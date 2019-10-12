|
|
|FRESNO
|AF
Hammond's 2 TD runs help Air Force beat Fresno State 43-24
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Once Air Force got its ground game going, Fresno State had nowhere to go, run or pass.
Donald Hammond III ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, Kyle Johnson returned an interception for a score and Air Force pulled away in the second half to beat Fresno State 43-24 Saturday night.
''It was the tale of two halves,'' said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, whose squad blanked the Bulldogs in the second half with an opportunistic defense and an offense that hung on to the ball with an effective running attack.
Air Force kept the Bulldogs bottled up on their side of the field throughout the second half.
''I don't think we changed too much other than our mentality, trusting the guys next to us,'' safety Garrett Kauppila said.
Ben Waters caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Hammond, who also ran for a 2-point conversion. Timothy Jackson ran 2 yards and Taven Birdow 3 yards for additional scores for Air Force (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West), which has won its last three meetings against the Bulldogs. Jackson led the Falcons' rushing attack with 117 yards on 20 carries. Hammond ran for 37 yards and completed 2 of 3 passes for 81 yards.
Jorge Reyna had scoring passes of 4 yards to Derrion Grim and 7 yards to Emoryie Edwards, and Ronnie Rivers added a 26-yard touchdown run for Fresno State (2-3, 0-1). All of the Bulldogs' scores came in an explosive first half, when neither team punted but the Falcons made adjustments and blanked Fresno State over the final two quarters. Reyna finished 20 of 27 for 209 yards passing.
''During the first half, we hung in there,'' Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. ''But the second half we couldn't get off the field defensively ...and we couldn't sustain drives on offense.''
Trailing by two points at the half, the Falcons focused on their punishing run game to start the third quarter, chewing up ground and the clock in steady bursts. Hammond converted a fourth-and-1 play with a 3-yard off-tackle run to the 15 and, three plays later, Birdow finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown that put the Falcons up 29-24.
Air Force put together another time-consuming drive that Hammond ended with a 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter and Johnson ended Fresno State's ensuing possession with his interception, jumping in front of a receiver in traffic to swipe the ball on the run and race into the end zone untouched for the score. It was the second career pick-6 for Johnson, who also had a key sack in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Fresno State: The Bulldogs' explosive offense could not regain its footing in the second half, and their defense seemed to wear down in the later stages, unable to stand up to the Falcons withering run game.
Air Force: The Falcons refocused on their ground game in the second half, putting together clock-killing drives that kept the ball away from a Fresno State offense that had moved the ball with aplomb earlier in the game. Air Force also turned up the defensive pressure on the Bulldogs with a more effective pass rush and tighter pass coverage.
UP NEXT
Fresno State: Open home conference schedule by hosting UNLV on Friday night.
Air Force: Play at Hawaii next Saturday.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 7-D.Grim to FRE 15 for 15 yards (82-R.Harms).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(15:00 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 17 for 2 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 17(14:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 6 yards (40-K.Johnson38-D.Meeks).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 23(14:23 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton to AF 48 for 29 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(13:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 42 for 6 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 42(13:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to AF 3 for 39 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - FRESNO 3(12:40 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 4 for -1 yard (38-D.Meeks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 4(12:08 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:29 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:24 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(11:24 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 24 for -1 yard (43-A.Dumais).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - AF 24(11:24 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 42 for 18 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(10:52 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 98-K.Iakopo Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 42. No Play.
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 47(10:26 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:15 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(10:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 39 for 14 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(10:07 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 2 yards (48-J.Ksiazek40-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 41(9:50 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 45 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 45(9:09 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 49 for 6 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(8:35 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to AF 45 for 4 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 45(8:08 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton pushed ob at AF 32 for 13 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(7:27 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 30 for 2 yards (6-Z.Lewis38-D.Meeks).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 30(6:59 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs ob at AF 17 for 13 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(6:20 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to AF 4 for 13 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 4 - FRESNO 4(5:43 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 8 for -4 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 8(5:12 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at AF 7 for 1 yard (8-L.Wills).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 7(4:34 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(3:51 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 30 for 5 yards (43-A.Dumais).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 30(3:51 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 35 for 5 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(3:10 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 44 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 44(2:36 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 46 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice43-A.Dumais).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(2:03 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 50 for 4 yards (43-A.Dumais).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 50(1:34 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 48 for 2 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 48(0:54 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 45 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 45(0:16 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 42 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(15:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 40 for 2 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 40(14:32 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 37 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 37(13:51 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 31 for 6 yards (4-W.Free15-A.Mosby).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(13:15 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 16 for 15 yards (3-M.Walker4-W.Free).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(12:49 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 2 for 14 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AF 2(12:08 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:53 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:48 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 7-D.Grim pushed ob at FRE 27 for 15 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(11:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 40 for 13 yards (4-J.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(11:44 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 49 for 9 yards (38-D.Meeks4-J.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 49(11:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Grim to AF 34 for 17 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(10:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34(10:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at AF 26 for 8 yards (44-P.Noren).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 26(10:09 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 6:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(9:32 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 36 for 11 yards (44-L.Tatum40-N.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(9:32 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 4 yards (4-W.Free).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - AF 40(8:56 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 33-T.Birdow False start 5 yards enforced at AF 40. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 11 - AF 35(8:20 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to FRE 37 for 28 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(8:01 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 32 for 5 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 32(7:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at FRE 26 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(6:49 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 22 for 4 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 22(6:18 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 18 for 4 yards (90-K.Atkins23-J.Hughes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 18(5:41 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 12 for 6 yards (23-J.Hughes15-A.Mosby).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 12(5:03 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 5 for 7 yards (14-J.Bryant29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AF 5(4:30 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 5 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 5(3:51 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 3 for 2 yards (4-W.Free14-J.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 3(3:18 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:55 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 5 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the AF 40.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to AF 24 for 16 yards (4-J.Jones).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to AF 24 for 16 yards (4-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 22 for 2 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 20(1:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at AF 30 for -10 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - FRESNO 30(0:59 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 34 for 9 yards (3-M.Walker18-I.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - AF 34(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 98-K.Iakopo Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 34. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(14:31 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 36 for -3 yards (43-A.Dumais).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - AF 36(14:22 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 39 for 3 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 39(13:44 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Remsberg.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AF 39(13:12 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 51 yards from AF 39 to FRE 10 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(13:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 10(13:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 13 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 13(12:52 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 13(12:09 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 27 yards from FRE 13 to FRE 40 fair catch by.
