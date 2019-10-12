Drive Chart
O'Brien, Jackson lead Colorado State over New Mexico 35-21

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Patrick O'Brien and Warren Jackson had career nights as Colorado State beat New Mexico 35-21 on Friday night.

O'Brien threw for a career-high 420 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson had nine catches for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Dane Wright added 105 yards receiving for the Rams (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West), who ended a four-game losing streak.

Bryson Carroll had 193 yards rushing for the Lobos (2-3, 0-2), who lost a third straight game.

The Rams jumped out to the early lead on a 42-yard touchdown catch by Trey McBride, but New Mexico scored the next two touchdowns, one coming after Carroll went 56 yards before dropping the ball untouched on the 1-yard line.

Colorado State responded with Jackson's 87-yard touchdown reception, then Marvin Kinsey, who rushed for 85 yards and two TDs, scored his first touchdown five seconds before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Rams took a step forward toward achieving bowl eligibility, but they have little room for error, particularly with improving Wyoming and No. 14 Boise State looming as the season's final two games.

The Lobos' slide takes them to the bottom of the conference's Mountain Division and now they hit the difficult portion of the schedule as all six upcoming opponents are above .500.

UP NEXT

Colorado State next pays at Fresno State on Oct. 26.

New Mexico is at Wyoming on Oct. 19.

COLOST Rams
- TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 16 for 12 yards (13-N.Bolden).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 16
(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 30 for 14 yards (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(14:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 33 for 3 yards (20-J.Hearn).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 33
(14:28 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 37 for 4 yards (33-A.Hart).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 37
(14:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 44 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(13:25 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 42 for 14 yards (15-L.Beaton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 42
(12:54 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
+42 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 42
(12:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:32 - 1st) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:24 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(12:24 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 30 for 5 yards (6-M.Magee).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(12:24 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 40 for 10 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(11:57 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 45 for 5 yards (7-J.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 45
(11:31 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Carroll.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 45
(10:57 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 45
(10:51 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 44 yards from NM 45 to CSU 11 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Fumble (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+60 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 11
(10:48 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 29 FUMBLES (15-L.Beaton). 21-B.Burton to NM 29 for no gain.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29
(10:41 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 41 for 12 yards (37-L.Stewart5-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(10:30 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Bates5-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 44
(10:00 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete.
Penalty
3 & 7 - NMEX 44
(9:27 - 1st) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on CSU 11-A.Neal Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(9:20 - 1st) 4-S.Jones sacked at NM 46 for -13 yards (91-J.Bombek).
No Gain
2 & 23 - NMEX 46
(9:15 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to NM 46 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
+4 YD
3 & 23 - NMEX 46
(8:34 - 1st) 4-S.Jones to CSU 50 for 4 yards (1-J.Bates).
Punt
4 & 19 - NMEX 50
(7:57 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 38 yards from CSU 50. 22-D.Wright to CSU 12 for no gain (15-L.Beaton).

COLOST Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 12
(7:18 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 12 for no gain (15-L.Beaton).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 12
(7:11 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 14 for 2 yards (33-A.Hart21-B.Burton).
No Gain
3 & 8 - COLOST 14
(6:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
Punt
4 & 8 - COLOST 14
(5:59 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 43 yards from CSU 14 out of bounds at the NM 43.

NMEX Lobos

Result Play
1 & 10 - NMEX
(5:51 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll runs 57 yards for a touchdown.

NMEX Lobos
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+56 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(5:43 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 1 FUMBLES. to CSU 1 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NMEX 1
(5:43 - 1st) 24-K.Moran runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:34 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley extra point is no good.

