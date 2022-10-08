Drive Chart
WKY
TXSA

Preview not available

Preview not available
TXSA
2 Pass
127 Rush
57 YDS
4:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 WKY 41
12:34
L.Dean punts 30 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by Q.Cage.
No Gain
3RD & 8 WKY 41
12:47
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
Penalty
3RD & 3 WKY 36
13:06
PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 43
13:35
B.Brady rushed to WKY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 43
13:42
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+18 YD
3RD & 5 TXSA 39
14:22
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TXSA 34
14:56
T.Smith rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; D.Goodrum at UTSA 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 34
15:00
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+4 YD
4TH & 1 TXSA 30
0:06
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 34.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 TXSA 29
0:33
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 30.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:30
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:49
A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
80
yds
3:02
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:32
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:32
F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
3:28
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 10
Rushing 2 5
Passing 4 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-2 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 109 138
Total Plays 16 28
Avg Gain 6.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 31 83
Rush Attempts 7 18
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.6
Yards Passing 78 55
Comp. - Att. 6-9 6-10
Yards Per Pass 8.7 5.5
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-10
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-54.0 2-31.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 3-2 70--7
UTSA 3-2 70--7
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 78 PASS YDS 55
31 RUSH YDS 83
109 TOTAL YDS 138
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 78 0 0 139.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 1663 17 4 166.2
A. Reed 6/9 78 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 315 1
K. Robichaux 4 16 0 5
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 69 2
A. Reed 3 15 1 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 296 5
M. Corley 3 2 49 0 38
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
K. Robichaux 2 1 13 0 13
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 476 4
D. Davis 1 1 8 0 8
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 168 1
J. Hall 1 1 5 0 5
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 272 1
M. Mathison 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Evans 3-2 0.0 0
D. Smith  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Smith 2-2 0.0 0
W. Ignont  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Ignont 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brackenridge  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Brackenridge 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-2 0.0 0
K. Oliver  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Oliver 1-3 0.0 0
K. Hailassie  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Hailassie 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
K. Simpkins  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Hernandez  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Hernandez 0-2 0.0 0
D. Goodrum  44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Goodrum 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 28/28
B. Narveson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Ellard 1 54.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
M. Mathison 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 55 0 0 106.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 1724 12 5 160.8
F. Harris 6/10 55 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 304 4
B. Brady 10 45 0 7
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 193 4
F. Harris 5 31 1 12
T. Smith  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 113 2
T. Smith 3 7 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Clark  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 6
D. Clark 2 1 18 0 18
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 503 2
J. Cephus 4 3 14 0 7
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 491 6
Z. Franklin 2 1 12 0 12
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
B. Brady 1 1 11 0 11
G. Sharp  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
G. Sharp 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Chattman 2-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
N. Booker-Brown  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Booker-Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wisdom  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ligon 1-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 0-2 0.0 0
D. Lewis  30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
R. Triplette  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Triplette 0-1 0.0 0
L. McDougle  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McDougle 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 23/23
J. Sackett 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
L. Dean 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 WKY 20 3:02 9 80 TD
5:48 WKY 10 3:28 7 29 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 35 3:28 10 65 TD
8:30 TXSA 26 2:42 6 31 Punt
2:20 TXSA 7 4:56 12 52 Punt

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (12 plays, 52 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 41
(12:34 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 30 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by Q.Cage.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 41
(12:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSA 36
(13:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:35 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:42 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 39
(14:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 34
(14:56 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; D.Goodrum at UTSA 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 30
(0:06 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 34.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 29
(0:33 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 30.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 23
(0:53 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(1:24 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; K.Oliver at UTSA 23.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 14
(1:54 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 21.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7
(2:20 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; T.Thompson at UTSA 14.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 39
(2:33 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 54 yards to UTSA 7 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by WKY.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 39
(2:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(3:20 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at WKY 39.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 43
(3:40 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(4:18 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 43.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 27
(4:53 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 38.
No Gain
1 & 5 - WKY 27
(5:04 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(5:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 21 for yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WKY 21. PENALTY on UTSA-J.Robinson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 14
(5:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at WKY 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10
(5:48 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 14.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 43
(5:55 - 1st) L.Dean punts 33 yards to WKY 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 43
(6:01 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for G.Sharp.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 44
(6:41 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; J.Evans at WKY 43.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(7:14 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge at WKY 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(7:38 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; T.Allen at UTSA 40. PENALTY on WKY-T.Allen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 26
(7:55 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at UTSA 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(8:23 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
Kickoff
(8:30 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 4. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 26.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:30 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 2
(8:49 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(9:00 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 2.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 48
(9:44 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette; L.McDougle at UTSA 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(9:48 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 44
(9:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 48.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 41
(10:11 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; J.Ligon at WKY 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(10:35 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; T.Harmanson at WKY 41.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 23
(10:54 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at WKY 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(11:27 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 23.
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY 1. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 20.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 65 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(11:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 17
(12:03 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 12.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(12:19 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 17.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 37
(12:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by B.Brady at WKY 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; J.Evans at WKY 37.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 45
(13:38 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 41.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 50
(13:55 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(14:17 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; L.Hernandez at WKY 50.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 40
(14:31 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UTSA 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at UTSA 40.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 10. Out of bounds.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores