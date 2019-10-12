|
Hooker's 3 TD passes lead Hokies past Rhode Island, 34-17
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and Virginia Tech fought back feisty Rhode Island for a 34-17 victory Saturday.
Hooker hit Damon Hazleton from nine and 37 yards in the first half and Dalton Keene from three yards after the Rams pulled to within 17-14 in the third quarter. The Hooker-to-Hazleton connection almost teamed up for a third first-half score, but Hazleton dropped what looked like a sure 71-yard scoring pass before halftime. His scoring toss to Keene was his fourth to the tight end in the past two games.
Virginia Tech (4-2) won its second in a row, but without showing the firepower that marked a 42-35 victory at Miami a week ago in Hooker's first start. The Hokies were stopped on three consecutive runs after having a first down at the Rams' 5 yard-line on their opening possession, having to settle for a field goal, and need a 75-yard scoring drive early in the final quarter to get some insurance points.
The Rams (1-5) fell to 1-18 against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, but not before putting a scare into the crowd at Lane Stadium. They needed just 2:34 after taking the second-half kickoff to drive for their lone touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Vito Priore to Ahmere Dorsey. A 2-point conversion made it a three-point game, but Hooker drove the Hokies 93 yards to Keene's touchdown on the next series.
Hooker finished 16 of 27 for 261 yards. He also ran 15 times for 43 yards.
A scoring run by Deshawn McClease pushed the margin to 14 points. Brian Johnson kicked a pair of 22-yard field goals.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rhode Island: Rams coach Jim Fleming admitted this week the game was as much about a payday for his program as anything, but they did some things that suggest things may improve when they go back to playing competition at their level. In Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter, they have two top quality receivers, and Priore was solid against the Hokies, completing 26 of 47 for 286 yards.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies were more impressive on offense at Miami last week, but Hooker had as many completions - 10 - by halftime as he had all game against the Hurricanes, and he did it in five fewer attempts. The return of Hazleton to form will continue to provide a huge boost to the Hokies' passing game, but he had a moment late in the first half he'd like to have back: he dropped a nicely thrown ball from Hooker that likely would have been a 71-yard scoring play.
TARGETING
The Hokies will be without rover Reggie Floyd for the first half of next weekend's game against North Carolina after the senior was called for targeting for a hit on Coulter early in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
The Rams return to CAA competition next Saturday, facing Albany in Upstate New York.
The Hokies remain at Lane Stadium to face Coastal Division rival North Carolina next Saturday.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (12 plays, 81 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-C.Carrick kicks 65 yards from RIL 35. 12-N.Thompson to VT 14 for 14 yards (82-C.Warren).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 14(14:55 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 17 for 3 yards (58-J.Fire51-A.Bibeault).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 17(14:52 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to VT 31 for 14 yards (31-A.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(14:20 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 28 for -3 yards (56-K.Wells95-J.Philistin).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 28(13:45 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 40 for 12 yards (5-M.Wilder).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 40(13:06 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 44 for 4 yards (58-J.Fire).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(12:37 - 1st) 35-K.King to RIL 48 for 8 yards (99-B.Ginnetti).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 48(12:00 - 1st) 35-K.King to RIL 45 for 3 yards (38-A.Blackett16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(11:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to RIL 5 for 40 yards (21-B.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 5(10:59 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to RIL 3 for 2 yards (92-E.La Marca).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 3(10:27 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to RIL 3 for no gain (21-B.Campbell16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 3(10:04 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to RIL 5 for -2 yards (58-J.Fire38-A.Blackett).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 5(9:24 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
RI
Rams
- Punt (10 plays, 22 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:49 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(8:44 - 1st) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 8-I.Coulter.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 25(8:44 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker to RIL 31 for 6 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RI 31(8:40 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 33 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield8-E.Belmar).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - RI 33(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on VT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RIL 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 38(7:26 - 1st) 6-A.Parker to RIL 38 for no gain (17-D.Deablo).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 38(7:06 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker to RIL 45 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - RI 45(6:26 - 1st) Penalty on RIL 71-K.Lawrence False start 5 yards enforced at RIL 45. No Play.
|
3 & 8 - RI(5:44 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 47 FUMBLES (45-T.Garbutt). 23-R.Ashby to RIL 50 for -3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - RI 40(5:10 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 47 for 7 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - RI 47(5:10 - 1st) Team penalty on RIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RIL 47. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RI 42(4:37 - 1st) 37-D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 44 yards from RIL 42 to VT 14 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (11 plays, 97 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(4:25 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 23 for 9 yards (5-M.Wilder).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 23(4:16 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to VT 41 for 18 yards (95-J.Philistin).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(3:51 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson to RIL 41 for 18 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(3:17 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to RIL 20 for 21 yards (28-M.Mbye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(2:47 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
2 & 10 - VATECH(2:23 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to RIL 19 for 1 yard. Penalty on RIL 21-B.Campbell Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at RIL 19.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(2:23 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to RIL 19 for 1 yard (9-R.Dickerson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 19(2:23 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell. Penalty on RIL 9-R.Dickerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RIL 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(2:12 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 4(2:06 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson to RIL 9 for -5 yards (56-K.Wells).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 9(2:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:22 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
RI
Rams
- FG (6 plays, 51 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:17 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(1:17 - 1st) 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 25 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - RI 25(1:17 - 1st) 17-V.Priore sacked at RIL 16 for -9 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 19 - RI 16(0:36 - 1st) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 33 for 51 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 33(15:00 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 31 for 2 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - RI 31(14:26 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Garbutt22-C.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - RI 28(13:50 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to VT 24 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - RI 24(13:06 - 2nd) 45-C.Carrick 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:21 - 2nd) 45-C.Carrick kicks 31 yards from RIL 35 to VT 34 fair catch by 89-D.Deiuliis.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(12:15 - 2nd) 35-K.King to VT 35 for 1 yard (51-A.Bibeault58-J.Fire).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 35(12:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 42 for 7 yards (58-J.Fire38-A.Blackett).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 42(11:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 46 for 4 yards (95-J.Philistin58-J.Fire).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(11:12 - 2nd) 35-K.King to RIL 37 for 17 yards (5-M.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(10:37 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 33-D.McClease.
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 37(10:06 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:56 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
RI
Rams
- FG (14 plays, 41 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(9:46 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 28 for 3 yards (26-J.Quillen46-E.Adams).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - RI 28(9:46 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to RIL 44 for 16 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 44(9:08 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 49 for 7 yards (34-A.Tisdale46-E.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RI 49(8:31 - 2nd) 6-A.Parker incomplete. Intended for 8-I.Coulter.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - RI 49(7:56 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 42 for 7 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 42(7:51 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 39 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RI 39(7:10 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 11-A.Dorsey. 11-A.Dorsey to VT 34 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RI 34(6:30 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Dorsey.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - RI 34(5:45 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 25 for 9 yards (26-J.Quillen).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(5:42 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 3 for 22 yards (26-J.Quillen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - RI 3(4:57 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - RI 3(4:25 - 2nd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 4 for -1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RI 4(4:20 - 2nd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - RI 4(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on RIL 53-R.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 4. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - RI 19(3:35 - 2nd) 45-C.Carrick 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Halftime (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) 45-C.Carrick kicks 47 yards from RIL 35. 24-T.Wheatley to VT 29 for 11 yards (48-C.Arrington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(3:29 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 29(3:23 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to VT 47 for 18 yards (16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(3:16 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to RIL 47 for 6 yards (16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 47(2:43 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to RIL 30 for 17 yards (26-K.Brown28-M.Mbye).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(2:30 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at RIL 38 for -8 yards (31-A.Johnson).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 18 - VATECH 38(1:56 - 2nd) 35-K.King to RIL 44 for -6 yards (56-K.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 24 - VATECH 44(1:25 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 16-D.Simmons. 16-D.Simmons to RIL 44 for no gain (16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 24 - VATECH 44(0:43 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
RI
Rams
