Storey's 2 TD runs help Western Kentucky beat Army 17-8

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Western Kentucky started preparation in the spring, expecting Army to control the clock and the line of scrimmage.

The game plan: beat the Black Knights at their own.

The Hilltoppers did just that, controlling the pace and holding Army to a season-low in offensive production.

Ty Storey had two quarterback sneaks for touchdowns and Western Kentucky beat Army 17-8 on Saturday night.

''I think we held it for 38 minutes, which was normally what they do,'' Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. ''We knew we were going to have to do that to beat this football team.''

Western Kentucky held possession for 38:07 and the Hilltoppers averaged 4.4 yards per rush, totaling a season-best 225 yards rushing while converting 10-of-16 third-down attempts.

The Black Knights (3-3) were shutout until Kelvin Hopkins Jr.'s 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hancock with 1:41 left. The Hilltoppers (4-2) recovered the onside kick and improved to 3-0 all-time against Army.

Western Kentucky held Army to a season-low 137 yards rushing and held the Black Knights to 3 of 11 on third-down attempts. Until the Black Knights' late touchdown, the Hilltoppers hadn't allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters.

Army's back-to-back losses have produced its lowest rushing output for a team that entered the game ranked eighth in the country at 273 yards per game. The Black Knights were limited to 193 yards rushing in a home loss to Tulane last week.

''Really disappointed with the way we played,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''They outplayed us, they out-toughed us. They ran the ball and we didn't run it. They did everything they needed to to win the game and we sure didn't.''

Storey completed 21 of 30 passes for 140 yards and finished with 62 yards rushing. Gaej Walker added 132 yards rushing for Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers found the end zone on their opening drive on a keeper by Storey and freshman kicker Cory Munson made a 22-yard field goal to extend Western Kentucky's lead to 10-0 midway through the third quarter.

Army's best drive featured its first completion on a 31-yard connection from Hopkins to Artice Hobbs, but three plays inside the WKU 10 and a missed field goal from David Cooper kept the Black Knights scoreless until the late touchdown.

The Hilltoppers put the game out of reach with a 17-play drive that chewed nearly 9 1/2 minutes off the clock and ended with Storey's second touchdown with 4:02 left.

''They did a good job with times and they had one long drive with seven points and we were fortunate it was only 7-0 at halftime,'' Monken said. ''They just wore us down.''

Helton now has the Hilltoppers within two games of bowl eligibility after the team won just three games last season. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator returned to WKU where he also ran the offense in 2014 and 2015 to lead the program back to its not-so-distant days as a C-USA power.

''It sets us on a path where our team finally realizes that yes we can be a really good football team,'' Helton said. ''It makes a statement about our football team and what they're trying to accomplish.''

DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY

Western Kentucky's defense has been the key factor in three straight wins. Army was held to 0-for-6 on third down in the first half to set the tone for the rest of the night.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky has won four of its last five to eclipse its win total from 2018.

Army will regroup after two straight losses with season-low offensive production. The late touchdown prevented a shutout that Army hasn't had since 2014.

UP NEXT

Army stays down south with a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State next Saturday.

Western Kentucky returns to Conference USA play to host Charlotte.

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 28 for 3 yards (53-J.Darvin10-D.Malone).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 28
(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 32 for 4 yards (10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 32
(14:25 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 33 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
Punt
4 & 2 - ARMY 33
(13:50 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 33 Downed at the WKY 18.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(13:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 4 yards (7-J.McClinton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 22
(13:48 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 22
(12:29 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 22
(12:28 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 58 yards from WKY 22. 23-E.Riley to ARM 25 for 5 yards (30-C.Davis).

