No. 3 Ohio State faces struggling Michigan State
A Michigan State season that gets more disappointing by the week could end up taking a dramatic turn for the better if the host Spartans can upset No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have three consecutive losses after opening with wins against Mid-American Conference schools Western Michigan and Akron.
The schedule gets more challenging when the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) roll into Spartan Stadium with the No. 1 scoring offense (48.8 points per game) in FBS, even though quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar performance in a 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
"We know everything's not always peaches and cream," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said Monday. "There are bumps in the road, and some are severe and some are not so much. If you're sitting here waiting for the easy bus to come around, the easy bus isn't coming."
The Buckeyes are favored by nearly four touchdowns. The last time Michigan State was as big of an underdog was 1998 when the Spartans, coached by Nick Saban, defeated the top-ranked Buckeyes at Columbus, Ohio.
Tucker, a graduate assistant for Saban then, and later an Ohio State assistant coach (2001-04), knows what is needed for an upset.
"First of all, you have to believe," Tucker said. "That's one. And you have to strip the name off the jersey and go to work."
The problem is deciding how to contain the Buckeyes. Rutgers concentrated on the passing game, and Stroud was 13 of 22 for 154 yards, a career low in yardage as a starter. While he did have two touchdown passes, he threw his second interception in as many games.
Stroud will look to bounce back against a Spartans pass defense that ranks 115 of 131 schools (275 yards per game).
"I think C.J. will tell you that all he wants to do is win," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He was the happiest guy on Saturday."
The Buckeyes' Miyan Williams did not have to share the running duties last weekend because TreVeyon Henderson was injured. Williams responded with a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries to tie the school rushing-TD record held by Pete Johnson and Keith Byars.
Williams' production came against a Rutgers defense that was second nationally by allowing only 56.5 rushing yards per game.
"He's tough. He's rugged and he's a violent, violent player," Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford said of Williams.
The best defense against the Buckeyes will be limiting their possessions, but the Spartans have been erratic. In a 27-13 loss to Maryland last Saturday, the Michigan State offense gained just 75 of its 321 total yards in the second half, when Payton Thorne was 7 of 20 for 41 yards after he threw for 180 yards and a TD in the first half.
Ohio State will play on the road for the first time this season but is going to a place that historically has favored the Buckeyes, who have not lost in eight games in East Lansing since 1999.
"It will be new challenge for us," Day said. "It's going to be hard to win up there. It always is."
The Buckeyes have won six straight overall in the series, by a combined 233-54 score, including 56-7 last season at home when the Spartans were ranked seventh.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|8
|Rushing
|9
|1
|Passing
|16
|4
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|565
|105
|Total Plays
|60
|34
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|-8
|Rush Attempts
|34
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|-0.5
|Yards Passing
|361
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|21-26
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|13.2
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|6
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|5-48.8
|Return Yards
|1
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|361
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|-8
|
|
|565
|TOTAL YDS
|105
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|21/26
|361
|6
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|19
|118
|1
|26
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|8
|47
|0
|12
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|7
|5
|143
|1
|69
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|9
|7
|131
|3
|32
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|4
|4
|81
|1
|51
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|4
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|5
|7
|0
|6
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|7
|-23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|7
|4
|67
|1
|24
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|7
|6
|40
|0
|14
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 30 CB
|J. White
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|48.8
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|4
|24.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 31(1:36 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 52 yards to OSU 17 Center-MSU. Downed by E.Collins.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 31(1:42 - 3rd) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30(2:24 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at MSU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(2:58 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 57 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 8. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Carrico at MSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - OHIOST 2(3:08 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 2. Catch made by G.Scott at MSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Scott for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(3:40 - 3rd) M.Rossi rushed to MSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; S.Barrow at MSU 2.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 9(4:29 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.White; K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 9(4:30 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(5:14 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.White at MSU 9.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 30(5:54 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Brooks at MSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OHIOST 30(6:01 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(6:38 - 3rd) X.Johnson rushed to MSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 47(7:10 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(7:42 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Haladay at MSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - MICHST 10(7:51 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 40 yards to MSU 50 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MICHST 20(8:39 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 10 for -10 yards (M.Hall)
|Sack
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(9:17 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 20 for -7 yards (J.Cage)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:46 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(9:54 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Harrison for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:15 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; D.Harmon at MSU 34. PENALTY on MSU-D.Harmon Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - OHIOST 48(11:08 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.White; C.Brantley at MSU 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(11:24 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at MSU 48 for -4 yards (D.Harmon)
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(11:48 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 44. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 38(12:25 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; M.Hansen at OSU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:05 - 3rd) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.White at OSU 38.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 11(13:31 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 11. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 11. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.White at OSU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 5(14:08 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Dunn at OSU 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 4(14:49 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at OSU 5.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 64 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU 1. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.White at OSU 8. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 22 - MICHST 24(0:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 24. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MICHST 29(0:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-K.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:14 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 29 for -7 yards (M.Hall)