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 33 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - RI 33(15:00 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker to RIL 49 for 16 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 49(14:25 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 49(13:56 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 40 for 11 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 40(13:49 - 3rd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 18 for 22 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RI 18(13:08 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 45-T.Garbutt Horse Collar 9 yards enforced at VT 18.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - RI 9(13:08 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Erby.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - RI 9(13:08 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Pires.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - RI 9(12:40 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 11-A.Dorsey. 11-A.Dorsey runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|(12:34 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker to VT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 7(12:26 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 33 for 26 yards (95-J.Philistin38-A.Blackett).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(12:22 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 40 for 7 yards (28-M.Mbye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 40(11:52 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for no gain (16-B.Javier-Castillo38-A.Blackett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 40(11:52 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for no gain (16-B.Javier-Castillo38-A.Blackett).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 40(11:27 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton. Penalty on RIL 5-M.Wilder Pass interference 12 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(11:07 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 48(11:02 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to RIL 44 for 4 yards (28-M.Mbye16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 44(10:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to RIL 17 for 27 yards (9-R.Dickerson21-B.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(10:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 17(9:36 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to RIL 7 for 10 yards (16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(9:31 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to RIL 3 for 4 yards (28-M.Mbye21-B.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 3(8:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
RI
Rams
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 61 yards from VT 35. 11-A.Dorsey to RIL 15 for 11 yards (26-J.Quillen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 15(7:57 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 16 for 1 yard (4-D.Hollifield96-N.Pollard).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RI 16(7:53 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore sacked at RIL 5 for -11 yards. Penalty on VT 8-E.Belmar Offside 5 yards enforced at RIL 16. No Play. (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - RI 21(7:09 - 3rd) 23-N.Jones to RIL 24 for 3 yards (8-E.Belmar4-D.Hollifield).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - RI 24(6:33 - 3rd) Penalty on RIL 8-I.Coulter False start 5 yards enforced at RIL 24. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - RI 19(5:48 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Frimpong. Penalty on VT 3-C.Farley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RIL 19. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 34(5:48 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 11-A.Dorsey. 11-A.Dorsey to RIL 50 for 16 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 50(5:43 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 8-I.Coulter.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 50(5:08 - 3rd) 4-Z.Bryant to VT 43 for 7 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - RI 43(5:01 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 80-E.Lee. 80-E.Lee to VT 29 for 14 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 29(4:14 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore complete to 11-A.Dorsey. 11-A.Dorsey to VT 25 for 4 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RI 25(3:37 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RI 25(2:56 - 3rd) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 8-I.Coulter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - RI 25(2:48 - 3rd) 45-C.Carrick 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) 45-C.Carrick kicks 65 yards from RIL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:37 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 33 for 8 yards (56-K.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 33(2:37 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(2:04 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 37 for 4 yards (26-K.Brown).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(1:58 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at RIL 32 for 31 yards (5-M.Wilder).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(1:15 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at RIL 26 for 6 yards (9-R.Dickerson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 26(0:35 - 3rd) 35-K.King to RIL 19 for 7 yards (26-K.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(0:09 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to RIL 19 for no gain (56-K.Wells).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(15:00 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to RIL 1 for 18 yards (26-K.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(14:21 - 4th) 33-D.McClease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
RI
Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:41 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(13:41 - 4th) Team penalty on RIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RIL 25. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - RI 20(13:41 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter runs ob at RIL 32 for 12 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - RI 32(13:41 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 4-Z.Bryant. 4-Z.Bryant to RIL 37 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 37(13:07 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Erby.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RI 37(12:25 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RI 37(12:18 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Warren.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RI 37(12:15 - 4th) 37-D.Schaum-Bartocci punts 35 yards from RIL 37 to VT 28 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(12:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 28(12:02 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 31 for 3 yards (38-A.Blackett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 31(11:57 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 31(11:19 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 31 to RIL 30 fair catch by 11-A.Dorsey.
