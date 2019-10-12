Drive Chart
Kent State downs rival Akron 26-3

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum threw a touchdown pass, Matthew Trickett kicked four field goals and Kent State beat Akron 26-3 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid against the Zips in the annual Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel trophy game.

Crum's 49-yard pass to Isaiah McKoy capped Kent State's opening drive, Trickett added a 36-yard field goal and Will Matthews scored on a 5-yard run for a 17-3 halftime lead.

Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a 45-yarder after Jabbar Price recovered a fumble.

The Golden Flashes (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American) outgained the Zips 382-297 and held them to 95 yards rushing while stopping them twice on downs and forcing three punts and a fumble.

Crum was 16 of 21 for 149 yards passing and gained 82 yards on 14 carries while Matthews gained 126 yards on 25 tries.

Kato Nelson was 17 of 28 for 202 yards for the Zips (0-6, 0-2).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan. Penalty on AKR 6-J.Riley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(15:00 - 1st) 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 43 for 3 yards (31-A.Watts).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 43
(14:53 - 1st) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 49
(14:30 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 49 for 2 yards (91-J.Cross44-D.Meeks).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(14:07 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:37 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Missed FG (10 plays, 45 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:29 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 26 for 23 yards (6-M.Bahr28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(13:29 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 41 for 15 yards (8-E.Hines).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(13:24 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 47 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips). Penalty on AKR 26-M.Wolfley Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 41. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 31
(13:01 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 39 for 8 yards (98-D.Hill).
+20 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 39
(12:32 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to KNT 41 for 20 yards (8-E.Hines).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(11:45 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to KNT 39 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips24-Q.Knight).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 39
(11:28 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson pushed ob at KNT 22 for 17 yards (8-E.Hines).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 22
(10:51 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson sacked at KNT 25 for -3 yards. Team penalty on AKR Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at KNT 22. No Play. (6-M.Bahr92-T.Majette).
+3 YD
1 & 25 - AKRON 37
(10:19 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to KNT 34 for 3 yards (4-C.Phillips6-M.Bahr).
No Gain
2 & 22 - AKRON 34
(9:54 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to KNT 34 for no gain (24-Q.Knight6-M.Bahr).
+5 YD
3 & 22 - AKRON 34
(9:18 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to KNT 29 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble).
No Good
4 & 17 - AKRON 29
(8:35 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(7:50 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon runs ob at KNT 38 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 38
(7:46 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 42 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian31-A.Watts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(7:30 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 48 for 6 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 48
(6:55 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to AKR 44 for 8 yards (27-B.Arslanian8-J.Ward).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(6:55 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to AKR 42 for 2 yards (1-A.Davis2-S.Featherstone). Team penalty on KNT Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - KENTST 46
(6:37 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 48 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako11-D.Jest).
No Gain
2 & 18 - KENTST 48
(6:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+14 YD
3 & 18 - KENTST 48
(5:50 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to AKR 38 for 14 yards (31-A.Watts).
Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 38
(5:40 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 25 yards from AKR 38 Downed at the AKR 13.