COLOST Rams

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 25-K.Bailey to CSU 19 for 19 yards (34-B.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(5:26 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 22 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin97-J.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 22
(5:21 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 26 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton21-B.Burton).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 26
(4:46 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 37 for 11 yards (21-B.Burton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(4:06 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 38 for 1 yard (6-D.Rogers).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 38
(3:44 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 43 for 5 yards (8-D.Martin32-J.Hernandez).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 43
(3:08 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 47 for 10 yards (6-D.Rogers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(2:21 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 31-R.Lynch.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 47
(1:47 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 45 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 45
(1:42 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 34 for 11 yards (9-J.Reed).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(1:06 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 27 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 27
(0:41 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 24 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo9-J.Reed).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 24
(0:14 - 1st) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 14 for 10 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 9 for 5 yards (33-A.Hart).
No Gain
2 & 5 - COLOST 9
(14:38 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 9
(13:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 16-C.Butler. 16-C.Butler to NM 3 for 6 yards (20-J.Hearn6-D.Rogers).
Penalty
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(13:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson. Penalty on NM 90-E.Austin Offside 2 yards enforced at NM 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - COLOST 1
(13:24 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to NM End Zone FUMBLES (19-D.Sanders). out of bounds at the NM End Zone. touchback.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(13:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 26 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 26
(13:14 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 35 for 9 yards (7-J.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(12:48 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for no gain (91-J.Bombek).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 35
(12:10 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 37 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 37
(11:55 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran to NM 39 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 39
(11:09 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 55 yards from NM 39 to the CSU 6 downed by 23-J.Griffin. Penalty on CSU 10-T.Francis Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at NM 39. No Play.

COLOST Rams

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 46
(10:57 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 96-T.Dyer Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CSU 46. No Play.

NMEX Lobos
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 25 - NMEX 39
(10:57 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 45 for 6 yards (91-J.Bombek).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 45
(10:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 46 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart). Penalty on NM 84-E.Beilman Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 46.
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 44
(10:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on CSU 37-L.Stewart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(9:30 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 18 for 23 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 18
(9:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 13 for 5 yards (96-C.Quiroga).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 13
(8:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 13 for no gain (91-J.Bombek). Penalty on CSU 91-J.Bombek Facemask Incidental 7 yards enforced at CSU 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - NMEX 6
(8:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 4 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks1-J.Bates).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 4
(8:07 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran runs 4 yards for a touchdown.

COLOST Rams

Result Play
+2 YD
(8:02 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on CSU 4-R.Ajayi Pass interference declined.
Kickoff
(7:59 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(7:59 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 32 for 7 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
-9 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32
(7:59 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 FUMBLES (90-E.Austin). 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 23 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 23
(7:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 20 for -3 yards (93-N.Flowers19-T.Vieira).
Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20
(6:31 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 41 yards from CSU 20 Downed at the NM 39.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(5:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 43 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson91-J.Bombek).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 43
(5:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 44 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 44
(5:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 15-Q.Drennan.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 44
(4:37 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 44 to CSU 13 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- TD (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+87 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(4:31 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:26 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:13 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 25 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones to NM 31 for 6 yards (92-L.Paogofie).
Penalty
3 & 4 - NMEX 31
(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 71-D.Zavala False start 5 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 26
(3:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones complete to 33-J.Jones. 33-J.Jones to NM 29 for 3 yards (99-D.Dickens).
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 29
(2:52 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 56 yards from NM 29 Downed at the CSU 15.

COLOST Rams
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 15
(2:14 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 9 for -6 yards (90-E.Austin98-J.Noble).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 9
(2:01 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 14 for 5 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 14
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 30 for 16 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 45 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45
(1:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 45
(0:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 44 for -1 yard (93-N.Flowers).
Penalty
3 & 11 - COLOST 44
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Kinsey. Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CSU 44. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(0:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McCullouch. Penalty on NM 8-D.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 41. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(0:38 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to NM 18 for 8 yards (6-D.Rogers).
Penalty
2 & 2 - COLOST 18
(0:31 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(0:25 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McCullouch.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 3
(0:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 1 for 2 yards (32-M.Gray19-D.Sanders).
No Gain
3 & 1 - COLOST 1
(0:17 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Prentice.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 1
(0:12 - 2nd) 5-M.Kinsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(0:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Jones complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 33 for 8 yards (5-D.Jackson11-A.Neal).

