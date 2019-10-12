|
|
ARMY
WKY
Storey's 2 TD runs help Western Kentucky beat Army 17-8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Western Kentucky started preparation in the spring, expecting Army to control the clock and the line of scrimmage.
The game plan: beat the Black Knights at their own.
The Hilltoppers did just that, controlling the pace and holding Army to a season-low in offensive production.
Ty Storey had two quarterback sneaks for touchdowns and Western Kentucky beat Army 17-8 on Saturday night.
''I think we held it for 38 minutes, which was normally what they do,'' Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. ''We knew we were going to have to do that to beat this football team.''
Western Kentucky held possession for 38:07 and the Hilltoppers averaged 4.4 yards per rush, totaling a season-best 225 yards rushing while converting 10-of-16 third-down attempts.
The Black Knights (3-3) were shutout until Kelvin Hopkins Jr.'s 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hancock with 1:41 left. The Hilltoppers (4-2) recovered the onside kick and improved to 3-0 all-time against Army.
Western Kentucky held Army to a season-low 137 yards rushing and held the Black Knights to 3 of 11 on third-down attempts. Until the Black Knights' late touchdown, the Hilltoppers hadn't allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters.
Army's back-to-back losses have produced its lowest rushing output for a team that entered the game ranked eighth in the country at 273 yards per game. The Black Knights were limited to 193 yards rushing in a home loss to Tulane last week.
''Really disappointed with the way we played,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''They outplayed us, they out-toughed us. They ran the ball and we didn't run it. They did everything they needed to to win the game and we sure didn't.''
Storey completed 21 of 30 passes for 140 yards and finished with 62 yards rushing. Gaej Walker added 132 yards rushing for Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers found the end zone on their opening drive on a keeper by Storey and freshman kicker Cory Munson made a 22-yard field goal to extend Western Kentucky's lead to 10-0 midway through the third quarter.
Army's best drive featured its first completion on a 31-yard connection from Hopkins to Artice Hobbs, but three plays inside the WKU 10 and a missed field goal from David Cooper kept the Black Knights scoreless until the late touchdown.
The Hilltoppers put the game out of reach with a 17-play drive that chewed nearly 9 1/2 minutes off the clock and ended with Storey's second touchdown with 4:02 left.
''They did a good job with times and they had one long drive with seven points and we were fortunate it was only 7-0 at halftime,'' Monken said. ''They just wore us down.''
Helton now has the Hilltoppers within two games of bowl eligibility after the team won just three games last season. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator returned to WKU where he also ran the offense in 2014 and 2015 to lead the program back to its not-so-distant days as a C-USA power.
''It sets us on a path where our team finally realizes that yes we can be a really good football team,'' Helton said. ''It makes a statement about our football team and what they're trying to accomplish.''
DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY
Western Kentucky's defense has been the key factor in three straight wins. Army was held to 0-for-6 on third down in the first half to set the tone for the rest of the night.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Kentucky has won four of its last five to eclipse its win total from 2018.
Army will regroup after two straight losses with season-low offensive production. The late touchdown prevented a shutout that Army hasn't had since 2014.
UP NEXT
Army stays down south with a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State next Saturday.
Western Kentucky returns to Conference USA play to host Charlotte.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 28 for 3 yards (53-J.Darvin10-D.Malone).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 32 for 4 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 32(14:25 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 33 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 33(13:50 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 33 Downed at the WKY 18.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 18(13:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 4 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 22(13:48 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 22(12:29 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 22(12:28 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 58 yards from WKY 22. 23-E.Riley to ARM 25 for 5 yards (30-C.Davis).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(12:25 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 27 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(12:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 2 yards (30-C.Davis90-J.George).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 29(11:45 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 34 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 34(11:00 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 36 yards from ARM 34 out of bounds at the WKY 30.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(10:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 33 for 3 yards (93-R.Stoddard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 33(10:10 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 43 for 10 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(9:45 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan to WKY 50 for 7 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 50(9:15 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARM 48 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 48(8:35 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to ARM 46 for 2 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(8:00 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARM 24 for 22 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(7:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 24(6:45 - 1st) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 18 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 18(6:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to ARM 2 for 16 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - WKY 2(5:55 - 1st) 2-J.Sloan to ARM 1 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley7-J.McClinton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 1(5:55 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:40 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (14 plays, 24 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 27 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(4:46 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 41 for 14 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(4:10 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 44 for 3 yards (99-J.Madden).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 44(3:40 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 48 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 48(3:10 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 50 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 50(2:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 47 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(1:50 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to WKY 44 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 44(1:15 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to WKY 41 for 3 yards (3-L.Terrell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(0:40 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to WKY 38 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 38(0:40 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 35 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(14:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 88-C.Harrison Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - ARMY 50(14:50 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to WKY 44 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - ARMY 44(14:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 36 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARMY 36(14:30 - 2nd) 17-Z.Potter punts 35 yards from WKY 36 Downed at the WKY 1.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (12 plays, 72 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 1(13:50 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 2 for 1 yard (31-J.Stephenson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 2(13:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 8 for 6 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 8(13:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 25 for 17 yards (54-C.Christiansen26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(12:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(11:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 38 for 13 yards (57-J.Covington26-R.Velez).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(11:27 - 2nd) 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 49 for 11 yards (54-C.Christiansen7-J.McClinton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(10:52 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 44 for 7 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 44(10:35 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 31 for 13 yards (28-J.Moore2-M.Morrison).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(9:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 33 for -2 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 33(9:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to ARM 28 for 5 yards (28-J.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 28(8:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 27 for 1 yard (26-R.Velez55-J.Hunter).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WKY 27(8:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(7:20 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 31 for 4 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 31(7:12 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 33 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 33(6:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 35 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 35(6:00 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 53 yards from ARM 35. 21-C.Bush to WKY 13 for 1 yard (26-R.Velez).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (15 plays, 59 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(5:15 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 19 for 6 yards (54-C.Christiansen2-M.Morrison).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 19(5:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 26 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(4:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 29 for 3 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 29(4:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 37 for 8 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(3:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Sloan to ARM 49 for 14 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(2:45 - 2nd) 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 45 for -6 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - WKY 45(2:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for 2 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - WKY 47(1:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARM 42 for 11 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - WKY 42(1:21 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARM 36 for 6 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(1:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 36(1:10 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 30 for 6 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 30(1:05 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 21 for 9 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(0:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to ARM 30 for -9 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - WKY 30(0:24 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 28 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen97-K.Bonsu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - WKY 28(0:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - WKY 28(0:15 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(0:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 33 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (14 plays, 74 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 58 yards from ARM 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 23 for 16 yards (27-B.Walters).