|
|
|MIAOH
|WMICH
Western Michigan wins 7th straight over Miami (OH), 38-16
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jon Wassink threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Keith Mixon Jr. and LeVante Bellamy ran for two fourth-quarter scores as Western Michigan beat Miami of Ohio for the seventh straight time, 38-16 in a Mid-America Conference battle Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos now have won every meeting with the RedHawks since 2006.
Sam Sloman put Miami in front in the first quarter, converting field goals from 51- and 49-yards out, but with the RedHawks driving, Western Michigan's Drake Spears jumped a pass route in the Miami backfield and raced 74 yards untouched for the touchdown to put Western Michigan (4-3, 2-1) in front, 7-6 in the second quarter.
Wassink hit Mixon with scoring passes of 46- and 37-yards in the second quarter and the Broncos led 21-6 at intermission.
Sloman converted from 27-yards out and Jaylon Bester capped a 59-yard drive with a 3-yard run to pull Miami within a touchdown, 21-16 to start the fourth quarter, but Bellamy put the game away by sandwiching runs o f17- and 47-yards around a Thiago Kapps 24-yard field goal.
Bellamy finished with 22 carries for 135 yards and Mixon had three catches for 84.
Brett Gabbert, younger brother of Tampa Bay quarterback Blaine Gabbert and the first true freshman to start the season as the RedHawks quarterback in school history, finished completing 26 of 45 for 260 yards for Miami, but also threw three interceptions.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for -3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - WMICH 22(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 29 for 7 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 29(14:22 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 32 for 3 yards (25-D.McCullough).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 32(13:48 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 37 yards from WMC 32 to MOH 31 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(13:14 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to MOH 36 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 36(13:08 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 36(12:35 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to MOH 45 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Offside declined.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(12:31 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to WMC 40 for 15 yards (55-B.Fiske2-J.Tranquill).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(12:12 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to WMC 35 for 5 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 35(11:48 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to WMC 33 for 2 yards (34-A.Grace20-D.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 33(11:22 - 1st) 31-M.Thomas to WMC 33 for no gain (20-D.Spears).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 33(11:03 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:17 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:17 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bellamy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:13 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 22-D.Tucker. 22-D.Tucker to WMC 25 for no gain (49-B.Baratti).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:10 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 25 yards from WMC 25 to the MOH 50 downed by 25-K.Ali.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(9:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-C.Blakely. 8-C.Blakely to WMC 41 for 9 yards (34-A.Grace23-T.Hayward).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 41(9:20 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-C.Blakely. 8-C.Blakely to WMC 35 for 6 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(8:53 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 35(8:30 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to WMC 31 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward93-W.McCabe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 31(8:20 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 31(7:58 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Downs (19 plays, 44 yards, 7:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:48 - 1st) Team penalty on WMC Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at WMC 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(7:48 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 14 for 1 yard (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 14(7:48 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for 8 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 22(7:16 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 27 for 5 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(6:42 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 30 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 30(6:10 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 34 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 34(5:39 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 38 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:57 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for -2 yards (90-D.Lemon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 36(4:27 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 36(3:48 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Weatherford at MOH 47. 21-S.Weatherford to WMC 17 for 36 yards (59-L.Juriga). Penalty on MOH 2-C.Singleton Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WMC 36. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(3:44 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 47 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 47(3:27 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to MOH 49 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 49(2:53 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to MOH 42 for 7 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(2:08 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to MOH 36 for 6 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 36(1:32 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to MOH 27 for 9 yards (21-S.Weatherford35-R.McWood).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(0:58 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 19 for 8 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 19(0:22 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 24 for -5 yards (90-D.Lemon58-D.Costin).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 24(15:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to MOH 19 for 5 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 19(14:18 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (8 plays, 69 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(13:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to WMC 35 for 46 yards (21-S.Claiborne). Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(13:32 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at WMC 37 for -2 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 37(13:19 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to WMC 35 for 2 yards (33-T.Collins20-D.Spears).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 35(12:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer to WMC 20 for 15 yards (21-S.Claiborne2-J.Tranquill).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(12:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to WMC 16 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 16(11:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 16(11:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to WMC 12 for 4 yards (3-A.Curtis2-J.Tranquill).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 12(11:09 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to WMC 12 for no gain (34-A.Grace).