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(12:25 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 27 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 27
(12:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 2 yards (30-C.Davis90-J.George).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 29
(11:45 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 34 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 1 - ARMY 34
(11:00 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 36 yards from ARM 34 out of bounds at the WKY 30.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(10:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 33 for 3 yards (93-R.Stoddard).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 33
(10:10 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 43 for 10 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(9:45 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan to WKY 50 for 7 yards (7-J.McClinton).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 50
(9:15 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARM 48 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 48
(8:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARM 46 for 2 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(8:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARM 24 for 22 yards (43-J.Lowery).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(7:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 24
(6:45 - 1st) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 18 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 18
(6:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARM 2 for 16 yards (23-E.Riley).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - WKY 2
(5:55 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan to ARM 1 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley7-J.McClinton).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 1
(5:55 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:40 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (14 plays, 24 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:46 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(4:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 27 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 27
(4:46 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 41 for 14 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41
(4:10 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 44 for 3 yards (99-J.Madden).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 44
(3:40 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 48 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 48
(3:10 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 50 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 50
(2:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 47 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47
(1:50 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to WKY 44 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 44
(1:15 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to WKY 41 for 3 yards (3-L.Terrell).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 41
(0:40 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to WKY 38 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 38
(0:40 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 35 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARMY 35
(14:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 88-C.Harrison Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 35. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 25 - ARMY 50
(14:50 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to WKY 44 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
+8 YD
3 & 19 - ARMY 44
(14:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 36 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
Punt
4 & 11 - ARMY 36
(14:30 - 2nd) 17-Z.Potter punts 35 yards from WKY 36 Downed at the WKY 1.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Downs (12 plays, 72 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 1
(13:50 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 2 for 1 yard (31-J.Stephenson).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 2
(13:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 8 for 6 yards (23-E.Riley).
+17 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 8
(13:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 25 for 17 yards (54-C.Christiansen26-R.Velez).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(12:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 38 for 13 yards (57-J.Covington26-R.Velez).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(11:27 - 2nd) 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 49 for 11 yards (54-C.Christiansen7-J.McClinton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(10:52 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 44 for 7 yards (26-R.Velez).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 44
(10:35 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 31 for 13 yards (28-J.Moore2-M.Morrison).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(9:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 33 for -2 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 33
(9:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to ARM 28 for 5 yards (28-J.Moore).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 28
(8:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 27 for 1 yard (26-R.Velez55-J.Hunter).
No Gain
4 & 6 - WKY 27
(8:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27
(7:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 31 for 4 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 31
(7:12 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 33 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 33
(6:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 35 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
Punt
4 & 2 - ARMY 35
(6:00 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 53 yards from ARM 35. 21-C.Bush to WKY 13 for 1 yard (26-R.Velez).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (15 plays, 59 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(5:15 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 19 for 6 yards (54-C.Christiansen2-M.Morrison).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 19
(5:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 26 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(4:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 29 for 3 yards (23-E.Riley).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 29
(4:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 37 for 8 yards (2-M.Morrison).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(3:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Sloan to ARM 49 for 14 yards (55-E.Patterson).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(2:45 - 2nd) 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 45 for -6 yards (7-J.McClinton).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - WKY 45
(2:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for 2 yards (2-M.Morrison).
+11 YD
3 & 14 - WKY 47
(1:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARM 42 for 11 yards (55-E.Patterson).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - WKY 42
(1:21 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARM 36 for 6 yards (2-M.Morrison).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(1:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36
(1:10 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 30 for 6 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 30
(1:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 21 for 9 yards (23-E.Riley).
-9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(0:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARM 30 for -9 yards (55-E.Patterson).
+2 YD
2 & 19 - WKY 30
(0:24 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 28 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen97-K.Bonsu).
No Gain
3 & 17 - WKY 28
(0:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
No Good
4 & 17 - WKY 28
(0:15 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARMY Black Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28
(0:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 33 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (14 plays, 74 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 58 yards from ARM 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 23 for 16 yards (27-B.Walters).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 31
(14:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 33 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(14:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
Sack
2 & 10 - WKY 33
(13:48 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 32 for -1 yard (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
+15 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 32
(13:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 47 for 15 yards (23-E.Riley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(13:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 49 for 4 yards (23-E.Riley).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 49
(12:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 43 for 6 yards (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(11:45 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARM 34 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith). Penalty on ARM 43-J.Lowery Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(11:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to ARM 19 for no gain (97-K.Bonsu).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 19
(10:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to ARM 10 for 9 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 10
(10:10 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARM 7 for 3 yards (53-A.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 7 - WKY 7
(9:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 7
(8:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 5 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 5
(8:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 3 for 2 yards (7-J.McClinton).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - WKY 3
(8:10 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARMY Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(7:27 - 3rd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 27 for 2 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 27
(7:27 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 30 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 30
(7:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 31 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden90-J.George).
Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 31
(6:30 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 31. 21-C.Bush to WKY 26 for 6 yards (31-J.Stephenson). Penalty on WKY 12-A.Brathwaite Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at WKY 26.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(5:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 13 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(5:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 29 for 3 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 29
(4:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 31 for 2 yards (23-E.Riley).
Sack
3 & 5 - WKY 31
(4:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 25 for -6 yards (23-E.Riley).
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 25
(4:10 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 40 yards from WKY 25. 23-E.Riley to ARM 35 for no gain.