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 28 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 28
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for 7 yards (5-D.Jackson37-L.Stewart).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(14:27 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to NM 38 for 3 yards (1-J.Bates).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 38
(14:03 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 42 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 42
(13:32 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 42
(12:59 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 42 to CSU 15 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15
(12:54 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 18 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo93-N.Flowers).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 18
(12:47 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 29 for 11 yards (8-D.Martin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(12:05 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 33 for 4 yards (54-L.Murray15-L.Beaton).
+64 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 33
(11:29 - 3rd) 22-D.Wright to NM 3 for 64 yards (9-J.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(10:49 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:18 - 3rd) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:14 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(10:14 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina to NM 45 for 20 yards (25-K.Bailey).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(10:14 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 44 for -1 yard (99-D.Dickens).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 44
(9:57 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 49 for 7 yards (1-J.Bates37-L.Stewart).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 49
(9:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 50 for -1 yard (94-D.Phillips).
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 50
(9:07 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from CSU 50 to CSU 9 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 9
(8:30 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 5-M.Kinsey. 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 10 for 1 yard (20-J.Hearn).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 10
(8:22 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 8 for -2 yards (20-J.Hearn).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 8
(7:50 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 81-T.McCullouch. 81-T.McCullouch to CSU 12 for 4 yards (14-M.LoVett).
Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 12
(7:10 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 46 yards from CSU 12 to the NM 42 downed by 39-T.Pannunzio.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(6:41 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 42
(6:30 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 45 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter1-J.Bates).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 45
(6:26 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones scrambles to NM 49 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara37-L.Stewart).
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 49
(5:48 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 38 yards from NM 49 out of bounds at the CSU 13.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(5:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 15 for 2 yards (11-K.Miller).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 15
(5:02 - 3rd) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 11 for -4 yards (20-J.Hearn).
+21 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 11
(4:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 81-T.McCullouch. 81-T.McCullouch to CSU 32 for 21 yards (9-J.Reed).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(3:44 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 38 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 38
(3:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 38 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 4 - COLOST 38
(2:36 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Butler.
Punt
4 & 4 - COLOST 38
(2:09 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 38 out of bounds at the NM 20.

NMEX Lobos
- TD (14 plays, 90 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(2:03 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 36 for 16 yards (99-D.Dickens).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(1:55 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 49 for 15 yards (37-L.Stewart7-J.Hicks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(1:39 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 43 for 6 yards (5-D.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEX 43
(1:11 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson. Penalty on CSU 1-J.Bates Offside 5 yards enforced at CSU 43. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(0:45 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 23 for 15 yards (37-L.Stewart). Penalty on NM 80-A.Somoye Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 23.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - NMEX 33
(0:39 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones to CSU 28 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(0:33 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to CSU 26 for 2 yards (44-M.McDonald).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NMEX 26
(0:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Jones complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CSU 84-G.Williams Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CSU 26. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 31
(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 24 for 7 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 24
(14:53 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 17 for 7 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(14:10 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 15 for 2 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 15
(13:47 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to CSU 14 for 1 yard (91-J.Bombek).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 14
(13:00 - 4th) 4-S.Jones to CSU 4 for 10 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - NMEX 4
(12:35 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:09 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- Missed FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:05 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 31 for 31 yards (14-M.LoVett).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 31
(12:05 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to NM 39 for 30 yards (97-J.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 39
(11:59 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 37 for 2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 37
(11:20 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 17 for 20 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 17
(10:38 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 14 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin).
Penalty
2 & 7 - COLOST 14
(10:10 - 4th) Team penalty on CSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NM 14. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - COLOST 19
(9:43 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 19
(9:22 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at NM 28 for -9 yards (20-J.Hearn).
No Good
4 & 21 - COLOST 28
(9:15 - 4th) 95-C.Camper 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NMEX Lobos
- Fumble (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(8:43 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 33 for 5 yards (7-J.Hicks37-L.Stewart).
-6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 33
(8:38 - 4th) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 33 FUMBLES. 5-D.Jackson recovers at the NM 27. 5-D.Jackson to NM 27 for no gain.

