Mukuamu's 3 picks help SC shock No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in 2OT
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Jake Fromm knew better than to blame Georgia's first loss on Rodrigo Blankenship's missed 42-yard field goal that ended the game.
It was four turnovers - on the usually rock-solid Fromm's three interceptions and lost fumble - that put a big dent in the Bulldogs' championship hopes.
Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina took advantage of the turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday.
''Not as clean as I want it to be,'' Fromm said. ''There were definitely some turnovers and some incompletions. We should have played more clean. That's part of it and you wish we had just executed better on offense.''
Parker White's 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Blankenship was wide left from 42 yards. Blankenship's second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.
The rowdy celebration continued in the locker room.
White missed a 33-yard attempt in the first overtime.
''I had confidence that I was going to get to go out there and have a chance to win the game for us in the next overtime,'' he said.
It was a humbling loss for Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), which suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes. The Bulldogs were favored by 24 1/2 points.
One of Mukuamu's picks came on a pass Fromm was trying to throw out of bounds. Another, on the second play of overtime, bounced off the hands of wide receiver Tyler Simmons. White's miss from 33 yards kept the game alive.
''You can't beat anybody when you have a 4-0 turnover margin,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''We didn't force any on defense. We didn't cause any problems on defense and we didn't take care of the ball.''
South Carolina led 17-10 before Fromm led Georgia on a tying 96-yard touchdown drive capped by his 6-yard scoring pass to Demetris Robertson with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
White, who made a 49-yard field goal in the first half, missed a 57-yarder with 40 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs one final possession in regulation.
Fromm moved the Bulldogs to the South Carolina 38, in possible position for Blankenship to attempt a game-winning field goal. An illegal shift penalty pushed Georgia back five yards, ending the field-goal possibility as regulation ended.
South Carolina (3-3, 2-2) got its first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 18 Tennessee in 2016. It was an important signature win for coach Will Muschamp over his alma mater.
''That was a great college football game, and you hate for anyone to lose in that situation, especially the way it happened,'' Muschamp said, referring to Blankenship's final miss. ''My heart goes out to him in losing in that fashion.''
The Gamecocks won despite losing quarterback Ryan Hilinski to an apparent knee injury.
Hilinski completed 15 of 20 passes for 116 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards, before leaving the game after a late hit in the third quarter. Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was penalized for roughing the passer.
Fromm threw no interceptions on 111 passes through five games. His first giveaway of the season in the second quarter was costly.
Pressure from the South Carolina defense forced Fromm to attempt a pass off his back foot. The floater from Fromm in the direction of George Pickens was intercepted by Mukuamu, whose 53-yard return gave the Gamecocks the lead.
D'Andre Swift, who ran for 113 yards, had a 1-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.
INJURY REPORT
South Carolina: There was no immediate report on the severity of Hilinski's injury. He pounded the grass for several minutes until being helped off the field. He watched the remainder of the game on the South Carolina bench, wearing a temporary cast that covered most of his leg. ... LT Sadarius Hutcherson was helped off the field early in the fourth.
Georgia: Defensive back Mark Webb left the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. ... WR Lawrence Cager appeared to aggravate a left shoulder injury when making a third-down catch in the second quarter. Cager returned to make another catch but left the game for good with injured ribs.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks gave up 468 total yards but showed surprising strength to contain Georgia's SEC-leading rushing attack. The Bulldogs averaged 250 yards rushing before being held to 173. The Gamecocks remained poised after Joyner replaced Hilinski.
Georgia: The Bulldogs expected to have a commanding advantage on each line, but they could not wear down South Carolina's defense as they had against previous opponents. Instead, attempts by Swift and other backs to run at the heart of the Gamecocks' defense had less success during the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia, tied with Ohio State at No. 3, is headed for a fall in the next Top 25.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks face their second straight top-10 team when they return home to play No. 7 Florida next week. South Carolina has won five of the last nine in the series.