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 31(14:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 33 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(14:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WKY 33(13:48 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 32 for -1 yard (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 32(13:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 47 for 15 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(13:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 49 for 4 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 49(12:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 43 for 6 yards (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(11:45 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to ARM 34 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith). Penalty on ARM 43-J.Lowery Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 34.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(11:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to ARM 19 for no gain (97-K.Bonsu).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 19(10:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to ARM 10 for 9 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 10(10:10 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to ARM 7 for 3 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - WKY 7(9:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 7(8:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Pearson to ARM 5 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 5(8:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to ARM 3 for 2 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WKY 3(8:10 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:30 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:27 - 3rd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 27 for 2 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(7:27 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 30 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis10-D.Malone).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(7:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 31 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden90-J.George).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 31(6:30 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 31. 21-C.Bush to WKY 26 for 6 yards (31-J.Stephenson). Penalty on WKY 12-A.Brathwaite Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at WKY 26.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(5:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 13 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(5:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 29 for 3 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 29(4:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 31 for 2 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - WKY 31(4:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 25 for -6 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 25(4:10 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 40 yards from WKY 25. 23-E.Riley to ARM 35 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Missed FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(3:30 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 37 for 2 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(3:17 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 41 for 4 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(2:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to WKY 28 for 31 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(2:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 23 for 5 yards (43-C.Jordan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 23(1:30 - 3rd) 16-M.Hancock to WKY 19 for 4 yards (26-D.Ruffin10-D.Malone).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 19(1:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 15 for 4 yards (90-J.George).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(0:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 10 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 10(0:25 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WKY 4 for 6 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 4 for no gain (31-A.Kincade).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 4(14:30 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 7 for -3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 7(14:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Cline.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 7(13:50 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (17 plays, 80 yards, 9:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(13:32 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 6 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 26(13:27 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 28(12:55 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(12:20 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 40 for 7 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 40(11:50 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 45 for 5 yards (57-J.Covington).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(11:15 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 48 for 3 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 48(10:40 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WKY 50 for 2 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 50(10:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to ARM 43 for 7 yards (11-D.Lynch23-E.Riley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(9:23 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 39 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 39(8:50 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 35 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith23-E.Riley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 35(8:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 28 for 7 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(7:30 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 26 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith93-R.Stoddard).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 26(6:48 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to ARM 19 for 7 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 19(6:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 17 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 17(5:42 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 9 for 8 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 9(5:05 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 1 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WKY 1(4:30 - 4th) 4-T.Storey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:05 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:02 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Distefano.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(4:02 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 39 for 14 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(3:57 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 39(3:35 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 47 for 8 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 47(3:29 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Distefano. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARM 47. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 29 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 29(3:07 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to WKY 19 for 10 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(2:40 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 19(2:20 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 19(2:16 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to WKY 8 for 11 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(2:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 8(1:40 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 16-M.Hancock. 16-M.Hancock runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:39 - 4th) 16-M.Hancock to WKY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) 45-D.Cooper kicks 21 yards from ARM 35. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 44 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(1:39 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 50 for 6 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 50(1:39 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to ARM 49 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 49(1:33 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 47 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 47(1:27 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to ARM 45 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(1:22 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at ARM 47 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|26
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|208
|359
|Total Plays
|48
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|225
|Rush Attempts
|36
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|71
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|5-12
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|2-28
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|5
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|5/12
|71
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|11
|41
|0
|8
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|11
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|9
|28
|0
|5
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. Distefano 19 RB
|D. Distefano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|11-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lynch 11 LB
|D. Lynch
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 28 DB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stoddard 93 DL
|R. Stoddard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stephenson 31 LB
|J. Stephenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 55 OL
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Cooper 45 K
|D. Cooper
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|4
|46.8
|2
|53
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|21/30
|140
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|25
|132
|0
|16
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|17
|62
|2
|15
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|2
|5
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|5
|45
|0
|22
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|5
|39
|0
|10
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|5
|25
|0
|17
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jordan 43 DL
|C. Jordan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DL
|J. Darvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Terrell 3 DL
|L. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|2
|49.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bush 21 DB
|C. Bush
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