AKRON Zips
- FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(4:52 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 19 for 6 yards (7-J.Parker).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 19
(4:37 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to AKR 20 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
+30 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 20
(4:18 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to KNT 50 for 30 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50
(3:35 - 1st) 4-D.Sands to KNT 47 for 3 yards (8-E.Hines).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 47
(3:05 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to KNT 41 for 6 yards (92-T.Majette4-C.Phillips).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 41
(2:30 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to KNT 40 for 1 yard (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(1:44 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to KNT 41 for -1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 41
(1:03 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to KNT 29 for 12 yards (36-J.Salaam).
-10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29
(0:25 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to KNT 39 for -10 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on AKR 1-K.Nelson Chop block declined.
+5 YD
2 & 20 - AKRON 39
(0:01 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 7-B.Lee. 7-B.Lee to KNT 34 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker).
+13 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to KNT 21 for 13 yards (24-Q.Knight36-J.Salaam).
+7 YD
4 & 2 - AKRON 21
(14:11 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson to KNT 14 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(13:23 - 2nd) Team penalty on KNT Holding 7 yards enforced at KNT 14.
No Gain
1 & 7 - AKRON 7
(13:23 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 7
(12:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 7
(12:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 7
(12:42 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (16 plays, 58 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:35 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 42 yards from AKR 35. 85-M.Williams to KNT 23 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(12:31 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 32 for 9 yards (31-A.Watts).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 32
(12:25 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 32 for no gain (11-D.Jest).
No Gain
3 & 1 - KENTST 32
(12:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 32 for no gain (11-D.Jest8-J.Ward).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - KENTST 32
(11:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 35 for 3 yards (11-D.Jest).
Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(11:15 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 31 for -4 yards (91-J.Cross).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 31
(10:30 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 37 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 31
(10:30 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 37 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 37
(10:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to AKR 49 for 14 yards (18-R.Cochran).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(9:31 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 40 for 9 yards (40-J.Lako).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 40
(9:31 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 33 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(9:00 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 24 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 24
(8:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 45-A.Dulka. 45-A.Dulka to AKR 24 for no gain (31-A.Watts).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 24
(8:20 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 21 for 3 yards (44-D.Meeks79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(7:54 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 21
(7:25 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at AKR 13 for 8 yards (6-J.Riley).
Penalty
3 & 2 - KENTST 13
(7:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 14 for -1 yard. Team penalty on KNT Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 13. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 12 - KENTST 23
(6:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 19 for 4 yards (8-J.Ward16-J.Sampson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - KENTST 19
(6:25 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:56 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 56 yards from KNT 35. 25-T.Gilchrist to AKR 29 for 20 yards (41-J.Price).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 29
(5:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 29
(5:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 7-B.Lee. 7-B.Lee to AKR 36 for 7 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 36
(5:39 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to KNT 49 for 15 yards (8-E.Hines1-N.Faulkner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49
(4:55 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to KNT 48 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 48
(4:21 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to KNT 42 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - AKRON 42
(3:43 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
Punt
4 & 3 - AKRON 42
(3:02 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from KNT 42 Downed at the KNT 7. Penalty on AKR 27-B.Arslanian Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 7.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(2:58 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 22 for 5 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 22
(2:46 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at KNT 36 for 14 yards (18-R.Cochran).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(2:24 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 41 for 5 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
Penalty
2 & 5 - KENTST 41
(2:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR 12 players 5 yards enforced at KNT 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(1:56 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 46
(1:37 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 41 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41
(1:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 27 for 14 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(1:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 21 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 21
(1:12 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to AKR 18 for 3 yards (44-D.Meeks99-E.Bentley).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 18
(1:06 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs ob at AKR 13 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 13
(1:01 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to AKR 5 for 8 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 5
(0:53 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews runs 5 yards for a touchdown.

AKRON Zips
- Halftime (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:35 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 25 for 25 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(0:30 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 15 for -10 yards (34-K.Gamble).

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 30 for 27 yards (94-M.Sutorius).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 30
(14:54 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 29 for -1 yard (11-A.Peters).
+3 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 29
(14:48 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 32 for 3 yards (8-E.Hines).
Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 32
(14:10 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 45 yards from AKR 32 Downed at the KNT 23.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(13:27 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 34 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(13:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 41 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian2-S.Featherstone).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 41
(13:04 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 39 for -2 yards (6-J.Riley).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 39
(12:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 38 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 38
(12:00 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 43 yards from KNT 38. 1-A.Davis to AKR 23 for 4 yards (39-M.Daniel).