Georgia: The Bulldogs will play another home game against an SEC East rival when Kentucky visits on Saturday.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 29 for 4 yards (95-K.Smith3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 29(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 37 for 8 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(14:28 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons runs ob at SC 49 for 14 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:58 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to SC 42 for 7 yards (44-S.Greene24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 42(13:25 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to SC 37 for 5 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(12:48 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to SC 35 for 2 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 35(12:18 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to SC 32 for 3 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - UGA 32(11:41 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm sacked at SC 33 for -1 yard (52-K.Enagbare).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 33(11:03 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:15 - 1st) 13-S.Smith to SC 26 for 1 yard (30-T.Crowder13-A.Ojulari).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 26(10:15 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SC 26(9:55 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 31 for 5 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 31(9:50 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 58 yards from SC 31 to UGA 11 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 11(9:13 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson pushed ob at UGA 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 15(9:05 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 20 for 5 yards (10-R.Roderick24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 20(8:35 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 22 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw15-A.Sterling).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(8:05 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 7 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 29(7:32 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for -2 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 27(6:53 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 27(6:15 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 66 yards from UGA 27 Downed at the SC 7.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 7(6:09 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 13 for 6 yards (94-M.Barnett13-A.Ojulari).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 13(5:57 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 15 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SC 15(5:34 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse. Penalty on UGA 20-J.Reed Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SC 15. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(5:11 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 28 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 28(5:05 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - SC 28(4:25 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 43 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(4:19 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 45 for 2 yards (94-M.Barnett30-T.Crowder).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 45(3:46 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 48 for 3 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 48(3:24 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 41 for 11 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(3:00 - 1st) Penalty on SC 84-K.Markway False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 41. No Play.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 15 - SC 46(2:18 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:58 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 37 for 12 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(1:58 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 37(1:30 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 42 for 5 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 42(1:24 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to SC 48 for 10 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(0:43 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 37 for 11 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:12 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to SC 29 for 8 yards (6-T.Brunson). Penalty on SC 6-T.Brunson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at SC 29.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to SC 4 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - UGA 4(14:40 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to SC 1 for 3 yards (10-R.Roderick53-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 1(14:03 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:38 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(13:35 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 31 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder32-M.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 31(13:35 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 33 for 2 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 33(13:08 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 40 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(12:38 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 49 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice14-D.Daniel).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 49(12:05 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 50 for 1 yard (51-D.Marshall).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(11:42 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 47 for 3 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 47(11:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to UGA 46 for 1 yard (17-N.Dean).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 46(11:04 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to UGA 41 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SC 41(10:37 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 76-J.Rhodes False start 4 yards enforced at UGA 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 45(10:15 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 33 yards from UGA 45 to UGA 12 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Downs (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(10:00 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 24 for 12 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(9:52 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 28 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones30-D.Staley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 28(9:18 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 35 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones30-D.Staley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(8:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.White.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(8:25 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 40 for 5 yards (95-K.Smith).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 40(8:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to SC 42 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(7:43 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 42(7:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to SC 44 for -2 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - UGA 44(7:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to SC 38 for 6 yards (15-A.Sterling8-D.Wonnum).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - UGA 38(6:20 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(5:37 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 38 for no gain (30-T.Crowder13-A.Ojulari).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 38(5:31 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins to SC 49 for 11 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(5:10 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 38 for 13 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(4:44 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 35 for 3 yards (30-T.Crowder32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 35(4:18 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 35(3:56 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to UGA 32 for 3 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SC 32(3:50 - 2nd) 43-P.White 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(3:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 30 for 5 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 30(3:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 31 for 1 yard (3-J.Kinlaw53-E.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 31(2:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 41 for 10 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(1:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 47 for 6 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
Int
|