AF
Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(12:05 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 27 for 13 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(11:56 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 27 for no gain (18-I.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 27(11:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Waters pushed ob at FRE 21 for 6 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 21(10:51 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 18 for 3 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 18(10:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 15 for 3 yards (90-K.Atkins55-L.Payne).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 15(9:43 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 9 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 9(9:15 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 3 for 6 yards (4-W.Free3-M.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - AF 3(8:33 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(8:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 29 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 29(8:18 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope pushed ob at FRE 41 for 12 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(7:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 43 for 2 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 43(7:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 44 for 1 yard (22-G.Kauppila).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 44(6:49 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 44(6:05 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 35 yards from FRE 44 Downed at the AF 21.
AF
Falcons
- TD (13 plays, 79 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(6:01 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 30 for 9 yards (51-A.Cruz15-A.Mosby).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 30(5:49 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 35 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice51-A.Cruz).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(5:14 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 5 yards (44-L.Tatum51-A.Cruz).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 40(4:41 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 47 for 13 yards (23-J.Hughes15-A.Mosby).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(4:04 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 46 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 46(3:31 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 26 for 20 yards (23-J.Hughes4-W.Free).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(2:52 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 19 for 7 yards (51-A.Cruz).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 19(1:58 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 16 for 3 yards (51-A.Cruz43-A.Dumais).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(1:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 16 for no gain (4-W.Free15-A.Mosby).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 16(0:46 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 14 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker51-A.Cruz).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 14(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 2 for 12 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - AF 2(14:22 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 3 for -1 yard (3-M.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 3(13:57 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:19 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-P.Elima-Jeune to FRE 26 for 21 yards (35-C.Musselman30-G.Donaldson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(13:16 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 21 FUMBLES. 11-J.Reyna to FRE 23 for 2 yards (44-P.Noren).
|
Int
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 23(13:09 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-K.Johnson at FRE 24. 40-K.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
AF
Falcons
- End of Game (17 plays, 70 yards, 10:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:22 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 64 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the FRE 1.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(12:22 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 35(12:22 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 35(12:18 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - AF 41(12:14 - 4th) Team penalty on FRE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AF 36(11:24 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 64 yards from FRE 36 to AF End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(11:24 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 26 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker4-W.Free).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 26(11:14 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 31 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice90-K.Atkins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(10:32 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 37 for 6 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 37(9:56 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 44 for 7 yards (43-A.Dumais14-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(9:14 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 46 for 2 yards (55-L.Payne).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 46(8:37 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 50 for 4 yards (29-J.Rice15-A.Mosby).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 50(7:41 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 42 for 8 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(6:59 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 37 for 5 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 37(6:25 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 34 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 34(5:43 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 33 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 33(5:00 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 30 for 3 yards (44-L.Tatum).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(4:17 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 26 for 4 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 26(3:47 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 20 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby29-J.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(2:58 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 18 for 2 yards (51-A.Cruz).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 18(2:29 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 15 for 3 yards (3-M.Walker14-J.Bryant).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 15(1:46 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt to FRE 8 for 7 yards (29-J.Rice25-B.Oglesby).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - AF 8(1:02 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond kneels at FRE 10 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|2
|25
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|258
|421
|Total Plays
|42
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|340
|Rush Attempts
|15
|69
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|199
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|27.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-19
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|51
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-51
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|340
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|20/27
|209
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|9
|45
|1
|26
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Edwards 4 WR
|E. Edwards
|4
|73
|1
|39
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|4
|43
|0
|16
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 51 DE
|A. Cruz
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tatum III 44 DL
|L. Tatum III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 8 WR
|C. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DL
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oglesby 25 DB
|B. Oglesby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thomas 40 DL
|N. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|1/1
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|3
|42.0
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
|P. Elima-Jeune
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|2/3
|81
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|20
|117
|1
|15
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|11
|89
|0
|20
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|18
|73
|1
|13
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|13
|37
|2
|9
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
M. Schmidt 16 QB
|M. Schmidt
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-1
|1.0
|1
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones IV 4 DB
|J. Jones IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
|J. Ksiazek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