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 59 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 6. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Simon at MSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 28(1:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 28. Gain of 28 yards. M.Harrison for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(2:02 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; J.White at MSU 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 49(2:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; A.Grose at MSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(3:10 - 2nd) E.Egbuka rushed to MSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; M.Fletcher at MSU 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 38(3:32 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 48 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(4:12 - 2nd) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at OSU 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 18(4:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at OSU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 13(5:29 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at OSU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(5:56 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; S.Barrow at OSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 33(6:07 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to OSU 8 Center-MSU. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 8. Tackled by C.McDonald at OSU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 33(6:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:55 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Burke; L.Ransom at MSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(7:00 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 5. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hicks at MSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(7:10 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Henderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 6(7:41 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 6. Catch made by C.Stover at MSU 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.White at MSU 1.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OHIOST 11(7:41 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka. PENALTY on MSU-B.Wright Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(8:19 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 11.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(8:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Fleming at MSU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 17.
|+32 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 38(9:13 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 38. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 38. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 38(9:16 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:01 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Dunn at OSU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:43 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; B.VanSumeren at OSU 36.
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:43 - 2nd) J.Stone extra point is no good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(10:48 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Reed for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICHST 33(11:13 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at OSU 41 for yards (M.Hall) PENALTY on OSU-Z.Harrison Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(11:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(11:50 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 33.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - MICHST 49(12:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by G.Bernard at MSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MSU 48. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 41(12:33 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to OSU 35 for yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 35. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(13:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at OSU 41.
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 30(13:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 46. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 30(13:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(14:23 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; R.Hickman at MSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Burke; C.Simon at MSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(14:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Fleming for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at OSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 42(0:17 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at OSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 39(0:52 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at OSU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:08 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(1:29 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.White at OSU 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 8(1:43 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(2:13 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 38(2:20 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 36 yards to OSU 2 Center-MSU. Downed by T.Henry.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 31(3:12 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at OSU 38 for -7 yards (M.Hall; T.Eichenberg)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICHST 31(4:04 - 1st) P.Thorne scrambles to OSU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(4:48 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 40(4:58 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to OSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; J.Sawyer at OSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 40(5:05 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(5:21 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(5:56 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at OSU 46.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:09 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 20(6:40 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at MSU 25.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:11 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at MSU 20.
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 59 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 6. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+69 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(7:22 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 31. Gain of 69 yards. E.Egbuka for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 24(7:59 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:32 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; S.Barrow at OSU 24.
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 7 - OHIOST 25(8:40 - 1st) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at OSU 32. Intercepted by C.Brantley at OSU 32. C.Brantley for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(9:16 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; B.VanSumeren at OSU 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 18(9:39 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OSU 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(10:02 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:09 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 57 yards to OSU 10 Center-MSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:15 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:22 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:50 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; L.Ransom at MSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - OHIOST 19(10:55 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Harrison for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(11:27 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by C.Stover at MSU 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 19.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(11:54 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 40. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangham at MSU 16.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(12:13 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(12:17 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 18(12:37 - 1st) E.Egbuka rushed to OSU 34 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(13:10 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 20. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Brantley at OSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 7 - MICHST 41(13:16 - 1st) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at OSU End Zone. Intercepted by L.Ransom at OSU End Zone. Tackled by MSU at OSU End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MICHST 41(13:31 - 1st) P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. Tackled by OSU at OSU 37. PENALTY on MSU-J.Reed Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(14:09 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to OSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison; L.Ransom at OSU 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 36(14:33 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at OSU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 54 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 11. Out of bounds.
