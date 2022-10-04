|
|
|ARK
|MISSST
QB-driven coach Mike Leach, No. 23 Mississippi State face Arkansas
QB-driven coach Mike Leach, No. 23 Mississippi State face Arkansas
Coach Mike Leach has Mississippi State back in the national spotlight.
For the first time since 2020, the Bulldogs are in The Associated Press' Top 25, slotting at 23rd as they prepare to face Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
It marks the first time the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) have been in the Top 25 since Sept. 27, 2020.
In Leach's first game the day before that ranking, his team steamrolled defending national champion LSU 44-34 behind an SEC-record 623 passing yards from transfer quarterback K.J. Costello.
Leach's history of achievement usually involves the passing game, and the Bulldogs' Will Rogers falls into the category of Leach passers who have had success in college or beyond.
Leach guided NFL No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch and Josh Heupel when he was an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma, respectively. As a head coach, he turned out Kliff Kingsbury and Graham Harrell at Texas Tech and Gardner Minshew at Washington State.
Rogers appears destined to join the list.
With his team scoring at least 39 points in four of its five games, the junior has completed 171 of 234 passes for 1,715 yards (third nationally). His 19 TD passes tie him for the top spot with North Carolina's Drake Maye.
"He's gotten better at utilizing the weapons around him more quickly, more decisively," Leach said of Rogers.
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) has dropped consecutive games to Texas A&M, 23-21, and Alabama, 49-26, and has no margin for error while occupying the SEC's West Division basement.
Down 28-0 to Alabama on its home turf in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks battled to 28-23 on Raheim Sanders' 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter. But the home side couldn't keep up with Jahmyr Gibbs, who ripped off 72- and 76-yard scores in the fourth quarter to help the Crimson Tide vault past Georgia and into the No. 1 poll spot.
While Sanders is having an outstanding season with 609 rushing yards on 105 carries (5.8-yard average), coach Sam Pittman said his team needs to produce more through the air, especially against SEC talent.
"On offense we've got to throw the ball better. Right now, we're one-dimensional," the third-year coach said. "We can't just turn around and hand the ball off and beat good teams."
Saturday's biggest concern for Arkansas is the health status of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was hit in the head last week during the loss to Alabama and was replaced by Cade Fortin.
Pittman did not mention a concussion but said the passer suffered a head injury. Pittman added this week that the team is in "wait-and-see" mode with Jefferson's progress.
Fortin, a redshirt senior, was 4 of 10 for 35 yards in relief. He is backed up by redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby.
"We're very confident with (Fortin) in practice," Pittman said. "He's done really well in the two-minute situations. He's a good quarterback and he has experience. We also believe in Malik."
Arkansas holds an 18-13-1 all-time edge in the series and has won two straight.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|226.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|346.6
|
|
|232.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|93.4
|
|
|458.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|80/121
|1096
|9
|1
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|4/10
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|105
|609
|4
|47
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|81
|312
|4
|26
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|28
|117
|2
|14
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|18
|64
|1
|14
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|7
|43
|0
|12
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|4
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|17
|261
|0
|47
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|24
|251
|2
|38
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|12
|154
|2
|36
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|7
|151
|2
|64
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|10
|136
|1
|73
|
W. Thompson
|W. Thompson
|8
|122
|2
|56
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|2
|43
|0
|29
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
N. Bax
|N. Bax
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. McGlothern
|D. McGlothern
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little
|C. Little
|4/6
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|171/235
|1715
|19
|3
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|4/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|50
|302
|1
|40
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|36
|193
|4
|37
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|13
|34
|0
|19
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|14
|-60
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas
|R. Thomas
|20
|359
|3
|75
|
C. Ducking
|C. Ducking
|24
|272
|6
|35
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|24
|229
|2
|33
|
L. Griffin
|L. Griffin
|19
|206
|1
|27
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|25
|150
|0
|14
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|10
|97
|2
|22
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|9
|93
|1
|23
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|4
|69
|1
|32
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|9
|65
|2
|14
|
A. Harmon
|A. Harmon
|5
|61
|0
|16
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|12
|60
|0
|12
|
J. Calvin
|J. Calvin
|10
|50
|1
|9
|
S. Ford
|S. Ford
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Forbes
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0
|3
|
S. Preston Jr.
|S. Preston Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Green
|J. Green
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon
|B. Raybon
|4/5
|0
|16/17
|0
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|7/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2