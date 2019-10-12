Drive Chart
UAB
TXSA

No Text

Johnston, Watkins lead UAB over UTSA 33-14

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.

Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Johnston tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Watkins in the second quarter. Myron Mitchell caught his only pass, beating a defender in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring catch that stretched the Blazers lead to 23-14 in the third. Stanley scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth.

Lowell Narcisse was 8 of 19 for 94 yards passing and added 89 yards on the ground to lead UTSA (2-4, 1-2). Sincere McCormick ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Narcisse added a 4-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (90-T.Fair50-N.Wilder).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 28
(15:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 27 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder47-A.Wright).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 27
(14:35 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
Penalty
4 & 8 - TXSA 27
(13:56 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 27. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 22
(13:48 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 22 to UAB 41 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(13:48 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 45 for 14 yards (6-S.Harris).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(13:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 37 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin12-A.Martel).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 37
(13:15 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UTSA 22 for 15 yards (25-C.Austin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 22
(12:32 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 18 for 4 yards (6-S.Harris39-R.Wisdom).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 18
(11:58 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 11 for 7 yards (26-C.Mayfield46-T.Harmanson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(11:25 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 13 for -2 yards (50-B.Matterson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 13
(10:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UAB 13
(10:10 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UAB 13
(10:03 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(9:51 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for -1 yard (90-T.Fair).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 24
(9:51 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
+35 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 24
(9:17 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UAB 41 for 35 yards (14-D.Turner).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(9:11 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 44 for -3 yards (14-D.Turner6-K.Moll).
-4 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 44
(8:49 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 48 for -4 yards (22-J.Smith).
+13 YD
3 & 17 - TXSA 48
(8:16 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UAB 35 FUMBLES (6-K.Moll). 18-T.Marshall to UAB 35 for no gain.

UAB Blazers
- Downs (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(7:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 47 for 18 yards (26-C.Mayfield12-A.Martel).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(7:21 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 49 for -4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
+19 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 49
(6:43 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 32 for 19 yards (28-C.Grady).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(6:02 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 34 for -2 yards (99-B.Baker).
+11 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 34
(5:27 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UTSA 23 for 11 yards (6-S.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UAB 23
(4:55 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 23 for no gain (12-A.Martel45-D.Henry).
No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 23
(4:31 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UTSA 23 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Downs (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(3:34 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 5 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 28
(3:29 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Moorhead.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 28
(3:04 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 37 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(2:57 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 41 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 41
(2:29 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 43
(1:52 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UAB 42 for 15 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(1:07 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 40 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 40
(0:21 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Woolen.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 3-T.Woolen. 3-T.Woolen to UAB 35 for 5 yards (4-S.Brown).
+2 YD
4 & 3 - TXSA 35
(14:55 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 33 for 2 yards (1-G.Marino). Team penalty on UTSA Illegal shift declined.

UAB Blazers
- TD (1 plays, 67 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+67 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(14:20 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:13 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 89 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:01 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 26 for 26 yards (15-R.Revels).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(14:01 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 29 for 3 yards (52-F.Mofor). Penalty on UAB 52-F.Mofor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 29.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(13:56 - 2nd) 5-D.Griffin to UAB 49 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 49
(13:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UAB 34 for 15 yards (6-K.Moll).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(13:09 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 50-N.Wilder Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 34.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 19
(13:09 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick pushed ob at UAB 7 for 12 yards (6-K.Moll).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - TXSA 7
(12:58 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 4 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 4
(12:35 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:07 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UAB Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 74 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:02 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 13 for 12 yards (4-A.Parks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(12:02 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 21 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 21
(11:57 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 31 for 10 yards (1-K.Nwachuku26-C.Mayfield).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(11:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 37 for 6 yards (50-B.Matterson).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 37
(10:33 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 47 for 10 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(9:55 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 38 for 15 yards (29-C.Johnson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(9:15 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown pushed ob at UTSA 19 for 19 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(8:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UTSA 16 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 16
(7:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (45-D.Henry).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 14
(7:08 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to UTSA 13 for 1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 13
(6:26 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(5:38 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for -3 yards (12-G.Cash).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 22
(5:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 22
(5:02 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 25 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 25
(4:56 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 25. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 39 for 4 yards (47-J.Preston).