AKRON Zips
- Downs (14 plays, -18 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(11:32 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks pushed ob at AKR 33 for 10 yards (7-J.Parker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(11:23 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 48 for 15 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on AKR 17-J.Hicks Holding 4 yards enforced at AKR 33. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 14 - AKRON 29
(11:06 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 44 for 15 yards (8-E.Hines).
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(10:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 43 for -1 yard (8-E.Hines).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 43
(10:25 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to KNT 50 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 50
(9:43 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to KNT 44 for 6 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(8:56 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to KNT 41 for 3 yards (7-J.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 41
(8:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio. Penalty on AKR 88-T.Scippio Illegal formation declined.
+35 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 41
(7:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to KNT 6 for 35 yards (8-E.Hines).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - AKRON 6
(7:45 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to KNT 4 for 2 yards (97-Z.West11-A.Peters).
Penalty
2 & 4 - AKRON 4
(7:38 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 72-H.Corne False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 4. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 9
(7:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 9
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson to KNT 2 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble).
Sack
4 & 2 - AKRON 2
(6:43 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at KNT 10 for -8 yards (34-K.Gamble).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (17 plays, 65 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10
(6:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 14 for 4 yards (99-E.Bentley).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 14
(5:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 21 for 7 yards (11-D.Jest27-B.Arslanian).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(5:24 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews pushed ob at KNT 30 for 9 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 30
(4:59 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 28 for -2 yards (18-R.Cochran).
Penalty
3 & 3 - KENTST 28
(4:41 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 29 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian16-J.Sampson). Penalty on AKR 16-J.Sampson Offside 5 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(4:04 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 40 for 7 yards (40-J.Lako).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 40
(3:36 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 42 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 42
(3:06 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 45 for 3 yards (90-B.Wilson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(2:41 - 3rd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 49 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 49
(2:17 - 3rd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 43 for 6 yards (44-D.Meeks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 43
(2:02 - 3rd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 43 for no gain (90-B.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 43
(1:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on AKR 94-J.Mitchell Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 43. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 38
(1:17 - 3rd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 35 for 3 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 35
(1:11 - 3rd) 25-C.Elmore to AKR 32 for 3 yards (40-J.Lako).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(0:40 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs ob at AKR 30 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 30
(0:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to AKR 27 for 3 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 27
(15:00 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 25 for 2 yards (11-D.Jest).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENTST 25
(14:24 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON Zips
- Fumble (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:47 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(13:43 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 23 FUMBLES. 41-J.Price to AKR 22 for no gain.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(13:43 - 4th) 3-K.Price to AKR 23 for -1 yard (40-J.Lako).
-3 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 23
(13:36 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 26 for -3 yards (5-M.Scott).
Sack
3 & 14 - KENTST 26
(13:04 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at AKR 28 for -2 yards (8-J.Ward).
Field Goal
4 & 16 - KENTST 28
(12:34 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON Zips
- Downs (15 plays, 91 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:56 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(11:52 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 29 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 29
(11:52 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 36 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(11:15 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 39-M.Burton.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 36
(11:05 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 46 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(10:55 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 50 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
Penalty
2 & 6 - AKRON 50
(10:36 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 50. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(10:16 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to KNT 23 for 12 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(10:11 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to KNT 21 for 2 yards (8-E.Hines).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AKRON 21
(9:51 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Wolfley.
Penalty
3 & 8 - AKRON 21
(9:34 - 4th) Team penalty on KNT Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at KNT 21. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 11
(9:28 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson complete to 59-T.Brown. 59-T.Brown to KNT 6 for 5 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on AKR 59-T.Brown Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 11. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - AKRON 16
(9:28 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 16
(9:01 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to KNT 9 for 7 yards (8-E.Hines).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 9
(8:56 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to KNT 4 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
4 & 3 - AKRON 4
(8:16 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (9 plays, 70 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 4
(7:38 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 6 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian40-J.Lako).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 6
(7:31 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 19 for 13 yards (18-R.Cochran).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(6:52 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 19
(6:15 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 35 for 16 yards (2-S.Featherstone18-R.Cochran).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(6:09 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 37 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian40-J.Lako).
+42 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 37
(5:31 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to AKR 21 for 42 yards (1-A.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(4:52 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to AKR 14 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley1-A.Davis).