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(10:42 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 16 for 4 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 16(10:37 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 16(10:04 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WMICH 16(9:57 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 42 yards from WMC 16. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 43 for 1 yard (22-D.Tucker).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Interception (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(9:52 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 44 for 1 yard (33-T.Collins).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 44(9:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to WMC 41 for 15 yards (25-K.Ali5-A.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(8:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MOH 21-S.Weatherford False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 46(8:49 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock to WMC 39 for 7 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 39(8:23 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to WMC 30 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward20-D.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(7:55 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Shelton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 30(7:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to WMC 25 for 5 yards (93-W.McCabe).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 25(7:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Spears at WMC 26. 20-D.Spears runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (3 plays, 56 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(6:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(6:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(6:33 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 31 for 6 yards (20-D.Spears34-A.Grace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 31(6:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 31(6:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 40 yards from MOH 31 Downed at the WMC 29. Penalty on MOH 18-C.Boswell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at WMC 29.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Missed FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(6:02 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs ob at MOH 42 for 14 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(5:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 46 for -4 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIAOH 46(5:18 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(4:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock to MOH 30 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 30(4:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 44 for 14 yards (2-J.Tranquill21-S.Claiborne).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(4:04 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to MOH 49 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 49(3:38 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-C.Blakely. 8-C.Blakely to WMC 35 for 16 yards (34-A.Grace3-A.Curtis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(3:03 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(2:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to WMC 34 for 1 yard (2-J.Tranquill4-P.Lupro).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 34(2:38 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to WMC 29 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 29(2:31 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(2:22 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 7 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 36(2:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 40 for 4 yards (14-Z.Raymond49-B.Baratti).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(1:54 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore. Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WMC 40. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(1:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink sacked at MOH 47 for -2 yards (91-A.Sharp58-D.Costin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 47(1:45 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 47(1:36 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Weatherford at MOH 23. 21-S.Weatherford to MOH 46 for 23 yards (22-D.Tucker). Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 47. No Play.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(1:32 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on WMC Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 25.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(1:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to MOH 40 for 10 yards (20-D.Spears2-J.Tranquill).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(1:06 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to WMC 48 for 12 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(0:52 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to WMC 45 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 45(0:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 45(0:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 45(0:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 43 yards from WMC 45 to the WMC 2 downed by 32-B.LaBrie.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 49 yards from WMC 35. 83-J.Walker to MOH 28 for 12 yards (35-J.Moertl9-N.Clayton). Penalty on MOH 21-S.Weatherford Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MOH 28.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 17 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 17(14:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 17(14:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 25 for 8 yards (34-A.Grace6-A.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 25(14:14 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 56 yards from MOH 25 Downed at the WMC 19.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(13:39 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 21 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 21(13:28 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for 1 yard (49-B.Baratti90-D.Lemon).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 22(12:57 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 17 for -5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 17(12:16 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 29 yards from WMC 17 to the WMC 46 downed by 22-D.Tucker.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(11:39 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 46(11:30 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to WMC 39 for 7 yards (33-T.Collins98-K.Guillory).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 39(11:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to WMC 24 for 15 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(10:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely. Penalty on WMC 3-A.Curtis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WMC 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - WMICH 9(10:28 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to WMC 6 for 3 yards (9-N.Clayton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 6(10:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to WMC 6 for no gain (6-A.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 6(9:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to WMC 4 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 4(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 19-J.Maye False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 4. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WMICH 9(8:21 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for -3 yards (92-A.Ertl58-D.Costin).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAOH 22(8:06 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 51-J.Asbury. 51-J.Asbury to WMC 17 for -5 yards (92-A.Ertl).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MIAOH 17(7:31 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MIAOH 17(6:49 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 37 yards from WMC 17 to MOH 46 fair catch by 83-J.Walker. Penalty on MOH 13-J.Sorenson Holding declined. Penalty on MOH 18-C.Boswell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOH 46.