UAB Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(4:15 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 43 for 18 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(4:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(3:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 28 for 1 yard (95-J.Haynes12-A.Martel).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 28
(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 15 for 13 yards (12-A.Martel).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 15
(2:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 28-C.Grady Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at UTSA 15. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 7 - UAB 7
(2:02 - 2nd) 5-M.Mitchell to UTSA 7 for no gain (39-R.Wisdom). Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UTSA 7. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 22 - UAB 22
(1:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 13 for 9 yards (6-S.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 13
(1:34 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 9 for 4 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 9
(1:28 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 5 for 4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UAB 5
(0:41 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 20 for 20 yards (26-D.Miller).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(0:13 - 2nd) kneels at UTSA 19 for -1 yard.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTSA Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 29 for -1 yard (25-C.Austin).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
3 & 11 - UAB
(14:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 45 for 16 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 29
(14:24 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
Punt
4 & 11 - UAB 29
(14:16 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 29. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 18 for no gain (31-K.Harrell).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(14:16 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 18 for no gain (50-N.Wilder1-G.Marino).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 18
(14:06 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler22-J.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSA 21
(13:40 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Woolen.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSA 21
(13:00 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 21 to UAB 41 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(12:52 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 49 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 76-K.Nelson to UAB 50 for no gain.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 28 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 50
(12:43 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 50
(12:34 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 25 for 25 yards (12-G.Cash).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(12:27 - 3rd) 2-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 10-L.Narcisse.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 25
(12:04 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 16-K.Johnson. 16-K.Johnson to UAB 21 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner17-W.Boler).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 21
(11:57 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 17 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner22-J.Smith).
Penalty
4 & 2 - TXSA 17
(11:12 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 1-J.Haden Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at UAB 17. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 9 - TXSA 9
(10:34 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 8 for 1 yard (52-F.Mofor).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 8
(10:29 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 4 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll52-F.Mofor).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 4
(9:50 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:03 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 20. 1-J.Haden to UAB 27 for 12 yards (1-K.Nwachuku47-J.Preston).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(8:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 23 for -4 yards (95-J.Haynes25-C.Austin).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 23
(8:50 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 26 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 26
(8:08 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Stanley.
Punt
4 & 11 - UAB 26
(7:31 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 47 yards from UAB 26 to UTSA 27 fair catch by 2-S.Jones. Penalty on UTSA 5-D.Griffin Holding declined. Penalty on UTSA 17-V.Vallair Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at UAB 26. No Play.

UAB Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(7:20 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
+44 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 41
(7:10 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 15 for 44 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 15
(7:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 15 for no gain (98-L.Dantzler). Team penalty on UAB Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 15. No Play.
+25 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 25
(6:35 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:07 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key). Penalty on UTSA 55-L.Garnett Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 14
(6:00 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 14
(6:00 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 18 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith).
-3 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 18
(5:47 - 3rd) to UTSA 15 for -3 yards (6-K.Moll).
Punt
4 & 9 - TXSA 15
(5:18 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 15 to the UAB 33 downed by 52-G.Merka.

UAB Blazers
- Interception (1 plays, 40 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(4:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Carter-McLin at UAB 29. 91-J.Carter-McLin to UAB 27 for 2 yards (94-S.Wise).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(4:23 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UAB 21 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 21
(4:15 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 15 for 6 yards (14-D.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(3:50 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 15 for no gain (12-G.Cash).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSA 15
(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 15. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 10
(2:49 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 10
(2:35 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 6 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
-3 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 6
(2:29 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 9 for -3 yards (17-W.Boler).

UAB Blazers
- FG (13 plays, 71 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 9
(2:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 27 FUMBLES (28-C.Grady). out of bounds at the UAB 27.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(2:01 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 49 for 24 yards (28-C.Grady).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(1:45 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 47 for 2 yards (76-K.Nelson).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 47
(1:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (29-C.Johnson46-T.Harmanson).
Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 44
(0:19 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 95-J.Haynes Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 38 for 1 yard (45-D.Henry).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 38
(15:00 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 35 for 3 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 35
(14:20 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+9 YD
4 & 6 - UAB 35
(13:36 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 26 for 9 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(13:28 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 32 for -6 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
2 & 16 - UAB 32
(12:50 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+2 YD
3 & 16 - UAB 32
(12:11 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (76-K.Nelson).
Penalty
4 & 14 - UAB 30
(12:04 - 4th) to UTSA 45 for -15 yards (39-R.Wisdom). Team penalty on UTSA Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 30. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - UAB 25
(11:26 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(11:01 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler). Penalty on UTSA 87-G.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - TXSA 15
(11:01 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 20 for 5 yards (18-T.Marshall).
No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSA 20
(9:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 20
(9:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
Punt
4 & 15 - TXSA 20
(9:36 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 20. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 43 for 15 yards (95-J.Haynes).

UAB Blazers
- TD (7 plays, 57 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(9:28 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 46 for 11 yards (12-A.Martel).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(9:15 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 36 for 10 yards (29-C.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(8:57 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 37 for -1 yard (99-B.Baker).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 37
(8:17 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 34 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 34
(7:33 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UTSA 19 for 15 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(6:49 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 5 for 14 yards (25-C.Austin).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - UAB 5
(6:08 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:28 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (4 plays, 27 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:20 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 64 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for 21 yards (31-K.Harrell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(5:20 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 3-T.Woolen. 3-T.Woolen to UTSA 31 for 9 yards (36-K.Griffin).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 31
(5:13 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse pushed ob at UTSA 40 for 9 yards (14-D.Turner).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(4:51 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 16-K.Johnson. 16-K.Johnson to UAB 45 for 15 yards (9-A.Brooks).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(4:22 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 48 for -7 yards FUMBLES (22-J.Smith). 6-K.Moll to UTSA 49 for no gain.