-12 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 14
(4:05 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to AKR 19 FUMBLES (5-M.Scott). 14-D.Crum to AKR 26 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 15 - KENTST 26
(3:22 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - KENTST 26
(2:34 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (6 plays, -1 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:30 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 27 for 25 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(2:25 - 4th) 20-M. Hairston to AKR 34 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner). Penalty on AKR 72-H.Corne Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 27. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 17
(2:18 - 4th) 20-M. Hairston to AKR 21 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 16 - AKRON 21
(1:55 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Wolfley. Penalty on KNT 38-P.Breinz Pass interference 9 yards enforced at AKR 21. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(1:49 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley sacked at AKR 24 for -6 yards (6-M.Bahr98-D.Hill).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - AKRON 24
(1:49 - 4th) 20-M. Hairston to AKR 26 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight97-Z.West).
No Gain
3 & 14 - AKRON 26
(1:00 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 80-M.J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 14 - AKRON 26
(0:20 - 4th) 38-J.Wieland punts 34 yards from AKR 26 Downed at the KNT 40.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(0:16 - 4th) 14-D.Crum kneels at KNT 39 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:34
95-M.Trickett 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
70
yds
05:04
pos
26
3
Field Goal 12:34
95-M.Trickett 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-6
yds
01:09
pos
23
3
Field Goal 14:24
95-M.Trickett 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
65
yds
05:34
pos
20
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 0:53
2-W.Matthews runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:09
pos
16
3
Field Goal 6:25
95-M.Trickett 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
58
yds
06:10
pos
10
3
Field Goal 12:42
41-C.Smigel 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
73
yds
04:51
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:29
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:37
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 18
Rushing 16 6
Passing 5 9
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 376 275
Total Plays 69 61
Avg Gain 5.4 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 233 95
Rush Attempts 48 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 3.0
Net Yards Passing 143 180
Comp. - Att. 16-21 17-29
Yards Per Pass 6.8 6.2
Penalties - Yards 5-52 11-89
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-34.0 3-38.0
Return Yards 0 124
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 5-120
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 3-3 7100926
Akron 0-6 03003
AKRON 14.5, O/U 57.5
InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Akron, OH
 143 PASS YDS 180
233 RUSH YDS 95
376 TOTAL YDS 275
Kent State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 149 1 0 151.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 149 1 0 151.5
D. Crum 16/21 149 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 126 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 126 1
W. Matthews 25 126 1 16
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 82 0
D. Crum 14 82 0 42
C. Elmore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
C. Elmore 5 18 0 6
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Bangda 1 6 0 6
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Carrigan 1 3 0 3
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Price 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 1
I. McKoy 7 80 1 49
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
A. Dixon 5 38 0 9
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Price 2 23 0 14
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Carrigan 1 8 0 8
A. Dulka 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Dulka 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
E. Hines 11-0 1.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Q. Knight 8-1 0.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 6-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 4-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
K. Gamble 4-0 2.0 0
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Phillips 2-2 0.0 0
D. Hill 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Hill 1-1 0.5 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Majette 1-0 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. West 1-2 0.0 0
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Peters 1-1 0.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Salaam 1-1 0.0 0
P. Breinz 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Breinz 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
M. Bahr 0-3 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
M. Trickett 4/4 45 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 1
D. Adams 2 34.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Akron
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 202 0 0 121.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 202 0 0 121.3
K. Nelson 17/28 202 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Kelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
K. Nelson 14 64 0 17
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
M. Burton 5 21 0 7
D. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Reese 2 6 0 4
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Sands 1 3 0 3
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Kelley 1 3 0 3
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hicks 1 1 0 1
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -3 0
B. Lee 8 -3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
N. Stewart 4 71 0 35
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
M. Mathison 4 57 0 30
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Hicks 4 28 0 15
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
T. Scippio 2 28 0 15
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Lee 2 12 0 7
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Knight 1 6 0 6
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Burton 0 0 0 0
M. Wolfley 26 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wolfley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 11-4 0.0 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 8-2 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Jest 5-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 4-1 0.0 0
D. Meeks 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 4-1 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Featherstone 4-1 0.0 0
J. Riley 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Riley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Cross 2-0 1.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 2-1 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Ward 2-2 1.0 0
B. Wilson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Bentley 1-1 0.0 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Davis Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sampson 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sampson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
C. Smigel 1/2 24 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 1
J. Wieland 3 38.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 27 0
M. Mathison 4 25.0 27 0
T. Gilchrist 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Gilchrist 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 1:23 5 75 TD
7:50 KENTST 29 2:10 8 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 KENTST 23 6:10 16 58 FG
3:02 KENTST 17 2:09 10 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 KENTST 23 1:27 4 15 Punt
6:00 KENTST 10 5:34 17 65 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 AKRON 22 1:09 3 -6 FG
7:38 KENTST 4 5:04 9 70 FG
0:16 KENTST 40 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 AKRON 26 4:54 10 45 FG Miss
4:52 AKRON 13 4:51 15 73 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:56 AKRON 29 2:13 6 29 Punt
0:35 AKRON 25 0:05 1 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 AKRON 30 0:00 3 2 Punt
11:32 AKRON 23 4:49 14 -18 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 AKRON 25 0:04 1 -3 Fumble
11:56 AKRON 25 3:40 15 91 Downs
2:30 AKRON 27 2:10 6 -1 Punt