ARMY Black Knights
- Missed FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35
(3:30 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 37 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 37
(3:17 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 41 for 4 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+31 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 41
(2:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to WKY 28 for 31 yards (2-D.Key).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28
(2:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 23 for 5 yards (43-C.Jordan).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 23
(1:30 - 3rd) 16-M.Hancock to WKY 19 for 4 yards (26-D.Ruffin10-D.Malone).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 19
(1:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 15 for 4 yards (90-J.George).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 15
(0:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 10 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 10
(0:25 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 4 for 6 yards (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 4 - ARMY 4
(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 4 for no gain (31-A.Kincade).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 4
(14:30 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 7 for -3 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARMY 7
(14:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Cline.
No Good
4 & 7 - ARMY 7
(13:50 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (17 plays, 80 yards, 9:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(13:32 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 6 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 26
(13:27 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 28
(12:55 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(12:20 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 40 for 7 yards (2-M.Morrison).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 40
(11:50 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 45 for 5 yards (57-J.Covington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(11:15 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 48 for 3 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 48
(10:40 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 50 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 50
(10:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARM 43 for 7 yards (11-D.Lynch23-E.Riley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(9:23 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 39 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 39
(8:50 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 35 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith23-E.Riley).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 35
(8:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 28 for 7 yards (11-D.Lynch).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:30 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 26 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith93-R.Stoddard).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 26
(6:48 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 19 for 7 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 19
(6:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 17 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17
(5:42 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 9 for 8 yards (7-J.McClinton).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 9
(5:05 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 1 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WKY 1
(4:30 - 4th) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:05 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