WMICH
Broncos
- Interception (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(6:44 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles pushed ob at MOH 41 for 10 yards (9-N.Clayton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(6:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 45 for 4 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 45(6:14 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 45(5:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 38 for -7 yards (9-N.Clayton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WMICH 37(5:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 43 yards from MOH 37 out of bounds at the WMC 20.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(5:07 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles pushed ob at MOH 50 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro93-W.McCabe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 50(5:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to WMC 48 for 2 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 48(4:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to MOH 48 for -4 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 48(3:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 47 yards from MOH 48. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 12 for 7 yards (27-K.Burse).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(3:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 13 for 1 yard (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 13(2:58 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 15 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 15(2:23 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 15 for no gain (14-Z.Raymond).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIAOH 15(1:40 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 44 yards from WMC 15 to the MOH 41 downed by 19-C.Cooper.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(0:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to MOH 42 for 1 yard (5-A.Carter90-K.Aguirre).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 42(0:44 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 37 for -5 yards (90-K.Aguirre33-T.Collins).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - WMICH 37(0:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 37 for no gain. Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MOH 37. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at WMC 49 for -1 yard (58-A.Balabani8-R.Holley).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 49(14:42 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to WMC 3 for 46 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WMICH 3(14:16 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:53 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 54 yards from MOH 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 28 for 17 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(13:46 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 32 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba17-M.Reid).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 32(13:40 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 43 for 11 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(13:12 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 44 for 1 yard (17-M.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 44(12:28 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 44(11:56 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 33 for -11 yards. Penalty on WMC 16-J.Wassink Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WMC 33. (47-L.Phelps49-B.Baratti).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAOH 33(11:50 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 41 yards from WMC 33 to MOH 26 fair catch by 83-J.Walker.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(11:45 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to MOH 35 for 9 yards (20-D.Spears). Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside declined.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 35(11:36 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 44 for 9 yards (2-J.Tranquill55-B.Fiske).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(11:25 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 43 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 43(11:06 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 48 for 5 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 48(10:54 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WMICH 48(10:14 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 52 yards from MOH 48 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Interception (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(10:08 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for 2 yards (21-S.Weatherford17-M.Reid).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22(9:59 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 30 for 8 yards (17-M.Reid21-S.Weatherford).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(9:25 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 35 for 35 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(8:55 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 33 for 2 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 33(8:44 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to MOH 17 for 16 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17(7:57 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:28 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 83-J.Walker to MOH 15 for 15 yards (35-J.Moertl). Penalty on WMC 35-J.Moertl Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 70 yards from WMC 30 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:22 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:15 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MOH 30 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 30(7:10 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-P.Lupro at MOH 37. 4-P.Lupro to MOH 13 for 24 yards (5-B.Gabbert).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (9 plays, 22 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13(6:55 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 11 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti34-I.Hampton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 11(6:30 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to MOH 10 for 1 yard (35-R.McWood).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 10(5:45 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to MOH 7 for 3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 7(5:01 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(4:13 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to MOH 33 for 8 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 33(4:13 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 33(3:54 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for 2 yards (34-A.Grace58-A.Balabani).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(3:48 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to MOH 39 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 39(3:32 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely. Penalty on WMC 3-A.Curtis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MOH 39. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(3:12 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to WMC 40 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 40(3:03 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 40(2:42 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to WMC 40 for no gain (4-P.Lupro).
|
Sack
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 40(2:38 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at WMC 47 for -7 yards (1-A.Fayad).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Interception (1 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(2:14 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 48 for 1 yard (92-A.Ertl).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 48(2:09 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to MOH 47 for 5 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+47 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 47(2:04 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:59 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|346
|304
|Total Plays
|80
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|173
|Rush Attempts
|34
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|241
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-83
|7-67
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.7
|7-36.4
|Return Yards
|13
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-103
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|304
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|26/45
|260
|0
|3
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|11
|45
|1
|14
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|14
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|5
|76
|0
|46
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|3
|67
|0
|46
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|5
|30
|0
|9
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 92 DL
|A. Ertl
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 25 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hampton 34 DL
|I. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|3/4
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|6
|46.7
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|15/25
|137
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|22
|135
|2
|47
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|7
|11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|3
|84
|2
|0
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Asbury 51 G
|J. Asbury
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tranquill 2 S
|J. Tranquill
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Clayton 9 LB
|N. Clayton
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DT
|W. McCabe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ali 25 CB
|K. Ali
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DE
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|7
|36.4
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|1
|17.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