UAB Blazers
- End of Game (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(4:04 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 47 for 2 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 47
(3:54 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 40 for 7 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 40
(3:08 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 34 for 6 yards (25-C.Austin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(2:23 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 34 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 34
(1:37 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston kneels at UTSA 36 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 36
(0:52 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston kneels at UTSA 38 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:20
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
14
Touchdown 5:28
2-L.Stanley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
04:00
pos
32
14
Field Goal 11:26
19-N.Vogel 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
01:45
pos
26
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:00
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 6:07
17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:13
pos
22
14
Point After TD 8:57
43-M.Cluck extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 8:57
10-L.Narcisse runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
28
yds
03:46
pos
16
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:41
19-N.Vogel 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
03:34
pos
16
7
Field Goal 6:26
19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
74
yds
05:36
pos
13
7
Point After TD 12:02
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 12:07
23-S.McCormick runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
89
yds
01:54
pos
10
6
Point After TD 14:01
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 14:13
17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
67
yds
00:07
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:03
19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
46
yds
03:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 12
Rushing 9 6
Passing 14 3
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 2-11 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 492 220
Total Plays 67 56
Avg Gain 7.3 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 198 126
Rush Attempts 41 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.5
Net Yards Passing 294 94
Comp. - Att. 17-26 8-20
Yards Per Pass 11.3 4.7
Penalties - Yards 6-68 9-78
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-53.0 5-43.8
Return Yards 43 93
Punts - Returns 2-19 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-24 4-91
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 5-1 31371033
UTSA 2-4 077014
TXSA 12.5, O/U 47
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 294 PASS YDS 94
198 RUSH YDS 126
492 TOTAL YDS 220
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 294 2 1 178.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 294 2 1 178.1
T. Johnston III 17/26 294 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 92 1
L. Stanley 13 92 1 17
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Brown Jr. 9 62 0 24
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
T. Johnston III 11 30 0 10
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Haden 5 18 0 14
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Hopkins 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 167 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 167 1
A. Watkins 6 167 1 67
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 0
K. Parham 6 82 0 19
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
M. Mitchell 1 25 1 25
M. Grossman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Grossman 1 15 0 15
T. Blakes 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Blakes 1 3 0 3
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
H. Pittman 2 2 0 3
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Stanley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Turner 7-0 0.0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Moll 6-1 0.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Wilder 6-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
J. Smith 4-2 1.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Cash 4-0 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Fair 4-0 0.0 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Mofor 2-1 0.0 0
W. Boler 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Boler 2-1 0.0 0
G. Marino 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Marino 1-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Griffin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wright 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 3/3
N. Vogel 4/4 43 3/3 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
K. Greenwell 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Haden 1 12.0 12 0
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
M. Mitchell 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 15 0
M. Mitchell 2 9.5 15 0
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 94 0 0 83.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 94 0 0 83.7
L. Narcisse 8/19 94 0 0
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 89 1
L. Narcisse 17 89 1 25
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 34 1
S. McCormick 16 34 1 12
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Griffin 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
C. Strickland II 2 41 0 35
K. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Johnson Jr. 2 19 0 15
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
S. McCormick 1 15 0 15
T. Woolen 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Woolen 2 14 0 9
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Jones 1 5 0 5
B. Moorhead 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Moorhead 0 0 0 0
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Narcisse 0 0 0 0
G. Sharp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Sharp 0 0 0 0
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Brady 0 0 0 0
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Griffin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 6-2 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Austin III 6-1 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Martel 4-3 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Grady 3-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Henry 3-1 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 3-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 2-0 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Baker 2-0 0.0 0
B. Matterson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Matterson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Parks 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wise 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wise 1-0 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
H. Duplessis 0/0 0 2/2 2
M. Cluck 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Cluck 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 0
L. Dean 5 43.8 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 26 0
B. Brady 4 22.8 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Jones 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 UAB 41 3:45 8 46 FG
7:32 UAB 35 3:01 7 42 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 UAB 33 0:07 1 67 TD
12:02 UAB 13 5:36 9 74 FG
4:15 UAB 39 3:34 9 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 UAB 25 0:00 5 25 Punt
12:52 UAB 41 0:00 1 9 Fumble
8:57 UAB 27 1:26 3 -1 Punt
7:20 UAB 41 1:13 4 59 TD
4:37 UAB 33 0:00 1 40 INT
2:04 UAB 9 1:45 13 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 UAB 43 4:00 7 57 TD
4:04 TXSA 49 3:12 6 11 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 1:12 4 -8 Punt
9:56 TXSA 25 1:40 6 40 Fumble
3:34 TXSA 23 3:13 10 44 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 TXSA 26 1:54 7 89 TD
5:44 TXSA 25 0:48 3 0 Punt
0:17 TXSA 20 0:04 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 TXSA 18 1:16 3 3 Punt
12:43 UAB 50 3:46 10 28 TD
6:00 TXSA 14 0:42 3 1 Punt
4:23 UAB 27 1:54 7 23 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 TXSA 25 1:32 3 -5 Punt
5:20 TXSA 22 0:58 4 27 Fumble
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores