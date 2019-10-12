Drive Chart
Hammond's 2 TD runs help Air Force beat Fresno State 43-24

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Once Air Force got its ground game going, Fresno State had nowhere to go, run or pass.

Donald Hammond III ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, Kyle Johnson returned an interception for a score and Air Force pulled away in the second half to beat Fresno State 43-24 Saturday night.

''It was the tale of two halves,'' said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, whose squad blanked the Bulldogs in the second half with an opportunistic defense and an offense that hung on to the ball with an effective running attack.

Air Force kept the Bulldogs bottled up on their side of the field throughout the second half.

''I don't think we changed too much other than our mentality, trusting the guys next to us,'' safety Garrett Kauppila said.

Ben Waters caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Hammond, who also ran for a 2-point conversion. Timothy Jackson ran 2 yards and Taven Birdow 3 yards for additional scores for Air Force (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West), which has won its last three meetings against the Bulldogs. Jackson led the Falcons' rushing attack with 117 yards on 20 carries. Hammond ran for 37 yards and completed 2 of 3 passes for 81 yards.

Jorge Reyna had scoring passes of 4 yards to Derrion Grim and 7 yards to Emoryie Edwards, and Ronnie Rivers added a 26-yard touchdown run for Fresno State (2-3, 0-1). All of the Bulldogs' scores came in an explosive first half, when neither team punted but the Falcons made adjustments and blanked Fresno State over the final two quarters. Reyna finished 20 of 27 for 209 yards passing.

''During the first half, we hung in there,'' Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. ''But the second half we couldn't get off the field defensively ...and we couldn't sustain drives on offense.''

Trailing by two points at the half, the Falcons focused on their punishing run game to start the third quarter, chewing up ground and the clock in steady bursts. Hammond converted a fourth-and-1 play with a 3-yard off-tackle run to the 15 and, three plays later, Birdow finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown that put the Falcons up 29-24.

Air Force put together another time-consuming drive that Hammond ended with a 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter and Johnson ended Fresno State's ensuing possession with his interception, jumping in front of a receiver in traffic to swipe the ball on the run and race into the end zone untouched for the score. It was the second career pick-6 for Johnson, who also had a key sack in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs' explosive offense could not regain its footing in the second half, and their defense seemed to wear down in the later stages, unable to stand up to the Falcons withering run game.

Air Force: The Falcons refocused on their ground game in the second half, putting together clock-killing drives that kept the ball away from a Fresno State offense that had moved the ball with aplomb earlier in the game. Air Force also turned up the defensive pressure on the Bulldogs with a more effective pass rush and tighter pass coverage.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: Open home conference schedule by hosting UNLV on Friday night.

Air Force: Play at Hawaii next Saturday.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 7-D.Grim to FRE 15 for 15 yards (82-R.Harms).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(15:00 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 17 for 2 yards (99-M.Fifita).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 17
(14:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 6 yards (40-K.Johnson38-D.Meeks).
+29 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 23
(14:23 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton to AF 48 for 29 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(13:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 42 for 6 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
+39 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 42
(13:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to AF 3 for 39 yards (8-L.Wills).
-1 YD
1 & 3 - FRESNO 3
(12:40 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 4 for -1 yard (38-D.Meeks).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 4
(12:08 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:29 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

AF Falcons
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:24 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(11:24 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 24 for -1 yard (43-A.Dumais).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - AF 24
(11:24 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 42 for 18 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 42
(10:52 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 98-K.Iakopo Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 42. No Play.
+53 YD
1 & 5 - AF 47
(10:26 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:15 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(10:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 39 for 14 yards (14-G.Theil).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(10:07 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 2 yards (48-J.Ksiazek40-K.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 41
(9:50 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 45 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 45
(9:09 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 49 for 6 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(8:35 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to AF 45 for 4 yards (99-M.Fifita).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 45
(8:08 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton pushed ob at AF 32 for 13 yards (40-K.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32
(7:27 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 30 for 2 yards (6-Z.Lewis38-D.Meeks).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 30
(6:59 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs ob at AF 17 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(6:20 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to AF 4 for 13 yards (40-K.Johnson).
-4 YD
1 & 4 - FRESNO 4
(5:43 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to AF 8 for -4 yards (8-L.Wills).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 8
(5:12 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at AF 7 for 1 yard (8-L.Wills).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(4:34 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:57 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

