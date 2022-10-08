Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|TXSA
Preview not available
Preview not available
TXSA
2 Pass
127 Rush
57 YDS
4:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 WKY 41
12:34
L.Dean punts 30 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by Q.Cage.
No Gain
3RD & 8 WKY 41
12:47
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
Penalty
3RD & 3 WKY 36
13:06
PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 43
13:35
B.Brady rushed to WKY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 43
13:42
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+18 YD
3RD & 5 TXSA 39
14:22
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TXSA 34
14:56
T.Smith rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; D.Goodrum at UTSA 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 34
15:00
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+4 YD
4TH & 1 TXSA 30
0:06
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 34.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 TXSA 29
0:33
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 30.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 8:49
A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
80
yds
3:02
pos
6
7
Touchdown 11:32
F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
3:28
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|10
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|109
|138
|Total Plays
|16
|28
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|83
|Rush Attempts
|7
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|78
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|2-31.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|78
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|138
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|6/9
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|4
|16
|0
|5
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|3
|15
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|3
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brackenridge 31 DB
|A. Brackenridge
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|6/10
|55
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 30 RB
|D. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