RI
Rams
- Downs (13 plays, 49 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RI 30(11:12 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter runs ob at RIL 41 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 41(11:05 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RI 41(10:33 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 8-I.Coulter.
|
3 & 10 - RI(10:28 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 46 for 13 yards (1-R.Floyd26-J.Quillen).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - RI 41(10:23 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter to VT 46 for 13 yards (1-R.Floyd26-J.Quillen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RI 46(10:23 - 4th) Penalty on VT 1-R.Floyd Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 46.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 31(10:23 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 31(10:17 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 32-J.Antrum. 32-J.Antrum pushed ob at VT 30 for 1 yard (34-A.Tisdale).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RI 30(10:02 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 80-E.Lee.
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 9 - RI 30(9:22 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker to VT 5 for 25 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - RI 5(9:15 - 4th) 17-V.Priore sacked at VT 19 for -14 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - RI 19(8:40 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Warren.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - RI 19(7:53 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 19 - RI 19(7:46 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Warren.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (12 plays, 96 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(7:40 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 21 for 2 yards. Team penalty on VT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at VT 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - VATECH 14(7:33 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 14 for no gain (99-B.Ginnetti16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 14(7:05 - 4th) Penalty on RIL 54-D.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 14. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(6:31 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 30 for 11 yards (28-M.Mbye).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(6:08 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to RIL 45 for 25 yards (16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(5:29 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to RIL 20 for 25 yards (28-M.Mbye16-B.Javier-Castillo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:44 - 4th) 39-T.Gary to RIL 17 for 3 yards (56-K.Wells).
|
2 & 7 - VATECH(3:55 - 4th) 39-T.Gary runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 17(3:17 - 4th) 39-T.Gary pushed ob at RIL 1 for 16 yards (21-B.Campbell).
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(3:17 - 4th) to RIL 1 FUMBLES. 2-H.Hooker to RIL 11 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 11(3:07 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to RIL 4 for 7 yards (99-B.Ginnetti).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 5(2:25 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 5(2:16 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
RI
Rams
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to RIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RI 25(2:06 - 4th) 17-V.Priore incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Parker.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RI 25(2:06 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 32-J.Antrum. 32-J.Antrum pushed ob at RIL 27 for 2 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - RI 27(2:02 - 4th) 17-V.Priore sacked at RIL 17 for -10 yards (93-M.Kendricks98-R.Porcher).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 18 - RI 17(1:56 - 4th) 17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker runs ob at RIL 27 for 10 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|282
|476
|Total Plays
|63
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|224
|Rush Attempts
|15
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|26-48
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-67
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
|Z. Bryant Jr.
|10
|54
|0
|22
|
A. Parker 6 WR
|A. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Priore 17 QB
|V. Priore
|3
|-33
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Coulter 8 WR
|I. Coulter
|9
|152
|0
|51
|
A. Parker 6 WR
|A. Parker
|5
|64
|0
|25
|
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
|Z. Bryant Jr.
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
E. Lee 80 WR
|E. Lee
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Pires 19 RB
|M. Pires
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mbye 28 DB
|M. Mbye
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fire 58 LB
|J. Fire
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 26 DB
|K. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dickerson 9 DB
|R. Dickerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ginnetti 99 DL
|B. Ginnetti
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bibeault 51 DL
|A. Bibeault
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. La Marca 92 DE
|E. La Marca
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carrick 45 K
|C. Carrick
|3/3
|41
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|16/27
|261
|3
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|12
|124
|1
|25
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|15
|43
|0
|11
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|6
|30
|0
|17
|
T. Gary 39 RB
|T. Gary
|4
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|13
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|5
|93
|2
|37
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|4
|53
|1
|18
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|48
|0
|31
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Simmons 16 WR
|D. Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Porcher 98 DL
|R. Porcher
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|22
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
|
N. Thompson 12 DB
|N. Thompson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
