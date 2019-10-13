|
|PSU
|IOWA
No. 10 Penn State holds off No. 17 Iowa 17-12
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) On the road against one of the best defenses in America, 10th-ranked Penn State won the turnover battle and converted on third downs to survive yet another tough trip to Iowa.
Noah Cain ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:17 left and Penn State held off the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes 17-12 on Saturday night, its first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Cain finished with 102 yards for the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak over the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) to six games.
''This is a team. You're going to have to earn it,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes. ''The defense has been great all year. We leaned on them heavily.''
A matchup between two of the nation's top defenses turned when Iowa's Nate Stanley threw an interception near midfield with 9:22 remaining. Penn State drove 35 yards on a gassed Iowa defense, and the last of three straight runs by Cain made it 17-6.
The Nittany Lions gained just 294 yards. But they were 10 of 19 on third downs against a defense ranked fourth in scoring defense entering play, and they scored 10 points off of two Iowa miscues.
''We grinded it out,'' Franklin said.
Iowa pulled within 17-12 when Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 33-yard TD pass with 2:31 to go. The Hawkeyes' two-point try failed though, and Cain converted a crucial third down that ensured that Iowa never saw the ball again.
The Hawkeyes have dropped back-to-back games by just 12 points after its first 4-0 start since 2015.
''We're doing the right things. We've just got to do a little better,'' Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said.
Up 7-6 late in the third quarter, Penn State recovered a fumble at Iowa's 16 and Sean Clifford connected on an apparent touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth that was overturned on review. Iowa then held the Nittany Lions at the 1-foot line, and two straight holding calls forced them to settle for a 33-yard field goal.
KJ Hamler caught seven passes, including an acrobatic 22-yarder for a TD, for Penn State.
Stanley threw for 286 yards, but the Hawkeyes ran for just 70 yards on 30 attempts.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions survived their toughest road challenge outside of a trip to Ohio State on Nov. 23. Penn State was on the road against a talented team with a jacked-up crowd, and yet the Nittany Lions were the ones making the plays that made the difference.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes nearly went back-to-back games without a touchdown. Granted, Michigan and Penn State are really good on defense. But Iowa can't continue to lean on its own defense to keep it in games. At 1-2 in the league and with Wisconsin looking like one of the best teams in America, the Big Ten West doesn't look so winnable anymore. ''We've just ended up shooting ourselves in the foot,'' Stanley said.
PIVOTAL MOMENT
Penn State was facing a third-and-10 at Iowa's 35 after Stanley's interception. But Clifford broke right on an option, kept it, burst through a hole and gained 11 yards to extend what proved to be the game's winning drive. ''He didn't necessarily play his best game. But he was gutsy,'' Franklin said. ''That was a big-time play.''
THE NUMBERS
Clifford was 12 of 24 for 117 yards, snapping his streak of five straight games with at least 200 yards passing. ... Freshman Tyler Goodson led Iowa with 35 yards rushing, though he lost a fumble that won't help his chances of winning the starting job. Starter Mekhi Sargent had just 18 yards on nine tries. ... Penn State punter Blake Gillikin placed five of his seven kicks inside Iowa's 20-yard line. ... Iowa, which at one point this season went three games without a turnover, fumbled three times and lost one. ... Penn State has 52 points off of turnovers through six games.
HE SAID IT
''I've got confidence in our football team,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''We didn't play good enough this week or last against two really good football teams. I think we have a good team.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Penn State might move up a few spots. Iowa might struggle to hang onto its spot in the Top 25 after back-to-back losses.
UP NEXT
Penn State hosts Michigan on Oct. 19.
Iowa hosts Purdue next Saturday.
---
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 26 for 1 yard (11-M.Parsons).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 26(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 30 for 4 yards (6-C.Brown55-A.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 30(14:24 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 30(13:46 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 11 yards from IOW 30 out of bounds at the IOW 41.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(13:40 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 41(13:33 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IOW 46 for -5 yards (95-C.Lattimore91-B.Reiff).