COLOST Rams
- TD (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 27
(8:04 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to NM 18 for 9 yards (30-A.Vainikolo6-D.Rogers). Penalty on CSU 97-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 27. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 20 - COLOST 37
(7:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to NM 23 for 14 yards (6-D.Rogers).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 23
(7:33 - 4th) to NM 23 FUMBLES. 12-P.O'Brien recovers at the NM 26. 12-P.O'Brien to NM 26 for no gain.
+26 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 26
(6:36 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:06 - 4th) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Fumble (12 plays, -9 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:58 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(5:58 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 27 for 2 yards (26-M.Cameron5-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 27
(5:58 - 4th) 4-S.Jones to NM 28 for 1 yard (91-J.Bombek).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28
(5:15 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 42 for 14 yards (25-K.Bailey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(4:45 - 4th) Team penalty on NM False start 5 yards enforced at NM 42. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - NMEX 37
(4:32 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on CSU 91-J.Bombek Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NM 37. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 48
(4:23 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on NM 78-J.Mosley Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at CSU 48. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 47
(4:14 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 43 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 43
(4:07 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 43
(3:43 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
+11 YD
4 & 5 - NMEX 43
(3:38 - 4th) 4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU 32 for 11 yards (37-L.Stewart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(3:25 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina. Penalty on CSU 25-K.Bailey Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 32. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(3:14 - 4th) 4-S.Jones sacked at CSU 21 for -4 yards FUMBLES. 5-D.Jackson recovers at the CSU 21. 5-D.Jackson to CSU 21 for no gain.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 21
(3:08 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 23 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 23
(3:00 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 32 for 9 yards (15-L.Beaton55-R.Jang).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(2:54 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 33 for 1 yard (98-J.Noble97-J.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 33
(2:21 - 4th) 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 33 for no gain (33-A.Hart).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 33
(2:16 - 4th) 22-D.Wright to CSU 32 for -1 yard (32-J.Hernandez).
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 32
(2:10 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 56 yards from CSU 32 Downed at the NM 12.

NMEX Lobos
- Interception (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 12
(1:24 - 4th) 4-S.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Neal at NM 18. 11-A.Neal to NM 1 for 17 yards.