AF Falcons
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(3:51 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 30 for 5 yards (43-A.Dumais).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30
(3:51 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 35 for 5 yards (18-I.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(3:10 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 44 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - AF 44
(2:36 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 46 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice43-A.Dumais).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(2:03 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 50 for 4 yards (43-A.Dumais).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - AF 50
(1:34 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 48 for 2 yards (18-I.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 48
(0:54 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 45 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 45
(0:16 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 42 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 40 for 2 yards (90-K.Atkins).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - AF 40
(14:32 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 37 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - AF 37
(13:51 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 31 for 6 yards (4-W.Free15-A.Mosby).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(13:15 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 16 for 15 yards (3-M.Walker4-W.Free).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 16
(12:49 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 2 for 14 yards (3-M.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - AF 2
(12:08 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:53 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:48 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 7-D.Grim pushed ob at FRE 27 for 15 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(11:48 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 40 for 13 yards (4-J.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(11:44 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 49 for 9 yards (38-D.Meeks4-J.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 49
(11:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Grim to AF 34 for 17 yards (14-G.Theil).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(10:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(10:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at AF 26 for 8 yards (44-P.Noren).
+26 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 26
(10:09 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

AF Falcons
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 6:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(9:32 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 36 for 11 yards (44-L.Tatum40-N.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36
(9:32 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 4 yards (4-W.Free).
Penalty
2 & 6 - AF 40
(8:56 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 33-T.Birdow False start 5 yards enforced at AF 40. No Play.
+28 YD
2 & 11 - AF 35
(8:20 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to FRE 37 for 28 yards (4-W.Free).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(8:01 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 32 for 5 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - AF 32
(7:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at FRE 26 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(6:49 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 22 for 4 yards (29-J.Rice).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 22
(6:18 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 18 for 4 yards (90-K.Atkins23-J.Hughes).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - AF 18
(5:41 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 12 for 6 yards (23-J.Hughes15-A.Mosby).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12
(5:03 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 5 for 7 yards (14-J.Bryant29-J.Rice).
No Gain
2 & 3 - AF 5
(4:30 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 5 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 5
(3:51 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 3 for 2 yards (4-W.Free14-J.Bryant).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 3
(3:18 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:55 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:55 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 5 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the AF 40.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to AF 24 for 16 yards (4-J.Jones).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to AF 24 for 16 yards (4-J.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24
(2:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to AF 22 for 2 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 20
(1:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at AF 30 for -10 yards (40-K.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 16 - FRESNO 30
(0:59 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

AF Falcons
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(0:07 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond kneels at AF 23 for -2 yards.

AF Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 34 for 9 yards (3-M.Walker18-I.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - AF 34
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 98-K.Iakopo Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 34. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(14:31 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 36 for -3 yards (43-A.Dumais).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - AF 36
(14:22 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 39 for 3 yards (3-M.Walker).
No Gain
3 & 10 - AF 39
(13:44 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Remsberg.
Punt
4 & 10 - AF 39
(13:12 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 51 yards from AF 39 to FRE 10 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10
(13:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 10
(13:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 13 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson38-D.Meeks).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 13
(12:52 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 13
(12:09 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 27 yards from FRE 13 to FRE 40 fair catch by.

