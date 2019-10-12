Drive Chart
No. 8 Badgers post 4th shutout in 38-0 win over Spartans

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, Wisconsin's defense posted its fourth shutout of the season and the No. 8 Badgers cruised to a 38-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Spartans' defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.

But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing, and couldn't find any rhythm as the Badgers dominated time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.

Jack Coan completed his first seven passes for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and finished 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown to win his eighth straight start since last season.

The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) lost back-to-back games against AP top-10 Big Ten opponents. Michigan State lost at then-No. 4 Ohio State 34-10 last week.

Brian Lewerke was 7 of 16 for 53 yards and an interception and sacked twice before getting pulled in the fourth quarter for backup Rocky Lombardi. Lombardi went 5 for 14 for 66 yards and was picked off by Rachad Wildgoose in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout for Wisconsin's top-ranked defense.

The Badgers last had four shutouts in 1930, when they had five.

Wisconsin did not score a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season. Taylor had scored touchdowns on the Badgers' opening possession in five straight games.

Taylor scored from a yard out, Coan threw a 19-yard touchdown to Quintez Cephus and Collin Larsh kicked a 29-yard field goal to put the Badgers ahead 17-0 at the half.

Michigan State had the ball for less than 7 minutes in the first half and managed just one first down and 38 total yards the first two quarters.

The Spartans got a little momentum when Tyriq Thompson ran for 20 yards and a first down on a fake punt on Michigan State's first drive of the second half. But back-to-back sacks by Chris Orr and Isaiahh Loudermilk forced yet another Spartans punt.

Taylor opened the fourth with his second touchdown, a 1-yarder than made it 24-0.

Zack Baun picked off Lewerke and returned it 34 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The score marked the fourth by the Badgers' defense this season. The unit has only allowed four touchdowns all year.

Kendric Pryor scored the final touchdown on a 66-yard run.

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr., the Big Ten's leading receiver, had five catches for 59 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans were completely overmatched offensively, defensively and on special teams. Coach Mark Dantonio's group has to hit the reset button during its bye week after getting outscored 72-10 against two of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin: The Badgers padded its resume with another dominant performance. With the win, Wisconsin is bowl eligible for the 18th consecutive season. The Badgers run of 17 straight bowl games is the longest streak in the Big Ten and is tied with Boise State for fifth nationally.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin should move up. Its defense backed up its No. 1 national ranking. After a game at Illinois, the Badgers go to Columbus for a showdown with Ohio State in a likely meeting of unbeatens.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 26.

Wisconsin plays at Illinois on Oct. 19.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

WISC Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 61 yards from MSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 42 for 38 yards (98-C.Hahn).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 42
(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at MSU 49 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott).
Penalty
2 & 1 - WISC 49
(14:55 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 41 for 8 yards (35-J.Bachie). Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 49. No Play.
-8 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 41
(14:28 - 1st) 17-J.Coan to WIS 33 FUMBLES. 17-J.Coan to WIS 33 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 19 - WISC 33
(14:05 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams45-N.Harvey).
Punt
4 & 16 - WISC 36
(13:20 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 36. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 21 for -1 yard (37-G.Groshek). Penalty on MSU 20-E.Flowers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSU 21.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 11
(12:48 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 9 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - MICHST 9
(12:37 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 9
(12:08 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart pushed ob at MSU 19 for 10 yards (2-R.Pearson).
Punt
4 & 2 - MICHST 19
(12:04 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 61 yards from MSU 19. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 25 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).

WISC Badgers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(11:26 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 26 for 1 yard (48-K.Willekes).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 26
(11:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 37 for 11 yards (22-J.Scott34-A.Simmons).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37
(10:42 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 43 for 6 yards (35-J.Bachie).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 43
(10:07 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 42
(9:26 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to MSU 49 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49
(8:51 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 36 for 13 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36
(8:16 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 31 for 5 yards (17-T.Thompson22-J.Scott).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 31
(7:35 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to MSU 28 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WISC 28
(6:57 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 28 for no gain (48-K.Willekes).
+27 YD
4 & 2 - WISC 28
(6:13 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MSU 1 for 27 yards.
1 & 1 - WISC
(5:36 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 1 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WISC 1
(5:03 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:03 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:00 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(5:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25
(5:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 30 for 5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MICHST 30
(4:57 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
Punt
4 & 5 - MICHST 30
(4:24 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 45 yards from MSU 30 to WIS 25 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.

