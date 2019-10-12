|
|
|UAB
|TXSA
Johnston, Watkins lead UAB over UTSA 33-14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.
Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Johnston tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Watkins in the second quarter. Myron Mitchell caught his only pass, beating a defender in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring catch that stretched the Blazers lead to 23-14 in the third. Stanley scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth.
Lowell Narcisse was 8 of 19 for 94 yards passing and added 89 yards on the ground to lead UTSA (2-4, 1-2). Sincere McCormick ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Narcisse added a 4-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (90-T.Fair50-N.Wilder).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(15:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 27 for -1 yard (50-N.Wilder47-A.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 27(14:35 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TXSA 27(13:56 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 27. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXSA 22(13:48 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 22 to UAB 41 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(13:48 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 45 for 14 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(13:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 37 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin12-A.Martel).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 37(13:15 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UTSA 22 for 15 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 22(12:32 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 18 for 4 yards (6-S.Harris39-R.Wisdom).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 18(11:58 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 11 for 7 yards (26-C.Mayfield46-T.Harmanson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(11:25 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 13 for -2 yards (50-B.Matterson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UAB 13(10:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 13(10:10 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UAB 13(10:03 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Fumble (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:51 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for -1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 24(9:51 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 24(9:17 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UAB 41 for 35 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(9:11 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 44 for -3 yards (14-D.Turner6-K.Moll).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSA 44(8:49 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 48 for -4 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXSA 48(8:16 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UAB 35 FUMBLES (6-K.Moll). 18-T.Marshall to UAB 35 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(7:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 47 for 18 yards (26-C.Mayfield12-A.Martel).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(7:21 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 49 for -4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 49(6:43 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 32 for 19 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(6:02 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 34 for -2 yards (99-B.Baker).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 34(5:27 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UTSA 23 for 11 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UAB 23(4:55 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 23 for no gain (12-A.Martel45-D.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UAB 23(4:31 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UTSA 23 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(3:34 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 5 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 28(3:29 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Moorhead.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 28(3:04 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 37 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(2:57 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 41 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 41(2:29 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 43(1:52 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UAB 42 for 15 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(1:07 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 40 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 40(0:21 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Woolen.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 40(15:00 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 3-T.Woolen. 3-T.Woolen to UAB 35 for 5 yards (4-S.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 35(14:55 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 33 for 2 yards (1-G.Marino). Team penalty on UTSA Illegal shift declined.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 89 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 26 for 26 yards (15-R.Revels).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(14:01 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 29 for 3 yards (52-F.Mofor). Penalty on UAB 52-F.Mofor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 29.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(13:56 - 2nd) 5-D.Griffin to UAB 49 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 49(13:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UAB 34 for 15 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(13:09 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 50-N.Wilder Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 34.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(13:09 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick pushed ob at UAB 7 for 12 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXSA 7(12:58 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 4 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 4(12:35 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 74 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 13 for 12 yards (4-A.Parks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(12:02 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 21 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 21(11:57 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 31 for 10 yards (1-K.Nwachuku26-C.Mayfield).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(11:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 37 for 6 yards (50-B.Matterson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 37(10:33 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 47 for 10 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(9:55 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 38 for 15 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(9:15 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown pushed ob at UTSA 19 for 19 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(8:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UTSA 16 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 16(7:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 14(7:08 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to UTSA 13 for 1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UAB 13(6:26 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:38 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for -3 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXSA 22(5:38 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 22(5:02 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 25 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 25(4:56 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 25. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 39 for 4 yards (47-J.Preston).
