Kent State downs rival Akron 26-3
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum threw a touchdown pass, Matthew Trickett kicked four field goals and Kent State beat Akron 26-3 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid against the Zips in the annual Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel trophy game.
Crum's 49-yard pass to Isaiah McKoy capped Kent State's opening drive, Trickett added a 36-yard field goal and Will Matthews scored on a 5-yard run for a 17-3 halftime lead.
Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a 45-yarder after Jabbar Price recovered a fumble.
The Golden Flashes (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American) outgained the Zips 382-297 and held them to 95 yards rushing while stopping them twice on downs and forcing three punts and a fumble.
Crum was 16 of 21 for 149 yards passing and gained 82 yards on 14 carries while Matthews gained 126 yards on 25 tries.
Kato Nelson was 17 of 28 for 202 yards for the Zips (0-6, 0-2).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|376
|275
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|233
|95
|Rush Attempts
|48
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|16-21
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|11-89
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.0
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|124
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|233
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|16/21
|149
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|25
|126
|1
|16
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|14
|82
|0
|42
|
C. Elmore 25 RB
|C. Elmore
|5
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|7
|80
|1
|49
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|5
|38
|0
|9
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Dulka 45 TE
|A. Dulka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peters 11 S
|A. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Breinz 38 DB
|P. Breinz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bahr 6 LB
|M. Bahr
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|4/4
|45
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|2
|34.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 22 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|14
|64
|0
|17
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
D. Reese 26 RB
|D. Reese
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|8
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|4
|71
|0
|35
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|4
|57
|0
|30
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|4
|28
|0
|15
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wolfley 26 TE
|M. Wolfley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 31 DB
|A. Watts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 44 DE
|D. Meeks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Featherstone 2 DB
|S. Featherstone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 LB
|J. Ward
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 90 DL
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sampson 16 DE
|J. Sampson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|1/2
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|3
|38.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|4
|25.0
|27
|0
|
T. Gilchrist 25 DB
|T. Gilchrist
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