2 & 4 - UGA 47(1:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-I.Mukuamu at SC 47. 24-I.Mukuamu runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for 14 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(1:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Swift.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 39(0:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 39(0:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to SC 49 for 12 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(0:31 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 45 for -6 yards (3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 16 - SC 45(0:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 36 for 19 yards (6-T.Brunson24-I.Mukuamu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(0:20 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm spikes the ball at SC 36 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 36(0:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
No Good
|
3 & 10 - SC 36(0:10 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 53 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 8-D.Wonnum.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 42 for 17 yards (84-W.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 47 for 5 yards (94-M.Barnett30-T.Crowder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 47(14:34 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 47(14:07 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 47(14:04 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 43 yards from SC 47 to UGA 10 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (11 plays, 21 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 10(13:58 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 12 for 2 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 12(13:50 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 14 for 2 yards (79-D.Wonnum).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SC 14(13:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on SC 29-J.Ibe Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 14. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(12:33 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 37 for 13 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(12:27 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 38 for 1 yard (90-R.Sandidge).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 38(11:57 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 41 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 41(11:18 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SC 41(10:41 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 59 yards from UGA 41 to SC End Zone. touchback.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(10:33 - 3rd) Penalty on SC 84-K.Markway False start 5 yards enforced at SC 20. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 15(10:24 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 10 for -5 yards (20-J.Reed30-T.Crowder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - UGA 10(10:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 12 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - UGA 12(9:50 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 16 for 4 yards (92-J.Young14-D.Daniel). Penalty on UGA 19-A.Anderson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SC 16.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(9:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 31 for no gain (32-M.Rice72-N.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 31(8:58 - 3rd) Penalty on SC 50-S.Hutcherson False start 5 yards enforced at SC 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UGA 26(8:27 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - UGA 26(8:12 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 43 for 17 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(8:07 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 44 for 1 yard (20-J.Reed32-M.Rice).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 44(7:38 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to UGA 49 for 7 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UGA 49(7:16 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 49(6:42 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 49 yards from UGA 49 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(6:38 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 7 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SC 27(6:29 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for no gain (90-R.Sandidge).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 27(5:48 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 33 for 6 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 33(5:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 29 for -4 yards (8-D.Wonnum95-K.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - SC 29(4:42 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for 6 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 35(3:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Swift. Penalty on UGA 71-A.Thomas Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 35(3:13 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 48 yards from UGA 35 Downed at the SC 17.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Fumble (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(3:05 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle pushed ob at SC 22 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 22(2:54 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 22 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 22(2:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner scrambles to SC 26 for 4 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UGA 26(2:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 51 yards from SC 26 to UGA 23 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(1:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 44 for 33 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 44(1:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to SC 36 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson59-A.DeLoach).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 36(0:57 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to SC 31 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson1-J.Horn). Penalty on UGA 74-B.Cleveland Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 31.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 41(0:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to SC 30 for 11 yards (24-I.Mukuamu7-J.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(0:04 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm to SC 29 FUMBLES. 6-T.Brunson to SC 29 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (9 plays, 16 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to SC 32 for 3 yards (94-M.Barnett).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 32(14:56 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner scrambles to SC 42 for 10 yards (27-E.Stokes84-W.Grant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(14:32 - 4th) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 44 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UGA 44(14:11 - 4th) Team penalty on SC False start 5 yards enforced at SC 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UGA 39(13:55 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UGA 39(13:37 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UGA 39(13:31 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 42 yards from SC 39 to UGA 19 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 19(13:25 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 24 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson53-E.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 24(13:17 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 26 for 2 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SC 26(12:39 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Pass interference 4 yards enforced at UGA 26. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(11:58 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones8-D.Wonnum).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 35(11:53 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 34 for -1 yard (53-E.Jones95-K.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 34(11:11 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to UGA 49 for 15 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(10:25 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 49(10:09 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to SC 44 for 7 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - SC 44(10:05 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers INTERCEPTED by 24-I.Mukuamu at SC 35. 24-I.Mukuamu to SC 35 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (15 plays, 102 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(9:30 - 4th) Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare False start 5 yards enforced at SC 35. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 30(9:25 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 41 for 11 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 41(9:25 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to SC 44 for 3 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 44(9:00 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 49 for 5 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(8:30 - 4th) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 48 for 3 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 48(7:56 - 4th) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 46 for 2 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 46(7:15 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 46(6:40 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 42 yards from UGA 46 Downed at the UGA 4.
