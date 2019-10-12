|
|
|COLOST
|NMEX
O'Brien, Jackson lead Colorado State over New Mexico 35-21
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Patrick O'Brien and Warren Jackson had career nights as Colorado State beat New Mexico 35-21 on Friday night.
O'Brien threw for a career-high 420 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson had nine catches for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Dane Wright added 105 yards receiving for the Rams (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Bryson Carroll had 193 yards rushing for the Lobos (2-3, 0-2), who lost a third straight game.
The Rams jumped out to the early lead on a 42-yard touchdown catch by Trey McBride, but New Mexico scored the next two touchdowns, one coming after Carroll went 56 yards before dropping the ball untouched on the 1-yard line.
Colorado State responded with Jackson's 87-yard touchdown reception, then Marvin Kinsey, who rushed for 85 yards and two TDs, scored his first touchdown five seconds before halftime.
BIG PICTURE
The Rams took a step forward toward achieving bowl eligibility, but they have little room for error, particularly with improving Wyoming and No. 14 Boise State looming as the season's final two games.
The Lobos' slide takes them to the bottom of the conference's Mountain Division and now they hit the difficult portion of the schedule as all six upcoming opponents are above .500.
UP NEXT
Colorado State next pays at Fresno State on Oct. 26.
New Mexico is at Wyoming on Oct. 19.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 16 for 12 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 30 for 14 yards (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(14:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 33 for 3 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 33(14:28 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 37 for 4 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 37(14:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 44 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(13:25 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 42 for 14 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(12:54 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 42(12:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:24 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(12:24 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 30 for 5 yards (6-M.Magee).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(12:24 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 40 for 10 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(11:57 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 45 for 5 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 45(11:31 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Carroll.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 45(10:57 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 45(10:51 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 44 yards from NM 45 to CSU 11 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(10:41 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 41 for 12 yards (37-L.Stewart5-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(10:30 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Bates5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 44(10:00 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 44(9:27 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on CSU 11-A.Neal Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(9:20 - 1st) 4-S.Jones sacked at NM 46 for -13 yards (91-J.Bombek).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 23 - NMEX 46(9:15 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 46 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - NMEX 46(8:34 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to CSU 50 for 4 yards (1-J.Bates).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NMEX 50(7:57 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 38 yards from CSU 50. 22-D.Wright to CSU 12 for no gain (15-L.Beaton).
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(7:18 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 12 for no gain (15-L.Beaton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 12(7:11 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 14 for 2 yards (33-A.Hart21-B.Burton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 14(6:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLOST 14(5:59 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 43 yards from CSU 14 out of bounds at the NM 43.
COLOST
Rams
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 25-K.Bailey to CSU 19 for 19 yards (34-B.Cole).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(5:26 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 22 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin97-J.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 22(5:21 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 26 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton21-B.Burton).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 26(4:46 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 37 for 11 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(4:06 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 38 for 1 yard (6-D.Rogers).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 38(3:44 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 43 for 5 yards (8-D.Martin32-J.Hernandez).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 43(3:08 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 47 for 10 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(2:21 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 31-R.Lynch.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 47(1:47 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 45 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 45(1:42 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 34 for 11 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(1:06 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 27 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 27(0:41 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 24 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo9-J.Reed).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(0:14 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 14 for 10 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(15:00 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 9 for 5 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 9(14:38 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 9(13:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 16-C.Butler. 16-C.Butler to NM 3 for 6 yards (20-J.Hearn6-D.Rogers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(13:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson. Penalty on NM 90-E.Austin Offside 2 yards enforced at NM 3. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLOST 1(13:24 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to NM End Zone FUMBLES (19-D.Sanders). out of bounds at the NM End Zone. touchback.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(13:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 26 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 26(13:14 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 35 for 9 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(12:48 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for no gain (91-J.Bombek).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 35(12:10 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 37 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 37(11:55 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran to NM 39 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 39(11:09 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 55 yards from NM 39 to the CSU 6 downed by 23-J.Griffin. Penalty on CSU 10-T.Francis Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at NM 39. No Play.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 25 - NMEX 39(10:57 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 45 for 6 yards (91-J.Bombek).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 45(10:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 46 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart). Penalty on NM 84-E.Beilman Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 46.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 44(10:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on CSU 37-L.Stewart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(9:30 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 18 for 23 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(9:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 13 for 5 yards (96-C.Quiroga).