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 39(4:15 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 43 for 18 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(4:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(3:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 28 for 1 yard (95-J.Haynes12-A.Martel).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 28(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 15 for 13 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(2:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 28-C.Grady Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at UTSA 15. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - UAB 7(2:02 - 2nd) 5-M.Mitchell to UTSA 7 for no gain (39-R.Wisdom). Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UTSA 7. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 22 - UAB 22(1:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 13 for 9 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - UAB 13(1:34 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 9 for 4 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 9(1:28 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 5 for 4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UAB 5(0:41 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 20 for 20 yards (26-D.Miller).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(0:13 - 2nd) kneels at UTSA 19 for -1 yard.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTSA Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 29 for -1 yard (25-C.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UAB 29(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
3 & 11 - UAB(14:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 45 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 29(14:24 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 29(14:16 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 29. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 18 for no gain (31-K.Harrell).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(14:16 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 18 for no gain (50-N.Wilder1-G.Marino).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 18(14:06 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 21(13:40 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Woolen.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 21(13:00 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 21 to UAB 41 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 28 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(12:43 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Brady.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 50(12:34 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 25 for 25 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(12:27 - 3rd) 2-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 10-L.Narcisse.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(12:04 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 16-K.Johnson. 16-K.Johnson to UAB 21 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner17-W.Boler).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 21(11:57 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 17 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner22-J.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 17(11:12 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 1-J.Haden Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at UAB 17. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXSA 9(10:34 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 8 for 1 yard (52-F.Mofor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 8(10:29 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 4 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll52-F.Mofor).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 4(9:50 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:03 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(8:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 20. 1-J.Haden to UAB 27 for 12 yards (1-K.Nwachuku47-J.Preston).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(8:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 23 for -4 yards (95-J.Haynes25-C.Austin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 23(8:50 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 26 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 26(8:08 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Stanley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 26(7:31 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 47 yards from UAB 26 to UTSA 27 fair catch by 2-S.Jones. Penalty on UTSA 5-D.Griffin Holding declined. Penalty on UTSA 17-V.Vallair Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at UAB 26. No Play.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(7:20 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 41(7:10 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UTSA 15 for 44 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(7:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 15 for no gain (98-L.Dantzler). Team penalty on UAB Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 15. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 20 - UAB 25(6:35 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:07 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key). Penalty on UTSA 55-L.Garnett Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 24.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(6:00 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 14(6:00 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 18 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 18(5:47 - 3rd) to UTSA 15 for -3 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSA 15(5:18 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 15 to the UAB 33 downed by 52-G.Merka.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(4:23 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UAB 21 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 21(4:15 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 15 for 6 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(3:50 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 15 for no gain (12-G.Cash).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 15(3:27 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 10(2:49 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 10(2:35 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UAB 6 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 6(2:29 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UAB 9 for -3 yards (17-W.Boler).
UAB
Blazers
- FG (13 plays, 71 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 9(2:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 27 FUMBLES (28-C.Grady). out of bounds at the UAB 27.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(2:01 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 49 for 24 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(1:45 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 47 for 2 yards (76-K.Nelson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 47(1:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (29-C.Johnson46-T.Harmanson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 44(0:19 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 95-J.Haynes Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 39(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UTSA 38 for 1 yard (45-D.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 38(15:00 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 35 for 3 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 35(14:20 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - UAB 35(13:36 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UTSA 26 for 9 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(13:28 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 32 for -6 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UAB 32(12:50 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - UAB 32(12:11 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (76-K.Nelson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 14 - UAB 30(12:04 - 4th) to UTSA 45 for -15 yards (39-R.Wisdom). Team penalty on UTSA Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 30. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UAB 25(11:26 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:01 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler). Penalty on UTSA 87-G.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSA 15(11:01 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 20 for 5 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 20(9:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXSA 20(9:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSA 20(9:36 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 20. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 43 for 15 yards (95-J.Haynes).
UAB
Blazers
- TD (7 plays, 57 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(9:28 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 46 for 11 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(9:15 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 36 for 10 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(8:57 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 37 for -1 yard (99-B.Baker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 37(8:17 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UTSA 34 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 34(7:33 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UTSA 19 for 15 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(6:49 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 5 for 14 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UAB 5(6:08 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:28 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Fumble (4 plays, 27 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:20 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 64 yards from UAB 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for 21 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(5:20 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 3-T.Woolen. 3-T.Woolen to UTSA 31 for 9 yards (36-K.Griffin).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 31(5:13 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse pushed ob at UTSA 40 for 9 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:51 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 16-K.Johnson. 16-K.Johnson to UAB 45 for 15 yards (9-A.Brooks).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(4:22 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 48 for -7 yards FUMBLES (22-J.Smith). 6-K.Moll to UTSA 49 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- End of Game (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(4:04 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 47 for 2 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 47(3:54 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 40 for 7 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 40(3:08 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UTSA 34 for 6 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(2:23 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UTSA 34 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 34(1:37 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston kneels at UTSA 36 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 36(0:52 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston kneels at UTSA 38 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|12
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|14
|3
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|492
|220
|Total Plays
|67
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|126
|Rush Attempts
|41
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|294
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|8-20
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-68
|9-78
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|43
|93
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-24
|4-91
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|17/26
|294
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|13
|92
|1
|17
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
|J. Brown Jr.
|9
|62
|0
|24
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|11
|30
|0
|10
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|5
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|6
|167
|1
|67
|
K. Parham 8 WR
|K. Parham
|6
|82
|0
|19
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
M. Grossman 13 WR
|M. Grossman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Blakes 11 TE
|T. Blakes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 9 CB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Griffin 36 LB
|K. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|4/4
|43
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|9.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|8/19
|94
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|17
|89
|1
|25
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|16
|34
|1
|12
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|2
|41
|0
|35
|
K. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Woolen 3 WR
|T. Woolen
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Moorhead 19 WR
|B. Moorhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grady 28 CB
|C. Grady
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 29 CB
|C. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 95 DT
|J. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 50 DT
|B. Matterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 76 DT
|K. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wise 94 DE
|S. Wise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DE
|L. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
M. Cluck 43 K
|M. Cluck
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|5
|43.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|4
|22.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
