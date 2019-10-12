|
|
|IOWAST
|WVU
Frosh RB Hall leads Iowa State over West Virginia 38-14
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Freshman Breece Hall rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.
Hall scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and also had a 12-yard TD. He might have given the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) the dependable option at running back they'd been looking for ever since star David Montgomery departed.
''He certainly did a great job tonight and hopefully he can build on that,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''I expect that he would.''
Brock Purdy threw for one TD and ran for another for the Cyclones, who held the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half.
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall was hit hard while attempting a pass during the Mountaineers' first series. He did not return and was replaced by backup Jack Allison.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown said Kendall appeared to sustain a chest injury and will know more by early in the week.
''It's not an arm or shoulder injury,'' Brown said.
The Cyclones scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away.
''I'm not disappointed in our effort. I thought our guys were ready to play,'' Brown said. ''We just ran out of gas.''
Hall entered the game fifth on the team with 84 rushing yards on 18 carries. The 205-pound Hall is the third different running back to lead the Cyclones in rushing this season and the first to eclipse 100 yards. Purdy had 102 yards a week ago against TCU.
Johnnie Lang started Saturday's game and had four carries for 11 yards before giving way to Hall.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: Hall's performance will help the Cyclones take the running load off of Purdy, who entered the game with the most carries on the team.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers were limited to 190 yards of offense. Allison had one good series but couldn't generate enough offense to keep up with Purdy. Allison finished 18 of 24 for 140 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception.
TARGETING
The Mountaineers will be without cornerback Hakeem Bailey for most of next weekend's game after the senior was called for targeting for a hit on wide receiver Tarique Milton early in the third quarter.
EARLY CYCLONE STRUGGLES
Iowa State's offense had two three-and-outs all season entering the game but failed to get a first down on two of its first three series Saturday. On the second one, West Virginia's Tykee Smith caught a deflected pass from Purdy and went 19 yards for the opening touchdown.
CHANGE OF FORTUNE
West Virginia's Nicktroy Fortune broke up a second-quarter pass that would have forced an Iowa State punt near midfield. Instead, linebacker VanDarius Cowan was called for using his hands to the face on the play, giving the Cyclones a first down at the 34. Purdy later converted a fourth-down run and then scored on a 2-yard run to put Iowa State ahead 14-7.
UP NEXT
Iowa State travels to Texas Tech next Saturday.
West Virginia plays at No. 6 Oklahoma next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 35 for 10 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 42 for 7 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 42(14:34 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 45 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(13:58 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Chandler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 46(13:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 42 for -4 yards (33-Q.Qualls).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 42(12:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWAST 42(12:10 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 54 yards from ISU 42 to the WVU 4 downed by 42-M.Spears.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 4(12:06 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 13 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WVU 13(11:55 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 13 for no gain (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 13(11:36 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 16 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 16(11:02 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to WVU 26 for 10 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(10:25 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to WVU 29 for 3 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 29(10:03 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 34 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - WVU 34(9:23 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 26 for -8 yards FUMBLES (26-A.Johnson). 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 26 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WVU 26(8:45 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 26 to ISU 31 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(7:59 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 32 for 1 yard (11-N.Fortune).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 32(7:52 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 40 for 8 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 40(7:35 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 39 for -1 yard (4-J.Norwood).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWAST 39(7:02 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 39 to WVU 21 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(6:28 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 23(6:22 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 19 for -4 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 19(6:08 - 1st) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 29 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WVU 29(5:41 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 47 yards from WVU 29 to ISU 24 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (4 plays, 69 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(4:55 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 24(4:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 24(4:42 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 66-J.Knipfel False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 24. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19(4:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Smith at ISU 19. 23-T.Smith runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the ISU 4.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(4:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(4:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 47 for 12 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 47(4:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 35 for 18 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(3:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(3:32 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at WVU 26 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune). Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 20 - WVU 45(3:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at WVU 28 for 17 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 28(3:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 3 - WVU 28(2:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to WVU 18 for 10 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(2:19 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 15 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 15(1:39 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to WVU 12 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 12(1:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at WVU 1 for 11 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WVU 1(0:19 - 1st) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 for 27 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(14:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31(14:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for 11 yards (55-Z.Petersen33-B.Lewis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(14:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 50 for 8 yards (24-D.