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 13(8:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 13 for no gain (91-J.Bombek). Penalty on CSU 91-J.Bombek Facemask Incidental 7 yards enforced at CSU 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - NMEX 6(8:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 4 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks1-J.Bates).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 4(8:07 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:59 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 32 for 7 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 32(7:59 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 FUMBLES (90-E.Austin). 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 23 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 23(7:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 20 for -3 yards (93-N.Flowers19-T.Vieira).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(6:31 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 41 yards from CSU 20 Downed at the NM 39.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(5:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 43 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson91-J.Bombek).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 43(5:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 44 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 44(5:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 15-Q.Drennan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 44(4:37 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 44 to CSU 13 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 25 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 31 for 6 yards (92-L.Paogofie).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 31(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 71-D.Zavala False start 5 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 26(3:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones complete to 33-J.Jones. 33-J.Jones to NM 29 for 3 yards (99-D.Dickens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 29(2:52 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 56 yards from NM 29 Downed at the CSU 15.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(2:14 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 9 for -6 yards (90-E.Austin98-J.Noble).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - COLOST 9(2:01 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 14 for 5 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 14(1:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 30 for 16 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(1:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 45 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(1:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 45(0:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 44 for -1 yard (93-N.Flowers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 44(0:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Kinsey. Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CSU 44. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(0:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McCullouch. Penalty on NM 8-D.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 41. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(0:38 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to NM 18 for 8 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 18(0:31 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(0:25 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McCullouch.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 3(0:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 1 for 2 yards (32-M.Gray19-D.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 1(0:17 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Prentice.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 1(0:12 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 28 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for 7 yards (5-D.Jackson37-L.Stewart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(14:27 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to NM 38 for 3 yards (1-J.Bates).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 38(14:03 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 42 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 42(13:32 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 42(12:59 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 42 to CSU 15 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(12:54 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 18 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo93-N.Flowers).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 18(12:47 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 29 for 11 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(12:05 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 33 for 4 yards (54-L.Murray15-L.Beaton).
|
+64 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 33(11:29 - 3rd) 22-D.Wright to NM 3 for 64 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(10:49 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:18 - 3rd) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(10:14 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina to NM 45 for 20 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(10:14 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 44 for -1 yard (99-D.Dickens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEX 44(9:57 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 49 for 7 yards (1-J.Bates37-L.Stewart).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 49(9:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 50 for -1 yard (94-D.Phillips).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 50(9:07 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from CSU 50 to CSU 9 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 9(8:30 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 5-M.Kinsey. 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 10 for 1 yard (20-J.Hearn).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 10(8:22 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 8 for -2 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 8(7:50 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 81-T.McCullouch. 81-T.McCullouch to CSU 12 for 4 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - COLOST 12(7:10 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 46 yards from CSU 12 to the NM 42 downed by 39-T.Pannunzio.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(6:41 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 42(6:30 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 45 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter1-J.Bates).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 45(6:26 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones scrambles to NM 49 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara37-L.Stewart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 49(5:48 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 38 yards from NM 49 out of bounds at the CSU 13.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(5:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 15 for 2 yards (11-K.Miller).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 15(5:02 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 11 for -4 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 11(4:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 81-T.McCullouch. 81-T.McCullouch to CSU 32 for 21 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(3:44 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 38 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 38(3:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 38 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 38(2:36 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Butler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 38(2:09 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 38 out of bounds at the NM 20.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (14 plays, 90 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(2:03 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 36 for 16 yards (99-D.Dickens).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(1:55 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 49 for 15 yards (37-L.Stewart7-J.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(1:39 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 43 for 6 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 43(1:11 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson. Penalty on CSU 1-J.Bates Offside 5 yards enforced at CSU 43. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(0:45 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 23 for 15 yards (37-L.Stewart). Penalty on NM 80-A.Somoye Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 23.