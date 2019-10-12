|
|
|MICHST
|WISC
No. 8 Badgers post 4th shutout in 38-0 win over Spartans
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, Wisconsin's defense posted its fourth shutout of the season and the No. 8 Badgers cruised to a 38-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Spartans' defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.
But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing, and couldn't find any rhythm as the Badgers dominated time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.
Jack Coan completed his first seven passes for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and finished 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown to win his eighth straight start since last season.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) lost back-to-back games against AP top-10 Big Ten opponents. Michigan State lost at then-No. 4 Ohio State 34-10 last week.
Brian Lewerke was 7 of 16 for 53 yards and an interception and sacked twice before getting pulled in the fourth quarter for backup Rocky Lombardi. Lombardi went 5 for 14 for 66 yards and was picked off by Rachad Wildgoose in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout for Wisconsin's top-ranked defense.
The Badgers last had four shutouts in 1930, when they had five.
Wisconsin did not score a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season. Taylor had scored touchdowns on the Badgers' opening possession in five straight games.
Taylor scored from a yard out, Coan threw a 19-yard touchdown to Quintez Cephus and Collin Larsh kicked a 29-yard field goal to put the Badgers ahead 17-0 at the half.
Michigan State had the ball for less than 7 minutes in the first half and managed just one first down and 38 total yards the first two quarters.
The Spartans got a little momentum when Tyriq Thompson ran for 20 yards and a first down on a fake punt on Michigan State's first drive of the second half. But back-to-back sacks by Chris Orr and Isaiahh Loudermilk forced yet another Spartans punt.
Taylor opened the fourth with his second touchdown, a 1-yarder than made it 24-0.
Zack Baun picked off Lewerke and returned it 34 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The score marked the fourth by the Badgers' defense this season. The unit has only allowed four touchdowns all year.
Kendric Pryor scored the final touchdown on a 66-yard run.
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr., the Big Ten's leading receiver, had five catches for 59 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The Spartans were completely overmatched offensively, defensively and on special teams. Coach Mark Dantonio's group has to hit the reset button during its bye week after getting outscored 72-10 against two of the top teams in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin: The Badgers padded its resume with another dominant performance. With the win, Wisconsin is bowl eligible for the 18th consecutive season. The Badgers run of 17 straight bowl games is the longest streak in the Big Ten and is tied with Boise State for fifth nationally.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin should move up. Its defense backed up its No. 1 national ranking. After a game at Illinois, the Badgers go to Columbus for a showdown with Ohio State in a likely meeting of unbeatens.
UP NEXT
Michigan State hosts No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 26.
Wisconsin plays at Illinois on Oct. 19.
---
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 61 yards from MSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 42 for 38 yards (98-C.Hahn).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at MSU 49 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WISC 49(14:55 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 41 for 8 yards (35-J.Bachie). Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 49. No Play.
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 41(14:28 - 1st) 17-J.Coan to WIS 33 FUMBLES. 17-J.Coan to WIS 33 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 19 - WISC 33(14:05 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams45-N.Harvey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - WISC 36(13:20 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 36. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 21 for -1 yard (37-G.Groshek). Penalty on MSU 20-E.Flowers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSU 21.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(12:48 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 9 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 9(12:37 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 9(12:08 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart pushed ob at MSU 19 for 10 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 19(12:04 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 61 yards from MSU 19. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 25 for 5 yards (9-D.Long).
WISC
Badgers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(11:26 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 26 for 1 yard (48-K.Willekes).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 26(11:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 37 for 11 yards (22-J.Scott34-A.Simmons).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(10:42 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 43 for 6 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 43(10:07 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 42(9:26 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to MSU 49 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(8:51 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 36 for 13 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(8:16 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 31 for 5 yards (17-T.Thompson22-J.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 31(7:35 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to MSU 28 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WISC 28(6:57 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 28 for no gain (48-K.Willekes).
|
+27 YD
|
4 & 2 - WISC 28(6:13 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MSU 1 for 27 yards.
|
1 & 1 - WISC(5:36 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 1 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(5:03 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:03 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 30 for 5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(4:57 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 30(4:24 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 45 yards from MSU 30 to WIS 25 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:20 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at WIS 33 for 8 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WISC 33(4:11 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 38 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons). Penalty on MSU 72-M.Panasiuk Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(3:42 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for 4 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 42(3:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 47 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 47(2:44 - 1st) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 49 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(2:03 - 1st) 14-N.Watson pushed ob at MSU 32 for 19 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(1:25 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 21 for 11 yards (99-R.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(0:50 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 19 for 2 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 19(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 18 for 18 yards (39-Z.Hintze).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(14:54 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 24 for 6 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 24(14:48 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 24 for no gain (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 24(14:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to MSU 29 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(13:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 29(13:12 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 2 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 31(13:06 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 31(12:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 32 yards from MSU 31 Downed at the WIS 37.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (14 plays, 52 yards, 7:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(12:19 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 7 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 44(12:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 45 for 1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WISC 45(11:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 50(10:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MSU 39 for 11 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(10:41 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 36 for 3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 36(10:02 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 34 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WISC 34(9:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 5 - WISC 34(8:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to MSU 24 for 10 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 24(8:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 24 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 24(8:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 44-J.Chenal. 44-J.Chenal to MSU 23 for 1 yard (22-J.Scott34-A.Simmons).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 23(7:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to MSU 13 for 10 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 13(6:34 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 11 for 2 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 11(5:59 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 11(5:17 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to MSU 11 for no gain (6-D.Dowell).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WISC 11(5:12 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(4:30 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 31(4:30 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 31(3:59 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 31(3:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 42 yards from MSU 31. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 29 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(3:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 32 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 32(3:38 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 34 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 34(3:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 for 3 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WISC 37(2:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Lotti punts 48 yards from WIS 37 to MSU 15 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(1:36 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 22 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 22(1:29 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 2 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 24(1:05 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for -3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 21(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 34 yards from MSU 21 to WIS 45 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (13 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 32 for 7 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 36 for 4 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(14:35 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 37(14:02 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 33 FUMBLES. 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 33 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 33(13:25 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 38 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 38(12:39 - 3rd) 17-T.Mosley to WIS 42 for 20 yards (24-A.Krumholz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(12:05 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to WIS 38 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 38(11:28 - 3rd) 7-C.White to WIS 38 for no gain (56-Z.Baun57-J.Sanborn).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 38(10:52 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 27 for 11 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(10:14 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at WIS 35 for -8 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
Sack
|
2 & 18 - MICHST 35(9:48 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at WIS 39 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 22 - MICHST 39(9:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on MSU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WIS 39.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 27 - MICHST 44(8:31 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to WIS 36 for 8 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - MICHST 36(8:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 28 yards from WIS 36 Downed at the WIS 8.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (15 plays, 92 yards, 7:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 8(7:34 - 3rd) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 17 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 17(7:24 - 3rd) 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 22 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(6:43 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 24 for 2 yards (72-M.Panasiuk96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 24(6:13 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor runs ob at WIS 42 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(5:33 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 3 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 45(4:58 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 46 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(4:17 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 37 for 9 yards (19-J.Butler).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 37(3:38 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 38 for -1 yard (35-J.Bachie).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 38(2:56 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 35 for 3 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(2:13 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at MSU 36 for -1 yard (19-J.Butler).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 36(1:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at MSU 24 for 12 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 24(1:02 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to MSU 20 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 20(0:27 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MSU 22 for -2 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 22(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson pushed ob at MSU 1 for 21 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(14:18 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:43 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:38 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:38 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 30 for 5 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(13:33 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 56-Z.Baun at MSU 34. 56-Z.Baun runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:59 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 4-C.Hayes. 4-C.Hayes to MSU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 31(12:52 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 6 yards (2-R.Pearson54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(12:30 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 37(12:06 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 29 FUMBLES. 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 29 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - WISC 29(11:54 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - WISC 29(11:17 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 41 yards from MSU 29. 6-D.Davis to WIS 34 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (7 plays, 41 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(10:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(10:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 25(10:47 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WISC 25(10:42 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 54 yards from MSU 25 Downed at the WIS 21.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(10:38 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 23 for 2 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 23(10:25 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to WIS 30 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 30(9:44 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(8:58 - 4th) 1-A.Cruickshank to MSU 43 for 23 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(8:18 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MSU 41 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 41(7:33 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to MSU 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Bachie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 38(6:51 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Krumholz.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 38(6:13 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 28 yards from MSU 38 to MSU 10 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 10(6:07 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 13 for 3 yards (19-J.Torchio).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 13(6:00 - 4th) 25-D.Stewart pushed ob at MSU 8 for -5 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - WISC 8(5:34 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 16 for 8 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WISC 16(4:55 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 53 yards from MSU 16 to WIS 31 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, -31 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(4:11 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 32 for 1 yard (64-J.Slade).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 32(4:04 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 37 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 37(3:26 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to WIS 37 for no gain (34-A.Simmons48-K.Willekes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 37(2:43 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 20 yards from WIS 37 out of bounds at the MSU 43.
WISC
Badgers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(2:01 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White. Penalty on MSU 7-C.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - WISC 28(1:55 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - WISC 28(1:49 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Hayes.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 25 - WISC 28(1:45 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 47 for 19 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+18 YD
|
4 & 6 - WISC 47(1:40 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 35 for 18 yards (11-A.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(1:12 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WIS 20 for 15 yards (48-T.Wiltjer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(0:51 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Davis.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WISC 20(0:35 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-R.Wildgoose at WIS 1. 5-R.Wildgoose to WIS 12 for 11 yards (2-J.Barnett).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|22
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|137
|395
|Total Plays
|51
|67
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|222
|Rush Attempts
|21
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|12-30
|18-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.1
|4-34.5
|Return Yards
|17
|92
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|222
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5/14
|66
|0
|1
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|7/16
|53
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|16
|0
|6
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|8
|4
|0
|6
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|5
|59
|0
|18
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|3
|34
|0
|19
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
N. Davis 84 TE
|N. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 CB
|T. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|9
|43.1
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|18/21
|180
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|26
|80
|2
|13
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|66
|1
|66
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|5
|34
|0
|19
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|2
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|4
|62
|0
|27
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|2
|28
|1
|19
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 19 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltjer 48 LB
|T. Wiltjer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|1/1
|29
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|4
|34.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
