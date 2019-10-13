|
|
|NEB
|MINN
Rodney Smith, unbeaten Gophers run over Huskers 34-7
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) All week long at Minnesota's practice facility, players were doused with frigid water as they took the field. The thermostat was turned down to the max in the mid-50s. Fans were on full blast. Quarterbacks and receivers stuck their hands in ice buckets between drills. Footballs were soaked and frozen.
The Gophers were sure ready for the wintry weather, and their three-man threat in the backfield was more than enough to topple the Huskers.
Rodney Smith, Shannon Brooks and Mo Ibrahim took turns helping Minnesota overpower Nebraska to stay undefeated with a 34-7 victory on Saturday night on the strength of 322 yards rushing in the second-coldest October game in the 11-season history of TCF Bank Stadium.
''We prepare for this all the time,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. ''We love our weather, and we think it's an advantage.''
The kickoff temperature was 37 degrees with gusty wind and a rain-snow mix, so the Gophers turned their senior tailbacks Smith and Brooks loose with a solid dose of the powerful sophomore Ibrahim as well. This was the first time all three players were healthy for the same game.
''All three of us out there is tough for defenses, and we know that,'' Smith said. ''We have three different running styles, and we have fresh bodies rolling in.''
Smith ran for 139 yards and a touchdown, Brooks rushed for 99 yards, Ibrahim had 84 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gophers (6-0, 3-0) stayed in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West Division with rival Wisconsin behind an all-around performance that had the Huskers (4-3, 2-2) on their heels all evening. Minnesota's last 6-0 start was in 2003, and the eight-game winning streak including the last two contests of last season is the longest for the program since 1948-49.
With Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sidelined by a left knee injury, Noah Vedral took over for his first career start and was under pressure often. He went 14 for 23 for 135 yards and rushed 15 times for 49 yards, but the Gophers had four sacks and kept the Huskers from scoring until early in the fourth quarter. Leading receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left on a cart with an injury to his lower left leg in the second quarter, one of an endless string of setbacks for the Huskers.
''I thought we had a team that was ready to play,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''We got pushed around on both sides of the ball.''
After a well-covered Maurice Washington dropped a fourth-and-2 pass by a heavily pressured Vedral from the 29 on the opening drive, the Gophers went the other way in five plays and 71 yards to score on a 15-yard tunnel screen pass from Tanner Morgan to Chris Autman-Bell.
Vedral found JD Spielman wide open off a crossing route for a 51-yard gain on the following possession to reach the 26, but then he was sacked on back-to-back plays. Still with a prime opportunity to tie the game on their next series, Robinson scampered down the sideline on a run that ended inside the 5 on the first play of the second quarter, but fellow wide receiver Kanawai Noa wiped that out with an illegal block on the second.
On the first play of the third quarter, Morgan froze the Huskers with a hard run fake and found Tyler Johnson wide open for 45 yards to set up Ibrahim's second touchdown. On third-and-44 at their 44, trailing 21-0, the Huskers tried a fake punt, but tight end Austin Allen was stopped short after taking the snap. With a three-score lead, the Gophers just kept on running.
''It was really fun. I had the best view in the house,'' Morgan said, later adding: ''Just giving these guys two more inches, they're going to make a 12-yard gain 50.''
ON THE LINE
With Gophers right tackle Daniel Faalele out with an injury, left guard Blaise Andries took his spot, center Conner Olson slid over for Andries, and John Michael Schmitz started at center for the first time. The reshuffled front manhandled an all-senior Huskers defensive line that averages 320 pounds between the three of them.
''We felt if we could get them running sideways and their backers wouldn't fit right, then we could be able to run well,'' Fleck said. ''I felt like we did that, and then our backs broke tackles.''
Huskers nose guard Darrion Daniels was in the thick of it.
''Once you get out of position, it messes up everything,'' Daniels said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The troubling trend of stumbling out of the locker room at halftime continued, with a five-play, 63-yard touchdown drive for the Gophers followed by a punt for the Huskers. They've been outscored 75-41 in the third quarter this year, including 37-7 in the last three games. Frost, past the halfway point of his second season of this renovation project, is 8-11.