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NMEX 33(0:39 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 28 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:33 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to CSU 26 for 2 yards (44-M.McDonald).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 26(0:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CSU 84-G.Williams Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CSU 26. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NMEX 31(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 24 for 7 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 24(14:53 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 17 for 7 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(14:10 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 15 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 15(13:47 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 14 for 1 yard (91-J.Bombek).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 14(13:00 - 4th) 4-S.Jones to CSU 4 for 10 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NMEX 4(12:35 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Missed FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 31 for 31 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(12:05 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 39 for 30 yards (97-J.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(11:59 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 37 for 2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 37(11:20 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 17 for 20 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(10:38 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 14 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 14(10:10 - 4th) Team penalty on CSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NM 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 19(9:43 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 19(9:22 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at NM 28 for -9 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
No Good
|
4 & 21 - COLOST 28(9:15 - 4th) 95-C.Camper 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(8:04 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 18 for 9 yards (30-A.Vainikolo6-D.Rogers). Penalty on CSU 97-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 27. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLOST 37(7:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 23 for 14 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 23(7:33 - 4th) to NM 23 FUMBLES. 12-P.O'Brien recovers at the NM 26. 12-P.O'Brien to NM 26 for no gain.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 26(6:36 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:06 - 4th) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Fumble (12 plays, -9 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:58 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:58 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 27 for 2 yards (26-M.Cameron5-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(5:58 - 4th) 4-S.Jones to NM 28 for 1 yard (91-J.Bombek).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 28(5:15 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 42 for 14 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(4:45 - 4th) Team penalty on NM False start 5 yards enforced at NM 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - NMEX 37(4:32 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on CSU 91-J.Bombek Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NM 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(4:23 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on NM 78-J.Mosley Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at CSU 48. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - NMEX 47(4:14 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 43 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 43(4:07 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 43(3:43 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 43(3:38 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 32 for 11 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(3:25 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina. Penalty on CSU 25-K.Bailey Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(3:14 - 4th) 4-S.Jones sacked at CSU 21 for -4 yards FUMBLES. 5-D.Jackson recovers at the CSU 21. 5-D.Jackson to CSU 21 for no gain.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(3:08 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 23 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 23(3:00 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 32 for 9 yards (15-L.Beaton55-R.Jang).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(2:54 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 33 for 1 yard (98-J.Noble97-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 33(2:21 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 33 for no gain (33-A.Hart).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 33(2:16 - 4th) 22-D.Wright to CSU 32 for -1 yard (32-J.Hernandez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 32(2:10 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 56 yards from CSU 32 Downed at the NM 12.
COLOST
Rams
- End of Game (3 plays, -33 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - COLOST 1(1:10 - 4th) Penalty on CSU 11-A.Neal Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NM 1. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 16 - COLOST 16(1:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien kneels at NM 18 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLOST 18(1:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien kneels at NM 19 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|15
|4
|Penalty
|3
|8
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|537
|328
|Total Plays
|72
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|256
|Rush Attempts
|38
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|406
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-117
|11-102
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|7-43.3
|Return Yards
|79
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|406
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|256
|
|
|537
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|25/34
|420
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|25
|85
|2
|14
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|63
|0
|64
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|3
|2
|0
|7
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|5
|-13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|9
|214
|2
|87
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|5
|105
|0
|60
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|5
|57
|1
|42
|
T. McCullouch 81 WR
|T. McCullouch
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Butler 16 TE
|C. Butler
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Lynch 31 WR
|R. Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bombek 91 DL
|J. Bombek
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickens 99 DE
|D. Dickens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paogofie 92 DL
|L. Paogofie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 25 CB
|K. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pannunzio 39 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Magee 6 S
|M. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Quiroga 96 DE
|C. Quiroga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Emery 27 S
|D. Emery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Neal 11 CB
|A. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Camper 95 K
|C. Camper
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|45.6
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|2
|21.5
|31
|0
|
K. Bailey 25 CB
|K. Bailey
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|8/17
|89
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|26
|193
|1
|56
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|17
|54
|0
|10
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Moran 24 RB
|K. Moran
|3
|7
|2
|4
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|5
|58
|0
|16
|
A. Molina 13 WR
|A. Molina
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 33 RB
|J. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Drennan 15 WR
|Q. Drennan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burton 21 S
|B. Burton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gray 32 RB
|M. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Flowers 93 DL
|N. Flowers
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Miller 11 S
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murray 54 DL
|L. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jang 55 OL
|R. Jang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vieira 19 WR
|T. Vieira
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|7
|43.3
|7
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