SC
Gamecocks
- Missed FG (6 plays, 35 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 4(6:37 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 4(6:26 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 13 for 9 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SC 13(6:19 - 4th) Penalty on SC 3-J.Kinlaw Offside 6 yards enforced at UGA 13. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(5:46 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm scrambles runs ob at UGA 26 for 8 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 26(5:33 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 42 for 16 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(4:52 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 46 for 12 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(4:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to SC 43 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare10-R.Roderick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 43(4:28 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 43(3:51 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson runs ob at SC 26 for 17 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(3:44 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at SC 15 for 11 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 15(3:30 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 15(2:54 - 4th) 3-Z.White to SC 11 for 4 yards (95-K.Smith15-A.Sterling).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 11(2:46 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - SC 11(2:06 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf. Penalty on SC 7-J.Robinson Holding 5 yards enforced at SC 11. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - SC 6(1:59 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:48 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse pushed ob at SC 38 for 13 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(1:48 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 38(1:43 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins. Penalty on UGA 14-D.Daniel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(1:39 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 49 for -2 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - UGA 49(1:33 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner scrambles to UGA 43 for 6 yards (4-N.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 43(1:24 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner scrambles to UGA 40 for 3 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - UGA 40(1:05 - 4th) 43-P.White 57 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:45 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Swift.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(0:40 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 48 for 8 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 48(0:34 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm scrambles runs ob at SC 43 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(0:28 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to SC 38 for 5 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 38(0:20 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UGA 38(0:13 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons. Team penalty on UGA Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 43(0:08 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (8 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25( - 5) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 22 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 22( - 5) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 17 for 5 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 17( - 5) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 16 for 1 yard (10-M.Herring).
|
No Good
|
4 & 1 - SC 16( - 5) 43-P.White 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- End of Game (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25( - 5) 89-B.Edwards to UGA 18 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 18( - 6) 7-D.Joyner scrambles pushed ob at UGA 16 for 2 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UGA 16( - 6) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 16 for no gain (52-T.Clark).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - UGA 16( - 6) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 8 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice30-T.Crowder).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - UGA 8( - 6) 4-T.Feaster to UGA 6 for 2 yards (94-M.Barnett52-T.Clark).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UGA 6( - 6) 4-T.Feaster to UGA 7 for -1 yard (20-J.Reed). Penalty on UGA 76-M.Carter Offside 3 yards enforced at UGA 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 3( - 6) 5-R.Dowdle pushed ob at UGA 2 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 2( - 6) 5-R.Dowdle to UGA 6 for -4 yards (52-T.Clark).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 6( - 6) 43-P.White 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25( - 6) 7-D.Swift to SC 25 for no gain (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25( - 6) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25( - 6) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - UGA 25( - 6) 98-R.Blankenship 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|7
|18
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|297
|459
|Total Plays
|68
|95
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|173
|Rush Attempts
|36
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|28-52
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-68
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.4
|3-57.7
|Return Yards
|53
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-53
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|297
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|15/20
|116
|1
|0
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|6/12
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|21
|79
|0
|17
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|6
|28
|0
|10
|
T. Feaster 4 RB
|T. Feaster
|7
|27
|0
|17
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|6
|78
|1
|46
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|5
|14
|0
|11
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|8-3
|0.0
|3
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ibe 29 DB
|J. Ibe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
|DJ. Wonnum
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
Dy. Wonnum 79 OL
|Dy. Wonnum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeLoach 59 LB
|A. DeLoach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|2/4
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|7
|45.4
|5
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|28/51
|295
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|23
|113
|1
|14
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|12
|44
|0
|12
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|6
|6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|7
|98
|0
|33
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|5
|51
|1
|17
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 92 DE
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 72 DL
|N. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/3
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|3
|57.7
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