''Things are never as good as you think, never as bad as you think,'' Frost said, ''but I knew we need to get a lot better.''
Minnesota: The Gophers are bound to crack the next Associated Press Top 25 poll, after being the first team below the cut in the latest edition. They haven't been ranked by The AP since the last week of the 2014 season, and they're surging toward an unbeaten record for the Nov. 9 matchup at home against Penn State. The play calling by offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was superb, and the Gophers are scoring at their highest rate since 2005, an average of 35 points per game.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: After their first of two idle Saturdays in a four-week span, the Huskers host Indiana on Oct. 26. This will be the first time the Hoosiers have played at Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011 and just the second time they've met as conference foes.
Minnesota: The visit to Rutgers next Saturday will be the first in program history for the Gophers, who have won four straight games away from home starting with last year's win at Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 165-7 in their four Big Ten games this season.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (12 plays, 46 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral pushed ob at NEB 31 for 6 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 31(15:00 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll pushed ob at NEB 34 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 34(14:39 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral to NEB 37 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(14:09 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 37(13:46 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral to NEB 39 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 39(13:44 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 47 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(13:09 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 8-J.Woodyard. 8-J.Woodyard to MIN 48 for 5 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 48(12:44 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to MIN 37 for 11 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(12:28 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to MIN 35 for 2 yards (52-J.Teague21-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 35(12:04 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to MIN 33 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 33(11:38 - 1st) 28-M.Washington to MIN 29 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NEB 29(11:02 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 28-M.Washington.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(10:22 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 36 for 7 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 36(10:14 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NEB 29 for 35 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(9:44 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to NEB 22 for 7 yards (7-M.Barry19-M.Dismuke).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 22(8:54 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 15 for 7 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(8:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:38 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(7:31 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 20(7:31 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 23 for 3 yards (21-K.Martin18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(7:31 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at MIN 26 for 51 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(7:02 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral sacked at MIN 36 for -10 yards (6-C.Williamson41-T.Barber).
|
Sack
|
2 & 20 - NEB 36(6:30 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral sacked at MIN 38 for -2 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 22 - NEB 38(5:55 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - NEB 38(5:10 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 25 yards from MIN 38 to MIN 13 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Fumble (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(5:05 - 1st) Penalty on MIN 64-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 13. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - MINN 8(4:58 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 15 for 7 yards (79-D.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 15(4:58 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 19 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 19(4:11 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 26 for 7 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(3:30 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 26(3:00 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 1 yard (96-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MINN 27(2:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MINN 27(2:11 - 1st) 47-J.Herbers punts 50 yards from MIN 27. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 33 FUMBLES (2-P.Howard). 2-C.Tannor to NEB 33 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (9 plays, 53 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(2:05 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral to NEB 42 for 9 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 42(1:58 - 1st) 28-M.Washington to NEB 44 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(1:40 - 1st) 28-M.Washington to NEB 45 for 1 yard (9-E.Otomewo23-J.Howden).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 45(1:21 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral scrambles to MIN 33 for 22 yards (4-T.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(0:52 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 33. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 38(0:19 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at MIN 36 for 2 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 36(0:03 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to MIN 4 for 32 yards (23-J.Howden46-W.DeLattiboudere). Penalty on NEB 9-K.Noa Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIN 35.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - NEB 45(15:00 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to MIN 43 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEB 43(14:36 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral to MIN 40 for 3 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEB 40(14:12 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 40 yards from MIN 40 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(13:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 45 for 25 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(13:31 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 80-J.Paulson. 80-J.Paulson to NEB 47 for 8 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 47(12:58 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 40 for 7 yards (96-C.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(12:20 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 25 for 15 yards (31-C.Miller79-D.Daniels).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(11:47 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 15 for 10 yards (19-M.Dismuke22-A.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(11:06 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 28 for 23 yards (40-A.Strazzanti21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 28(10:15 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 28 for no gain (11-A.Winfield90-S.Renner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 28(10:07 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral to NEB 30 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 30(9:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 39 for 9 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(9:15 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 40 for 1 yard (16-C.Durr).