AF Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40
(12:05 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 27 for 13 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 27
(11:56 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 27 for no gain (18-I.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AF 27
(11:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Waters pushed ob at FRE 21 for 6 yards (18-I.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 21
(10:51 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 18 for 3 yards (8-C.Coleman).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 18
(10:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 15 for 3 yards (90-K.Atkins55-L.Payne).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15
(9:43 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 9 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 9
(9:15 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 3 for 6 yards (4-W.Free3-M.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - AF 3
(8:33 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(8:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 29 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 29
(8:18 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope pushed ob at FRE 41 for 12 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(7:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 43 for 2 yards (99-M.Fifita).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 43
(7:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 44 for 1 yard (22-G.Kauppila).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 44
(6:49 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim.
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 44
(6:05 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 35 yards from FRE 44 Downed at the AF 21.

AF Falcons
- TD (13 plays, 79 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21
(6:01 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 30 for 9 yards (51-A.Cruz15-A.Mosby).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - AF 30
(5:49 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 35 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice51-A.Cruz).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(5:14 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 5 yards (44-L.Tatum51-A.Cruz).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - AF 40
(4:41 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 47 for 13 yards (23-J.Hughes15-A.Mosby).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47
(4:04 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 46 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - AF 46
(3:31 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to FRE 26 for 20 yards (23-J.Hughes4-W.Free).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(2:52 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 19 for 7 yards (51-A.Cruz).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 19
(1:58 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 16 for 3 yards (51-A.Cruz43-A.Dumais).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 16
(1:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 16 for no gain (4-W.Free15-A.Mosby).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - AF 16
(0:46 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 14 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker51-A.Cruz).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - AF 14
(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 2 for 12 yards (23-J.Hughes).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - AF 2
(14:22 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 3 for -1 yard (3-M.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 3
(13:57 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:19 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-P.Elima-Jeune to FRE 26 for 21 yards (35-C.Musselman30-G.Donaldson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(13:16 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 21 FUMBLES. 11-J.Reyna to FRE 23 for 2 yards (44-P.Noren).
Int
2 & 13 - FRESNO 23
(13:09 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-K.Johnson at FRE 24. 40-K.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.

AF Falcons
- End of Game (17 plays, 70 yards, 10:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:30 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:22 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 64 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the FRE 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 35
(12:22 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AF 35
(12:22 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - AF 35
(12:18 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks).
Penalty
4 & 4 - AF 41
(12:14 - 4th) Team penalty on FRE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - AF 36
(11:24 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 64 yards from FRE 36 to AF End Zone. touchback.