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 50(14:22 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 47 for 3 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(14:03 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 42 for 5 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 42(13:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ISU 38 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38(13:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison to ISU 37 for 1 yard (92-J.Johnson95-T.Robertson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(12:52 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 83-B.Wheaton False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 42(12:31 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to ISU 34 FUMBLES (23-M.Rose). 33-B.Lewis to ISU 34 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(12:19 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to WVU 45 for 21 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(12:11 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 41 for 4 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - WVU 41(11:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at WVU 49 for -8 yards (46-R.Donahue).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - WVU 49(11:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton. Penalty on WVU 32-V.Cowan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 49. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(10:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 20 for 14 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(10:10 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 8 yards (11-N.Fortune). Penalty on ISU 82-L.Akers Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WVU 30(9:44 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - WVU 30(9:17 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 19 for 11 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 19(9:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 7 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 12(8:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 10 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(7:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 13 for -3 yards (34-S.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - WVU 13(7:18 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on WVU 15-K.Martin Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WVU 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WVU 2(6:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:36 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 24 for 16 yards (82-L.Akers).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(6:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison sacked at WVU 19 for -5 yards (23-M.Rose58-R.Lima).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 19(6:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 26 for 7 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 26(5:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at ISU 47 for 27 yards (11-L.White).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(5:21 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 45 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 45(4:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 40 for 5 yards (89-M.Leo).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 40(4:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 36 for 4 yards (58-R.Lima).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(3:41 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to ISU 25 for 11 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:26 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 29 for -4 yards (92-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 29(2:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - IOWAST 29(2:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at ISU 14 for 15 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(2:23 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 11 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 11(1:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ISU 3 for 8 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(1:17 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 9 for -6 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 9(0:45 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 44 yards from WVU 35. 25-S.Croney to ISU 21 for no gain. Team penalty on WVU Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 21.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(0:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy kneels at ISU 25 for -1 yard.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 20 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(15:00 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for -1 yard (89-M.Leo).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 23(14:55 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 21 for -2 yards (89-M.Leo).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 21(14:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 35 for 14 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(14:01 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison to WVU 36 for 1 yard (89-M.Leo).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 36(13:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 35 for -1 yard (2-D.Young).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 35(12:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison sacked at WVU 30 for -5 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - IOWAST 30(12:32 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 38 yards from WVU 30 to the ISU 32 downed by 54-E.Sjostedt.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(11:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 32(11:46 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 41(11:41 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(11:08 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 4 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 48(10:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to WVU 24 for 28 yards (24-H.Bailey4-J.Norwood).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(10:09 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 24-H.Bailey Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at WVU 24. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(10:09 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:45 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 27 for 25 yards (29-R.Walling).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(9:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at WVU 37 for 10 yards (44-B.McMillen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(9:33 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 40 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 40(9:04 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 42 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose92-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 42(8:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 42(8:10 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 41 yards from WVU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(8:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 13 yards (29-S.Mahone4-J.Norwood).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(7:57 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 36(7:44 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 36(7:26 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 45 for 9 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(7:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 46 for 1 yard (17-E.Loe).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 46(6:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 49 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WVU 49(6:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 49(5:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from WVU 49 Downed at the WVU 6.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 6(5:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 10 for 4 yards (42-M.Spears11-L.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 10(5:09 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 13 for 3 yards (33-B.Lewis23-M.Rose).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 13(4:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 13(4:04 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 62 yards from WVU 13 Downed at the ISU 25.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 45 for 20 yards (8-K.Raines).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(3:47 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 38 for -7 yards (91-R.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - WVU 38(3:22 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 43 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 43(2:37 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 45 for 12 yards (20-T.Mayo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(2:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 43 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell32-V.Cowan).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 43(1:20 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 44 for -1 yard (95-J.Jefferson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 44(0:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 35 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 55-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 30(14:35 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 27 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WVU 27(14:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 27 for no gain (11-N.Fortune).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 27(13:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 28 for -1 yard (35-J.Chandler).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WVU 28(13:11 - 4th) 90-B.Narveson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 22 yards (29-R.Walling9-W.McDonald).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(12:20 - 4th) 13-S.James to WVU 27 for 3 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 27(12:14 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 30 for 3 yards (95-T.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 30(11:29 - 4th) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 30(11:01 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 32 yards from WVU 30 to ISU 38 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(10:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to WVU 38 for 24 yards (4-J.Norwood11-N.Fortune).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(10:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 32 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 32(10:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 32 for no gain (46-R.Donahue33-Q.Qualls).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 32(9:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway pushed ob at WVU 25 for 7 yards (8-K.Raines).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(8:59 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 22 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 22(8:25 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 13 for 9 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(7:51 - 4th) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 13. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 18(7:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 26 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 13-S.James.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:54 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 25 for no gain (44-B.McMillen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:54 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 26 for 1 yard (26-A.Johnson).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26(6:36 - 4th) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons INTERCEPTED by 33-B.Lewis at WVU 49. 33-B.Lewis to WVU 26 for 23 yards (1-T.Simmons).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(6:02 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 24 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 24(5:51 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 23 for 1 yard (32-V.Cowan).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 23(5:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 17 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood29-S.Mahone).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 17(4:28 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 13 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(3:41 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 12(3:03 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 1 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone4-J.Norwood).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WVU 1(2:19 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:45 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:42 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 13-S.James.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:42 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to WVU 29 for 4 yards (19-K.King).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(1:42 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to WVU 30 FUMBLES (24-D.Miller). 21-J.Grant to WVU 34 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(1:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at WVU 35 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 35(1:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at WVU 36 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|12
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|353
|182
|Total Plays
|73
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|41
|Rush Attempts
|43
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-53
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|23
|129
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|5-110
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|182
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|19/30
|229
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|26
|132
|3
|18
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|6
|-15
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|8
|81
|0
|20
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|3
|45
|0
|24
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|38
|0
|28
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|8-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bickham 7 DB
|J. Bickham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 24 DB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McMillen III 44 LB
|B. McMillen III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DL
|R. Lima
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 90 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|3
|45.7
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|10
|26
|0
|11
|
L. Dorr 34 RB
|L. Dorr
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|8
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|3
|5
|0
|10
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|5
|75
|1
|27
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|5
|30
|0
|10
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Norwood 4 S
|J. Norwood
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
|K. Martin Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Raines 8 S
|K. Raines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Qualls 33 DL
|Q. Qualls
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jones 91 DL
|R. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 32 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mayo 20 CB
|T. Mayo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|6
|43.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|22.3
|25
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|21.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UAB
TXSA
22
14
3rd 6:07 ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
USM
20
21
2nd 2:26 FBOOK
-
MISS
MIZZOU
7
9
2nd 5:40 ESPN2
-
FRESNO
AF
21
22
2nd 0:12 CBSSN
-
MA
LATECH
7
42
2nd 9:40
-
CHARLO
FIU
17
21
2nd 2:56 ESPN+
-
USC
9ND
3
0
2nd 15:00 NBC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
21
7
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
NEB
MINN
0
7
2nd 14:36 FS1
-
NAVY
TULSA
7
3
2nd 14:04 ESPNU
-
10PSU
17IOWA
0
3
1st 0:00 ABC
-
ARK
UK
10
0
2nd 14:57 SECN
-
7FLA
5LSU
0
0
1st 10:37 ESPN
-
15UTAH
OREGST
6
0
1st 10:05 PACN
-
ARMY
WKY
0
7
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPNU
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESPN2
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESPN+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESPN+
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESPN+
-
HAWAII
14BOISE
0
060 O/U
-12.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
WYO
SDGST
0
038 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
ARIZ
0
060 O/U
+5
Sat 11:00pm FS1