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 40(8:48 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 45 for 5 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 45(8:11 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral scrambles to NEB 45 for no gain (45-C.Coughlin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEB 45(7:50 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 47 yards from NEB 45 out of bounds at the MIN 8.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 8(7:17 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 8 for no gain (94-K.Davis5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 8(7:10 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 9 for 1 yard (7-M.Barry).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 9(6:30 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 20 for 11 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(5:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 22 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille21-L.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 22(5:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 35 for 13 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(4:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 37 for 28 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt19-M.Dismuke).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(3:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 37(3:06 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 36 for 1 yard (31-C.Miller79-D.Daniels).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 36(3:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 35 for 1 yard (22-A.Davis21-L.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - MINN 35(2:14 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MINN 35(1:58 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 20 yards from NEB 35 to NEB 15 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman. Penalty on MIN 27-T.Nubin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 15.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(1:58 - 2nd) 28-M.Washington to NEB 35 for 5 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEB 35(1:49 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 35. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 30(1:23 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 37 for 7 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEB 37(1:23 - 2nd) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 28-M.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEB 37(1:17 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 52 yards from NEB 37. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 15 for 4 yards (86-J.Stoll). Penalty on MIN 27-T.Nubin Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at MIN 15. Team penalty on NEB Illegal formation declined.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Halftime (4 plays, 30 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 8(1:13 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 12 FUMBLES (96-C.Davis). 70-S.Schlueter to MIN 12 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 12(1:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 12 for no gain (7-M.Barry).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 12(0:48 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 35 for 23 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(0:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 38 for 3 yards (94-K.Davis).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 99-W.Przystup kicks 60 yards from NEB 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 37 for 32 yards (99-W.Przystup).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NEB 18 for 45 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(14:53 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 19 for -1 yard (7-M.Barry31-C.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 19(14:30 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 11 for 8 yards (19-M.Dismuke7-M.Barry).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 11(13:47 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 5 for 6 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MINN 5(13:09 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:41 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:41 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Chase.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(12:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 38 for 13 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(12:36 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 38(12:12 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral to NEB 44 for 6 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 44(12:07 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 45 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway11-A.Winfield).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - NEB 45(11:36 - 3rd) 11-A.Allen to NEB 47 for 2 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere41-T.Barber).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(10:57 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Paulson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 47(10:51 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 45 for 2 yards (7-M.Barry94-K.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MINN 45(10:46 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MINN 45(10:05 - 3rd) 47-J.Herbers punts 40 yards from NEB 45. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 5 FUMBLES. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 2 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 2(10:00 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 3 for 1 yard (16-C.Durr23-J.Howden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 3(9:51 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 4 for 1 yard (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEB 4(9:25 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Penalty on NEB 73-B.Bando Chop block declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NEB 4(8:49 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 41 yards from NEB 4 to the NEB 45 downed by 49-I.Stalbird.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 45 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(8:42 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 38 for 7 yards (96-C.Davis31-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 38(8:32 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 36 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 36(7:49 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 27 for 9 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(7:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NEB 22 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 22(6:26 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 21 for 1 yard (79-D.Daniels).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 21(5:40 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to NEB 16 for 5 yards (79-D.Daniels). Penalty on NEB 94-K.Davis Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at NEB 16.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - MINN 8(4:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 3 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 3(4:26 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 1 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas19-M.Dismuke).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(3:42 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:16 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(3:16 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral sacked at NEB 15 for -10 yards. Penalty on NEB 79-N.Stafursky Holding declined. (90-S.Renner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEB 15(3:12 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 28-M.Washington. 28-M.Washington to NEB 20 for 5 yards (9-E.Otomewo34-B.Mafe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NEB 20(2:41 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 26 yards from NEB 20 out of bounds at the NEB 46.