WISC Badgers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(4:20 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at WIS 33 for 8 yards (34-A.Simmons).
Penalty
2 & 2 - WISC 33
(4:11 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 38 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons). Penalty on MSU 72-M.Panasiuk Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 33. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38
(3:42 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for 4 yards (35-J.Bachie).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 42
(3:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 47 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 47
(2:44 - 1st) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 49 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49
(2:03 - 1st) 14-N.Watson pushed ob at MSU 32 for 19 yards (35-J.Bachie).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32
(1:25 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 21 for 11 yards (99-R.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 21
(0:50 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 19 for 2 yards (86-D.Beesley).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 19
(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 18 for 18 yards (39-Z.Hintze).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18
(14:54 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 24 for 6 yards (54-C.Orr).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 24
(14:48 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 24 for no gain (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 24
(14:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to MSU 29 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 29
(13:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 29
(13:12 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 2 yards (54-C.Orr).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 31
(13:06 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 31
(12:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 32 yards from MSU 31 Downed at the WIS 37.

WISC Badgers
- FG (14 plays, 52 yards, 7:07 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37
(12:19 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 7 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 44
(12:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 45 for 1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk).
Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 45
(11:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50
(10:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MSU 39 for 11 yards (22-J.Scott).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39
(10:41 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 36 for 3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 36
(10:02 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 34 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WISC 34
(9:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - WISC 34
(8:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to MSU 24 for 10 yards (6-D.Dowell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 24
(8:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 24 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 24
(8:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 44-J.Chenal. 44-J.Chenal to MSU 23 for 1 yard (22-J.Scott34-A.Simmons).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - WISC 23
(7:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to MSU 13 for 10 yards (22-J.Scott).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 13
(6:34 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 11 for 2 yards (35-J.Bachie).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 11
(5:59 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 11
(5:17 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to MSU 11 for no gain (6-D.Dowell).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WISC 11
(5:12 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:35 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(4:30 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 31
(4:30 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 31
(3:59 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 31
(3:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 42 yards from MSU 31. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 29 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).

WISC Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29
(3:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 32 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 32
(3:38 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 34 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 34
(3:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 for 3 yards (6-D.Dowell).
Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 37
(2:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Lotti punts 48 yards from WIS 37 to MSU 15 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15
(1:36 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 22 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 22
(1:29 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 2 yards (56-Z.Baun).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 24
(1:05 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for -3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 21
(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 34 yards from MSU 21 to WIS 45 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.

WISC Badgers
- Halftime (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45
(0:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 46 for 1 yard (24-T.Person).
Sack
2 & 9 - WISC 46
(0:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 39 for -7 yards FUMBLES (96-J.Panasiuk). 71-C.Van Lanen to WIS 39 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (13 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 32 for 7 yards (25-E.Burrell).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 36 for 4 yards (2-R.Pearson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(14:35 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
-4 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 37
(14:02 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 33 FUMBLES. 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 33 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 13 - MICHST 33
(13:25 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 38 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
+20 YD
4 & 8 - MICHST 38
(12:39 - 3rd) 17-T.Mosley to WIS 42 for 20 yards (24-A.Krumholz).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(12:05 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to WIS 38 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MICHST 38
(11:28 - 3rd) 7-C.White to WIS 38 for no gain (56-Z.Baun57-J.Sanborn).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 38
(10:52 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 27 for 11 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - MICHST 27
(10:14 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at WIS 35 for -8 yards (54-C.Orr).
Sack
2 & 18 - MICHST 35
(9:48 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at WIS 39 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
Penalty
3 & 22 - MICHST 39
(9:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on MSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WIS 39.
+8 YD
3 & 27 - MICHST 44
(8:31 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to WIS 36 for 8 yards (41-N.Burks).
Punt
4 & 19 - MICHST 36
(8:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 28 yards from WIS 36 Downed at the WIS 8.