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - PSU 46(13:29 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IOW 49 for -3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - PSU 49(12:48 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 32 yards from IOW 49 to the IOW 17 downed by 36-M.Self.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (10 plays, 28 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(12:07 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 19 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons54-R.Windsor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 19(11:57 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at IOW 23 for 4 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 23(11:23 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 29 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(10:58 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 30 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 30(10:43 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 38 for 8 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 38(10:08 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 38 for no gain (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 38(9:55 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 40 for 2 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:38 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:33 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 45 for 5 yards (6-C.Brown38-L.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 45(9:27 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 45(8:43 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 35 yards from IOW 45 to PSU 20 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(8:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 20(8:31 - 1st) 3-R.Slade to PSU 21 for 1 yard (94-A.Epenesa34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PSU 21(8:25 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 21(7:52 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 46 yards from PSU 21 to IOW 33 fair catch by 89-N.Ragaini.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:48 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 41 for 8 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 41(7:40 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at IOW 50 for 9 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(7:08 - 1st) 28-T.Young pushed ob at PSU 49 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 49(6:56 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 32 for 17 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(6:30 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 30 for 2 yards (53-F.Hansard55-A.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 30(6:20 - 1st) 28-T.Young to PSU 30 for no gain (13-E.Brooks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 30(5:40 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent to PSU 20 for 10 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(5:01 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 21 for -1 yard (19-T.Gordon).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 21(4:27 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley sacked at PSU 30 for -9 yards (18-S.Toney54-R.Windsor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - IOWA 30(3:48 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PSU 29 for 1 yard (29-J.Reid38-L.Wade).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - IOWA 29(3:00 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 58 yards from IOW 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 20 for 13 yards (31-J.Campbell16-T.Roberts).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(2:12 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 27 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 27(2:06 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 34 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(1:43 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 39 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg49-N.Niemann).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 39(1:20 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 37 for -2 yards (74-A.Schulte).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PSU 37(0:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 37(0:15 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 42 yards from PSU 37 to IOW 21 fair catch by 89-N.Ragaini.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(0:10 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 23 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor97-P.Mustipher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 23(0:02 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 27 for 4 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 27(15:00 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Sargent.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 27(14:33 - 2nd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 53 yards from IOW 27. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 25 for 5 yards (36-B.Ross). Penalty on PSU 37-D.Hartlaub Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 25.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (15 plays, 85 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(14:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 15(14:16 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 20 for 5 yards (34-K.Welch17-D.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 20(14:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 26 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(13:35 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 26(13:18 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 32 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 32(13:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 41 for 9 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(12:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to IOW 46 for 13 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(12:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Dotson to IOW 50 for -4 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 50(11:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to IOW 37 for 13 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 37(11:08 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IOW 36 for 1 yard (95-C.Lattimore91-B.Reiff).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(10:33 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IOW 31 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston95-C.Lattimore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 31(10:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 25 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:52 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 22 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 22(9:24 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 22(8:51 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Missed FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 29 for 29 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(8:36 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at IOW 38 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 38(8:36 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 38 for no gain (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 38(7:55 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 42 for 4 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(7:18 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at PSU 29 for 29 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(6:51 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 25 for 4 yards (11-M.Parsons36-J.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 25(6:32 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 26 for -1 yard (53-F.Hansard99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 26(5:53 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 26(5:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(5:08 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to PSU 31 for 5 yards (74-A.Schulte28-J.Koerner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 31(5:01 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to PSU 34 for 3 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 34(4:40 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 40 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(4:16 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 44 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 44(3:41 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to PSU 48 for 4 yards (74-A.Schulte54-D.Nixon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 48(3:16 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain to IOW 48 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(2:43 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Bowers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 48(2:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 48(2:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 48(1:59 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 37 yards from IOW 48 to IOW 11 fair catch by 89-N.Ragaini.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (10 plays, 84 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(1:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 14 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher13-E.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 14(1:46 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 5 for -9 yards. Penalty on PSU 29-J.Reid Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 14. No Play. (28-J.Oweh).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(1:26 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to IOW 49 for 25 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(1:18 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to PSU 40 for 11 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:08 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:01 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 40(0:56 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to PSU 4 for 36 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 5 for -1 yard (54-R.Windsor99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 5(0:43 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 5(0:34 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 5(0:30 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Halftime (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 49 yards from IOW 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 32 for 16 yards (35-B.Wade16-T.Roberts).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(0:20 - 2nd) kneels at PSU 28 for -4 yards.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 20 for 19 yards (52-A.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(15:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 27 for 7 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 27(15:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 29 for 2 yards (95-C.Lattimore57-C.Golston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 29(14:31 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 32 for 3 yards (28-J.Koerner9-G.Stone).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(13:50 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter to PSU 44 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(13:22 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to IOW 48 for 8 yards (94-A.Epenesa91-B.Reiff).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 48(13:09 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to IOW 46 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert34-K.Welch).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(12:45 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to IOW 40 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner34-K.Welch).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 40(12:25 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to IOW 41 for -1 yard (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - PSU 41(11:57 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IOW 46 for -5 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 46(11:20 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 43 yards from IOW 46 to the IOW 3 downed by 91-C.Stoll.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 3(10:41 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 12 for 9 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 12(10:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 29 for 17 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(9:56 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 21 for -8 yards (54-R.Windsor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - IOWA 21(9:24 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - IOWA 21(8:43 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 27 for 6 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWA 27(8:37 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards from IOW 27 to PSU 28 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(7:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth. Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - PSU 18(7:50 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 22 for 4 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - PSU 22(7:43 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - PSU 22(7:11 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 30 for 8 yards (34-K.Welch52-A.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 30(7:07 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 62 yards from PSU 30 to the IOW 8 downed by 26-J.Sutherland.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 8(6:31 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 15 for 7 yards (26-J.Sutherland).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 15(6:19 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at IOW 17 for 2 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 17(5:41 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 22 for 5 yards (97-P.Mustipher36-J.Johnson).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(5:28 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 16 FUMBLES (97-P.Mustipher). 36-J.Johnson to IOW 16 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (9 plays, 15 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(4:56 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to IOW 11 for 5 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 11(4:46 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to IOW 6 for 5 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - PSU 6(4:18 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 6. No Play.
