|
|
|WASH
|ARIZST
Arizona St., interim coach finish difficult stretch vs. No. 21 Washington
Taking over as the interim coach midway through a season is never easy.
But facing ranked opponents in your first three games? That's downright devilish.
That's what Arizona State's Shaun Aguano has encountered since taking over for the fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 19.
Up next for the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) is a meeting with No. 21 Washington (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon in Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils lost at home to then-No. 13 Utah 34-13 in Aguano's first game, then suffered a 42-25 defeat to No. 6 Southern California last Saturday in Los Angeles.
"I still believe in this team. Our coaches believe in this team. And most important of all, our players still believe in this team," Aguano said. "As the leader of this program, I know that I must embrace them, coach them, mentor them, but also -- and most importantly -- love them."
One thing Aguano has tried to instill in his players is accountability. When a starter was a couple of minutes late for a practice last week, he was sent home.
The new coach has players running 50-yard wind sprints after stretching and run from one drill to the next at practice.
"The running from drill to drill, it's the up-tempo that I want to bring to the offense and the defense, and the type of up-tempo scheme that I want to have emphasized," Aguano said. "But you know, it's doing everything right. The fundamentals, the accountability, the discipline that will make us competitive in these games and overall win these games."
The Sun Devils trailed USC just 21-17 at the half before the Trojans pulled away.
ASU's Emory Jones passed for 243 yards and Xazavian Valladay scored two touchdowns.
"Offensive side, they did their job. They kept us in the game," Sun Devils safety Khoury Bethley said. "Defense, we didn't step up to the plate, though. ... Offense played like that, you think you should win the game. So defense, we're taking full responsibility for this one."
The Huskies are coming off their first loss of the season, 40-32 at UCLA.
Their defense was unable to stop Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score.
The Bruins scored on four straight possessions to take a 26-10 halftime lead and struck again on their first drive of the second half to make it 33-10 before the Huskies pushed back.
"We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half," Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Our guys now realize is that we're a team that people are gonna get up to play. Not that we went into the game thinking otherwise, but we got to emotionally and physically be ready to play."
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. finished 33 of 48 for 345 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
"Just wasn't executing. We got to do better," Penix said. "Me myself personally, I got to take care of the ball better. And that's really all it was, just poor execution."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|364
|305
|Total Plays
|62
|47
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|116
|Rush Attempts
|27
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|199
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-58.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|23/35
|199
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|6
|68
|2
|42
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|12
|51
|1
|18
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|4
|1
|3
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|5
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|8
|4
|44
|0
|13
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|3
|3
|38
|0
|26
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|10/13
|130
|2
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|7/9
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|16
|71
|1
|15
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|4
|39
|1
|26
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|5
|4
|52
|0
|17
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|7
|5
|49
|1
|20
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|2
|46
|0
|38
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/1
|53
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 WR
|J. Jacobs
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:36 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at ASU 20.
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 1(0:40 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Davis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 1(1:12 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(1:29 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WASH 6(1:33 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 6(1:37 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 6(1:41 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 8(2:09 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 8. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 6.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WASH 16(2:14 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp. PENALTY on ASU-D.Taylor Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18(2:42 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 16.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 40(3:01 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 18 for 42 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 40(3:12 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 27(3:38 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 26(4:21 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by S.Adams at WAS 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:45 - 3rd) S.Adams rushed to WAS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(4:45 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Ngata for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(4:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by B.Thompson at WAS 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 1.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(5:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by C.Hall at ASU 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 29(6:05 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARIZST 24(6:11 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson. PENALTY on WAS-V.Tunuufi Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(6:31 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 62 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU 3. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ASU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 4(6:40 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU End Zone for 4 yards. C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(7:00 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 4.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(7:25 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to ASU 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 50(7:59 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(8:23 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(8:57 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 45.
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 10(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 10. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Badger for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARIZST 10(9:46 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to WAS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(10:20 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 21(10:57 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(11:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by B.Thompson at WAS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 21.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 32(11:44 - 3rd) R.Odunze rushed to WAS 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 28(12:25 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 26(13:05 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(13:41 - 3rd) M.Penix rushed to WAS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 32(13:49 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 45 yards to WAS 23 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 32(13:55 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 27(14:26 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(14:55 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ASU 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:34 - 2nd) T.Bourguet kneels at the ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 44 yards from WAS 50 to the ASU 6. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-T.Moore Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 1(0:38 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Taulapapa for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 1(0:53 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 27(1:14 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(1:20 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 31. Gain of 4 yards. T.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 37(1:47 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by G.Jackson at ASU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASH 37(1:55 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(2:15 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by J.McMillan at ASU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(2:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:51 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 44.
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Int
2 & 10 - WASH 37(3:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 38. Intercepted by J.Clark at WAS 38. J.Clark for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 37(3:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 22(3:41 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 37.
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 60 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS 5. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at WAS 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 14. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 14. Gain of 14 yards. X.Valladay for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:57 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 34(4:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(5:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by D.Ngata at WAS 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(5:57 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 42(6:16 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 47(6:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(7:00 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 47.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(7:14 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 50 for 26 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 14(7:32 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(7:50 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASH 22(7:50 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 58 yards to ASU 20 Center-J.Green. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 20. Tackled by WAS at ASU 30. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WASH 22(8:04 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 17(8:34 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at WAS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 17(8:39 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at WAS 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 11(8:49 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS End Zone for 11 yards. X.Valladay for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 28(8:49 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to WAS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 22. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Jones scrambles to WAS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 22. PENALTY on WAS-A.Turner Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 29(9:45 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to WAS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(10:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(10:57 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by G.Sanders at WAS 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(11:34 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to WAS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(12:03 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 29(12:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(12:40 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:15 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WASH 17(13:20 - 2nd) P.Henry 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WASH 10(13:25 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 11(14:11 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to ASU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 11(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WASH 26(14:22 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan. PENALTY on ASU-J.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 27(14:54 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 26.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 22(14:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-H.Bainivalu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 22(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(0:13 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at ASU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 46(0:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(1:07 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 47(1:29 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 41(2:15 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(2:54 - 1st) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32(3:26 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 32. Gain of 7 yards. G.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(3:57 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARIZST 43(4:03 - 1st) C.Brown 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARIZST 30(4:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 27 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 27. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 31(5:08 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 35(5:45 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(5:58 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 35. PENALTY on WAS-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Jones pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at WAS 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 40(7:01 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 41(7:37 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(8:13 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 41(8:41 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 41(8:44 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(9:23 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(9:52 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:29 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU 7. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 1(10:33 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Penix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 4(10:47 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 7(11:11 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by G.Jackson at ASU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 4.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 12(11:17 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis. PENALTY on ASU-B.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 12(11:21 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 22(11:53 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ASU 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 29(12:19 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ASU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 47(12:38 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(13:04 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 39(13:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 39. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at WAS 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(14:13 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32(14:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 3:35 CBS
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
4th 0:16
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 9:53 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 6:19 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 5:12 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 5:40
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 10:03 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 15:00 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
3rd 0:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:24 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN