Frosh RB Hall leads Iowa State over West Virginia 38-14

  • Oct 12, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Freshman Breece Hall rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.

Hall scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and also had a 12-yard TD. He might have given the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) the dependable option at running back they'd been looking for ever since star David Montgomery departed.

''He certainly did a great job tonight and hopefully he can build on that,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''I expect that he would.''

Brock Purdy threw for one TD and ran for another for the Cyclones, who held the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall was hit hard while attempting a pass during the Mountaineers' first series. He did not return and was replaced by backup Jack Allison.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown said Kendall appeared to sustain a chest injury and will know more by early in the week.

''It's not an arm or shoulder injury,'' Brown said.

The Cyclones scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

''I'm not disappointed in our effort. I thought our guys were ready to play,'' Brown said. ''We just ran out of gas.''

Hall entered the game fifth on the team with 84 rushing yards on 18 carries. The 205-pound Hall is the third different running back to lead the Cyclones in rushing this season and the first to eclipse 100 yards. Purdy had 102 yards a week ago against TCU.

Johnnie Lang started Saturday's game and had four carries for 11 yards before giving way to Hall.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Hall's performance will help the Cyclones take the running load off of Purdy, who entered the game with the most carries on the team.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were limited to 190 yards of offense. Allison had one good series but couldn't generate enough offense to keep up with Purdy. Allison finished 18 of 24 for 140 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception.

TARGETING

The Mountaineers will be without cornerback Hakeem Bailey for most of next weekend's game after the senior was called for targeting for a hit on wide receiver Tarique Milton early in the third quarter.

EARLY CYCLONE STRUGGLES

Iowa State's offense had two three-and-outs all season entering the game but failed to get a first down on two of its first three series Saturday. On the second one, West Virginia's Tykee Smith caught a deflected pass from Purdy and went 19 yards for the opening touchdown.

CHANGE OF FORTUNE

West Virginia's Nicktroy Fortune broke up a second-quarter pass that would have forced an Iowa State punt near midfield. Instead, linebacker VanDarius Cowan was called for using his hands to the face on the play, giving the Cyclones a first down at the 34. Purdy later converted a fourth-down run and then scored on a 2-yard run to put Iowa State ahead 14-7.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to Texas Tech next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at No. 6 Oklahoma next Saturday.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 35 for 10 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 42 for 7 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 42
(14:34 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 45 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(13:58 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 46 for 1 yard (35-J.Chandler).
Sack
2 & 9 - IOWAST 46
(13:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 42 for -4 yards (33-Q.Qualls).
No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 42
(12:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 42
(12:10 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 54 yards from ISU 42 to the WVU 4 downed by 42-M.Spears.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 4
(12:06 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 13 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 13
(11:55 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 13 for no gain (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 13
(11:36 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 16 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 16
(11:02 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to WVU 26 for 10 yards (42-M.Spears).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26
(10:25 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to WVU 29 for 3 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 29
(10:03 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 34 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
Sack
3 & 2 - WVU 34
(9:23 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 26 for -8 yards FUMBLES (26-A.Johnson). 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 26 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 26
(8:45 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 26 to ISU 31 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(7:59 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 32 for 1 yard (11-N.Fortune).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 32
(7:52 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 40 for 8 yards (29-S.Mahone).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 40
(7:35 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 39 for -1 yard (4-J.Norwood).
Punt
4 & 2 - IOWAST 39
(7:02 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 39 to WVU 21 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21
(6:28 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 23
(6:22 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 19 for -4 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 19
(6:08 - 1st) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 29 for 10 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - WVU 29
(5:41 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 47 yards from WVU 29 to ISU 24 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Interception (4 plays, 69 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(4:55 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(4:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu.
Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(4:42 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 66-J.Knipfel False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 24. No Play.
Int
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19
(4:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Smith at ISU 19. 23-T.Smith runs 19 yards for a touchdown.

WVU Mountaineers
- Fumble (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:38 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:29 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the ISU 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(4:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 35
(4:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 47 for 12 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(4:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 35 for 18 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(3:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WVU 35
(3:32 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at WVU 26 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune). Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - WVU 45
(3:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at WVU 28 for 17 yards (11-N.Fortune).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 28
(3:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+10 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 28
(2:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to WVU 18 for 10 yards (23-T.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18
(2:19 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 15 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 15
(1:39 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to WVU 12 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 12
(1:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at WVU 1 for 11 yards (23-T.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WVU 1
(0:19 - 1st) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 31 for 27 yards (35-J.Hummel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(14:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(14:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for 11 yards (55-Z.Petersen33-B.Lewis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42
(14:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 50 for 8 yards (24-D.Miller).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 50
(14:22 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 47 for 3 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(14:03 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 42 for 5 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 42
(13:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ISU 38 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38
(13:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison to ISU 37 for 1 yard (92-J.Johnson95-T.Robertson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(12:52 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 83-B.Wheaton False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 42
(12:31 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to ISU 34 FUMBLES (23-M.Rose). 33-B.Lewis to ISU 34 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(12:19 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to WVU 45 for 21 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 45
(12:11 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 41 for 4 yards (15-K.Martin).
Sack
2 & 6 - WVU 41
(11:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at WVU 49 for -8 yards (46-R.Donahue).
Penalty
3 & 14 - WVU 49
(11:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton. Penalty on WVU 32-V.Cowan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 49. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(10:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 20 for 14 yards (24-H.Bailey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(10:10 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 8 yards (11-N.Fortune). Penalty on ISU 82-L.Akers Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - WVU 30
(9:44 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+11 YD
2 & 20 - WVU 30
(9:17 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 19 for 11 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 19
(9:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 7 yards (15-K.Martin).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 12
(8:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 10 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 10
(7:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 13 for -3 yards (34-S.Campbell).
Penalty
2 & 13 - WVU 13
(7:18 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on WVU 15-K.Martin Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WVU 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WVU 2
(6:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:36 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 24 for 16 yards (82-L.Akers).
Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(6:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison sacked at WVU 19 for -5 yards (23-M.Rose58-R.Lima).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 19
(6:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 26 for 7 yards (42-M.Spears).
+27 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 26
(5:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at ISU 47 for 27 yards (11-L.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47
(5:21 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 45 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 45
(4:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 40 for 5 yards (89-M.Leo).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 40
(4:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 36 for 4 yards (58-R.Lima).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(3:41 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to ISU 25 for 11 yards (4-A.Azunna).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(3:26 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 29 for -4 yards (92-J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 14 - IOWAST 29
(2:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
+15 YD
3 & 14 - IOWAST 29
(2:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at ISU 14 for 15 yards (2-D.Young).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14
(2:23 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 11 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel5-E.Uwazurike).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 11
(1:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ISU 3 for 8 yards (7-J.Bickham).
-6 YD
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3
(1:17 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 9 for -6 yards (7-J.Bickham).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 9
(0:45 - 2nd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 44 yards from WVU 35. 25-S.Croney to ISU 21 for no gain. Team penalty on WVU Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 21.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26
(0:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy kneels at ISU 25 for -1 yard.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 20 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for -1 yard (89-M.Leo).
-2 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 21 for -2 yards (89-M.Leo).
+14 YD
3 & 13 - IOWAST 21
(14:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 35 for 14 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(14:01 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison to WVU 36 for 1 yard (89-M.Leo).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 36
(13:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 35 for -1 yard (2-D.Young).
Sack
3 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(12:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison sacked at WVU 30 for -5 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 30
(12:32 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 38 yards from WVU 30 to the ISU 32 downed by 54-E.Sjostedt.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 32
(11:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 32
(11:46 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 41
(11:41 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44
(11:08 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 4 yards (56-D.Stills).
+28 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 48
(10:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to WVU 24 for 28 yards (24-H.Bailey4-J.Norwood).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 24
(10:09 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 24-H.Bailey Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at WVU 24. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(10:09 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:45 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 27 for 25 yards (29-R.Walling).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27
(9:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at WVU 37 for 10 yards (44-B.McMillen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(9:33 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 40 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 40
(9:04 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 42 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose92-J.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWAST 42
(8:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 42
(8:10 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 41 yards from WVU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17
(8:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 13 yards (29-S.Mahone4-J.Norwood).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30
(7:57 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 36
(7:44 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 36
(7:26 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 45 for 9 yards (4-J.Norwood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 45
(7:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 46 for 1 yard (17-E.Loe).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 46
(6:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 49 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 49
(6:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 49
(5:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from WVU 49 Downed at the WVU 6.

IOWAST Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 6
(5:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 10 for 4 yards (42-M.Spears11-L.White).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 10
(5:09 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 13 for 3 yards (33-B.Lewis23-M.Rose).
No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 13
(4:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 13
(4:04 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 62 yards from WVU 13 Downed at the ISU 25.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(4:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 45 for 20 yards (8-K.Raines).
Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 45
(3:47 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 38 for -7 yards (91-R.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - WVU 38
(3:22 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 43 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+12 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 43
(2:37 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 45 for 12 yards (20-T.Mayo).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 45
(2:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 43 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell32-V.Cowan).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 43
(1:20 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 44 for -1 yard (95-J.Jefferson).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 44
(0:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to WVU 35 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 55-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - WVU 30
(14:35 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 27 for 3 yards (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WVU 27
(14:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 27 for no gain (11-N.Fortune).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 27
(13:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 28 for -1 yard (35-J.Chandler).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - WVU 28
(13:11 - 4th) 90-B.Narveson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 22 yards (29-R.Walling9-W.McDonald).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(12:20 - 4th) 13-S.James to WVU 27 for 3 yards (7-J.Bickham).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 27
(12:14 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 30 for 3 yards (95-T.Robertson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWAST 30
(11:29 - 4th) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 30
(11:01 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 32 yards from WVU 30 to ISU 38 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

WVU Mountaineers
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(10:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to WVU 38 for 24 yards (4-J.Norwood11-N.Fortune).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(10:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 32 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 32
(10:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 32 for no gain (46-R.Donahue33-Q.Qualls).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 32
(9:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway pushed ob at WVU 25 for 7 yards (8-K.Raines).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(8:59 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 22 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 22
(8:25 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 13 for 9 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 13
(7:51 - 4th) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 13. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 18
(7:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:00 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 26 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 13-S.James.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(6:54 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 25 for no gain (44-B.McMillen).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(6:54 - 4th) 11-J.Allison complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 26 for 1 yard (26-A.Johnson).
Int
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26
(6:36 - 4th) 11-J.Allison incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons INTERCEPTED by 33-B.Lewis at WVU 49. 33-B.Lewis to WVU 26 for 23 yards (1-T.Simmons).

WVU Mountaineers
- Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26
(6:02 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 24 for 2 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 24
(5:51 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 23 for 1 yard (32-V.Cowan).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 23
(5:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 17 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood29-S.Mahone).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 17
(4:28 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 13 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13
(3:41 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 12 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 12
(3:03 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to WVU 1 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone4-J.Norwood).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WVU 1
(2:19 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:45 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:42 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 13-S.James.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(1:42 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to WVU 29 for 4 yards (19-K.King).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29
(1:42 - 4th) 34-L.Dorr to WVU 30 FUMBLES (24-D.Miller). 21-J.Grant to WVU 34 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(1:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at WVU 35 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 35
(1:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at WVU 36 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 1:45
28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
26
yds
04:17
pos
37
14
Point After TD 6:54
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 7:00
15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:56
pos
30
14
Field Goal 13:11
90-B.Narveson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
03:21
pos
24
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:39
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 9:45
28-B.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:09
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:35
11-J.Allison complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
76
yds
05:57
pos
14
13
Point After TD 6:32
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:36
15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
66
yds
05:43
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:55
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 15:00
28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:10
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:38
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Smith at ISU 19. 23-T.Smith runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
00:17
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 12
Rushing 10 6
Passing 13 6
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 353 182
Total Plays 73 53
Avg Gain 4.8 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 143 41
Rush Attempts 43 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 1.5
Net Yards Passing 210 141
Comp. - Att. 19-30 19-25
Yards Per Pass 7.0 5.6
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-53
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-45.7 6-43.8
Return Yards 23 129
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 5-110
Int. - Returns 1-23 1-19
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa State 4-2 01471738
West Virginia 3-3 770014
WVU 10, O/U 55
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 210 PASS YDS 141
143 RUSH YDS 41
353 TOTAL YDS 182
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 229 1 1 131.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 229 1 1 131.8
B. Purdy 19/30 229 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 132 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 132 3
B. Hall 26 132 3 18
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
R. Mitchell 4 18 0 11
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
J. Lang 4 11 0 8
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -15 1
B. Purdy 6 -15 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 0
L. Pettway 8 81 0 20
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
C. Kolar 3 45 0 24
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
T. Milton 2 38 0 28
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Soehner 1 21 0 21
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
J. Scates 1 18 1 18
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Shaw Jr. 1 17 0 17
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Hall 1 5 0 5
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Allen 1 3 0 3
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Lang 1 1 0 1
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
M. Rose 8-2 0.5 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 4-0 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Z. Petersen 4-0 1.0 0
J. Bickham 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bickham 3-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson 3-0 1.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
B. Lewis 2-1 0.0 1
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Miller 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
B. McMillen III 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. McMillen III 2-0 0.0 0
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Young 2-0 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Azunna 1-0 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. White 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. Lima 1-1 0.5 0
T. Robertson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Robertson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-1 0.0 0
K. King 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. King 1-0 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
O. Vance 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
B. Narveson 1/1 45 0/0 3
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Assalley 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 2
J. Rivera 3 45.7 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
A. Kendall 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
L. Brown 10 26 0 11
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Dorr 2 9 0 5
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
K. McKoy 8 6 0 5
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
A. Kendall 3 5 0 10
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
S. James 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 1
T. Simmons 5 75 1 27
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
S. James 5 30 0 10
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
M. O'Laughlin 3 16 0 8
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Jennings 1 11 0 11
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Brown 1 8 0 8
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
K. McKoy 2 8 0 9
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
W. Wright 2 1 0 1
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wheaton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Norwood 8-3 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Fortune 7-1 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Mahone 6-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 5-0 0.0 1
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler 5-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 4-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 4-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Donahue 2-0 1.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Raines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Raines 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Qualls 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
Q. Qualls 1-1 1.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
V. Cowan 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Cowan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Mayo 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mayo 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jefferson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
E. Staley 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 1
J. Growden 6 43.8 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 25 0
S. James 3 22.3 25 0
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 27 0
A. Sinkfield 2 21.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 2:50 6 17 Punt
7:59 IOWAST 31 0:57 3 8 Punt
4:55 IOWAST 24 0:17 4 69 INT
4:29 IOWAST 35 4:10 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 IOWAST 34 5:43 13 66 TD
0:28 IOWAST 26 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 IOWAST 32 2:09 7 80 TD
8:04 IOWAST 17 2:38 7 34 Punt
4:01 IOWAST 25 3:21 11 52 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 IOWAST 38 3:56 8 57 TD
6:02 WVU 26 4:17 7 26 TD
1:20 WVU 34 0:09 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 WVU 4 3:21 7 22 Punt
6:28 WVU 21 0:47 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 WVU 31 2:24 9 30 Fumble
6:32 WVU 24 5:57 14 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 WVU 24 0:00 6 6 Punt
9:39 WVU 27 1:29 4 15 Punt
5:19 WVU 6 1:15 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 WVU 24 1:24 3 6 Punt
6:54 WVU 25 0:18 3 49 INT
1:42 WVU 25 0:00 2 9 Fumble