AF Falcons

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(11:24 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 26 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker4-W.Free).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 26
(11:14 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 31 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice90-K.Atkins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(10:32 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 37 for 6 yards (23-J.Hughes).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - AF 37
(9:56 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 44 for 7 yards (43-A.Dumais14-J.Bryant).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(9:14 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 46 for 2 yards (55-L.Payne).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 46
(8:37 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 50 for 4 yards (29-J.Rice15-A.Mosby).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - AF 50
(7:41 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 42 for 8 yards (4-W.Free23-J.Hughes).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42
(6:59 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 37 for 5 yards (3-M.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 37
(6:25 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to FRE 34 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 34
(5:43 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 33 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 33
(5:00 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to FRE 30 for 3 yards (44-L.Tatum).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30
(4:17 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 26 for 4 yards (8-C.Coleman).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - AF 26
(3:47 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 20 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(2:58 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to FRE 18 for 2 yards (51-A.Cruz).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - AF 18
(2:29 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to FRE 15 for 3 yards (3-M.Walker14-J.Bryant).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - AF 15
(1:46 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt to FRE 8 for 7 yards (29-J.Rice25-B.Oglesby).
-2 YD
1 & 8 - AF 8
(1:02 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond kneels at FRE 10 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:22
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
43
Touchdown 13:09
11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-K.Johnson at FRE 24. 40-K.Johnson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
00:07
pos
24
42
Point After TD 13:16
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
36
Touchdown 13:19
5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
05:15
pos
24
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:18
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
29
Touchdown 8:18
33-T.Birdow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
40
yds
03:47
pos
24
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:59
28-C.Silva 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
20
yds
01:56
pos
24
22
Two Point Conversion 2:55
5-D.Hammond to FRE End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
22
Touchdown 2:55
5-D.Hammond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
06:37
pos
21
20
Point After TD 9:32
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 9:38
20-R.Rivers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
02:10
pos
20
14
Point After TD 11:48
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 11:53
34-T.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
03:35
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:51
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:57
11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:10
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:07
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:15
5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:09
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:24
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:29
11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 28
Rushing 2 25
Passing 10 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-8 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 4-4
Total Net Yards 258 421
Total Plays 42 72
Avg Gain 6.1 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 59 340
Rush Attempts 15 69
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.9
Net Yards Passing 199 81
Comp. - Att. 20-27 2-3
Yards Per Pass 7.4 27.0
Penalties - Yards 5-19 1-5
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-42.0 1-51.0
Return Yards 51 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-51 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-24
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 2-3 14100024
Air Force 4-2 71571443
AF -3, O/U 50.5
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 199 PASS YDS 81
59 RUSH YDS 340
258 TOTAL YDS 421
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 209 2 1 156.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 209 2 1 156.1
J. Reyna 20/27 209 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 1
R. Rivers 9 45 1 26
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Grim 1 17 0 17
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Hokit 3 10 0 4
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
J. Reyna 2 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Edwards 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 1
E. Edwards 4 73 1 39
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
Z. Pope 4 43 0 16
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
Ja. Rice 3 14 0 6
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Wheatfall 1 13 0 13
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Cropper 1 8 0 8
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Hokit 2 7 0 6
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
R. Rivers 2 5 0 4
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
D. Grim 1 4 1 4
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Glaspie 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
Ju. Rice 11-2 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
W. Free 10-3 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
M. Walker 10-1 0.0 0
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Dumais 5-2 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
J. Hughes 5-5 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Cruz 4-3 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Atkins 3-1 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Tatum III 3-0 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
A. Mosby 3-6 0.0 0
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Bryant 2-3 0.0 0
L. Payne Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Payne Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
B. Oglesby 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Oglesby 0-1 0.0 0
N. Thomas 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Silva 1/1 47 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
B. Cusick 3 42.0 0 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 15 0
D. Grim 2 15.0 15 0
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
P. Elima-Jeune 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 81 1 0 403.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 81 1 0 403.5
D. Hammond III 2/3 81 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 117 1
T. Jackson 20 117 1 15
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 89 0
K. Remsberg 11 89 0 20
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
T. Birdow 18 73 1 13
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 2
D. Hammond III 13 37 2 9
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Stoner 3 15 0 12
M. Schmidt 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Schmidt 1 7 0 7
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Waters 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 1
B. Waters 1 53 1 53
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
G. Sanders 1 28 0 28
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Remsberg 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 6-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
K. Johnson 5-1 1.0 1
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Fifita 3-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Wills 3-0 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Meeks 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jones IV 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jones IV 2-1 0.0 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Theil 2-0 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Noren 2-0 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 1
C. Scott 1 51.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 15 3:31 7 85 TD
10:07 FRESNO 25 6:10 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 FRESNO 27 2:10 6 73 TD
2:55 AF 40 1:56 3 20 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 FRESNO 10 0:58 3 3 Punt
8:18 FRESNO 25 2:13 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 FRESNO 26 0:07 2 72 INT
12:22 FRESNO 35 0:58 4 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 AF 25 1:09 4 80 TD
3:51 AF 25 3:35 14 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 AF 25 6:37 13 70 TD
0:12 AF 25 0:05 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 AF 25 0:00 5 19 Punt
12:05 FRESNO 40 3:47 8 40 TD
6:01 AF 21 5:15 13 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 AF 20 10:22 17 70 Game
NCAA FB Scores