WISC Badgers
- TD (15 plays, 92 yards, 7:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 8
(7:34 - 3rd) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 17 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 17
(7:24 - 3rd) 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 22 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22
(6:43 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 24 for 2 yards (72-M.Panasiuk96-J.Panasiuk).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 24
(6:13 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor runs ob at WIS 42 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 42
(5:33 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 3 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 45
(4:58 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 46 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46
(4:17 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 37 for 9 yards (19-J.Butler).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 37
(3:38 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 38 for -1 yard (35-J.Bachie).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 38
(2:56 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 35 for 3 yards (48-K.Willekes).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35
(2:13 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at MSU 36 for -1 yard (19-J.Butler).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 36
(1:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at MSU 24 for 12 yards (22-J.Scott).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24
(1:02 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to MSU 20 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 20
(0:27 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 22 for -2 yards (48-K.Willekes).
+21 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 22
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson pushed ob at MSU 1 for 21 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WISC 1
(14:18 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:43 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:38 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(13:38 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25
(13:38 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 30 for 5 yards (41-N.Burks).
Int
3 & 5 - MICHST 30
(13:33 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 56-Z.Baun at MSU 34. 56-Z.Baun runs 34 yards for a touchdown.

WISC Badgers
- TD (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:59 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:52 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(12:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to MSU 31 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 31
(12:52 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 6 yards (2-R.Pearson54-C.Orr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 37
(12:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
-8 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 37
(12:06 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 29 FUMBLES. 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 29 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 18 - WISC 29
(11:54 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
Punt
4 & 18 - WISC 29
(11:17 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 41 yards from MSU 29. 6-D.Davis to WIS 34 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+66 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34
(11:13 - 4th) 3-K.Pryor runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:04 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

WISC Badgers
- Punt (7 plays, 41 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:52 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(10:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 25
(10:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 25
(10:47 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 10 - WISC 25
(10:42 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 54 yards from MSU 25 Downed at the WIS 21.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(10:38 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 23 for 2 yards (17-T.Thompson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 23
(10:25 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to WIS 30 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 30
(9:44 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Bachie).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34
(8:58 - 4th) 1-A.Cruickshank to MSU 43 for 23 yards (22-J.Scott).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43
(8:18 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MSU 41 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 41
(7:33 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to MSU 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Bachie).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MICHST 38
(6:51 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Krumholz.
Punt
4 & 5 - MICHST 38
(6:13 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 28 yards from MSU 38 to MSU 10 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

WISC Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 10
(6:07 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 13 for 3 yards (19-J.Torchio).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 13
(6:00 - 4th) 25-D.Stewart pushed ob at MSU 8 for -5 yards (21-C.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 12 - WISC 8
(5:34 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 16 for 8 yards (21-C.Williams).
Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 16
(4:55 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 53 yards from MSU 16 to WIS 31 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, -31 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31
(4:11 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 32 for 1 yard (64-J.Slade).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 32
(4:04 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 37 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 37
(3:26 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 37 for no gain (34-A.Simmons48-K.Willekes).
Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 37
(2:43 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 20 yards from WIS 37 out of bounds at the MSU 43.

WISC Badgers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 43
(2:01 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White. Penalty on MSU 7-C.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - WISC 28
(1:55 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
No Gain
2 & 25 - WISC 28
(1:49 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
+19 YD
3 & 25 - WISC 28
(1:45 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 47 for 19 yards (21-C.Williams).
+18 YD
4 & 6 - WISC 47
(1:40 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 35 for 18 yards (11-A.Smith).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35
(1:12 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 20 for 15 yards (48-T.Wiltjer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 20
(0:51 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Davis.
Int
2 & 10 - WISC 20
(0:35 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-R.Wildgoose at WIS 1. 5-R.Wildgoose to WIS 12 for 11 yards (2-J.Barnett).

WISC Badgers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 12
(0:31 - 4th) 2-C.Wolf kneels at WIS 11 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:52
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 11:04
3-K.Pryor runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
66
yds
00:09
pos
0
37
Point After TD 12:52
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 13:33
14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 56-Z.Baun at MSU 34. 56-Z.Baun runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:05
pos
0
30
Point After TD 13:38
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 13:43
23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
92
yds
07:07
pos
0
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:12
19-C.Larsh 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
52
yds
07:07
pos
0
17
Point After TD 14:54
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 15:00
17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:10
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:03
23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 22
Rushing 3 10
Passing 4 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 137 395
Total Plays 51 67
Avg Gain 2.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 30 222
Rush Attempts 21 46
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 107 173
Comp. - Att. 12-30 18-21
Yards Per Pass 3.6 8.2
Penalties - Yards 5-40 1-10
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 9-43.1 4-34.5
Return Yards 17 92
Punts - Returns 1--1 3-9
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 1-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-45
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 4-3 00000
8 Wisconsin 6-0 71002138
WISC -8.5, O/U 40.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 107 PASS YDS 173
30 RUSH YDS 222
137 TOTAL YDS 395
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 66 0 1 61.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 66 0 1 61.0
R. Lombardi 5/14 66 0 1
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 53 0 1 59.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 53 0 1 59.1
B. Lewerke 7/16 53 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Thompson 1 20 0 20
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
E. Collins 8 16 0 6
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
B. Lewerke 8 4 0 6
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. White 1 0 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
R. Lombardi 2 -5 0 3
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
D. Stewart Jr. 5 59 0 18
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
C. White 3 34 0 19
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
M. Seybert 2 15 0 8
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Hayes 2 11 0 6
N. Davis 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Davis 0 0 0 0
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 8-1 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Bachie 8-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
A. Simmons 7-3 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
X. Henderson 7-0 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Dowell 6-0 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Willekes 4-1 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Panasiuk 4-1 1.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Butler 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Beesley 2-0 0.0 0
T. Person 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Person 1-0 0.0 0
J. Slade 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Panasiuk 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dowell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dowell 1-0 0.0 0
N. Harvey 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Harvey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 43.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 43.1 1
J. Hartbarger 9 43.1 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
B. Sowards 1 -1.0 0 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 180 1 0 173.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 180 1 0 173.4
J. Coan 18/21 180 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 80 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 80 2
J. Taylor 26 80 2 13
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 66 1
K. Pryor 1 66 1 66
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
N. Watson 5 34 0 19
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Cruickshank 2 28 0 23
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Chenal 4 17 0 9
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Groshek 2 7 0 4
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
B. Shaw 3 6 0 5
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
J. Coan 2 -15 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
J. Ferguson 4 62 0 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Davis III 4 33 0 12
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
Q. Cephus 2 28 1 19
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Taylor 3 22 0 9
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Pryor 1 18 0 18
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Taylor 1 10 0 10
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Groshek 2 6 0 3
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Chenal 1 1 0 1
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Krumholz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Orr 5-1 1.0 0
R. Pearson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Pearson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Z. Baun 3-0 0.0 1
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 3-2 0.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Burks 2-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Krumholz 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 1.0 0
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Torchio 1-0 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wiltjer 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wiltjer 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Larsh 1/1 29 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.5 2
A. Lotti 4 34.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
A. Cruickshank 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 2 0
D. Davis III 2 2.0 2 0
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Dunn 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MICHST 11 0:44 3 8 Punt
5:00 MICHST 25 0:36 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MICHST 18 2:32 6 13 Punt
4:35 MICHST 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
1:36 MICHST 15 0:39 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 MICHST 25 0:00 13 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 MICHST 25 0:05 3 73 INT
12:52 MICHST 25 1:35 5 4 Punt
10:52 MICHST 25 0:10 3 0 Punt
6:07 MICHST 10 1:12 3 6 Punt
2:01 MICHST 43 1:26 8 -31 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 42 1:40 4 -6 Punt
11:26 WISC 25 6:23 12 75 TD
4:20 WISC 25 4:10 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WISC 37 7:07 14 52 FG
3:48 WISC 29 1:23 3 8 Punt
0:53 WISC 45 0:06 2 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 WISC 8 7:07 15 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 WISC 34 0:09 1 66 TD
10:38 WISC 21 4:25 7 41 Punt
4:11 WISC 31 1:28 3 6 Punt
0:31 WISC 12 0:00 1 -1 Game