COLOST Rams
- End of Game (3 plays, -33 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 1 - COLOST 1
(1:10 - 4th) Penalty on CSU 11-A.Neal Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NM 1. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 16 - COLOST 16
(1:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien kneels at NM 18 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 18 - COLOST 18
(1:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien kneels at NM 19 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:58
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 6:06
12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
2:02
pos
34
21
Point After TD 12:05
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 12:09
6-B.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
90
yds
01:42
pos
28
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:14
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 10:18
5-M.Kinsey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
02:36
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:09
5-M.Kinsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
85
yds
02:05
pos
20
14
Point After TD 4:13
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:26
12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
00:05
pos
13
14
Two Point Conversion 7:59
4-S.Jones complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on CSU 4-R.Ajayi Pass interference declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:07
24-K.Moran runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
61
yds
02:50
pos
7
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:26
94-A.Shelley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 5:34
24-K.Moran runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
57
yds
00:09
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:24
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:32
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
02:28
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 22
Rushing 5 10
Passing 15 4
Penalty 3 8
3rd Down Conv 8-15 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 537 328
Total Plays 72 66
Avg Gain 7.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 131 256
Rush Attempts 38 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 5.2
Net Yards Passing 406 72
Comp. - Att. 25-34 8-17
Yards Per Pass 11.9 4.2
Penalties - Yards 10-117 11-102
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-45.6 7-43.3
Return Yards 79 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-62 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-17 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 2-5 7147735
New Mexico 2-4 680721
NMEX 4.5, O/U 66
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 406 PASS YDS 72
131 RUSH YDS 256
537 TOTAL YDS 328
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 420 3 0 206.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 420 3 0 206.4
P. O'Brien 25/34 420 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 85 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 85 2
M. Kinsey Jr. 25 85 2 14
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 63 0
D. Wright 2 63 0 64
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
M. McElroy 3 2 0 7
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -13 0
P. O'Brien 5 -13 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 214 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 214 2
W. Jackson 9 214 2 87
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 105 0
D. Wright 5 105 0 60
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 1
Tr. McBride 5 57 1 42
T. McCullouch 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
T. McCullouch 2 25 0 21
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
N. Craig-Myers 1 11 0 11
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Butler 1 6 0 6
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 1 1 0 1
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Prentice 1 1 0 1
R. Lynch 31 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Lynch 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
L. Stewart 8-4 0.0 0
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Hicks 7-1 0.0 0
J. Bates 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Bates 7-2 0.0 0
J. Bombek 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Bombek 5-1 1.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Jackson 5-3 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Dickens 3-0 0.0 0
L. Paogofie 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Paogofie 2-0 1.0 0
K. Bailey 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bailey 2-0 0.0 0
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Kamara 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pannunzio 39 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pannunzio 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cameron 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cameron 1-0 0.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Folsom 1-0 0.0 0
M. Magee 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Magee 1-0 0.0 0
C. Quiroga 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Quiroga 1-0 0.0 0
D. Emery 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Emery 1-0 0.0 0
A. Neal 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Neal 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Camper 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
C. Camper 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 1
R. Stonehouse 5 45.6 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 31 0
A. Hawkins 2 21.5 31 0
K. Bailey 25 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
K. Bailey 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Wright 1 0.0 0 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 89 0 1 79.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 89 0 1 79.3
S. Jones 8/17 89 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 193 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 193 1
B. Carroll 26 193 1 56
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
S. Jones 17 54 0 10
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Vigilant 2 8 0 6
K. Moran 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 2
K. Moran 3 7 2 4
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
M. Williams 5 58 0 16
A. Molina 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Molina 1 20 0 20
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 8 0 8
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Jones 1 3 0 3
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Carroll 0 0 0 0
Q. Drennan 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Drennan 0 0 0 0
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Vigilant 0 0 0 0
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kress 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
L. Beaton 7-1 0.0 0
J. Hearn 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Hearn 6-0 1.0 0
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Vainikolo 5-1 0.0 0
A. Hart 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Hart 5-0 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 4-1 0.0 0
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Rogers 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hernandez 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hernandez 3-1 0.0 0
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
E. Austin 3-1 0.5 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-2 0.0 0
B. Burton 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Burton 1-2 0.0 0
M. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Gray 1-0 0.0 0
N. Flowers 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
N. Flowers 1-2 1.5 0
J. Noble 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Noble 1-1 0.5 0
K. Miller 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murray 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Murray 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
D. Sanders 1-2 0.5 0
M. LoVett III 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. LoVett III 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jang 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jang 0-1 0.0 0
T. Vieira 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Vieira 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
A. Shelley 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 7
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 7
T. Dyer 7 43.3 7 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 16 2:28 7 84 TD
10:48 COLOST 11 0:00 1 60 Fumble
7:18 COLOST 12 1:19 3 2 Punt
5:26 COLOST 19 5:12 17 81
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 COLOST 25 1:28 3 -5 Punt
4:31 COLOST 13 0:05 1 87 TD
2:14 COLOST 15 2:05 14 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 COLOST 15 2:36 5 85 TD
8:30 COLOST 9 1:20 3 3 Punt
5:09 COLOST 13 3:00 6 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 COLOST 31 2:50 7 36 FG Miss
8:04 NMEX 27 1:58 4 27 TD
3:08 COLOST 21 0:58 5 11 Punt
1:10 NMEX 1 0:08 3 -33 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NMEX 25 1:33 5 20 Punt
10:41 NMEX 29 2:44 7 21 Punt
5:51 NMEX 43 0:00 1 55
5:43 NMEX 43 0:09 2 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 NMEX 20 2:10 5 19 Punt
10:57 NMEX 39 2:50 8 61 TD
5:50 NMEX 39 1:13 3 5 Punt
4:13 NMEX 25 1:21 4 -1 Punt
0:05 NMEX 25 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 NMEX 25 0:00 5 17 Punt
10:14 NMEX 25 1:07 4 25 Punt
6:41 NMEX 42 0:53 3 7 Punt
2:03 NMEX 20 1:42 14 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 NMEX 28 0:05 2 -1 Fumble
5:58 NMEX 25 2:44 12 -9 Fumble
1:24 NMEX 12 0:00 1 87 INT