ARMY Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:02 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(4:02 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Distefano.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 25
(4:02 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 39 for 14 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 39
(3:57 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 39
(3:35 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 47 for 8 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
Penalty
3 & 2 - ARMY 47
(3:29 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Distefano. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARM 47. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 38
(3:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 29 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 29
(3:07 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to WKY 19 for 10 yards (7-T.Meadows).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 19
(2:40 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 19
(2:20 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 19
(2:16 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 8 for 11 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 8 - ARMY 8
(2:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 8
(1:40 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 16-M.Hancock. 16-M.Hancock runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:39 - 4th) 16-M.Hancock to WKY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper kicks 21 yards from ARM 35. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 44 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(1:39 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 50 for 6 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 50
(1:39 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 49 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 49
(1:33 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 47 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 47
(1:27 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 45 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(1:22 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at ARM 47 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:39
16-M.Hancock to WKY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
17
Touchdown 1:39
8-K.Hopkins complete to 16-M.Hancock. 16-M.Hancock runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
6
17
Point After TD 4:02
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:05
4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
09:27
pos
0
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:10
46-C.Munson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
74
yds
00:00
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:46
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:50
4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
4:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 26
Rushing 6 15
Passing 3 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 10-17
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 208 359
Total Plays 48 81
Avg Gain 4.3 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 137 225
Rush Attempts 36 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.4
Net Yards Passing 71 134
Comp. - Att. 5-12 21-30
Yards Per Pass 5.9 4.5
Penalties - Yards 2-30 2-28
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.4 2-49.0
Return Yards 5 23
Punts - Returns 2-5 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army 3-3 00088
W. Kentucky 4-2 703717
WKY 5, O/U 44
L. T. Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 71 PASS YDS 134
137 RUSH YDS 225
208 TOTAL YDS 359
Army
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 71 1 0 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 71 1 0 118.9
K. Hopkins Jr. 5/12 71 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
S. McCoy 11 41 0 8
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 31 0 11
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
C. Slomka 9 28 0 5
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Hobbs IV 3 20 0 14
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
K. Walker 4 13 0 6
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Hancock 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
A. Hobbs IV 1 31 0 31
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Harrison 2 22 0 14
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Roberts 1 10 0 10
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
M. Hancock 1 8 1 8
D. Distefano 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Distefano 0 0 0 0
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Walters 0 0 0 0
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Cline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.5
C. Christiansen 11-2 0.5 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
E. Riley 9-2 1.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 9-0 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. McClinton 5-2 0.0 0
D. Lynch 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Lynch 5-0 0.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 4-0 0.0 0
E. Patterson 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
E. Patterson 4-1 0.5 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Morrison 4-2 0.0 0
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Velez 2-2 0.0 0
J. Moore 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 2-1 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Covington 2-0 0.0 0
R. Stoddard 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Stoddard 1-1 0.0 0
J. Stephenson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stephenson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cockrill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cockrill 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lowery 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lowery 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
D. Cooper 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Harding 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.8 2
Z. Harding 4 46.8 2 53
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
Z. Potter 1 35.0 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
E. Riley 2 2.5 5 0
W. Kentucky
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 140 0 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 140 0 0 109.2
T. Storey 21/30 140 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 132 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 132 0
G. Walker 25 132 0 16
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 2
T. Storey 17 62 2 15
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Sloan 3 22 0 14
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Pearson 3 6 0 6
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
G. LaFrance 2 5 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
L. Jackson 5 45 0 22
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
J. Sloan 5 39 0 10
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
J. Pearson 5 25 0 17
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
Q. Jernighan 3 16 0 9
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
G. Walker 2 15 0 13
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Simon 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Bailey 7-0 0.0 0
C. Jordan 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Jordan 6-0 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Key 5-0 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Kincade 4-3 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
D. Malone 3-4 0.0 0
C. Davis 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Meadows 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Darvin 1-0 0.0 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. George 1-2 0.0 0
L. Terrell 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
C. Munson 1/2 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
J. Haggerty 2 49.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Q. Jernighan 1 0.0 0 0
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
G. LaFrance 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Bush 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
C. Bush 2 3.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 1:10 3 8 Punt
12:25 ARMY 25 1:25 3 9 Punt
4:46 ARMY 25 4:06 14 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:20 ARMY 27 1:20 3 8 Punt
0:11 ARMY 28 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:30 ARMY 25 1:00 3 6 Punt
3:30 ARMY 35 3:05 11 58 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:02 ARMY 25 2:23 12 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 WKY 18 1:21 3 4 Punt
10:20 WKY 30 5:40 11 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 WKY 1 5:45 12 72 Downs
5:15 WKY 13 5:00 15 59 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 WKY 23 0:00 14 74 FG
5:45 WKY 13 1:35 4 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 WKY 20 9:27 17 80 TD
1:39 WKY 44 0:17 5 9
NCAA FB Scores