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(2:04 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to NEB 1 for 45 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(1:59 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(1:45 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is no good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 28-M.Washington to NEB 20 FUMBLES (1-C.Swenson). 82-D.Douglas to NEB 20 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 28-M.Washington to NEB 20 for 20 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(1:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 21 for 1 yard (21-K.Martin).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 21(1:29 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to NEB 47 for 26 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(1:07 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to MIN 48 for 5 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 48(0:45 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 42 for 6 yards (21-K.Martin6-C.Williamson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(0:33 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll runs ob at MIN 38 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 38(0:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to MIN 35 for 3 yards (12-T.Devers21-K.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 35(0:03 - 3rd) 16-N.Vedral to MIN 31 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(15:00 - 4th) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 31(14:46 - 4th) 16-N.Vedral to MIN 22 for 9 yards (90-S.Renner23-J.Howden).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 22(14:40 - 4th) 28-M.Washington to MIN 18 for 4 yards (41-T.Barber21-K.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(14:20 - 4th) 28-M.Washington to MIN 14 for 4 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 14(14:01 - 4th) 16-N.Vedral complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner pushed ob at MIN 7 for 7 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - NEB 7(13:35 - 4th) 16-N.Vedral to MIN 2 for 5 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 2(13:09 - 4th) 26-D.Mills runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) 48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) 99-W.Przystup kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(12:32 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 21 for -4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 21(12:32 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 27 for 6 yards (3-W.Honas19-M.Dismuke).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 27(11:53 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 4 yards (79-D.Daniels5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 31(11:11 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 25 yards from MIN 31 to NEB 44 fair catch by 9-K.Noa.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(10:21 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Woodyard. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 44. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(10:14 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch sacked at MIN 48 for -7 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - NEB 48(10:05 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to MIN 35 for 13 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 35(9:45 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Chase.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NEB 35(9:20 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(9:03 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 37 for 2 yards (44-G.Nelson95-B.Stille).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 37(8:56 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 35 for -2 yards (44-G.Nelson19-M.Dismuke).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 35(8:24 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 42 for 7 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MINN 42(7:39 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 39 yards from MIN 42 to NEB 19 fair catch by 9-K.Noa.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(6:57 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to NEB 41 for 22 yards (21-K.Martin4-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(6:49 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Jones.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 41(6:23 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to MIN 50 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 50(6:16 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to MIN 48 for 2 yards (41-T.Barber6-C.Williamson).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(5:55 - 4th) 38-B.Belt to NEB 48 for -4 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEB 48(5:35 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Jones.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEB 48(5:00 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch scrambles to MIN 46 for 6 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - NEB 46(4:55 - 4th) 17-A.Bunch incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Belt.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- End of Game (7 plays, 32 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(4:11 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 48 for 6 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 48(4:03 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 42 for 6 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(3:17 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 40 for 2 yards (97-D.Thomas31-C.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 40(2:35 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to NEB 39 for 1 yard (19-M.Dismuke7-M.Barry).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 39(1:50 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at NEB 18 for 21 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(1:02 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at NEB 20 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MINN 20(0:56 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at NEB 22 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|10
|16
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|275
|450
|Total Plays
|72
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|322
|Rush Attempts
|43
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|124
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|4-42
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.5
|5-34.8
|Return Yards
|50
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|322
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Vedral 16 QB
|N. Vedral
|15
|49
|0
|22
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|4
|29
|0
|22
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|9
|28
|1
|13
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Bunch 17 QB
|A. Bunch
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|3
|59
|0
|51
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|38
|0
|26
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Woodyard 8 WR
|J. Woodyard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Chase 13 WR
|D. Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 22 WR
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 79 DL
|Da. Daniels
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 93 DL
|Da. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. McCallum 48 S
|L. McCallum
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|6
|38.5
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|3.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|8/13
|128
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|18
|139
|1
|35
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|13
|99
|0
|28
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|15
|84
|3
|21
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|5
|109
|0
|45
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Paulson 80 TE
|J. Paulson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 31 DB
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 26 DB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devers 12 DL
|T. Devers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|5
|34.8
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