|
1 & 16 - PSU(3:59 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 16 - PSU 16(3:54 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IOW 1 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PSU 1(3:54 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to IOW 1 for no gain (28-J.Koerner49-N.Niemann).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - PSU 1(3:42 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Penalty on PSU 69-C.Thorpe Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 1. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - PSU 11(3:06 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 74-S.Gonzalez Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 11. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - PSU 21(3:01 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 15 for 6 yards (57-C.Golston).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - PSU 15(2:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(2:08 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 41 FUMBLES (2-K.Ellis). 28-T.Young to IOW 41 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(2:08 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 47 for 6 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 47(1:36 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 50 for 3 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 50(0:50 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 39-N.Wieting False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 50. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 45(0:29 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 37 for 18 yards (29-J.Reid). Penalty on PSU 7-J.Brisker Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(0:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 37(15:00 - 4th) 28-T.Young to PSU 41 for -4 yards (6-C.Brown54-R.Windsor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 41(14:54 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWA 41(14:14 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 31 yards from PSU 41 to PSU 10 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (10 plays, 53 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(14:08 - 4th) 21-N.Cain pushed ob at PSU 22 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(14:00 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 26 for 4 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 26(13:41 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 36 for 10 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:19 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 41 for 5 yards (43-D.Doyle74-A.Schulte).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 41(13:03 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 48 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(12:36 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 45 for 7 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 45(12:14 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 42 for 3 yards (91-B.Reiff).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(11:57 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to IOW 41 for 1 yard (32-D.Colbert).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 41(11:31 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 37 for 4 yards (91-B.Reiff).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PSU 37(10:58 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 37(10:25 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 33 yards from IOW 37 to the IOW 4 downed by 37-D.Hartlaub.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Interception (4 plays, 61 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 4(10:21 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 4(10:13 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 6 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks). Penalty on IOW 74-T.Wirfs Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 6(10:02 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette. Penalty on PSU 29-J.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IOW 6. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(9:34 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Brisker at IOW 39. 7-J.Brisker to IOW 35 for 4 yards.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (9 plays, 30 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(9:29 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 34 for 1 yard (94-A.Epenesa95-C.Lattimore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 34(9:22 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 30 for 4 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(8:56 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 30. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 35(8:27 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 24 for 11 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(8:10 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 21 for 3 yards (28-J.Koerner91-B.Reiff).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 21(7:51 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IOW 15 for 6 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 15(7:18 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 8 for 7 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(6:34 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to IOW 5 for 3 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 5(6:04 - 4th) 21-N.Cain runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:23 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (13 plays, 107 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 13 for 13 yards (29-J.Reid85-I.Lutz).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(5:17 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 13(5:17 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 15 for 2 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 15(5:05 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting pushed ob at IOW 28 for 13 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(4:22 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 43 for 15 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(3:56 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 43(3:32 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
3 & 10 - IOWA(3:27 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to IOW 48 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney). Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 48.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 43(3:22 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to IOW 48 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 48(3:22 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 43 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(3:10 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PSU 34 for 9 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 34(3:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 34(2:53 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to PSU 34 FUMBLES. 4-N.Stanley to PSU 33 for no gain (97-P.Mustipher).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:48 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:37 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Castro-Fields at PSU End Zone. 5-T.Castro-Fields to PSU End Zone for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- End of Game (6 plays, 7 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:31 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:31 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 32 for 7 yards (47-N.Anderson11-M.Ojemudia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PSU 32(2:31 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 32 for no gain (94-A.Epenesa11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 32(2:24 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 37 for 5 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(2:18 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 42 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PSU 42(2:11 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 42 for no gain (94-A.Epenesa).
|
-10 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 42(1:28 - 4th) kneels at PSU 32 for -10 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|284
|344
|Total Plays
|77
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|70
|Rush Attempts
|53
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.1
|5-35.0
|Return Yards
|57
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|284
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|12/24
|117
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|22
|102
|1
|12
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|16
|52
|0
|11
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|4
|17
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|7
|61
|1
|22
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Gordon 19 CB
|T. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|7
|42.1
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|25/43
|286
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|8
|35
|0
|29
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|7
|22
|0
|9
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|9
|18
|0
|5
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|6
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|86
|1
|33
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|5
|72
|0
|36
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|7
|55
|0
|18
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|4
|54
|0
|25
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Doyle 43 LB
|D. Doyle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Schulte 74 DL
|A. Schulte
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 47 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 52 LB
|A. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 17 DB
|D. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/3
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|5
|35.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
