:05 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at KST 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 6(4:12 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Garber.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:23 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 46 yards to KST 6 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:28 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:33 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 42(5:04 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at ISU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(5:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 23(5:49 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 47 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ISU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(6:25 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:42 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 32. Gain of 68 yards. M.Knowles FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-C.Reeder at ISU End Zone. Tackled by KST at ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:48 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(7:26 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at KST 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 16(7:36 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 52 yards to KST 32 Center-ISU. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 32. Tackled by D.Porter at KST 32.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 20(8:09 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 18(8:47 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at ISU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(9:19 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - KSTATE 45(9:27 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 33 yards to ISU 12 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KSTATE 41(10:10 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at ISU 45 for -4 yards (W.McDonald)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 44(10:48 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(11:24 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; C.Reeder at ISU 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 47(11:45 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(12:25 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at KST 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 40(13:01 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at KST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(13:44 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at KST 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 34(14:13 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; G.Vaughn at KST 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:38 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at KST 34.
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Peterson; J.Petersen at KST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWAST 34(14:52 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 27(14:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 27(15:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(0:29 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; C.Mason at KST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33(1:05 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWAST 33(1:44 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell; C.Stufflebean at KST 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by D.Stanley at KST 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 33.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 45(7:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 31. PENALTY on ISU-D.Stanley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(3:29 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 45 for -4 yards (B.Mott)
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36(4:04 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to ISU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at ISU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(4:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; J.Hayes at ISU 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 16(5:22 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at ISU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(5:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 12(6:20 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 8(6:57 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 4(7:30 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Hayes at ISU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 46(7:40 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to ISU 4 Center-KST. Downed by A.Moore. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Running Into the Kicker 0 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KSTATE 46(7:47 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 45(8:27 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at KST 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(9:03 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; O.Vance at KST 45.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(9:22 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; A.Johnson at KST 46.
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWAST 25(9:27 - 1st) J.Gilbert 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18(9:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 18(9:39 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(10:13 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 18.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by D.Hanika at KST 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 21.
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 16(10:58 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 16. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 46.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IOWAST 11(11:04 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-E.Huggins Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 8(11:41 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason; D.Purnell at ISU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 8(12:16 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at ISU 8.
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the ISU 2. M.Purchase returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter; V.Payne at ISU 8.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+81 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 19(12:39 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 19. Gain of 81 yards. P.Brooks for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 19(12:44 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(13:17 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; W.McDonald at KST 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:25 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 41 yards to KST 14 Center-ISU. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(13:57 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(14:07 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(14:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(14:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; E.Huggins at ISU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+